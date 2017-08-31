Commissioner Tony Amadio expressed shock and outrage following last week’s public work session after hearing about a projected multi-million dollar deficit in the county’s budget for this year. Despite Amadio’s claims he did not known about the budgetary problems before last week, emails since obtained by the Beaver Countian show he had in fact been receiving regular warnings about the county’s financial situation since at least April.

Commissioner Sandie Egley and Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow broached the subject of the county’s budget during last Wednesday’s meeting, notifying the public that reductions in spending will needed to bridge a projected cash-flow deficit of $2 million by year’s end.

Although Commissioner Amadio said very little during the meeting, he told the Beaver Countian during an interview after the work session that he had been unaware of any budgetary difficulties the county may be facing.

“I have no idea what [Financial Administrator Luckow] is talking about,” Amadio told the Beaver Countian at the time. “I didn’t say a whole lot today because I didn’t know where he was getting those figures from.”

Commissioner Amadio said in the interview that the county is preparing to refinance a bond which will generate between $2 million and $3 million in savings which Egley and Luckow have failed to consider. Ironically, Amadio had voted against refinancing the bond.

After publishing its interview of Commissioner Amadio, the Beaver Countian submitted a formal Right-to-Know request to the county, requesting copies of any emails sent by Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow to the Commissioners concerning budgetary projections. The County Law Department provided copies of six emails in response to the request.

“Dear Commissioners, I performed the first cash flow projections for the (General Fund) to the end of this year to start gauging our ability to timely meet all our 2017 obligations,” wrote Luckow in an email dated April 6th that was sent to Tony Amadio and the other two Commissioners. “The projection results in a $2.7 million cash deficit. Please consider that it’s very early in the year to forecast given the number of variables that are subject to change with the passage of time and, therefore, actual events are likely to change the course of the current projection.”

Financial Administrator Luckow sent subsequent emails to each of the Commissioners on May 26th, June 30th, July 14th, July 31st, and August 22nd. Each of the emails detail projected deficits in the county’s budget and provide a list of factors that are included or not included in the financial forecast.

Noted specifically in the projections are that they did not include “probable savings due to future bond refunding transaction.”

Commissioner Tony Amadio has been leveraging to have Ricardo Luckow ousted as Financial Administrator since he first assumed the role at the beginning of 2016, when the new Republican majority Board forced the resignation of then-Financial Administrator Vince LaValle, due in part to his role in effectively hiding a $17 million dollar deficit from the public — a deficit that was first exposed by Luckow.

Despite an external audit that confirmed the massive deficits racked up by the prior Board, and efforts made by the new Board to fill those gaps, Amadio continues to publicly insist the deficits never existed.

Commissioner Amadio is joined in his vocal disdain for Financial Administrator Luckow by Treasurer Connie Javens, who has been an outspoken critic of Luckow for years.

Ricardo Luckow’s efforts in exposing corruption and improprieties in county government have made him a repeated target of political reprisals.

Prior to becoming Financial Administrator, Luckow worked as an independent contractor for the county who was first to expose problems with the sale of Friendship Ridge. He similarly helped to uncover nearly a half million dollars in uncollected property taxes dating back decades from a politically influential family in the county — also discovering anomalies in the way some proprieties are assessed for tax purposes. Luckow was likewise instrumental in revealing wrongdoings in the Sheriff’s Office under George David.

All of the projections sent by Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow to the Board of Commissioners this year can be read in full here.