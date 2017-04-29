Already entangled in legal action in an attempt to keep the general public from obtaining access to a Beaver Police dash cam video showing the August 2016 arrest of James Edward Cicco by Beaver Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems, the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office is now trying to prevent future jurors in the case from being able to see most of the video too.

The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion with the court on Thursday afternoon, asking Beaver County Common Pleas Judge Harry Knafelc (who will be presiding over the trial of James Cicco) to sign an order preventing jurors from seeing portions of a police dash cam video showing Patrolman Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems deploying his k-9 partner Czar to attack Cicco during the arrest.

Prosecutors argue that because two separate judges had together already dismissed dozens of charges against James Cicco during pretrial hearings in the case — including felony charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and felony taunting of a police dog — most of the dash cam video is no longer relevant for jurors to consider.

Prosecutors say that footage from the police dash cam video before James Cicco stops his vehicle is relevant to a remaining charge of misdemeanor fleeing and alluding, but the rest of the footage has no bearing on the case and should be excluded.

Along with asking to exclude most of the dash cam video from trial, the District Attorney’s Office is also asking a judge to prevent jurors from hearing a recorded phone conversation between Officer Wijnen-Riems and a Beaver County 911 Dispatcher in which the two can be heard making fun of injuries sustained by Cicco during the arrest.

Although the motion filed with the court asks for the audio recording to be excluded from being presented during trial, prosecutors provided no reasons why a judge should do so, instead repeating the same language referencing the dash cam video.

Defense attorney Gerald Benyo, who is representing Cicco in the case, subsequently filed a response to the District Attorney’s motion, asking the judge to allow an entire playing for jurors of the Beaver Police dash cam video and recorded audio conversation between Officer Wijnen-Riems and the County 911 Dispatcher.

“District Attorney Lozier ignores the fact that the Commonwealth at his direction continues to prosecute [James Cicco] for additional misdemeanor crimes including Possession and Paraphernalia,” wrote Benyo. “The dashcam video and 911 recorded telephone calls are both valid evidence concerning the state of mind of Officer Wijnen-Riems at the time of his personal interaction with [James Cicco] after the vehicles are stopped in [Cicco’s] driveway […] The dash cam video depicts Officer Bo Blinn picking the handcuffed [Cicco] up off the ground by his arms after Defendant was attacked and viciously mauled by the k-9 controlled by Officer Wijnen-Riems and shows Officer Bo Blinn slamming [Cicco] off the hood of [Cicco’s] vehicle at which point [Cicco] is physically searched giving rise to the charges of Possession and Paraphernalia […] The dash cam video shows Officer Wijnen-Riems reaching into [Cicco’s] pockets for unknown reasons after [Cicco] was viciously mauled by the k-9 and before Officer Bo Blinn slams [Cicco] off the hood of the SUV and searched him and allegedly finds contraband giving rise to the Possession and Paraphernalia charges.”

Attorney Benyo goes on to allege that District Attorney David Lozier is using his motion in an attempt to get an “advisory opinion” from the judge as to whether or not the dash cam video could be kept from jurors if he were to dismiss the Paraphernalia and Possession charges against Cicco before trial.

“Pennsylvania courts do not issue advisory opinions because doing so would violate the separation of powers doctrine,” Benyo noted.

Common Pleas Judge Harry Knafelc has not yet scheduled a hearing to consider the District Attorney’s motion to exclude the recordings from trial.