The following is an unofficial listing of candidates for the 2017 municipal and judicial primary elections as provided to the Beaver Countian by the Beaver County Bureau of Elections.

The listing of Democratic Primary candidates is first, followed by the listings of Republican Primary candidates.

(For best results, it is recommended these lists be viewed on a desktop computer or a tablet in landscape mode. If viewing with a smartphone, be certain to have your phone oriented in landscape mode.)

Democratic Primary Candidates

wdt_ID POSITION NAME ADDRESS PARTY 1 2 JUSTICE OF SUPREME COURT 3 VOTE FOR ONE 4 . Dwayne D Woodruff McCandless, Allegheny County DEMOCRATIC 5 6 JUDGE OF THE SUPERIOR COURT 7 VOTE FOR NOT MORE THAN FOUR 8 . H Geoffrey Moulton Jr Upper Dublin, Montgomery County DEMOCRATIC 9 . Carolyn H Nichols Philadelphia, Philadelphia County DEMOCRATIC 10 . Maria McLaughlin Philadelphia, Philadelphia County DEMOCRATIC





Republican Primary Candidates