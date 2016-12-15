Editorial: Criminal Investigation Into Treasurer Connie Javens Celebrates Its First Birthday!

Happy birthday to you,
Happy birthday to you,
Happy birthday dear criminal-investigation-into-Treasurer-Connie-Javens,
Happy birthday to you!
Yes, this month marks the first birthday of the start of a criminal investigation into embattled Democratic Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens. The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office opened its investigation into the Connie in December 2015 after a series of investigative reports by the Beaver Countian — and a referral by the County Controller’s Office — revealed she had been unilaterally making millions of dollars in payments to the new corporate owners of Friendship Ridge; violations of the Pennsylvania County Code that came as her adult children were reaping lucrative contracts with the company.
So prolific were payments to “her boys in New York,” as she likes to call them, that an outside forensic audit showed the Connie gave them about $1.6 million at a time the county owed them nothing (the county sent the new owners of Friendship Ridge a friendly letter a little over a month ago asking them to please repay them. pretty please with sugar on top?).
Although the Connie has remained silent about the matter in public meetings, declined to answer the public’s questions about her conduct or her children’s contracts, and refused to cooperate with an official audit, she has over the past year been nothing short of Chatty Cathy with some of her political besties, including her courthouse BFF Republican Sheriff Tony Guy. The recordings played for me by a secret admirer of the two of them talking together are simply delightful (they are both huge fans of mine)! The pictures shown to me of Connie and Tony Guy’s wife Sylvia hugging are especially special (although I fear the two women may one day get hopelessly tangled in each other’s hair leading to an embarrassing trip to the emergency room).
With all of the free time on her hands over the past year, the Connie has managed to muster the gall to again go on the attack, currently engaging in litigation against 6 anonymous commenters for talking mean about her (awe) — a lawsuit initiated over the spring with the explicit blessing of her criminal defense attorney Wayne DeLuca of Pittsburgh, who assured her way back then that she was facing no criminal charges.
I should mention how very nice it was of former Republican County Commissioner Dennis Nichols to attend the recent court hearing in Javens’ retaliatory lawsuit to show his support for the Connie and to help cheer her on — go get those nasty accountability-seeking taxpayers Connie, go get ’em!
With Republican District Attorney David Lozier’s political confidants enjoying special friendships with the Connie, one can’t help but to notice just how bad this all now looks. But then again, who really cares about appearances when the opportunity comes along to fire the Pennsylvania State Police for conducing an “unauthorized investigation” into allegations of corruption involving the Connie (yes, that actually happened).
It is time for the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to finally open up its doors to show taxpayers its nice fresh coat of white paint. The public has had all of the real answers for a long time now and has been waiting long enough to start hearing the official excuses.
See Also:
– District Attorney Lozier: State Police Conducted An “Unauthorized Investigation” Into County Corruption
– Treasurer Connie Javens And Her Daughter File Defamation Lawsuit Against Six Beaver Countian Commenters
– Audit Of Friendship Ridge Finished – Confirms Controller Rossi’s Findings That Company Owes County More Than $1.3 Million
– Treasurer’s Daughter Lands Lucrative Friendship Ridge Contract
– Investigative Report: Money Unilaterally Withdrawn From County Accounts By Treasurer Javens & LaValle Tops $6 Million
– Bank Slips Show $3.4 Million Unilaterally Withdrawn By Financial Administrator LaValle & Treasurer Javens
– Controller: Treasurer Connie Javens Withdrew $275,000 From County Bank Account Without Authorization
– Investigative Report: County Has Not Conducted A Full Audit Of Treasurer Javens’ Office Since 1992
– Treasurer Connie Javens Tried To File Criminal Charges Against Commenter
– Joe Spanik Calls Out Commissioner Nichols & Treasurer Connie Javens
– Dispatch: Shots Fired In Treasurer Connie Javens’ House – Son Under Arrest
– County Treasurer’s Son Gets Plea Deal In Firearms And Domestic Violence Case – Pays $100 Fine
72 Comments
NobamaDec 15, 2016 at 8:49 am
It’s nothing but one big PAR-TAY in the Beaver County Shit House!
weezulgoespopDec 15, 2016 at 10:21 am
And if you want to attend or, if you don’t, you will be charged a mandatory admission fee ! They can deduct it from your paycheck, or you can remit it to THE CONNIE. (OH John Paul, …THE CONNIE- love it ! )
TheYesManDec 15, 2016 at 8:55 am
Well, Mr. Lozier….. WE’RE WAITING!!!!
Attachments:
well
gottadoitDec 15, 2016 at 9:15 am
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8E_zMLCRNg
ricimerDec 15, 2016 at 9:01 am
You describe it all perfectly. And that is with absolute truthfull dark sarcasm.Very well done. The Beaver County District Attorneys office should hang a plack on the front of the courthouse TIME ERASES EVERYTHING. WE HOPE
Amateur HourDec 15, 2016 at 9:02 am
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver County. I know for a fact that the State Police offered their services in January 2016 and was told that their people, Detective(LOL) Staub, was handling it. Lozier, still looking for that football in a bird cage?
John Q TaxpayerDec 15, 2016 at 9:35 am
Detective Staub and Connie Javens both born and raised in Monaca. Wonder how that will turn out? The State Police didn’t offer their services, the State Police started the investigation after receiving information from Commissioner Egley. Lozier interfered and obstructed a police investigation by influencing the State Police to back off and let him do it internally. That is obstruction of justice and hindering a police investigation, even if he is the DA. He should have been charged.
We The PeopleDec 15, 2016 at 9:43 am
I beg your pardon… Commissioner Egley went to the State Police and reported a crime.
I believe Commissioner Camp did as well.
WalkDec 15, 2016 at 9:08 am
Well, Mr. Lozier….. WE’RE WAITING!!!! -Copy and Paste if you agree.
OutofBC17%taxDec 15, 2016 at 9:14 am
JP, First Thank You for keeping us informed. We can’t count on other news or papers to be anything but politically correct. But since you have great attorney’s working with you. Can you please just ask them one question. Can we as taxpayers file a lawsuit against the county and Connie Javens, one to have her removed from office and two, sue her children to refund contract monies and have Connie Javens refund and monies that was mismanaged during her term in office.
I for one am so mad, upset and lossing my hair over all this. My husband will not even read the Beaver Countian anymore because he gets so upset. I am totally serious, if I could just get one of those contacts from Connie Javens I would be able to move out of this county. I believe if you find out this information, other great people that follows your online news would also be behind me, waiting in line to file lawsuits. And if they can recommend a great attorney that would be appreciated.
I would like to start 2017 positive, and to end all this stress, due to the lack of, nor the apparent ability to get anything done in Beaver County when it comes to Connie Javens.
Who will be with me on this? I am serious, so if you are not, please don’t say you are.
WTFDec 15, 2016 at 9:32 am
Hire the Best Defense Attorney in Beaver County Gerald Benyo hes not afraid of those yahoos in the Courthouse….
wtfDec 15, 2016 at 10:01 am
Wish I still believed that there was any gov’t agency that actually did anything. The truth is- they “investigate” then after a long, long time they say there was nothing illegal. While we know otherwise, many of the obedient taxpayers believe there must be some “evidence” they are not aware of that excuses the actions because surely the gov’t doesn’t lie to us. The reality is- the gov’t agencies everyone is hoping will be the knight in shining armor are actually looking for reasons to dismiss the cases. The gov’t officials merely collect a nice salary, do very little except assure the taxpayers that all is fine. People who are in charge of spending our tax dollars give contracts to their friends and relatives -at all levels of government.
Just keep paying your taxes. Because if you don’t, then you will see some action. They will come after you for 5 bucks!
Just to be clear- gov’t agencies are there to make sure taxes are paid and to assure the public that all is well.
wtfDec 15, 2016 at 10:18 am
I think the only way to change things is to let the gov’t know- not sure how- that we are not that fucking stupid. We are not believing ANY of the bullshit we are being fed.
OutofBC17%taxDec 15, 2016 at 9:16 am
Well, Mr. Lozier….. WE’RE WAITING!!!! -Copy and Paste if you agree.
OutofBC17%taxDec 15, 2016 at 9:17 am
#BanConnieJavens2017
Brain DeadDec 15, 2016 at 9:24 am
weeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!!!
Attachments:
Javens
WTFDec 15, 2016 at 9:28 am
Hmm a wonder if a mass refusal to make checks payable to Connie Javen’s until the trust is earned would spark some movement in the Court system??? Just sayin’
BaBa BouyDec 15, 2016 at 9:36 am
FIRST THING FIRST.
I TRULY BELIEVE DAVID LOZIER IS PURE DECENT MAN WITH INTEGRITY AND NOT A PART OF ANY COVER UP.
JANUARY LAST YEAR HE WAS SWORN IN WITH NO EXPERIENCE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT, STILL REELING FROM THE FACT HE COULDN’T BELIEVE HE WAS GETTING PAID 170k.
HE HAD TO ASSEMBLE A NEW LINE UP OF STRUCTURE AND WITH NO TRUE KNOWLEDGE OF THE LANDSCAPE ACT IF HE KNEW WHAT TO AND THAT COMES WITH GETTING ADVICE AND GUIDANCE.
WRONG ADVICE WAS GIVEN AND GUIDANCE WAS SELF SERVING
STATE POLICE SHOULD OF BEEN ENCOURAGED TO INVESTIGATE WITH MORE CAPABILITIES AND DEEPER REACH ALSO WHY WOULD YOU WANT YOUR OWN DETECTIVE TO INVESTIGATE FELLOW ROW OFFICIAL THE ONLY THING THAT SHOULD OF BEEN DECIDED WAS THE CHOICE OF HOLDING ON TO PROSECUTORIAL RIGHT OR TURNING IT OVER.
AGAIN WRONG ADVICE
AS FOR TONY GUY AND CONNIE FRIENDSHIP I CALL BULL SHIT. IT’S NOTHING MORE THAN STRENGTH IN NUMBERS. SHE WOULD STICK TONY IN THE ASS FASTER THAN A PREDATOR IN A DAYCARE. AND IF TONY TOOK ONE OF HIS OWN POLYGRAPH TESTS IT WOULD SHOW HE DOESN’T BELIEVE SHE IS INNOCENT ON ANYTHING BUT THEY HAVE A COMMON BOND.
JOHN PAUL….. DISLIKE, SO A RELATIONSHIP IS FORGED WITH COMMON INTEREST AND THAT IS TO DISCREDIT AND DEFAME HIM WHILE KEEPING HIM OCCUPIED FROM FURTHER REPORTING ON SHENANIGANS.
LOZIER HAS BEEN MADE A PAWN.
A GRAND JURY IS ALREADY SET IN PITTSBURGH. COST TO TAXPAYERS WOULD BE NOTHING, HE SHOULD AT THE MINIMUM PUNT THIS CASE TO THEM.
THIS SINGLE HANDEDLY COULD COST LOZIER RE-ELECTION ON HOW IT’S HANDLED
THE AMOUNTS OF MONEY AT STAKE ARE MIND BOGGLING THE TRAIL OF CONTRACTS FOR HAIR AND LAWN SERVICE BEGS of STENCH
weezulgoespopDec 15, 2016 at 10:13 am
You can sing the praises of Lozier and make excuses due to being newly elected. He lost me immediately … trying to hire Jim Christianas mother. This is very similar to contracts for hair and lawn service.
Loser LozierDec 15, 2016 at 10:24 am
YES! Lozier was all end the nepotism end the cronyism then he gets elected the first thing he does is try to hire Jim’s mom! Thanks to JP for calling that out!
John Q TaxpayerDec 15, 2016 at 12:03 pm
Weezul- I would like to hear more about lawn service.
Amateur HourDec 15, 2016 at 10:59 am
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver County. Fa Fa Fooey, Lozier WILL NEVER run for re-election. He is smart enough to know that he is incompetent when it comes to criminal law and has no business being in his current position . If he was competent, he wouldn’t need to rely upon others to give him bad advice.
John Q TaxpayerDec 15, 2016 at 9:38 am
Gerald Benyo for District Attorney
ricimerDec 15, 2016 at 1:01 pm
You know what everyone with any sense at all should start working on ensuring that Gerald Benyo is absolutely elected as Beaver Counties next District Attorney. Get him elected and its avery big step in finally ending once and for all the madness BC has been subjected to since 1970. The guy really seems to have a righteous soul. reminds you of attorneys like William Kunstler and Ron Kuby.
I Am A GooglerDec 15, 2016 at 9:50 am
LOOKS LIKE COMMISSIONER JOE MIGHTA BEEN RIGHT ABOUT DENNIS AND CONNIE
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/commissioner-spanik-speaks-treasurer-javens-commissioner-nichols
RavenDec 15, 2016 at 9:51 am
You lied, Mr. Lozier, during your campaigning. Here are the words from your own mouth:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGZk5kGhXFQ
RavenDec 15, 2016 at 11:01 am
In my opinion:
What happened, Lozier? Who got to you? What you said in the YouTube video is EXACTLY what the problem was then and is now here. And now, you are part of the problem, adding to it, not the solution. Think about that for a minute. YOU are now the problem by being dead in the water and cozying up to the wrong people. Hypocrisy or just stupidity? Are you taking a page out of Lou Gentile’s book and cohabiting with the enemy? Then, wondering why no one likes you?
Well, you were apparently full of shit in that video, and you seem to be full of shit now. But you know that, don’t you? Karma’s a bitch.
Or weren’t you? Did a clean, good-looking, soft-spoken, clean-shaven public lawyer guy from Chippewa just get caught up in this sordid Courthouse mess? Probably not. No, no one gets into that courthouse without friends in low places. Hell, you are of Austrian heritage, not Italian. What goes?
One and done, Lozier.
Gerald Benyo for District Attorney. THEN, we might get someone who does what he says he will do. And mean it. And then, goodbye Connie.
John Q TaxpayerDec 15, 2016 at 12:12 pm
Raven- Lozier knows he’s done. He will always be known as the DA that ran for his life away from Connie Javens. This is her last term too. She’ll be dead of old age before the next election.
sheepleDec 15, 2016 at 9:59 am
David’s biggest mistake while coming into office was befriending Tony Guy. Tony is not the man you think he is.
DemocrapsDec 15, 2016 at 11:00 am
Tony’s been using Dave to expand his own power and every one knows it but Dave I’ve been saying for six months Tony is going to be the end of Dave’s administration.
weezulgoespopDec 15, 2016 at 11:02 am
To “the Connie” Happy Birthday ….. now make a wish! You’ve been doing pretty good sooooo far.
Attachments:
thec
John Q TaxpayerDec 15, 2016 at 12:33 pm
She had her sweet sixteen party at Junction Amusement Park in Rochester Twp, when there was still an amusement park there. She also worked there.
Mungo JerryDec 15, 2016 at 11:04 am
Well happy 1st anniversary Connie the Con! As you sit there staring out your office window at the fresh new snow and and feel the chill from the extreme cold outside just remember all the things you’ve done, for good or bad in that little corner of your Courthouse office.
When an individual such as yourself reaches the age that you have it should be a time to look out that window and ponder on the meaning of life and your place in it. Asking oneself questions such as, have I done the very best I could? Have I treated people fairly and with kindness? Have I conducted myself in a professional, moral, and ethical way? Because when it comes right down to it you and only you can honestly answer that question!
We the taxpayer’s have paid you a very nice salary with all the bells and whistles i.e health benefits etc. And what have we got in return? Judging by most of the comments here the answer seems to be…. not much! So as you get all your family together this year around the Christmas table and are sitting back nodding off from too much eggnog and tryptophan remember Mungo’s words and also remember that most likely many of your friends and family will have also read Mungo’s words. And somewhere deep down in that place that most commenters believe you don’t possess (( CONSCIENCE)) if you should get this little unfamiliar feeling there don’t just dismiss it as gas, you just might start to understand that most of your family is only there for the presents!
In the end all that really matters is what you leave behind in this life, and if you should not have one single doubt regarding your eternal moral footprint that you will leave behind than Mungo says congrats! But if you should get that little feeling of guilt?? Well……that will be left for you and only you to ponder for the rest of your days!
Merry Christmas!!
RavenDec 15, 2016 at 11:36 am
One of your best, Mungo.
Mungo JerryDec 15, 2016 at 2:18 pm
Thank you Raven! All the jibes and facetious Mungo comments aside, you are without a doubt one of the few that undoubtedly gets what Mungo meant about Connie the Con’s legacy. Giving a lifetime of public service and doing it for decades without resorting to ANY less than honorable side deals to enrich oneself and family/ friends is a rare and honorable character trait to be sure! Many who find themselves in such a trusted position would just say screw my legacy and let’s party it up while we can. To be the recipient of so many tens of thousands of payments made out to your own name over so many years, not only makes such antics possible but could instill in an individual an omnipotent delusional well being that all forms of of nonsense could be used to justify and explain away any perceived wrongdoing. Just Mungo’s ramblings……anywho…..Merry Christmas!!!
TheYesManDec 15, 2016 at 3:29 pm
Agreed, well Done Mungo!
WalkDec 15, 2016 at 4:33 pm
Mungo This is Great !
Uncle Wah WahDec 15, 2016 at 11:19 am
Beaver County huffs and puffs and bitches and moans but you see the same old turds floating in the bowl , year after decade after generation. And if you think this a Democrat issue, look around and notice how many years Vogel, Christiana, Rip Van Marshall, etc. have been “representing” us. Are we up to 8 to 10 years? They basically run unopposed now, because they are bringing so much to the county, right? HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
Vote straight incumbent 2018!!!!
Jim JimmerDec 15, 2016 at 4:38 pm
I hope I don’t get sued for posting this icon…
OutofBC17%taxDec 15, 2016 at 12:19 pm
So, Gerald Benyo, will you represent us?
#BanConnieJavens2017
Rob WittmanDec 15, 2016 at 5:42 pm
I can see the subpoena now.
In the case of
Connie Javens
vs.
anonymous
Richard DaleyDec 15, 2016 at 5:43 pm
tinkergalootDec 15, 2016 at 2:16 pm
Well, Mr. Lozier….. WE’RE WAITING!!!! -Copy and Paste if you agree.
boatmanDec 15, 2016 at 3:11 pm
Keep up the pressure JP. You are serving the taxpayers so much more than many of our elected officials. Thanks,
bc_democratDec 15, 2016 at 3:50 pm
What do they call that stuff on her neck? Oh, that’s just neck. Can you please post more photo’s of her neck?
Not For Public DisseminationDec 15, 2016 at 4:59 pm
The Commissioners should move to add a Home Rule referendum to the next ballot, and the one after that. County government needs to be reorganized ASAP. There should only be 2 or 3 elected officials in the courthouse, tops. The Treasurer, Sheriff, Register of Wills, Prothonotary, Recorder of Deeds, Coroner, and Controller should all be at-will department heads. DRAIN THE SWAMP!
RavenDec 15, 2016 at 5:12 pm
I have to shake my head at how Tom Leydig was not elected Treasurer in this last election. What would have been the difference now?
An audit of the Treasurer’s office would have been done by him in the first weeks, the Friendship Ridge dealings would have been sorted out, preparations would have allowed him to be visible and join with the Commissioners and other department heads to iron out a viable budget.
A degree in the field of economics, honest, smart, dedicated, experienced. What a travesty that he was prevented from dealing with the current fiscal mess. His speech at the 2015 RCBC Lincoln Day Dinner was what people should have listened to:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egDJGkI8EiQ
The FactsDec 15, 2016 at 10:55 pm
I agree Raven. Mr Leydig should be the treasure. He is more than qualified and not under INVESTIGATION for anything. I said it before and I’m saying it again, if Amadio didn’t stop the investigation prior to the election Leydig would of won. Everyone had a right to know what was going then not after…..after is too late. Now we have that dirty democrat still in,
and Amadio is the underdog. The county is an embarrassment, and the treasure is a disgrace. Elected officials should not be in office for more than two terms. Over 20 years in office….what GOOD has she done for this county, not for herself but for the county. NOTHING!!! Too many years in office and that “power” went to her head and look what we have. #PATHETIC #DISGRACE
weezulgoespopDec 15, 2016 at 6:48 pm
Somebody took time out of their busy day of counting and stacking money, to give that CONSISTENT ONE THUMBS DOWN.
YA DUH!Dec 15, 2016 at 7:57 pm
Who didn’t know Tony Guy was going get in bed with Connie as soon as we learned Tony took money from Chuckie Betters?
jaybirdDec 15, 2016 at 9:37 pm
For the life of me, I can NOT comprehend how this travesty of justice has prevailed for more than ONE YEAR. Oh wait… it’s Beaver County’s Finest; Javens, Lozier, Guy, plus the other usual suspects. THAT explains it.
They can “steal” the public’s money by hiding it in bloated budgets, usually under “miscellaneous expenditures”, and continue to govern like they’re a “privileged class”, BUT, let ME be late renewing my dog’s license and WATCH OUT. Guy’s SWAT Team will probably beat down my door and Lozier may sue my ass off – all for a lousy four dollars and fifty cents. No wonder respect for politicians is at an all-time low. But, not ALL politicians:
VOTE FOR WAYNE KRESS FOR BEAVER COUNTY SHERIFF
VOTE FOR GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
VOTE FOR THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
WiseOwlDec 15, 2016 at 10:08 pm
This on going travesty is causing me to lose my hair.
Joseph GonzalezDec 16, 2016 at 6:00 am
They’re all crooks.
Central ValleyDec 16, 2016 at 1:55 am
While we are on the subject of Lozier, what exactly happened to investigating Frank Martocci? No charges or disciplinary actions against him at all.
And why was a new deputy DA hired when there is supposedly a hiring freeze and no position was posted?
At least Tony Berosh could point to a successful series of prosecutions. Lozier screams one term.
gottadoitDec 16, 2016 at 10:02 am
CV and another one :Walker told the Beaver Countian that she, “ain’t taking the rap for no one.” Following the publication of its investigative report, county officials referred the matter to District Attorney David Lozier. Lozier made an announcement in March that Walker admitted to detectives that Spanik instructed her to do work for his campaign on county time.
>https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K8E_zMLCRNg
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 6:23 am
Only three years left!
VOTE FOR WAYNE KRESS FOR BEAVER COUNTY SHERIFF
VOTE FOR GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
VOTE FOR THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 7:13 am
I should like some help on this:
In my opinion, some guesses:
Let’s assume, for the sake of argument, that Javens resigns on, say, January 1, 2017.
What happens then? A new election? A temporary appointment by the Commissioners?
Let’s assume Leydig gets the job. What happens?
Office staff replacements?
An immediate internal audit of the Treasure’s office?
Revisiting the former outside audit to include the Treasurers office in depth?
Further investigations are found to be justified?
Family contracts are examined?
Immediate action on past taxes due, i.e., Unis is billed for a half million dollars owed?
Other properties are billed as well?
Meetings with the Commissioners to revise the 2017 Treasurers budget?
A call for the criminal investigation of the Treasurer to proceed?
Betters is given/denied his reassessment request?
A way around the tax increase is found in Treasurer records examination?
These are just a few, but what would be the full effect of a resignation? You get what you wish for, and it might be wise to consider what WOULD happen as much as what HAS happened.
Why wait for three years to find out?
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 8:02 am
If she resigns I’m guessing the first deputy would fill in till the next election.
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 8:11 am
Do you know who that is?
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 8:25 am
Judge Mancini’s nephew uhm…I want to say his name is Calen Netherland, I think.
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 8:32 am
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/treasurer-connie-javens-first-deputy-quits-position-becomes-an-auditor-in-controller-rossis-office
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 9:14 am
Gibbons’ transition from the Treasurer’s Office back to the Controller’s Office did not come without controversy. Last Friday, Treasurer Connie Javens attempted to stop his move by confiscating documents signed by the County Commissioners authorizing the transfer. Commissioners worked around Javens’ maneuvering by simply signing a new set of employment documents for the man.
The FactsDec 16, 2016 at 1:00 pm
Which is a good possibility since her first deputy happens to be a judges nephew.
MartinDec 16, 2016 at 7:58 am
Who can we the taxpayers turn to when our DA is corrupt and won’t help us this corruption can not stand
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 8:44 am
You can write, email or call the United States Attorney for The Western District, Pittsburgh, FBI and Dept of Justice Pittsburgh office. Rep Jason Chaffetz House Committee on Oversite and Government Reform.
NobamaDec 16, 2016 at 9:18 am
And do not forget about JOHN-JOE!!!!!
equalizer13Dec 16, 2016 at 10:00 am
Queen Connie will never resign. She has too much to lose if her office is audited and she is held accountable. She will stick to her guns and Lozier and Guy will assist her. Too many skeletons of past government could be exposed. Someone might look into the connection between big donors Unis and Betters and what they get for their assistance. If Unis were forced to pay taxes instead of dodging them with legal maneuvers we could balance the budget and take the onus of the average taxpayers. People like those mentioned could care less about others. Self serving greedy bastards plundering their fellow citizens and being rewarded for it with lucrative contracts and sweetheart land deals. (Bridgewater Crossings). I’d like to sell property for 1 million, get the county to clean it up for 3 million and then sell it back to me for 1 million. Stevie Wonder can see through this shit. “Stonewall Lozier” you are ONE AND DONE! Take Tony Guy with you and Tony Amadio since his obstruction of and investigation and justice forced Connie on us for 4 more years.
equalizer13Dec 16, 2016 at 10:07 am
WE need the Grand Jury from the US Western District to unravel these corrupt bastards once and for all. How do we get them involved? The FBI, DOJ or what? Take them all down. In the meantime we MUST move forward on Home Rule and dismantling the Row Office corruption and greed. Eliminate them all. Clean pipeline to get rid of lousy employees and overpaid “public servants” (Joke!). All answer to one Chief Administrator elected by the people. How do we get started with the Home Rule/Operation Clean Courthouse Shithouse movement? We can do our part to eliminate these dinosaurs once and for all. Other than that, sit back, bitch and wait three more years to drain the swamp.
John Q TaxpayerDec 16, 2016 at 12:36 pm
File a complaint with the U.S. Attorney by mail or by phone, here is the contact site https://www.justice.gov/usao-wdpa/contact-us . Same thing with the FBI Pittsburgh, here
https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh the FBI will investigate and turn their findings over to the Justice Dept for prosecution.
SEERDec 16, 2016 at 10:21 am
TODAYS NEWS :Beaver County is among the poorest counties in western Pa. YET, we have shit like this going on in county politics. We also have teachers closing down a school until their demands are met, by the taxpayers. We have a MULTI BILLION DOLLAR Ethane Cracker plant coming in under the guise of “A GOOD NEIGHBOR,” One we will be paying for for generations …health, water, pollution, etc. TAX EXEMPT ! Oh, On the 17th (I believe) a select few volunteers will be honored with a taxpayer paid luncheon. THIS SHIT GOES ON AND ON, ON. Before the next election make sure that THE CONNIE, Tony Guy, Christiana, Amadio…. Countless others are aware of your frustrations. In Public, let them know how uncomfortable they have made it for OUR PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS.
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 10:26 am
John Q.: From the Courthouse website:
Cebran Netherland, First Deputy Treasurer
Cebran oversees the employees and the day-to-day functions of the Treasurer’s Office.
But also,
from the BC:
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/treasurer-connie-javens-first-deputy-quits-position-becomes-an-auditor-in-controller-rossis-office
“Charles Gibbons took a cut in salary when he formally left his position as First Deputy of the Treasurer’s Office on Monday to take a job as an auditor for the County Controller.”
“Treasurer Javens has filed paperwork to name Cebran Netherland, nephew of Common Pleas Judge Richard Mancinni, as her new First Deputy. Netherland was hired by Javens back in 2014 to fill a newly created role of “Hotel Tax Collector.”
“Former Sheriff George David had previously hired Bryar Netherland (Cebran’s brother) to serve as a deputy, but he ultimately had to resign from the position after failing to make it through the academy. Kelly Wolf, mother of Bryan and Cebran Netherland and sister-in-law of Judge Richard Mancini, currently works as Judge Mancini’s courtroom tipstaff.”
Pending any updated information:
So, if the Treasurer’s duties fell to Cebran, that would keep it all in the family, wouldn’t it?
That would support the nepotism, and we would not want to upset that system, would we?
Tom Leydig for Treasurer in 3 years.
WiseOwlDec 17, 2016 at 9:55 pm
I am sure all the courthouse “family” will be enjoying the holiday festivities. One faction are grateful for all the distractions that took the spotlight off their sleight-of-hand activities, the other faction are grateful that with the tax increase, pending Shell construction there will be plenty of excuses that more is needed at the courthouse and they have just the right son, daughter, aunt, uncle, relative, lover, donor for the newly created positions. After all, if the family can create a “Hotel Tax Collector” for one of their own, why not create a “Cigarette Tax Collector,” a “Gas Tax Collector”, a “Grocery Tax Collector”…and the most important “Courthouse Gas & Hot Air Collector.”