I spent the past week taking a much needed vacation. Waves on a beach have a way of washing a mind clean of assorted clutter which accumulates over time. I silenced my phone and logged out of my email accounts, allowing messages and juicy tips to accumulate unread. I was frankly surprised at my personal ability to just cut the cord and disconnect from the world; it was the first time I can remember simply walking away.
I must admit spending a period of time not knowing or caring about the goings-on of Beaver County was a heaven on earth for me. Until out of the blue one day during my respite, a family member began reading a story to me from FoxNews.com about some Beaver High School Student who had been denied the “right” to turn a graduation ceremony into a Christian prayer service.
It was just too much.
I could not help myself and soon began scrolling through the subject lines of my inbox. Message after message was directing me to young Moriah Bridges’ plight, imploring me to aid in her struggle by shining a spotlight on the situation. I turned my phone back off and attempted a return to my state of blissful ignorance, but my mind kept returning to the story of young Ms. Bridges.
It did not come as a surprise to me that many of my readers would think it only natural I would be drawn to the story of Moriah Bridges. Those who have read this site for any period of time know I focus a great deal of my energy and resources on First Amendment and public access causes. I have on two separate occasions secured teams of attorneys and gone to court to protect commenters’ rights to share their controversial opinions anonymously, and have written dozens of articles about various efforts by public officials to stifle discourse. As a gay man I even once penned an editorial speaking out in defense of the rights of Reverend Fred Phelps and his “God Hates Fags” Westboro Baptist Church when attempts were made to prevent their protests outside of funeral services.
The readers who wrote to me were right, I am drawn to this incident, but not because of Moriah Bridges. I find far more compelling the true champion of the First Amendment in this story, Beaver Area School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe.
It was Dr. Rowe, who after seeking counsel from the school’s solicitor, instructed Moriah that her speech would need to be rewritten. Graduation ceremonies are government sponsored events where people of all religious traditions should feel equally welcome and included. I have no doubt that Dr. Rowe knew the type of outrage her directive would spark, but she upheld her oath and fulfilled her obligations to our nation’s founding document by defending provisions of the First Amendment that protect the state from the church… and the church from the state.
Moriah as expected played the role of persecuted Christian well, attempting to position herself as a champion of free expression by defying Dr. Rowe’s wise guidance and ending her graduation speech by proclaiming, “I say in the righteous name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”
Thankfully for the town of Beaver, the defiant child happened to be Christian. I have no doubt the earth would have shook from cake eaters dropping their forks in unison had she instead used her speech to promote the formation of a Beaver County Caliphate and ended her remarks by shouting, “Allahu Akbar!”
Moriah Bridges is going to be majoring in political science and I would not at all be surprise if we someday see this little stunt included on a campaign mailer. While this student may have exploited an opportunity to proselytize her own personal beliefs, Dr. Carrie Rowe was the real defender of the rights of Moriah and everyone else in this country to worship as they so choose.
If there is any criticism of the Beaver Area School District as a result of this incident, it is that they obviously need to do a better job teaching their students why this statement holds so true.
Some students at BHS are Muslims. Would you be just as adamant about free speech if it were a Muslim student wanting to speak about their religion?
She didn’t speak about religion ,she spoke about GOD!
Oh give me a break. Way to dodge the question, though. 😄😄😄
Evidently your another atheist that will eventually burn up!
You do realize the government can’t make laws restricting speech. Private businesses have every right to do so. I wish you free speech nimnolds would actually read before screaming discrimination.
“She didn’t speak about religion ,she spoke about GOD!” I’m highlighting this quote, because it’s golden. Thank you!
It doesn’t matter what the topic is. Freedom of speech is being impacted.And yes, I for one would support it if the student was a Muslim. But the topic was not religion,it was God.
Sorry Leslie Grimm, but you would be wrong about that. Not an athiest, just a religious person who questions things. But so glad to see your Christian values on display by hurling insults at someone simply because you apparently don’t have an answer to a simple question. Mighty Christian of you.
The “journalist” is forgetting that by, “government sponsored” event, it is really a taxpayer sponsored event. By and large, the taxpayers in, and around, Beaver are Christian. What happened to majority rules in this “democracy”?
Really? Cause majority did NOT rule on who won the president.. so your argument does not stand dear…
Except for “majority” never has pertained to the Presidential election. We have the electoral college, as part of our Constitution. But nice try, hon.
If the majority ruled Hillary would be president.
This is absolutely not a majority rules society – the presidential elections of George W. Bush and Donald Trump make that clear. Minority rights have ALWAYS been a limiting factor in our democracy. “Tyranny of the majority” was a huge concern of the founding fathers, resulting in many mechanisms to limit the majority. Separation of church and state is one of those mechanisms.
What about the State and Federal funding …..yours is not an island unto itself.
You said majority should role this is a democracy… you cant add.. But, except… either majority roles or it does now.. make up your mind.
And btw which Christian rules? They all have different rules so which one is the majority? Can women work? Is alcohol allowed? Can you rape your wife? All have different sets of guidelines so who gets to pick?
Gregory, you are confusing Christianity with Islam.
So if one of the Muslim students at the school made a speech, you would be defending their right to speak about their religion? Yeah, didn’t think so.
Simple end to your debate. Separation of church and state. Furthermore, why should one who is not christian be forced to partake in a religious event? You will complain when people are forcing islam and things like that into laws but then want the same thing out of christianity…
Exactly the point I was trying to make, except the separation of church and state thing. Separation of church and state talks about something else.
Sigh,could you actually try reading the Constitution sometime? The Minority have rights too,to protect them from the Majority, in this case, the majority Christians imposing their beliefs on the minority who practice another religion or even no religion at all. While I personally am not offended by what the young lady said at the end of her speech, I’m going to take a wild guess that the origin text was a lot heavier on the prothylizing that warranted the Superintendent consulting the Solicitor.
Doesnt matter if a majority Of tax payers are Christian.
Doesnt apply in regards to religion
As you noted Mr. Paul, “feelings” are not something mandated to be upheld in the constitution. Ms. Bridges was asked by her student body to provide closing remarks. It is to her creativity and individual ability to provide said remarks. While I respect the separation of church and state, and do so desire for that to be upheld, her speech was censored based on religious discrimination. Which is illegal.
Moriah was asked to speak by the 2017 class president, Luke, not the student body. (How would that be determined? By a general class vote?) She represents a clique of religious students, not the general population. This was a speech by proxy given for a small interest group. Basically, it is the same church young adult group that she belongs to.
On a personal note: I think you have some emerging talent as a thinker and writer, Luke, but you let your feelings and campy philosophy of the moment sway your reasoning ability too often. On your way to becoming an “intellectual”, don’t leave out the common sense that helps getting there. And, I know, it’s none of my business.
Raven, I think I should thank you for some of your compliments, but am hesitant to do such given I have no idea who you are. People who hide behind screen names are typically cowards, in my opinion. Regardless, last time I checked, the class president is elected by the student body, to represent the student body. Regardless of that, a student asked to provide closing remarks using their own creativity and individual ability is (or should be) deemed able to do such. If not, Dr. Rowe can just start writing the speeches for the students from here on out. If Moriah desired so to include any other religious reference, and she was censored again, my same argument applies, as do the same laws and rights our constitution provides and protects. Her participation in any outside group is irrelevant to the conversation. She, and every student, and every citizen of the USA, has rights. We are not talking about the school pushing her to say something religious in nature, against her will. That too, is also illegal. She is, however, protected to speak her own mind, based on her own beliefs. If not, why do we have the constitution?
I look forward to more compliments, and more debate. And maybe you can come to the school board meeting tonight and introduce yourself?
I am a Jewish parent in a Beaver County school. My two children will be the only Jewish graduates in the their respective classes. I expect to go to their graduations and not be proselytized to. I expect my children to feel as included, comfortable and celebrated as any other kid there. Churches are welcome to have services honoring their graduates, where Jesus can and should be praised from one end of the service to the other. But the school graduation is not that venue. Is it really so hard to see the situation from the perspective of someone who is not Christian?
Karen, I think you, as are some others, are seeing this through a small window. It’s not about what religious reference was spoken, but that any religious reference was censored. The student is protected by the constitution. Including your jewish children, should one of them had the opportunity to provide their closing remarks, but become censored.
Great for this young woman
I understand where Mr. Paul is leading with his scenario. Not even needing to look at statistics, the United States is a country filled with Christianity and many more claiming to be Catholics. So imagine if we used a different mythological creature in play. How many people would be upset if Satan was added in her speech? Dr. Rowe was simply defending the religious rights for anyone, not just one deity.
You are so wrong according to the second ammendment. If a Muslim gave the closing prayer, although I don’t agree, they have the same freedom.
Opinions are fine, but what does the law say? (I’m really asking.) Yes, if a school employee had said a prayer, that would be wrong. But a student being denied free expression/free speech? Seems wrong.
I did some reading on this when the news first hit. I am a complete newbie when it comes to legal stuff, so please bear that in mind 😊
But it seems like the school is legally responsible for the content of any speeches at a formal function like a graduation. By allowing a student to endorse a particular set of religious beliefs at the graduation ceremony, the school is tacitly endorsing the same principles (legally speaking). The statement from Beaver Area School District seems to suggest that there is significant legal precedent for their actions. This may seem very “big brother” authoritarian, but I imagine that similar policies hold at most private institutions purely for the protection of the school. I know that BCCS has a similar policy: my graduation speech was screened before I could give it in order to ensure that it was in line with the school’s policies, etc.
There will always be tension between the individual and the collective in a free, pluralistic society. For the little it’s worth, I personally do not think that any injustice has been done against the speaker here. After all, her first amendment rights are on full display in the aftermath of the ceremony. I welcome your thoughts 😊
No, that’s helpful. I would be interested in looking at some of the cases that set the precedent. I do think there is a difference between a private school and a public school, but in most cases the institution takes precedence over the individual. I guess I’m pretty ignorant on the laws on freedom of speech/expression where it involves a govt. institution. I thought this opinion piece was kind of pointless in that regard.
“Separation of church and state”
Anymore it seem like persecution of church by state.
What? I’m a Christian and I find myself anything but persecuted. And to say that because there wasn’t a prayer, you’re a persecuted minority is very laughable.
Thank you for this article. I have always had, and continue, a deep respect for Dr. Rowe ✌
It was her speech. No one says anything about protesters who march on tax payer streets. It was her thoughts and her speech and she should have been permitted to say it in her own words. Ok Iadmire her stand. I am proud of being a Christian but if I were not I believe it was her speech and should have been permitted to say it the way she wrote.
Praying does not belong in public schools period !
Because it is a PUBLIC school. If you have a problem with it then send your children to a Catholic a school.
I find your statement objectionable, but I would never restrict your ability to say it, neither should deny a student HER ability to say what she believes. You are preaching intolerance.
Streets are public….people protest on them all of the time. Guess we need to make sure their protesting in “private” from now on!!
Sally Ross Wisler really? If anybody is intolerant i would say it would be you and anybody that doesn’t have a problem with it. It’s ok to you people because it’s a Christian prayer but what about other religions. Do we now have to cater to their religion as well.
Then why is it Okay to invite multiple religious leaders to speak at the Baccalaureate ceremony?
If Congress can open with prayer and have a chaplain, and NASCAR which receives money from the gov’t, then why can’t a little girl or boy say a prayer at their graduation. I promise you if some terrorist would come after you with a gun or other weapon, you’ll be praying and fast.
Separation of church and state means not a government sponsored religion, like in England, it does not mean you do way with religion and free speech.
Referring to God in a speech is not a prayer service…..
To many questions. I mean if she was going to thank God for her blessings and ask for a moment of prayer that’s mine. Pray to the God of your choice. She did earn the right to give that speech and if she feels that she was able to accomplish what she did with the help of God, than I see nothing wrong with it. She’s not forcing people to convert. I would say the same had a Muslim student been in the same position.
I’m sure if it was some liberal bleeding heart message it would’ve been fine but then again look who writes this
I’m still waiting for someone to show me an American Constitution that has the words “Separation of Church and State” in it. Good Luck! It was written in the Federalist Papers, which our Constitution is based on, but it does NOT say “Separation of Church and State in the 1st Amendment. I do not think Graduation is the placed to be preached to, but was anyone harmed by hearing Jesus’ name? I doubt anyone would have been harmed by hearing the word Satan. Be strong in your own beliefs and you won’t be so offended by someone else’s.
Let the courts figure out Right or Wrong BUT it was a bad Example; if anyone thinks all those students graduated without the help of the Lord in thier lives, thay are dead wrong. The Country needs to stand up for our God, set an example to your neighbors and family members. Glory be.
Moriah was correct in defying the school district in defense of her beliefs. The Superintendent is correct in her interpretation of the law as it applies to her duties.
If Moriah’s speech had been intended to extol the virtues of Wicca or Scientology, the community outcry might have been quite different. That is the beauty of the First Amendment and of the separation of church and state – no religion is recognized by government over another, and a citizen’s right to a heartfelt expression of his/her beliefs cannot be met with government sanction.
Feels like Moriah and the school made their respective points quite well. Leave well enough alone.
Free speech means the government is not allow to make laws limiting it. Just because you want to say what you want doesn’t mean you can’t be thrown out of any business, school, or private setting. That is their right. And sometimes people don’t want to hear hypocrifal religious rantings from any religion.
The school was 100% correct. You may not like it, and you don’t have to. But, they were right. Could they have let it slide? Sure. But they did the right thing. If you let her do it then someone can come up and praise Allah. Or they can praise satan himself. They have the same rights
^^^^ this gentleman is exactly right…the people who are screaming that “she should’ve been allowed to” would have screamed “hell no” if the student wanted to praise Allah or Vishni or Buddha or anything else other than the christian view….and their hypocritical asses know it.
The state is a religion. Taxation is theft.
Well, we’ll see how right they were on Judgement Day.
Just curious……do they still have witnesses in a courtroom place their hand on the Bible and swear to tell the truth? I’m not judging either way, but genuinely baffled by how and when “separation of church and state” is enforced. I am also not a legal scholar nor historian and I find it interesting to learn how different individuals interpret what our forefathers meant when they drafted the constitution.
Amen brothers and sisters. You are all right. Now put 5 dollars in my hand and you are putting 5 dollars in the hand of the Lord
Hallelujah now pass the basket