The following is an unofficial listing of candidates for the 2017 municipal and judicial primary elections as provided to the Beaver Countian by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections.
The listing of Democratic Primary candidates is first, followed by the listings of Republican Primary candidates.
(For best results, it is recommended these lists be viewed on a desktop computer or a tablet in landscape mode. If viewing with a smartphone, be certain to have your phone oriented in landscape mode.)
Democratic Primary Candidates
|JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT
|VOTE FOR ONE
|Dwayne D Woodruff
|McCandless, Allegheny County
|DEMOCRATIC
|JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT
|VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FOUR
|H Geoffrey Moulton Jr
|Upper Dublin, Montgomery County
|DEMOCRATIC
|Carolyn H Nichols
|Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
|DEMOCRATIC
|Maria McLaughlin
|Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
|DEMOCRATIC
Republican Primary Candidates
|JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT
|VOTE FOR ONE
|Sallie Mundy
|Tioga, Tioga County
|REPUBLICAN
|JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT
|VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FOUR
|Craig Stedman
|Manheim Twp, Lancaster County
|REPUBLICAN
|Paula A Patrick
|Philadelphia, Philadelphia County
|REPUBLICAN
|Wade Alan Kagarise
|Holidaysburg, Blair County
|REPUBLICAN
And here is the very reason why there will never be any real change in politics local/national…..The majority of Americans that are Obsessed with their prozac and obsessed with their lattes and obsessed with their hairdos and obsessed with their Botox …….Alcohol, prescription drugs, street drugs, Lottery, dancing with the stars, professional sports teams/fantasy football,etc.etc.etc Not to mention the prefabricated eternal conflict that is the whole Left vs. Right paradigm and the simple answer is ! No way will the average cloudy, jaundiced eyed cigarette smelling bumpkin take the time to read, let alone research the enormous list above to try and ascertain which candidate is best for the job, no way, no time for that!!! In fact if Mungo were a betting guy he would wager that his very own comment is too long for the average numbskull, present BC company not included. So Mungo must wrap it up now cuz its medication time and his cigarette is nearly burnt out and his margarita needs ice, and the the 250 hour dancing with the stars marathon is about to start, plus he’s almost certain he remembered last time and the time before that and the time before that that he could simply vote straight ticket just like his Pappy did and his Pappy before that!! Hey It’s like his Pappy always said…”If it ain’t broke why fix it”?