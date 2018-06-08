EXCLUSIVE: Acting Aliquippa Chief Says Txt Msg Was An Accident – Calls His Arrest By DA’s Office Retaliation

The above video interview of acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle was conducted at his home by the Beaver Countian shortly after his arrest by the Beaver County Detectives Bureau on June 8th.

The Beaver Countian’s complete coverage of Officer Perciavalle’s arrest can be read at the link below:

“Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joe Perciavalle Arrested By Beaver County Detectives”

Interview by John Paul — video by Bill Waddell for the Beaver Countian.