EXCLUSIVE: Acting Aliquippa Chief Says Txt Msg Was An Accident – Calls His Arrest By DA’s Office Retaliation

The above video interview of acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle was conducted at his home by the Beaver Countian shortly after his arrest by the Beaver County Detectives Bureau on June 8th.
The Beaver Countian’s complete coverage of Officer Perciavalle’s arrest can be read at the link below:
“Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joe Perciavalle Arrested By Beaver County Detectives”
Interview by John Paul — video by Bill Waddell for the Beaver Countian.
#StandupforJoe and also
Reopen Naim case..
Everyone knows it was Officer Perciavalle. Watkins at his finest – this is just another nail in Watkins, Couch and Losers coffins.
Disturbing. Shocking. In my opinion, this guy needs help. This is not normal.
The only thing he needs help with is cleaning out corruption #StandUpForJoe
I’ve sent memes far worse than this today. I think it was a mistake group msg. He promised first order of business was to ask state police to take over the Deltondo case. Now they are pissed.
Set up or not, this kind of texting “all the time” to his officers not only wastes taxpayer time, but also makes for some ugly morale.
Co-workers text each other all the time. Who’s to say it was during working hours?
Even if it was, they are cops. They always talk weather they are on or off the clock. It’s a very small dept
This is clearly retaliatory in nature. The bigger question is by whom and why? If Lozier does in fact employ 4 or more detectives that are connected to “old aliquippa” then this is likely a setup. If they have ties to a certain club presidents family or former sheriff it looks all kinds of bad. One can read numerous comments from the articles pertaining to quip recently and asses that their are organized money players that run this cess pool and keep it in their pockets for profit. Keep on digging JP
How about Ken and his guilty wife and daughter just man the hell up and admit you ambushed this innocent girl and quit trying to put blame on everyone else! This is absolutely ridiculous!
Lauren meant to text “going for a walk, I’ll pick you up after” that’s a term used for going to smoke or get high. They won’t say all that because her dad is a crooked cop and they look out for each other. Just like Watkins slept with quite a few people while married….
Everybody know they paid Michael Nashae Kimbrough to do what he always does and they hide the evidence .
Look up Tusweet Smith they been letting him Kimbrough off along time.m
You are responsible for what occurs when you use electronic communications and social media. If an improper communication goes to the wrong person, the District Attorney may decide to hold you criminally responsible.
That being said, the timing of the criminal charges and the officer’s announcement that he was refering the homicide investigation to the State Police is another suspect action by Mr. Lozier.
Watkins and Couch being placed on paid administrative leave and now Acting Chief Perciavalle being taken out sure doesn’t match up with Mr. Loziers statements about his guarantee of integrity and personal confidence in Alliquippa PD. What is happening in Beaver County under Mr. Lozier’s watch?
I think it speaks more to Lozier’s lack of integrity.
From an attorney standpoint, does there have to be intent? I don’t think he intended to send it to the kid.
True, Mr. Benyo. But I have read things here in the past that emotional people blurt out that eventually have more importance than the more serious stuff.
Perverts all types of criminal behavior even the unthinkable to most people the Aliquippa police dept. Sheriffs Dept. and most of the people in the BC courthouse participate in or condone on a daily basis.
This whole Aliquippa scenario “smells”…like a highly scripted behind the scenes pulling of strings and everything and everyone is falling as planned.
Noone in authority in Aliquippa is smart enough to pull off what you’re suggesting……………
Where is the mayor in all of this??? Isn’t he supposed to oversee the police? He needs to go
This guy is clearly being set up.. the detectives had those phones weeks and this guy is appointed acting chief for 2 minutes and all of a sudden there is a problem with the text message. This guys said if he was appointed chief he was going to hand over the Deltondo murder case to the state police and feds and recuse the APD.. someone obviously doesn’t want that to happen. And what is this Watkins girl doing involved with all of all these adults… 🤔 why did this officer even have her number in his phone.. weird!! This is like watching a lifetime movie
@MissyB, I agree and maybe Dateline should have rights to all this madness! Someone call Lester Holt!!! You can’t make this shit up! :/
This is Total Bullshit !!! Now we are going to arrest people for sending text …. what a joke . Perfect example of . Throw enough shit in the fan and something will stick sooner or later !!!! Not buying this Bullshit for one min. The DA need to arrest the person who killed that girl . And quit grasping at straws
Wow they are totally pissed that he was gonna hand over the Deltondo case to the state! loser had to have something to do with his arrest!
I find it to be rather ironic that he sent it to make fun of a “typical quip hoodrat.” After hearing his explanation, in his own words and using his own vocabulary, in my opinion he should have just sent a selfie because he appears to be the epitome of a ‘quip hoodrat.
I hope prior to his preliminary hearing his attorney coaches him and drills it into his head that no jury in the world is going to be sympathetic to a police officer who uses the non existent word “conversate” to describe the act of having a conversation with another individual.
actually mr. smarty “conversate” is a word according to Merriam Webster
https://www.merriam-webster.com/words-at-play/is-conversate-a-real-word
https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/conversate
Every day I’m a little prouder to say I’m from Beaver County. NOT!