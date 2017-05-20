“Do you have a minute? I’d like to chat.”

As a new reporter I eagerly accepted the offer by Bob LaLama, a Corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police. Anticipating some kind of juicy tip that would lead to a major exposé uncovering decades of corruption, I very presumptively began explaining how and where we could meet to prevent him from getting pegged as a source.

I must have sounded like a special kind of condescending ass to the seasoned lawman, but he took my neophyte arrogance in stride. LaLama quickly interrupted me, and with a very big grin on his face and something of a chuckle, he crouched down and began looking all around us in a very exaggerated and sarcastic manner, searching for invisible spies. He then led me over to a very public park bench just outside of the courthouse.

I did not know the man very well back then, other than to exchange pleasantries in the courthouse and talk with him on occasion about cases filed by PSP. I did know he was well respected in the law enforcement community, having seen officers from all over the county pay him great deference.

That day on the bench I learned firsthand why so many people held LaLama in such high esteem, and why most who knew him looked to the man as either a brother or father figure.

It turned out LaLama had not sat me down to tip me on some big scoop, but he instead gifted me something far more valuable. Perspective.

I remember in general terms how our conversation began. It was something to the effect of, “You know, you’re making a lot of people mad with what you’re doing. I make a lot of people mad with what I do too.”

What he said next, however, I can still recall nearly word for word.

“I guess as long as we’re making the right people mad we’re not doing wrong.”

Kind and generous, Bob LaLama was not the type of person one thinks of as making others mad, but his message was clear. I certainly had not earned the right to be grouped along with him; his simple statement was received by me as a great encouragement. From talking with others LaLama seemed to have a subtle way of bringing out the best in people, of knowing what to say to make individuals strive to become a better version of who they are.

He possessed the attributes that men wanted for themselves.

Bob LaLama’s words became a part of me and I have on many occasions repeated them to others who were having something of a day. I still keep in my archives a photograph I took of him — it was later used by his fellow troopers as part of a loving effort to help raise funds to care for him after he became ill.

My personal truth about Bob LaLama is that as a State Trooper he was someone who spent his life making just the right people mad. I am sure all of those who knew him even casually have their own personal truths, stories based on fleeting moments talking on park benches with someone whose personality and professionalism earned the admiration of a community.

Bob LaLama died this week, but men truly as good as he never really leave us. Their lives are trailed by countless legacies which continue to impact our world.

Robert Anthony LaLama

October 7, 1966 – May 17, 2017