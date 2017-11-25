Commissioner Dan Camp pleaded for the public to help him apply political pressure on the courts in a Letter to the Editor published by the Beaver County Times last week. Two judges in the Beaver County Court of Common Pleas are currently weighing a lawsuit brought by local real estate tycoon CJ Betters that could see a county-wide reassessment of properties for tax purposes. Camp would apparently like the assistance of angry mobs with pitchforks and torches to help convince the county’s judges to dismiss the case.
The last county-wide property reassessment was done by Beaver County in the 1980s; Betters’ attorneys argue that realities have changed since that time causing tax burdens to shift in inequitable ways. Every official I have spoken with anticipates Betters will prevail in his litigation. At this point, officials are more concerned about “when” a reassessment will need to occur rather than “if” one will be mandated by the courts.
Knowing reassessments will be extremely unpopular with the public, Commissioner Camp has now made the desperate decision to begin pointlessly posturing on the issue.
“I will do all within the power of the office of commissioner allows to stop this proposed $10 million ‘experiment,’ but I need your voice,” read Camp’s letter. “The Beaver County Board of Commissioners, which was duly elected by you, unanimously agrees that a reassessment at this time is not in the best interests of the county and its residents. Unfortunately, in an attempt to usurp the will of the people, a lawsuit has been filed asking the court to overrule the reason and judgment of your commissioners. I implore you to attend the hearing and, in so doing, let Judge John McBride know that shifting the tax burden on our residents is not the cure. Increasing expenses during this time of fiscal austerity is not in the best interest of Beaver County.”
Anyone who has read unedited letters written by Dan Camp is already well aware that words like “usurp” and “austerity” are not of his vernacular. Whoever Camp relied on as his ghostwriter could have better served Beaver County by educating the Commissioner on separation of powers issues rather than penning a failed attempt at Trumpesque political prose.
Beaver County’s system of justice has been seen as far too political for far too long and calls by Camp to make it more so are detrimental to the community.
We should all hope that every lawsuit or criminal case brought before our courts is decided on its merits and the rule of law rather than by popularity contest or the political will of those in power. We should also hope that someday soon those on the bench will start caring about how the courts in Beaver County are perceived and work to develop a culture that demonstrates integrity and fosters public confidence. Our elected leaders should be encouraging such a reformation, rather than attempting to take advantage of the public’s impressions of a corruptible court.
In the end, Commissioner Dan Camp’s dog whistle call went unanswered and the courtroom was empty during the reassessment hearing, save for those one would expect to be in attendance. Officials should never underestimate the apathy of Beaver Countians when deciding to make public pleas for action.
Commissioner Camp could best serve his constituents by concentrating on those things he actually has the authority and power to control, like developing a real budget that balances without shortchanging the county’s retirement fund or playing shell games with massive debt. If major changes are not made in the near future, Beaver County’s yearly budgetary deficit will be greater than the entire cost of a county-wide reassessment — maybe the county’s judges should write a Letter to the Editor about that.
Huh, considering the F*cking fact that nearby (and much more prosperous ) Butler county has not had a reassessment since 1965, the Beaver County assessment of the 1980s seems modern. Short changing the pension system ? The pension system is for a bunch of former and current government employee blood suckers that have caused this county to go broke to begin with !!! And not just with their lavish pensions. Too many politically connected government employees collecting checks and blowing taxpayer money on pet projects has always been Beaver County’s problem. Mr. Camp is just trying to save the taxpayers from the inevitable. He is the Don Quixote of Beaver County politics…. his quest is noble but futile.
Noble quest? Camp’s just spittin’ out words to see where they splatter. The county’s been granting reductions in taxes to anyone who asks for over 20 years to avoid a lawsuit. It’s inevitable. It’s time. Camp knows this, but he thinks that by blaming the courts, ignorant people will give him some votes. If he wanted votes, he should have held the line on taxes by cutting spending.
Voters aren’t stupid, Dan Camp.
they voted javens how many times?
voted david how many times?
voted amadio how many times?
im not sure a statement like voters arent stupid holds much merit
Well done.
“Pshaw, I ain’t got no ghostwriter, hell I don’t even know what one is.”
A county wide reassessment is long overdue. Properties should be assessed at a percentage of current fair market value, like other places in the country do it. That way new properties are not being over-assessed. With the current system, any new development is discouraged. That is not what Beaver County needs!
NEW developement discouraged? hell, we ENCOURAGE it with all the tax breaks they get…just ask Shell….
Camp fucked the public every chance he could, now he wants help. The only thing I would put political pressure towards is convincing a judge to put him under anesthesia.
Seems a lot of people in this pathetic county need be educated. Where does one presume the “last property assessment” was conducted in the ’80’s? Every homeowner that renovates [if they are honest], sells, or buys gets a property assessment. Property owners can also request a re-assessment if they feel the assessed value is not reasonable or simply incorrect. In most states, property values are assessed every 5-7 years. “…property taxes are based in part on the assessed value of your property. … Another reason your property tax may change is due to an increase or decrease in the millage rates. These rates are determined by the needs of the county and/or city general funds or others who receive funding from property taxes.” Fact: moved back to PA [regretfully] in ’05. Built a home – assessed. Bought land – assessed albeit incorrectly. Took eons to get the proper personnel to re-assess and it was still incorrect. The problem with assessments is that many dishonest people choose to avoid contacting the proper officials about construction of houses in the woods so as not to be seen from the road, illegal septic systems being installed, no permits obtained before construction/septic systems/driveways and/or other improvements that require inspections & approval beforehand means some people attempt to avoid paying any taxes; property or otherwise.
The argument that we don’t need it because someone else hasn’t done it is rather childish but yet fitting for most of Beaver County. And of course we have to throw the vulgarity in to show how “bad” we are… I do commend Commissioner Camp for wanting to avoid adding to the tax burden of his constituents however it would appear he lacks a thorough understanding of the laws within which he must work.
The Camp family is a fucking freak show gone bad.
JohnQ -You are really an asshole. Sounds as though someone took their cow shit stained overalls to the cleaners, and they came back clean but still had a smell to them.
What is CJ Betters going to gain from this assessment ??
mr betters has a LOT of property in the County, personal and business.No doubt if his re-acessment plan goes thru, OUR property taxes will increase. but not HIS- oh no! He will have his legal team and loopholes on his side. Don’t think for a minute that he will be paying his share. He will be sitting pretty on el shaddai while we suckers pay out still more taxes. He is the Trump of our fair county…And by the way, can the county afford the MILLIONS for this re-acess?? Put that money to better use [ no pun intended ].It would probably be the same amount that that re-acessed taxes will generate.
Absolutely should be focused on what you can control like the budget. Everything else is just posturing.
It’s time we do away with property taxes all together it is a broken system that can not be fixed.people should not lose their home because they have fallen on hard times. There has to be a better way
Is he smoking crack or what. When he could do some good he does nothing. Apathy is a disease in Beaver County. And its going to be terminal for the counties citizens.
It’s all good until the reassessment… then y’all be complaining about how much your taxes increased. I’m good with them where they are.
Poorly written article. Waste of my time to read.
I don’t understand why Camp would actually speak out against something Betters wants to happen. Is he posturing to look like he cares, or burning the candle at both ends? I am embarrassed for him for his poor grammar skills.
Maybe it’s Camps way of saying, make me an offer Mr. Betters and I’ll keep quiet. That’s not so far fetched of an idea.
Could be, Johnq. I would venture to say that Dan Camp is no match for the Betters’ operation.
Do the reassessment. And don’t be surprised when your house is appraised at 30% higher. Because of ‘The Game Changer!!!” that will somehow make your house in back of Freedom or out in Darlington worth 30% more , even though there is no plans or reasonable evidence to suggest that it should be that much more valuable. And the commissioners will talk about how they aren’t raising the millage (yet) and the moron contingent won’t notice until they get their tax bill and wonder WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON???? Then they can blame it on voting straight Democrat, or Obama or liberalism. HAHAHAHA Life in Be’er County!
“…aware that words like “usurp” and “austerity” are not of his vernacular.”
Conehead is woefully uneducated — a lackluster high school graduate trying to make on-the-job-training into a college degree. It doesn’t work. As with Trump, he lacks basic knowledge about how things work in government. Fortunately, unlike Trump, he doesn’t get by with daily lying. Maybe we should count our blessings. As for Betters, the small town rich kid wants to make a few extra bucks. But why scam the public with some bullshit excuse like reassessment? Pass GO, collect $200 and make it like the rest of us.
Just what Beaver county needs to drive more people away. As well if they follow Allegheny Counties lead the company they hire should be held accountable for bad or excessive appraisals. They rip people off then you have to appeal when you win they do not give any rebates or reimbursement for costs or over payments. Criminals plain and simple
Is Dan’s riding on the coattails of the other Camp family is running out of material to hold on to?