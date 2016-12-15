Editorial: Criminal Investigation Into Treasurer Connie Javens Celebrates Its First Birthday!

Happy birthday to you,

Happy birthday to you,

Happy birthday dear criminal-investigation-into-Treasurer-Connie-Javens,

Happy birthday to you!

Yes, this month marks the first birthday of the start of a criminal investigation into embattled Democratic Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens. The Beaver County District Attorney’s Office opened its investigation into the Connie in December 2015 after a series of investigative reports by the Beaver Countian — and a referral by the County Controller’s Office — revealed she had been unilaterally making millions of dollars in payments to the new corporate owners of Friendship Ridge; violations of the Pennsylvania County Code that came as her adult children were reaping lucrative contracts with the company.

So prolific were payments to “her boys in New York,” as she likes to call them, that an outside forensic audit showed the Connie gave them about $1.6 million at a time the county owed them nothing (the county sent the new owners of Friendship Ridge a friendly letter a little over a month ago asking them to please repay them. pretty please with sugar on top?).

Although the Connie has remained silent about the matter in public meetings, declined to answer the public’s questions about her conduct or her children’s contracts, and refused to cooperate with an official audit, she has over the past year been nothing short of Chatty Cathy with some of her political besties, including her courthouse BFF Republican Sheriff Tony Guy. The recordings played for me by a secret admirer of the two of them talking together are simply delightful (they are both huge fans of mine)! The pictures shown to me of Connie and Tony Guy’s wife Sylvia hugging are especially special (although I fear the two women may one day get hopelessly tangled in each other’s hair leading to an embarrassing trip to the emergency room).

With all of the free time on her hands over the past year, the Connie has managed to muster the gall to again go on the attack, currently engaging in litigation against 6 anonymous commenters for talking mean about her (awe) — a lawsuit initiated over the spring with the explicit blessing of her criminal defense attorney Wayne DeLuca of Pittsburgh, who assured her way back then that she was facing no criminal charges.

I should mention how very nice it was of former Republican County Commissioner Dennis Nichols to attend the recent court hearing in Javens’ retaliatory lawsuit to show his support for the Connie and to help cheer her on — go get those nasty accountability-seeking taxpayers Connie, go get ’em!

With Republican District Attorney David Lozier’s political confidants enjoying special friendships with the Connie, one can’t help but to notice just how bad this all now looks. But then again, who really cares about appearances when the opportunity comes along to fire the Pennsylvania State Police for conducing an “unauthorized investigation” into allegations of corruption involving the Connie (yes, that actually happened).

It is time for the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office to finally open up its doors to show taxpayers its nice fresh coat of white paint. The public has had all of the real answers for a long time now and has been waiting long enough to start hearing the official excuses.

