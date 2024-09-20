Friday, September 27, 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Brighton Rehab Claims It’s Being Shut Down – Owes State $9 Million

John Paul
By John Paul
PR photo via Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center

The Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center has told Beaver County Commissioners their facility is being shut down by the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. But DHS officials dispute that claim, telling BeaverCountian.com they have no authority to shutter the facility, which is suffering a $9 million financial crisis of its own making.

The 589 bed nursing facility, located in Brighton Township, has begun calling some families asking where they would like their loved ones transferred if a shutdown does occur.

BeaverCountian.com exclusively obtained a desperate sounding email sent to county commissioners on September 18 by Brighton Rehab administrator Jason Teitelbaum.

John Paul is an award-winning investigative journalist and founder of BeaverCountian.com. He's been profiled by Vanity Fair magazine and featured in thousands of news articles, tv shows, and books. An avid adventurer, JP has traveled to all 50 states in his journey to explore our country and its people.

