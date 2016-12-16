Editorial: Congratulations! Beaver County’s New Official Website Looks Like Crap

While many counties and municipalities in Pennsylvania have been on a long and slow march forward toward making themselves more accessible online, Beaver County has taken a radical leap back in time with the relaunch of its official website this week.
A unique hodgepodge of mishmash, the new BeaverCountyPA.gov appears inspired by the most decrepit neighborhoods in our county and organized by some of the most muddled minds our community could muster. Vibrant images showcasing the best of Beaver County have been replaced by blurred smudges, the once clear and intuitive menus swapped out for lists of text-links that blend into the page. A top header that once utilized modern design trends has been replaced with a font that appears handwritten with an etch-a-sketch.
Although the new website looks like it must have been crafted by the grandson or niece of an elected row official, it is in fact a product of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP). The Republican majority Board of Commissioners cancelled the county’s previous contract with the Pittsburgh marketing firm Beyond Spots and Dots as a way to save tens of thousands of dollars annually, with the new CCAP created website costing just pennies on the dollar.
It shows.
If one thinks of the county’s old website as the Market District Supermarket in Robinson, the new county website is nothing more than the discount food aisle at Big Lots.
County officials have been promising an economic renaissance in Beaver County spurred by the Shell cracker plant. The county’s official website is what showcases our area to the country, including to businesses researching places to open new locations and to families looking to relocate into the region.
Take a look at the official websites for neighboring Lawrence County or Washington County as comparisons.
This seems a priority worthy of modest investment.
41 Comments
Uncle Wah WahDec 16, 2016 at 10:38 am
Look, I’m just happy that they didn’t continue with the “Beaver County Ablaze!” format from the calendar. HAHAHAHA
OMGDec 16, 2016 at 10:43 am
OMG this is where our tax money is going?
They raise my taxes 17% for crap like this.
No wonder we are listed as one of the poorest counties in PA
Taxed to death
Mungo JerryDec 17, 2016 at 12:32 pm
Mungo heard some rumblings around the Courthouse that it was suggested by …….well no sense in naming names right?? Everyone knows where that could go!?! But anyway it was suggested that all Courthouse employees meet out front for a group picture to be added to the website…here’s the rub. At one previously planned moment they were supposed to bend over and shoot the moon! All while yelling “Thank God Connie the Con took the day off”! References were made to Depends products and such as to why the exalted statement should be screamed at the top of their lungs. But apparently that idea was scrapped when everyone found out the pictures would be taken during the recent snow storm! Something about snow on the roof…..Haha JP….” organized by some of the most muddled minds our community could muster. ” Pure poetry!!
True To FormDec 16, 2016 at 11:01 am
JP’s right Lawrence and Washington Counties have very nice websites but Beaver County’s website shows people we are totally backward which is accurate advertising by us.
_johnDec 16, 2016 at 11:01 am
You are slipping, John.
Other than the font being generic (and not centered on the banner), this isn’t bad at all. It is clean, minimalistic, utilitarian, and to the point — easy to navigate and relevant. This bottom part could use some work, tho. It’s a spacing thing, other than that, there isn’t much wrong w/ it.
Personally, I am not a fan of these busy, large image websites that look like Tumblr or Pinterest.
It is too in your face, and don’t really give much by way of relevant information — lots of filled in empty space. For example, your home page: Big pictures, little text. It has a lot of empty space that is being filled in with pretty colors, and nothing more. Even on a large monitor, it’s just “BIG PICTURE” and lots of needless scrolling to get to the point.
weezulgoespopDec 16, 2016 at 11:39 am
If I may ….. John Paul THANK YOU for giving those in Beaver County the ” BIGger PICTURE ! ” I for one, never have a problem with navigation …. and I do like the pretty colors, they make me happy ! GREAT JOB as ALWAYS !
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 11:08 am
I was just successful setting up a 1996 Compaq computer running Windows 95 and a dial-up internet connection to access the new county website. It worked! Thanks for the tip, JP.
weezulgoespopDec 16, 2016 at 11:34 am
Raven same here, hold on, I got a phone call, hold on. I’m back where were we.
weezulgoespopDec 16, 2016 at 11:28 am
JP I agree with your editorial. DRAB? yes….. maybe some added color ?
Attachments:
bccon
WindchasingDec 16, 2016 at 11:52 am
This “article” (more of an opinion really) seems to be much ado about nothing.
I was all set to move my Multi-Million $ factory here. Every thing is perfect…. Good labor pool, resources, logistics, taxes, laws, codes and property value etc… BUT then I saw the county website and I could not believe my eyes! That’s it, I’m moving my company to another state with a better county website. <– (Sarcasm)
The 1 year anniversary article was fun and amusing, but with this article added to it it just seems like BC and the courthouse are just taking shots at each other.
weezulgoespopDec 16, 2016 at 12:00 pm
Windchasing, sounds like someone needs to look at the pretty colors …ommmm.
weezulgoespopDec 16, 2016 at 12:51 pm
OOPS got a thumbs down on that one, sorry Windchasing.
Hmmm, someone’s in a snit.
bobbDec 16, 2016 at 12:26 pm
I for one prefer a website that is clean and easy to navigate. I’m just disappointed that there aren’t photos of The Connie. Perhaps the photo could have been used in several places, under TREASURER or on the RECREATION AND TOURISM page listed under TURKEY TAGS.
Just SayinDec 16, 2016 at 1:06 pm
The key word here is inexpensive. You bitch about the deficit in the budget, wasteful spending, and tax increases., but complain about a website that no one visits anyhow. Perhaps JP can improve the design free of charge, since he’s the resident expert on everything Beaver County. Pay it Forward, JP!
gottadoitDec 16, 2016 at 3:13 pm
Just Sayin’,…What a wiener, Just Sayin.
DtothePolrDec 16, 2016 at 1:19 pm
Well… someone would have complained if they spent too much on it. Looks Ok to me. Pick your battles. Not an issue.
RavenDec 16, 2016 at 1:43 pm
By accident, I was trying to get Courthouse info this morning, and former site links were missing and led to 404 errors. Then I tried navigating the new site. I gave up. It’s more than a cosmetic change; it has lost functionality as well.
We The PeopleDec 16, 2016 at 2:34 pm
JP IMHO, you missed the mark on this one.
Clearly saving of tax payer money, in the tune of 100+k? Looks good to me. You want pretty pictures, go to Tourism Site.
Plus, this site is now user friendly on my phone. In closing, functional improvements and cost savings… I like it.
Courthouse JanitorDec 16, 2016 at 2:58 pm
I just can’t wait to read all about the newly launched website in the beaver county BRIDGE!
Bobby Boom BoomDec 16, 2016 at 4:53 pm
I liked the “Dollar Store Shopper’s Guide to Beaver County” link.
WOW, who would have thought one small area would have close to 50 options….
jaybirdDec 16, 2016 at 5:20 pm
As far as aesthetics is concerned, beauty being in the eye of the beholder, it is MY OPINION the 2012 and 2015 websites are more pleasing. But an OPINION doesn’t count where functionality is the key. Either it works, or it doesn’t.
I haven’t had time to check the NEW website out thoroughly, but I have noticed a thing or two. This sorry excuse for a website was designed by a Systems/Programmer Analyst who deserves to have their programming degree stripped away and drummed out of the Corps. Were they smoking weed when they developed and tested this “thing”?
Example: Click on “Marcellus Shale” and what do you see? “Press Release Center”. And what’s the first item under 2016? “Status Update Regarding the Friendship Ridge Transaction”. So, THAT’S where they hid the missing millions! What does the Ridge have to do with Shell, except their both “drilling us”, and where is ANY article about Marcellus Shale?
Another example: Why do you have to use a comma between Last and First Name for a Property Search, but NO comma between Last and First Name for a Tax Search? It’s little things like this that show a programmer’s mettle in design and development capabilities.
Third example: Recorder of Deeds. Click and you get “This site can’t be reached”.
You’re right JP, it’s crap.
JWDec 16, 2016 at 6:20 pm
I have to admit that I do like the GIS portal linked from the home page. It’s something I use occasionally and it’s a little easier to find.
Amber SymmondsDec 17, 2016 at 12:08 am
Thank you for writing this!!
Kimberly AllenDec 17, 2016 at 3:54 am
I’m sure one of our illustrious elected officials could rustle up a family member or two for a makeover. For a cool $50,000. Maybe Connie has a web developer in her family?
Aryq GeorgeDec 17, 2016 at 7:57 am
It really doesn’t take hundreds of thousands to make a good impression. Some solid templates and a good eye for presentation and you’re set. Our county website looks like shit thrown together in list format. It’s like a digital eyesore.
Michael OravitzDec 17, 2016 at 1:12 pm
One of the poorest counties in PA…and now we’ve proved it. Saving money…maybe one if the row officers need her office redecorated again.
GeorgiesgunsDec 17, 2016 at 9:05 am
Maybe I am wrong but on the main page of the Beaver County PA website : ” Licence to Carry” . Misspelling? Hidden meaning?
John Q TaxpayerDec 17, 2016 at 9:35 am
The top banner on the new website should read….
United By Bridges – Divided By County Officials
RavenDec 17, 2016 at 9:35 am
I have found one apparent error in the Mission Statement of the Treasurer’s office at the new web site:
It reads:
“The mission of the Treasurer is to properly receive and perform the accounting of all monies due the County and to keep records of all disbursements from the County treasury.”
In my humble opinion, the insertion of the phrase “unless not caught” should appear after the word “treasury” at the end.
Bobby Boom BoomDec 17, 2016 at 4:15 pm
I checked out that Squatty Potty website. Frankly, the county should have went with that format.
Bob WilliamsDec 18, 2016 at 5:09 pm
JP there are merits to your observations. Keep in mind that when looking for information in Lawrence County to retrieve it, pay to play where BC has no costs currently associated to it Allegheny County is pay to play also. I am not trying to give any ideas to the Commissioners. They raised the Recording fee an additional $2.00 for notations. I do not think they even know what that is. It just sounded good to raise funds. They should have consulted a real estate professional or a closing company regarding the matter first
walterDec 19, 2016 at 9:37 am
When I think of what CCBC has done for you, I want to CRY.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 8:11 am
As an off-topic aside, I hope, JP, that you have your ear to the ground on the Shell deal. We are witnessing the beginning of what would be the end of life as we know it in the surrounding area. That’s a fact, Jack, and it would make the Courthouse problems and political corruption an amusing sideshow. Tax breaks, air, light and sound pollution, traffic, politicians in their pockets, etc. No one will care what The Connie does, when they can’t sleep at night, go without earplugs or step outside for a breath of fresh air. And someone, somewhere will be responsible for it all.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 9:10 am
I wish that something had happened in Potter Township to make it to this site. Then, we could open a discussion about it here, a more objective, inside forum than the BCT. Wait, though, if the Shell plant is approved, it will eventually seed something that will make it to these pages — too late.
It’s not rocket science. Go the river across from the site in Vanport or Ohioville and watch the direction of the dust kicked up by the earth movers. It goes east, up the Ohio River channel between the hills to Vanport, Beaver, Bridgewater, Rochester, Conway, Monaca. On a wind from the northwest, it clouds the Mall. Then, it settles. Onto cars, houses, playgrounds, storefront tables, lungs.
The emissions will do the same thing. So, save you expensive fence air monitors. You can see it now. Your eyes and nose will tell you the same thing.
An handful of Potter Township supervisors — NOT experts in these matters — will vote and decide something that will affect the lives of thousands of people. Some will get sick. Some will die from the emissions.
And yes, I am cynical. With corruption affecting every community in the area, why should anyone trust them to make that decision? Stop the damn plant now, before it kills us. Oh yes — no one is going to get rich on this. But they will have sold their souls to the highest bidder.
Raven is Chicken LittleDec 19, 2016 at 6:52 pm
“THE SKY IS FALLING!!!!!! THE SKY IS FALLING!!!!!! NOT!!!!!
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 9:32 am
John Paul — With the Friendship Ridge deal as part of the Treasurer’s bank transaction history, and pending (or ignored) criminal investigation, would it not be judicious to monitor any dealings that she has with the Shell people? Maybe she doesn’t figure into the deal, at all, or yet, but I have wondered about this ever since the former transactions were questioned.
I apologize for this intrusion into the website discussion, but I see nowhere else to comment, and the BCT is not an option, due to its censorship and political leanings.
John Q TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 9:58 am
Raven, I surely don’t know why the treasurer would be involved in any way for the sale or acquisition of any property. That is the business of the commissioners, lawyers and closing agents. I think she has her grubby hands into things that are not her business.
RavenDec 19, 2016 at 10:53 am
True. But that was also said of the Friendship Ridge deal, wasn’t it?
John Q TaxpayerDec 19, 2016 at 11:27 am
Yes, she had no business being involved in that deal, and that’s exactly what it was “a deal”.
mileage may varyDec 19, 2016 at 10:51 am
It is time to talk Royal Dutch Shell and the few who profit, and the many that will pay.
Chelsey CookDec 19, 2016 at 7:17 pm
And I can’t find any of the PO’s info….and they left out some of the probation officers, not all of them are listed.