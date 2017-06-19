I spent the past week taking a much needed vacation. Waves on a beach have a way of washing a mind clean of assorted clutter which accumulates over time. I silenced my phone and logged out of my email accounts, allowing messages and juicy tips to accumulate unread. I was frankly surprised at my personal ability to just cut the cord and disconnect from the world; it was the first time I can remember simply walking away.

I must admit spending a period of time not knowing or caring about the goings-on of Beaver County was a heaven on earth for me. Until out of the blue one day during my respite, a family member began reading a story to me from FoxNews.com about some Beaver High School Student who had been denied the “right” to turn a graduation ceremony into a Christian prayer service.

It was just too much.

I could not help myself and soon began scrolling through the subject lines of my inbox. Message after message was directing me to young Moriah Bridges’ plight, imploring me to aid in her struggle by shining a spotlight on the situation. I turned my phone back off and attempted a return to my state of blissful ignorance, but my mind kept returning to the story of young Ms. Bridges.

It did not come as a surprise to me that many of my readers would think it only natural I would be drawn to the story of Moriah Bridges. Those who have read this site for any period of time know I focus a great deal of my energy and resources on First Amendment and public access causes. I have on two separate occasions secured teams of attorneys and gone to court to protect commenters’ rights to share their controversial opinions anonymously, and have written dozens of articles about various efforts by public officials to stifle discourse. As a gay man I even once penned an editorial speaking out in defense of the rights of Reverend Fred Phelps and his “God Hates Fags” Westboro Baptist Church when attempts were made to prevent their protests outside of funeral services.

The readers who wrote to me were right, I am drawn to this incident, but not because of Moriah Bridges. I find far more compelling the true champion of the First Amendment in this story, Beaver Area School District Superintendent Dr. Carrie Rowe.

It was Dr. Rowe, who after seeking counsel from the school’s solicitor, instructed Moriah that her speech would need to be rewritten. Graduation ceremonies are government sponsored events where people of all religious traditions should feel equally welcome and included. I have no doubt that Dr. Rowe knew the type of outrage her directive would spark, but she upheld her oath and fulfilled her obligations to our nation’s founding document by defending provisions of the First Amendment that protect the state from the church… and the church from the state.

Moriah as expected played the role of persecuted Christian well, attempting to position herself as a champion of free expression by defying Dr. Rowe’s wise guidance and ending her graduation speech by proclaiming, “I say in the righteous name of Jesus Christ, Amen.”

Thankfully for the town of Beaver, the defiant child happened to be Christian. I have no doubt the earth would have shook from cake eaters dropping their forks in unison had she instead used her speech to promote the formation of a Beaver County Caliphate and ended her remarks by shouting, “Allahu Akbar!”

Moriah Bridges is going to be majoring in political science and I would not at all be surprise if we someday see this little stunt included on a campaign mailer. While this student may have exploited an opportunity to proselytize her own personal beliefs, Dr. Carrie Rowe was the real defender of the rights of Moriah and everyone else in this country to worship as they so choose.

If there is any criticism of the Beaver Area School District as a result of this incident, it is that they obviously need to do a better job teaching their students why this statement holds so true.