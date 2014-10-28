District Attorney: Officer Naim Murder Remains A Closed Case As Far As My Office Is Concerned

Beaver County District Attorney Anthony Berosh said the murder of fallen Aliquippa Officer James Naim remains a closed case as far as his office is concerned.
Controversies surrounding the murder of Officer Naim were renewed last night when a series of Facebook Posts attributed to Aliquippa Assistant Police Chief Joe Perciavalle seemed to imply there was more to the case than has been revealed. Officials with the City of Aliquippa, including Councilmen Donald Walker and Mark Delon, “liked” the post. Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker “liked” at least one of the replies posted to Perciavalle’s Facebook Page.
The posts on social media went viral in the area, sparking online conflicts between those close to fallen Officer James Naim and those supportive of his convicted killer Jamie M. Brown.
District Attorney Berosh told the Beaver Countian his office has not received any new information involving the murder of Officer Naim, and that there is no ongoing investigation into the matter by County Detectives.
“He who lives in a glass house should be careful about throwing stones,” said District Attorney Berosh when asked about the Facebook posts attributed to Assistant Chief Perciavalle.
“No information has been brought to this office, no law enforcement or third party individuals have brought anything to us,” said Berosh.
The District Attorney also said he is unaware of any investigations being conducted by any other agency.
The murder of Officer Naim was investigated by the Pennsylvania State Police at the time that it occurred. Jamie Brown was prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and convicted of third degree murder at trial. Sources inside of the Pennsylvania State Police tell the Beaver Countian they are unaware of any new information in the case and remain confident the officer’s killer is behind bars.
Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker and Assistant Chief Joe Perciavalle have not responded to requests for comment from the Beaver Countian.
20 Comments
CuzOct 28, 2014 at 7:35 pm
Mr B our DA would not prosecute Ambridge cops for the Baker beating case. Why no charges Tony?
15009surferOct 28, 2014 at 7:48 pm
Could it be, and this is just speculation, that the recent legal events with a certain high ranking and highly senile “law enforcement” officer have jogged the memories of those involved?
If so, better start talking now, because “they” will be coming after you next. Lutton has the best pre-need funeral values from the roadside ads I see.
Did you really think JP was done? Good for him.
“if you’re going to knock a guy down, do it so he can’t get up again.” Robert Duvall, A Civil Action.
Do you really think Berosh is going to jump on this, and if he did, comment in public?
Wham bam thank you… gotta pin it on somebody – hey a Black guy did it… for no reason… Ya, that makes sense.
buzzkillOct 28, 2014 at 9:56 pm
Perhaps it is time they open an investigation of all the people that were hanged in the old Ambridge holding cells in the 1990s. Dirty cops on both sides of the Ambridge Aliquippa bridge.
Uh ohOct 28, 2014 at 11:06 pm
Well Berosh is still useless and incompetent, but his quote on glass houses is classic and FITTING
Eleanor Zlatovich LittleOct 29, 2014 at 3:31 am
His case should never be closed
Tim SchneiderOct 29, 2014 at 5:09 am
Well you need to open it back up. And that’s half of Beaver County saying that….
Donald AshOct 29, 2014 at 7:53 am
Maybe captain doug is blowing that faggot district attorney
Donald AshOct 29, 2014 at 7:58 am
Also maybe captain doug and his D.A. bitch split the wrongly convicteds money
Donald AshOct 29, 2014 at 8:00 am
Free Jamie brown!!!and indict captain and chief!!!
Melody JonesOct 29, 2014 at 12:19 pm
#FREEJAMIEBROWN
Stacy KowalykOct 29, 2014 at 1:53 pm
Looks like sum 1 gotta way wit murder!!!
Mungo JerryOct 29, 2014 at 10:10 am
WOW Stacy! Your command of the English language is absolutely mesmerizing! You bring a great and fascinating group of words to this discussion to really hammer home your feelings on this case! Mungo feels a whole lot more intelligent after being graced by your insight! Thank you young lady and have a nice day:-)
aviOct 29, 2014 at 3:04 pm
all your doing is showing your lack of understanding of shorthand writing. welcome to the 21st century!!
boatmanOct 29, 2014 at 1:01 pm
What time of day were facebook or other ‘books’ ‘liked’? Are these people supposed to be at work? Why are they playing facebook on the taxpayers dime? Inquiring minds want to know.
15009surferOct 29, 2014 at 1:35 pm
Not to burst the bubble of the cheerleaders in the audience here, but there has not and will never be ANY action to look at ANY evidence of any other person other than Jamie Brown from the DA. It’s just not going to happen. Especially if the word on the street and the rumors are true about what really happened.
Look at the recent actions taken when the DA had evidence of police misconduct in his face? Has Berosh charged Fratangeli? Nah, not going to happen. Good for him. Just lie and do whatever you want and the DA has your back. I would personally be so ashamed that I would not leave the house, but the Sheriff got what he wanted, the cameras and a diversion, The DA got what he wanted, the cameras and a soundbite of taking a tough criminal off the street, and Fratangeli got what he wanted as well, a free pass. So what if it’s all bullshit? It’s politics. If you are no cleaner than the criminals that you lock up? How do you wash the stink off?
Berosh has a history of rewriting laws to fit his needs at the time and playing politics, this is not going to change.
think about itOct 29, 2014 at 1:44 pm
If someone has info, do not take it to the county, you will end up like Naim. Take it to a higher authority or just keep it to yourself. You will stay alive that way.
CurtisOct 29, 2014 at 2:40 pm
They real killer is behind bars people shouldn’t open their mouth up about shit they don’t know…. Your gonna start shit with the wrong people…..
Dave N Missy TurleyOct 29, 2014 at 8:16 pm
Dont they all in beaver county. So much politics. Sad. Bunch of crooks and killers.
jaaceeOct 29, 2014 at 7:02 pm
Why should the case be reopened? None of you jail house lawyers have given a valid reason. You either just don’t like the DA for some idiot reason, or you support a convicted murderer. Get a life folks.
StacyDec 31, 2016 at 9:10 pm
Wow people really have nothin btr 2 do! I’m so glad I didn’t c these last year or when evr this was cause u people really need help 4 jus sitting here trying to start