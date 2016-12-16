Editorial: Congratulations! Beaver County’s New Official Website Looks Like Crap

While many counties and municipalities in Pennsylvania have been on a long and slow march forward toward making themselves more accessible online, Beaver County has taken a radical leap back in time with the relaunch of its official website this week.

A unique hodgepodge of mishmash, the new BeaverCountyPA.gov appears inspired by the most decrepit neighborhoods in our county and organized by some of the most muddled minds our community could muster. Vibrant images showcasing the best of Beaver County have been replaced by blurred smudges, the once clear and intuitive menus swapped out for lists of text-links that blend into the page. A top header that once utilized modern design trends has been replaced with a font that appears handwritten with an etch-a-sketch.

Although the new website looks like it must have been crafted by the grandson or niece of an elected row official, it is in fact a product of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). The Republican majority Board of Commissioners cancelled the county’s previous contract with the Pittsburgh marketing firm Beyond Spots and Dots as a way to save tens of thousands of dollars annually, with the new CCAP created website costing just pennies on the dollar.

It shows.

If one thinks of the county’s old website as the Market District Supermarket in Robinson, the new county website is nothing more than the discount food aisle at Big Lots.

County officials have been promising an economic renaissance in Beaver County spurred by the Shell cracker plant. The county’s official website is what showcases our area to the country, including to businesses researching places to open new locations and to families looking to relocate into the region.

Take a look at the official websites for neighboring Lawrence County or Washington County as comparisons.

This seems a priority worthy of modest investment.

BeaverCountyPa.gov New Website 2016

BeaverCountyPa.gov Prior Website 2015

BeaverCountyPa.gov Prior Website 2012