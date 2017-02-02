District Attorney Lozier Says Treasurer Javens Violated The Law But Strongly Suggests She Did Not Commit A Crime

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens violated provisions of law contained in the Pennsylvania County Code by failing to follow proper procedures when unilaterally distributing millions of dollars from county owned bank accounts to the new private owners of Friendship Ridge, but did not likely commit any crime by doing so — Although District Attorney David Lozier said he has not made a final determination as to whether or not to bring criminal charges against Treasurer Javens, he strongly suggested to those who attended the Commissioners’ work session yesterday that based on his investigation to date, no charges will be forthcoming.
Several citizens attended yesterday’s meeting to ask about the status of the year-long criminal investigation into Treasurer Connie Javens and the Commissioners’ drawn-out efforts to recoup approximately $1.3 million they say the county is owed by Comprehensive Healthcare Management Services from their purchase of Friendship Ridge.
“I’ve got a question,” said Hopewell Township resident Carl Hughes during a public comments session of the meeting. “I’m glad our District Attorney is here. Are there going to be criminal prosecutions for the things that happened or are we just going to sweep this under the rug, because it didn’t take the Warren Commission this long to figure out who killed Kennedy. We hear nothing but dead silence, crickets all the time, is anybody being prosecuted? […] If you’re not going to hold the politicians to the same standards as the public you’re going to have problems […] This cozy stuff down here has got to go […] If that was me, believe me, you’d be all over me like a fly.”
District Attorney David Lozier suggested his office has found no evidence that Treasurer Javens personally profited when she violated the Pennsylvania County Code by unilaterally withdrawing millions of dollars from the bank throughout 2014 and 2015 using just her own signature. Provisions of state law forbid a County Treasurer from dispersing funds without the signatures of the Board of Commissioners and County Controller, but Lozier said that in order for a crime to be committed the county would have had to suffer a harm, which he also suggested his investigation has found no indication of.
“Let me be very clear,” said District Attorney David Lozier in response to Hughes’ question. “When I first entered office we were faced with accusations that there were improper procedures on the part of the County Treasurer in regard to the way money was transferred to the new owners of Friendship Ridge […] When you look at the records, the specific statutory procedures were not followed in the way you had to have certain signatures and certain approvals to disperse funds […] That does not make it a crime. […] A crime requires an injury or damage. What I have spent my time doing is going through all the contracts […] My office has interviewed several score witnesses, within banks, within this courthouse, prior courthouse employees, as well as people within the new and old Friendship Ridge structure.”
District Attorney Lozier said that he was going to wait until the county finishes resolving its contract dispute with Friendship Ridge before making a final determination on whether or not to bring any criminal charges.
“That’s being civilly litigated and I’m watching that at the same time to make sure the result of my investigation matches the forensic audit,” said Lozier. “At the appropriate time I will make a decision, but again, just because a precise procedure was not followed does not mean that the county lost a penny. It’s a matter of whether the correct funds were transferred. It doesn’t mean there’s anything missing just because the actual approvals weren’t made.”
Carl Hughes pressed back, “But the evading of the proper procedure to have 2 signatures or 3 signatures from the Commissioners, is that not a crime?”
“It’s a violation of procedure, the law requires an actual injury,” said Lozier. “What you are talking about is a corruption charge, under the corruption charge just because you violate procedures doesn’t mean it’s a crime if the person who is violating procedures doesn’t specifically profit from the violation.”
“She was quite aware of what was required,” said Hughs. “There can be only one reason why you go outside of the system.”
Carl Hughes and other members of the public were not the only people in attendance at yesterday’s meeting who challenged District Attorney Lozier’s statements. County Financial Administrator Ricardo Luckow, who is a Certified Public Accountant, also questioned any assertion that no harm was done.
“I just have a question. I am bit confused now, between what you said [County Solicitor Andrea Cantelmi], the county’s position is that Friendship Ridge owes us money, right,” asked Luckow.
“Correct,” said Cantelmi.
“And you [District Attorney David Lozier] said there needs to be harm for it to become a crime, wouldn’t that be the harm,” asked Luckow.
District Attorney Lozier responded, “Not necessarily when you’re talking about a civil contract […] It’s normal after a contract like that to come up to the end and to audit the contract and figure out who owes what based on monies that went back and forth. What I’m looking at, as you’re well aware, is whether or not any money improperly changed hands by the procedure that was used in the withdrawals for Friendship Ridge and whether there was any crime that occurred at that point, and if it was someone that used an improper procedure did that person benefit from that.”
Following the meeting, the Beaver Countian asked District Attorney Lozier if lucrative contracts obtained by the adult children of an elected official could constitute personal benefit as defined by law.
“I would have to prove that there was a direct quid pro quo,” responded the District Attorney.
The investigation into Treasurer Connie Javens was originally being conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police, but District Attorney Lozier “fired” them in March of last year, saying he wanted his own County Detectives to conduct the investigation instead.
Treasurer Connie Javens currently has a defamation lawsuit pending against several commenters on the Beaver Countian who criticized her unilateral bank withdrawals for Friendship Ridge and the contracts her family members negotiated with the new owners of the facility. Although the Beaver Countian is not a named defendant in the lawsuit, this publication has refused to comply with a subpoena issued by Javens seeking information which could enable her to discover the true identities of the anonymous individuals.
Joe KeyserFeb 2, 2017 at 2:46 pm
Cover up business as usual
Ron ScherfelFeb 2, 2017 at 2:49 pm
Biggest crook in beaver county
Wendy SmithFeb 2, 2017 at 2:50 pm
How do you violate the law without committing a crime? I really don’t understand this.
Leslie FlaraFeb 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm
This was my exact question…. Wonder how many criminals will say the same thing? I broke the law but didn’t do anything criminal!!!! Lol
thomas dishlerFeb 2, 2017 at 10:20 am
Hard to understand sounds like talking in circles to me. If someone pulls a gun on someone points it and walks away is that not a crime but no one was hurt so does that means it is ok
Jared WeidnerFeb 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Ask Hillary she knows a thing or two about this.
rickFeb 2, 2017 at 12:40 pm
Hillary knows way more about how to take care of herself.
Michael MuhammadFeb 2, 2017 at 4:11 pm
Jared Weidner you one stupid inbred
Eddie TaylorFeb 2, 2017 at 5:06 pm
Michael Muhammad how?
Jared WeidnerFeb 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm
Michael Muhammad – you’re
Bill AtwellFeb 2, 2017 at 2:50 pm
She violated the law but did not commit a crime? Is this a oxymoron? Or you playing with us? This man has a law degree?
A violation of law is a crime. So why is she not being charged? Maybe we the people need the state AG or maybe the US Attorney for Western Pa come in and really exam every county row office and start charging them with RICO and other federal laws.
Wendy SmithFeb 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm
I’m not impressed with the US Attorney General’s office either though.
Bill AtwellFeb 2, 2017 at 2:55 pm
I’m not impressed with anything I am seeing in this county. Tired of my tax dollars being waisted. Tired of the politicians in this county act like they are doing me a favor by taking my money. They work for us. I don’t work for them.
The whole row offices need revamped
Sean McClainFeb 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm
Why is an agency OUTSIDE of the corrupt Beaver Co. Government not doing this audit and investigation….seems like a huge Conflict ….. disgusting they keep getting away with robbing us all … when will the state step in and fix this crap
Mary A KurtzFeb 2, 2017 at 3:41 pm
I believe at one time the State Police were involved but someone in the commissioner team had that changed…It’s been a sticky mess because they know she did wrong..Next thing you know someone will announce she has an illness or something to continue covering it up
bobbFeb 2, 2017 at 4:23 pm
Mary, I believe that it was DA Loziar that decided the State Police wouldn’t investigate.
Frank OriskovichFeb 2, 2017 at 2:54 pm
LOL She must have went to the same educational institution as Hillary Clinton.
Chris KurtzFeb 2, 2017 at 3:00 pm
You could have voted her out. Where were you?
Chris KurtzFeb 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm
She’s been in office since I was 7. What have you done to effect change in this county?
Bill AtwellFeb 2, 2017 at 3:05 pm
I voted for the other guy!! She’s Not my Treasure!!
Cindy LouFeb 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Frank probably doesn’t even vote
thomas dishlerFeb 2, 2017 at 10:25 am
That is the problem right there not enough young people get out to vote so the older people who have voted for years vote for the same person they have for years or the same party line they have for years. Beaver County does not like change. It needs to change before we all go broke. I vote for someone different every time change with the times or get left behind. Unfortunatly we have been left behind
Betty CorwinFeb 2, 2017 at 3:13 pm
Chris Kurtz How are you going to do that if no one runs against her?
Frank OriskovichFeb 2, 2017 at 3:29 pm
Cindy Lou believe me I vote. lol
Michael J WallaceFeb 2, 2017 at 2:58 pm
???? She broke the law but committed no crime……Sounds like they’re trying to give her a get out of jail free card…..Lock her ass up like you would any other regular citizens….Politicians aren’t above the law.
Jon IrwinFeb 2, 2017 at 3:01 pm
This lady just looks like a bad person, stuck up privileged yuppie, nothing will come of this, so funny she wants to press charges against people who slandered her that’s hilarious
GIVE ME A BREAKFeb 2, 2017 at 10:02 am
LOL THIS IS JUST LIKE HILLARY CLINTON INVESTIGATION SHE BROKE THE LAW BUT DIDNT DO A CRIME LOLLL!!!!!
Dave RockFeb 2, 2017 at 3:04 pm
Disgusting. Another one of those “alternative facts” situations….
KlawFeb 2, 2017 at 10:07 am
The art of double-speak >https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PdQJj4ts7Ig
Ron ScherfelFeb 2, 2017 at 3:10 pm
She is the reason that beaver county is so broke
Nancy Wilson FalconeFeb 2, 2017 at 3:11 pm
I thought it was one and the same???
Uncle Wah WahFeb 2, 2017 at 10:13 am
If Gross Incompetence was a crime, we would need a new, as in extra, county jail for all these people in Beaver.
Somebody explain to Lozier that there HAS been some injury involved to the county since we are now paying for an extended forensic financial audit to figure out why our Treasurer, Auditor, Financial Administrator, District Attorney, Commissioners… couldn’t follow some basic account procedures and then can’t seem to piece together what occurred, who was responsible and how much, if anything, we need to recoup or even pay out.
Are we going to be reimbursed for all the expense and time spent on this by these officials, or will the staff qualify for “merit pay” once the issue is resolved?
Tony EllsworthFeb 2, 2017 at 3:14 pm
She violated the law. No criminal charges? She needs to be fired if nothing else.
Jacquie McburneyFeb 2, 2017 at 3:15 pm
She’s from the old corrupt crew. Get her out
Thomas JonesFeb 2, 2017 at 3:15 pm
we love “doublespeak”
Mary A KurtzFeb 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm
Can’t we the people ask for an outside investigation since we pay their salary?
Steven TurnbullFeb 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm
How do you violate the law but don’t commit a crime? Going to use this on my next traffic ticket. Sorry officer I violated the law but it’s ok.
Beth CarrFeb 2, 2017 at 4:06 pm
Speeding ticket=violated the law but I didn’t gain from it or hurt anyone. Do I still get a ticket?
Steven TurnbullFeb 2, 2017 at 4:06 pm
That’s my question
Frank BerryFeb 2, 2017 at 3:18 pm
RAPE VICTIMS are VIOLATED!!! SHE BROKE THE LAW AND RAPED AN ENTIRE COUNTY!!!! AND Y’ALL ARE GONNA LET HER DO IT AGAIN!!! FOH!!!!
Lenny MillerFeb 2, 2017 at 3:23 pm
Is David Lozier a FUCKING IDIOT?
Tricia Miller KosloskiFeb 2, 2017 at 6:30 pm
Yep. He sure is
Mark MoltzenFeb 2, 2017 at 9:38 pm
Hey Tricia Miller Kosloski
Debra L GrantFeb 2, 2017 at 3:23 pm
Wait, isn’t a violation of the law BREAKING the law???
Jacquie McburneyFeb 2, 2017 at 3:24 pm
And the corruption continues
kasswflaFeb 2, 2017 at 10:24 am
So I guess what he is saying is if someone gets arrested for smoking weed there is no crime because no one got hurt?
David PriceFeb 2, 2017 at 3:25 pm
wait didnt we hear something like this with clinton
Richard GrimesFeb 2, 2017 at 3:26 pm
Why not present the evidence to a judge for that decision?
James YoungFeb 2, 2017 at 3:27 pm
Wait. I.dont get if you violate the law thats commiting a CRIME cmon people life 101????
Debbie Steel-PhillipsFeb 2, 2017 at 3:28 pm
Get rid her!
WTFFeb 2, 2017 at 10:29 am
Ah correct me if I’m wrong but isn’t Forgery a crime??? She had no legal right to make withdraws of any kind. ” NOT AUTHORIZED” She knowingly and willingly withdrew money on an account that she was not authorized to even be near??? So you’re saying if my sister went to my bank signed her name on my account withdrew moneys and placed them into someone else’s account causing me to have a huge loss of funds where I couldn’t afford to pay my bills or my employees and had to get rid of the majority of them… There’s nothing illegal or there is no harm done… so therefore I could not go after my sister for illegally withdrawing my money and causing harm to myself and my employees??? In this Javens case we are talking about taxpayers money and an entire county being affected by it??? You cant even call this joint ownership… A conviction of theft is proper ” unauthorized misappropriation of funds” She was not an owner of the account. Case closed.
KlawFeb 2, 2017 at 12:47 pm
WTF I guess according to double talking Lozier, your sister would have had to hit you in the nose, causing injury before you are able to go any farther.
Mike MorganFeb 2, 2017 at 3:33 pm
Lozier is a filthy piece of shit.
Tricia Miller KosloskiFeb 2, 2017 at 6:32 pm
Amen to that.
Norma VorderbrueggenFeb 2, 2017 at 3:35 pm
Ridiculous to put up with this shit. Any place else she worked she would be gone !
Bret BrennerFeb 2, 2017 at 3:40 pm
Here we go again, if you are part of the system, it is all about intentions, not actions. I call BS. If you broke a law a crime was committed!
FYIFeb 2, 2017 at 10:46 am
Fact…Unauthorized withdrawal of funds that did not belong to her… the withdrawal alone is the criminal offense subject to prosecution. It does not matter who she is. What her title is who she works for or how long she has been there. A crime has been committed.
IcanreadFeb 2, 2017 at 10:50 am
Lozier should immediately turn over every bit of evidence and testimony from his investigation to the State Police and step aside. He is not able to investigate this adequately.
Shaun GlasserFeb 2, 2017 at 3:50 pm
So a “crime” means injury or damage! He better be overturning alot of convictions then
Carol Heitzenrater DeHavenFeb 2, 2017 at 3:54 pm
So what dirt does she have on Lozier that he is afraid she will disclose if she is prosecuted??????
Tamara KcehowskiFeb 2, 2017 at 3:54 pm
I don’t see any pictures of anyone out there protesting and waving the Javens for prison signs. Never mind. That is a CA thing.
Evonne LillFeb 2, 2017 at 3:55 pm
Unbelieveable!
RavenFeb 2, 2017 at 10:56 am
In my opinion:
This is getting embarrassing, Stonewall. Maybe Doublethink works for the Courthouse rubes that have your ear, but John Q. Public isn’t buying it. “I would have to prove that there was a direct quid pro quo” (something for something). When the hell has Courthouse thinking become so rigorous? Tony can spew voodoo economics, and Connie goes mum, and no one bats an eyelash.
At some point, those same people might be on the stand under oath, even if it is for a related matter, for example, in the “defamation” case. “Were family job appointments made possible because of the Friendship Ridge deals?” “Did you know the withdrawals were illegal?” “Why did you do it anyway?” “What promises were made?” Take note of what they might HAVE to say. Then, let the state police come in and do the job right. If you had done that in the beginning, you wouldn’t have had the public, the BC and even the BCTimes on your ass. Right?
You say you interviewed “scores.” 40, 60, 80, x times 20? Connie herself? Probably not. Obviously not the right ones. No, this doesn’t pass a smell test, and you seem to be avoiding the obvious information that you already have. Why? Don’t you have “permission”? Eventually, even if it is when Tom Leydig becomes Treasurer in 3 years, the files will be opened in that office, and we will finally have a look-see about how all of this came about over the past decades. And in retrospect, how your and Berosh’s apparent selective inactions helped it along. But, you will not win the next election anyway. Let Gerald Benyo clean up the mess. Right? At least, we might get some convictions.
Fortunately, Trump’s bullshit is diverting attention away from Courthouse bullshit, so you might get a pass here from those of us that are worried about the world decline of the U.S. and how soon the fool will resign. But, we can still see through some of this bullshit because it is so obvious. The only quid pro quo here is that commenters will still see through it as it occurs, and we shall try to hold all of you accountable.
windFeb 2, 2017 at 10:58 am
Calling names and using foul language diminishes your credibility. I am not a friend or relative of anyone in the courthouse so please don’t jump to the conclusion that I am. I feel the same way everyone else does about this and all of the problems with this courthouse. I’m just saying that this type of language makes us, the commenting taxpayers, look bad and sound like idiots who just want to see a fight from behind our computer screens.
IcanreadFeb 2, 2017 at 12:53 pm
People won’t be satisfied until the state police investigates. If the PSP finds no grounds for charges, Javens and the public can move on.
John Q TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 11:02 am
We the taxpayers are suffering harm by a property tax increase and we ARE the county, so there! What about abusing her office and position to land contracts for all the members of her family? Is that not corruption? What about the bank employees who let her make the withdrawals on her own? I didn’t read anything about investigating personal finances and bank records. I called this from the very beginning. I say take it to a grand jury and let them make the decision.
windFeb 2, 2017 at 11:20 am
An injury by her actions is that she broke the public trust, if nothing else.
Beaver County TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 11:06 am
Why is this being investigated by another employee of Beaver County? There is corruption in our local government and this investigation should be taken out of our county without any imput from sitting Beaver County employees other than the testimony of those who knew it was going on and reported it. How do we, as taxpayers, get a message to an outside source to get an audit done and this whole mess investigated by someone who isn’t directly affected by it? If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, it’s a duck…….it’s criminal and needs to be handled by someone other than a county employee. He fired the State Police??? Why?
John Q TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 11:07 am
What about violating her oath of office? Man, the groundhog sure came out today.
Helen MarinkovicFeb 2, 2017 at 4:08 pm
Connie did not commit a crime, she just did not follow proper procedures for withdrawal, that is not a crime it is a violation of the work place. The hateful comments are not going to help! Just get over it! If her family members negotiated a contract, that is their business! All your family members had the same opportunity if they were professional at what they did! And for the Commissioners who was going along with the hate and accusations shame on you!! You are suppose to represent us with facts Not gossip!!
Michael F. Palmosina IIFeb 2, 2017 at 4:22 pm
IS she a public employee? Did she violate the standards set forth in her contract with the county? Yes? Then she broke the law. Period. You can bet under the skin of this there is money being made wither by her or someone close to her. Do not try to sugar coat it. Access to large sums of money breeds crime and public officials have the same potential to cross the line as the average citizen. Some even more so because they feel they are above the law.
Helen MarinkovicFeb 2, 2017 at 4:33 pm
Do not think she committed a crime for personal use!! She has been an elected official for many years and yearly they are audited! People have so much hate built up for her that they want to find dirt. If the investigation found no crime committed for stealing county money for personal use, then she committed no crime! If my memory serves me correctly, it was not just her involved in the withdrawals!
Tony EllsworthFeb 2, 2017 at 4:33 pm
Helen – that is why this worthless bottom feeder needs to lose her job. She is the epitome of PATHETIC!
Bret BrennerFeb 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm
You are part of the problem in BC defending her because she: is a friend; belong to the same political party; goes to the same church; kids were in school together; I could go on and on with the ridiculous excuses for the continued support but why. Until people start using their minds, and not their hearts, when voting we will continue to be the armpit of western pa
Helen MarinkovicFeb 2, 2017 at 5:49 pm
I am sorry to say but we don’t go to the same church, I have no children and yes I am a Demacrat, but I also have a brain that views people and situations different then you! I go by Facts not personal feelings!! I don’t want to listen or read gossip when it comes to crimes! I was not brought up to hate! So therefore, you do not know me to base an opinion as you did! I can say the same about you, that you are part of the problem!!
LostDollarsFeb 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Don’t you or did you work at a bank? Would you have allowed withdrawals without proper authorization? Why is this okay? If you are having a hard time with the comments on here, get off. The woman has a very checkered past that goes back many, many years.
FYIFeb 2, 2017 at 1:59 pm
Look up the facts on Is it illegal to withdrawal funds on an account that you are not authorized to withdrawal from and that you are not the owner of… Then go withdrawal funds from my account and see what happens.. Procedures??? Her name is no where on the account…NOT AUTHORIZED
Cynthia GillinghamFeb 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm
so give me’ a clue , as an average beaver county citizen; what can i do to violate the law but not be charged as a criminal? I find this concept very interesting.
John Q TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 11:11 am
The investigation is tainted. I said it right out of the gate.
RavenFeb 2, 2017 at 11:41 am
Yep. John Q. The whole situation is completely out of control. The Courthouse cosa nostra is about to have another “George David Not Guilty party”. Lozier had campaign promised an improvement, from his own mouth, but he like many others are victims of the corruption Blob, pulling everyone into a digested, soupy, fetid mess.
Christina Roosa DiPetroFeb 2, 2017 at 4:15 pm
This is just ridiculous.
TinkergalootFeb 2, 2017 at 11:24 am
i call shenanigans
we definitely need to get outside help on this shit
and the attorney general is pretty much worthless too
RavenFeb 2, 2017 at 11:27 am
I’ve said it before, Helen Marinkovic. As the head of the West Penn P&p Federal Credit Union, you, of anyone, should be more attuned to this problem. Are you as lax with your accounts? What interest do you have in this matter? Or, are you so naive that you think that nothing is wrong here? Maybe you should be the subject of an audit, to make sure all the signature papers are in order. One thing is certain, I won’t do business with you.
Al LyndesFeb 2, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Sounds like FBI Director Comey.
Tony EllsworthFeb 2, 2017 at 4:32 pm
Folks…. we need to have our voices heard and have this bottom feeder removed from her position. Pathetic!
Christopher D BakerFeb 2, 2017 at 4:40 pm
So wait…for it to be a crime “A crime requires an injury or damage” does that mean I should appeal my DUI from a few years ago? The only damage that was done was my bank account…
Iron Head RedFeb 2, 2017 at 4:41 pm
That’s called alternative missappropriation of funds…..
Bre Erin MatejkaFeb 2, 2017 at 4:43 pm
Thanks Carl for sticking up for all of us!
Marge DarnoFeb 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm
So right Carol Heitzenrater DeHaven
J-dawgFeb 2, 2017 at 11:45 am
please people of Beaver County … Have you not figured out by now that POLITICIANS take care of each other they all watch each others behinds they are all corrupt !!!! they are the lowest form of scum … they deserve no respect from hard working law abiding citizens . they make the rules up as they go along to benefit themselves and their close friends .
WindchasingFeb 2, 2017 at 11:46 am
In this county I am required to have a dog license for my dog. If I do not then I am breaking the “county code” and can be fined even though no one “suffered harm”. It is incredibly obvious that a crime was committed that has caused harm as we are missing will over 1 Million dollars. Attorney Benyo once said it very well that if you take a check from someone else’s mailbox without permission and deliver it to where it was addressed it is still theft. The DA and police etc… are very good at coming up with all kinds of ways to charge a person with 20+ charges for the same one incident. (Like charging someone with possession 50 times for a bottle of prescription pills. 1 charge for each pill in the bottle even though no one “suffered harm.”) I can think of 1/2 a dozen things I would charge Connie with just off the top of my head.
Something for you to ponder Lozier as you make your decision. “If it seems like it is you against the world, It may not be the world that is wrong.”
Director CookieFeb 2, 2017 at 11:51 am
talk about deja vu!
John Q TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 11:51 am
I can say one thing for sure, Lozier just signed off on his walking papers and Gerald Benyo is a lock next time around.
GIVE ME A BREAKFeb 2, 2017 at 11:58 am
IM SO GLAD LOZIER FIRED STATE POLICE SO HIS DETECTIVES COULD DO A GREAT JOB NOT PROVING ANYTHING HAHAHAHA!!!!!
Joe Van LearFeb 2, 2017 at 4:59 pm
More cover up! This is ridiculous! Beaver County needs a State takeover. The tax payers STILL make their checks payable to Javens! Unreal!!!
beavercounty2Feb 2, 2017 at 12:03 pm
According to the salary/wage report, Mr Lozier earned over $177K in 2016. If this is his annual salary, he will receive (note: I wrote receive and not earn) over $700K as the Beaver County District Attorney. The District Attorney usually makes the final determination on whether a criminal prosecution takes place. It is his decision! He knows more about the Javen’s thing than I do. But he is not listening to the voice of the people. The “people” believe there is more to this, but he apparently has heard enough. Over $700K to write poems and half answers to John Paul and “lawyer speak” to public questions.
Frank Mosura Jr.Feb 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm
I thought we were suppose to save money selling friendship ridge, taxes are still too high.Maybe I won’t pay like Mr trump.
Crime and PunishmentFeb 2, 2017 at 12:07 pm
We are witnessing the self-destruction of DA Lozier right here. All anyone needs to do in the next election cycle is haul out this quotes from above and it’s all over. I sure hope he’s socking away his lucrative salary so he can make his house payments after his term is up.
Robert PlohrFeb 2, 2017 at 5:08 pm
Javens has been ripping off tax payers for years
hawkhawk10Feb 2, 2017 at 12:12 pm
Treasurer Javens did not just take the job yesterday, she has had it for years. Either she has been doing this for years without learning what the legal way of doing things (she’s the boss, not the worker) or she is breaking the requirements deliberately because she believes she has the power to get away with it. Possibly has done this over and over again without being challenged or looked over. Generally speaking, a person would not have done this unless she has been doing this over and over again without over site. Just remember, our last county commissioners swept a lot under the rug, this could be just the beginning of finding that people were not doing things correctly or according to the law. It seems to me our District Attorney thinks that this case is too much work for him. Why did it take a year to investigate? and still is not over.
Ron SinclairFeb 2, 2017 at 5:12 pm
how can you violate the law , but at the same time, not break the laws…Mr District Attorney can you explain that please..so of l get stripped for speeding, I violated the law, but didn’t break the laws.. that’s what your saying right..
gottadoitFeb 2, 2017 at 1:05 pm
@Ron Sinclair- no one is going to strip you, but just in case always have on clean underwear.
Bob ColemanFeb 2, 2017 at 5:16 pm
All thieves!
George SeifertFeb 2, 2017 at 5:18 pm
boy who does this sound like! hilery!!.
Crime and PunishmentFeb 2, 2017 at 12:19 pm
It goes without saying, but the reporting the BCT did on this issue yesterday is shameful. Even the title of the article is mangled:
‘District Attorney David Lozier provides update after Friendship Ridge issues raised by residents’
His update was that there is no update. If the BCT was worth any more than cat box liner, the article would have focused on the DA not understanding the law. He’s so used to being an ambulance chaser where the standard is about harm being done. This is not a civil question, this is a criminal question. The standard has nothing to do with harm. I’ve actually looked, and I can find no definition of ‘crime’ that fits with DA Lozier’s interpretation.
The whole Christiana-Guy-Lozier club is crumbling. Chrisitiana gets booted from his prized committees in Harrisburg, and now Lozier is telling everyone what he doesn’t know about the law. It’s over, boys. Start lobbying for your turnpike jobs now.
Cody KutzkoFeb 2, 2017 at 5:21 pm
I’m saving this and taking it to court if I ever get in trouble, for anything! As long as no one was injured, or hurt, I shouldn’t face any criminal charges, correct?
James FairmanFeb 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm
That statement doesn’t make any sense.
Ron HartleyFeb 2, 2017 at 5:25 pm
i always thought violating the law WAS a crime……… hmmm.
John Q TaxpayerFeb 2, 2017 at 12:27 pm
This county desperately needs a civilian review and over site board.
I still say send it to a grand jury!
FitzFeb 2, 2017 at 4:31 pm
John Q,
I could not agree more and I would surely volunteer.
Troy AddisFeb 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm
Beaver county at its best……
Sharon Patton IzoticFeb 2, 2017 at 5:43 pm
Sorry but there should be consequences for her actions.
Butch ShampFeb 2, 2017 at 5:57 pm
How do you violate the law, and not commit a crime?
Barbara PaterickFeb 2, 2017 at 12:57 pm
I am so disgusted with this whole situation. Fire the whole bunch of them! This is what you get when you keep voting for the same people every time an office becomes open. County property taxes went up so we can keep investigating these crooks! AND, Helen, are you being paid off to defend Connie, or are you covering your own behind? Beaver County government is a joke – Keystone Kops. Bring the State Police and an independent prosecutor back into it. This is embarrassing!!
Bobbi Jo ArnoldFeb 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm
What is the difference between “violating a law” and committing a crime” as the D.A calls it? Call me stupid and bash me all you want but I don’t get the difference.
Tricia Miller KosloskiFeb 2, 2017 at 6:38 pm
You know my feelings Bobbi Jo Arnold about Lozier. Be a snitch junkie prostitute. Shoot an unarmed innocent man and he goes to jail for being “a black man, guns, drugs” quote of Lozier.
Bobbi Jo ArnoldFeb 2, 2017 at 6:40 pm
Yep I sure do Tricia Miller Kosloski! The whole county system is f’d up all the eay around!
Kimberly AllenFeb 2, 2017 at 6:00 pm
This has got to be the stupidest thing I have read in a while. Break the law but didnt commit a crime. lol I cant.
Mary Ann Yonlisky IrwinFeb 2, 2017 at 6:06 pm
If he says so!
Mary Ann Yonlisky IrwinFeb 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm
Beaver Counties Hilary
Gerald O'BrienFeb 2, 2017 at 6:09 pm
Public drunkenness is a crime with no loss or injury too anyone, but people get charged and convicted everyday
Joan Fronk GraeserFeb 2, 2017 at 6:29 pm
Sounds like the last Attorney General of the US.
Alec FleckFeb 2, 2017 at 6:34 pm
Just sit bsck and watch those TAXES skyrocketing and all ya do is complain! Get off your ass and vote these scumbags out!! Demand Audits call the state DA and Demand they investigate call the Fake News (Maybe they might do a story) but if its anti Socialist Democrat forget it!!!!!
Kathleen EvanochkoFeb 2, 2017 at 6:37 pm
Well that’s certainly talking out of both sides of the mouth.
JC CrispinoFeb 2, 2017 at 6:41 pm
pretty sure if either of us violated the law, it would be considered a crime.
Kathleen EvanochkoFeb 2, 2017 at 6:54 pm
Right?
Kathleen EvanochkoFeb 2, 2017 at 6:55 pm
Alternative facts I suppose 🤦🏻♀️
jaybirdFeb 2, 2017 at 1:39 pm
This lawsuit-in-waiting has existed for too long. Page upon page of angry tax-payer comments show total disgust of the actions of Queen Connie and her royal subject Little Davie Looser.
Looser says “A crime requires an injury or damage”. He also states “…just because you violate procedures doesn’t mean it’s a crime if the person who is violating procedures doesn’t specifically profit from the violation”.
Can Looser PROVE BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT that a portion of the Beaver County tax increase is NOT a coverup of this “injury” or “damage” to the taxpayers? The Rules emphatically state 3 signatures are REQUIRED. She ALONE signed. It’s called “misappropriation of government funds”, or in plain English underneath all Looser’s mumbo-jumbo legalese – ROBBERY or THEFT.
Can Looser PROVE BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT that EVERY PENNY withdrawn went to CH with a VERIFIABLE paper trail? Can Looser PROVE BEYOND A REASONABLE DOUBT that Javens did NOT skim off a few HUNDRED THOUSAND from the checks of MILLIONS of dollars that she SINGLE-HANDEDLY signed and SINGLE-HANDEDLY gave to CH?
How do we taxpayers KNOW this is NOT part of a coverup and someone is NOT lying through his/her teeth? How do we know for a VERIFIABLE FACT that “someone” is NOT stealing public money? Are “these people” in cahoots and trying to feed us ALTERNATIVE FACTS?
I can’t be sued for asking questions, it’s my Right. It’s the taxpayers money. It’s MY OPINION that NOT all of that money made it to CH. When you’re questioned, it’s NOT up to me to prove you’re wrong, it’s up to YOU to prove your innocence. This whole fiasco is disgusting.
Next election VOTE ANYBODY BUT CONNIE JAVENS FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER.
VOTE GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY.
Clark W GriswoldFeb 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm
Now where did I hear that before!!!
Dawn McGaugheyFeb 2, 2017 at 6:48 pm
If Beaver County is owed this money, that shouldn’t have been transfered, why is no one asking when we can expect it returned? Or maybe we will just keep raising taxes, impose new ones , like a $5.00 fee for every vehicle you have registered, (did you all know about that new one?) and forget about 1.3 million dollars. Comprehensive Healthcare claims we are not owed the money returned and Beaver County commisioners say, “Yes, we are owed.” so why is the matter seemingly laying stagnant? Did Mrs. Javens not harm every taxpayer by signing a check and handing it over when that amount would have helped lower the deficit we taxpayers are now expected to payoff?
Alec FleckFeb 2, 2017 at 6:49 pm
I love you😘
Dawn McGaugheyFeb 2, 2017 at 6:58 pm
I think the State Police should be called back in to investigate. For the many years Mrs. Javens has been in office and as Beaver County’s Treasurer she would know the 2 signature rule so why did she send a check of that size out with one signature? Seeing she knowingly broke the rules, maybe she should have to refund the money if Comprehensive Healthcare won’t.
Chrissy MoyeFeb 2, 2017 at 7:26 pm
I thought when you violate the law, you are committing a crime??? What are laws for then? For us to decide if we want to follow them???
Chrissy MoyeFeb 2, 2017 at 7:28 pm
I know that when I take money out of the bank and don’t have money in there, I have to pay it back…..and pay a NSF fee.
Becky SadowyFeb 2, 2017 at 7:31 pm
Violated seems to be the key word here. So, if I violate a traffic law, I commit a crime. Or if I rob a bank, I am violating the law and commiting a crime. She “violated” provisions of a law but did not commit a crime? Hmmm, must be the word “provisions” that prevents it from being a crime. Yeah, I’m pretty sure that’s what it is. roflol!
Peter RamirezFeb 2, 2017 at 7:44 pm
Isn’t that the same thing that FBI Director, James Comey said about Hillary? I’m beginning to see some parallels here…
Silence_DogoodFeb 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm
I’m actually really happy about this! Before you all start flaming me, read on! According to Lozier, “in order for a crime to be committed the county would have had to suffer a harm.” With that being said, you can’t be cited for speeding anymore unless you get into an accident and hurt someone or damage property. So, now there are no speed limits in Beaver County. That is, unless DA Lozier is going to hold us peons to a different standard than the politicians in Beaver County. Now THAT would just blow my mind if that were to happen! I mean, seriously…. Who would ever think that corrupt politicians in this county would be held to a different standard than us…?
Silence_DogoodFeb 2, 2017 at 2:58 pm
“…the law requires an actual injury,” Lozier stated. If you speed, but don’t hurt or damage anything, you didn’t break the law, you just violated procedure.
Pauline WrightFeb 2, 2017 at 8:07 pm
Break the law but it’s not a crime!!???? What the check!!!???
WiseOwlFeb 2, 2017 at 3:07 pm
Would be nice if questioner Carl Hughes would run for a county position. He has the qualifications: confronting the Treasurer and having her finger in his face. I think if that happened to any one of us, the Treasurer would be missing a digit, would have trouble signing those bank withdrawal slips.
Dennis Fleming Jr.Feb 2, 2017 at 8:09 pm
Of course! Politics!
Debra EgerFeb 2, 2017 at 8:12 pm
Is this the new “plea the Hillary law way” ? Cause I’m gonna use it if ever needed lol 🙂
Brian ReevesFeb 2, 2017 at 8:19 pm
Uuuummm What??? Violating The Law Is Committing A Crime….You Are An Idiot Lozier……
J-dawgFeb 2, 2017 at 3:23 pm
We just found out where Mr. Lozier’s balls are ….. in Mrs. Javens back pocket !!!!
John RussoFeb 2, 2017 at 8:23 pm
Nothing but a bunch of freeloading parasites at that courthouse, they have quite a scam going on in there, that place is a true ‘den of thieves’
tinkergalootFeb 2, 2017 at 3:30 pm
i doubt lozier has balls
its more likely that connie and lozier are in someone elses pocket
Roger HarbertFeb 2, 2017 at 8:32 pm
Connie diden’t commit anything this is a bunch of crap !!
Patricia GalasFeb 2, 2017 at 8:35 pm
they had no money, got rid of a lot of employees then that Sandra E. remodeled her office, new draps, new floors, fixed up her walls and got new furniture… but they had no money…
Gerald O'BrienFeb 2, 2017 at 8:46 pm
I do believe she paid for that remodeling out of her own pocket…
gottadoitFeb 2, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Hey Patricia Galas What the hell are draps ?
Dawn McGaugheyFeb 2, 2017 at 9:19 pm
She did pay for it.
FitzFeb 2, 2017 at 4:44 pm
Patricia,
Commissioner Egley paid for that out of her own pocket. I can only suggest that you discontinue recycling false and alternative facts.
Gerald O'BrienFeb 2, 2017 at 8:40 pm
There is a reason the county did not want the State Police to handle the investigation…… let’s guess why….
Rick BielawaFeb 2, 2017 at 8:42 pm
Is that one of those “she didn’t intend to”
looziers nutsackFeb 2, 2017 at 3:53 pm
the state police in pa are known to enforce the laws of the rich and powerful
so they are probably in the same pocket
in order to get something done here you have to most likely go out of state
we all know pa is the highest taxed state in the usa
and beaver county is soon to be the highest taxed county in the world
pa is also one of the crookedest fucking states in America
Brain DeadFeb 2, 2017 at 4:01 pm
weeeee!
Tom ArmstrongFeb 2, 2017 at 9:04 pm
Y is This Ugly Bitch still in Office!
Maria PelusoFeb 2, 2017 at 9:10 pm
A Clinton defense?
FitzFeb 2, 2017 at 4:24 pm
For a couple of decades, I was employed in the treasury department of a major international corporation in Pittsburgh. A corporation that on a daily basis required transactions worth millions of dollars in wire transfers, checks, foreign exchange deals and swaps. If any one of the employees tasked with this responsibility in the treasury department, violated a dual signatory or dual wire approval procedure, they would be fired. You can bet your ass, not only would they have been escorted out of the building immediately, they also would have been brought up on criminal charges.
A full time treasury analyst was employed and responsible for an authorized signatory database, check stock
distribution and dual wire signatories. This was done for thousands of accounts across the U.S. and world wide. At each and every one of these banks, this information was documented and forwarded to a banking relationship manager so that NOTHING and I mean NOTHING fell through the cracks. Policy and procedures were set in stone to prevent fraud and embezzlement. Last time I checked fraud and embezzlement were crimes.
So why is it that policy and procedure were not followed here in good old Beaver County, in particular, by Ms. Javens. Also, why has this behavior has been so lightly dismissed by Mr. Lozier? If the county requires dual signatories, was the bank responsible for putting this on an account alert? If so, the banking personnel who executed these transactions should be held responsible as well. It is required in banking systems all over the planet to maintain legal and ethical behavior. That is called negligence and lack of compliance.
I cannot for the life of me understand why Mr. Lozier does not see that any harm was intended. The county is broke, floats and refinances bonds, raises taxes and eliminates positions. Let’s ask the county employees that lost their jobs if receiving unemployment compensation at a quarter or a third of their usual compensation hurts. I am appalled at his explanation. I did NOT vote for him. Nor did I vote for Ms. Javens. The last time I looked at my voters registration card, the word “Socialist” did not appear beside Democrat.
Furthermore, the people who comment on this website who cannot spell, have piss poor grammar and feel the need to use obscene language need to go back and get a proper elementary school education.
Also, the Beaver County residents who STILL have issues with Hillary Clinton need to move on. They should busy themselves with taking a bath, washing their clothes and visiting the dentist. I would also strongly suggest that they do some lower back exercises, so it is less painful while they are stuck bending over. That’s right, stuck bending over while the Trump administration defiles, breaks and obliterates everything that the United States of America stands for. I hope they have their retirement savings and health care benefits money stashed in a “Connie” like account under their bed next to their assault rifles.
This is of course, only my opinion.
Randy SamangyFeb 2, 2017 at 9:24 pm
The face of a cold-blooded criminal.
Kathy MatejkaFeb 2, 2017 at 9:29 pm
It just goes o show how dumb our elected officials thing we are!!! And more dumb how they can get away with it!!!!
There needs to be a State Police investing this matter!!!
Bootsie HittFeb 2, 2017 at 9:30 pm
You do the crime you do the time.
BullFuckingShitFeb 2, 2017 at 4:34 pm
Two points to make
1). Every citizen should call the FBI and beg them to investigate. FORTUNATELY, there is no double jeopardy protection when something that is a state and federal crime is committed. That means that if Lozier charges her with some petty offense just to say she was charged, she won’t be able to claim double jeopardy in order to keep from being prosecuted federally. In order to demonstrate embezzlement one needs to look a little harder at her personal life… I’m quite confident that the FBI has no problem doing so….our local DA seems to not want to go there.
2). Is this the standard by which the DA will be charging all crimes in Beaver County? When I get a speeding ticket, as long as there is no injury to someone or personal financial gain to me I will have violated the law but according to Mr. Lozier I haven’t committed a crime. I trust that he’s informed all of the county judges of his new definition of a crime. My guess is that if he applied this logic as a defense attorney in a criminal trial he would be laughed out of the courtroom. I guess I’ll just start going out and violating procedures since our soon to be one term DA doesn’t think that those should be prosecuted.
FitzFeb 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm
Dear Bull#%*&#%*#,
I agree but your thoughts would be so much more credible if you lost the offensive language in your screen name. There are folks on here that are of a generation, perhaps a member of a particular faith, or of a generation that needs viable examples of how NOT to conduct or verse themselves in public, that are offended by your language. There is nothing wrong with using it in proper context in your personal life. I do it everyday. However, I choose NOT to use it in a public forum because it is disrespectful to those who do not. That’s how my parents raised me…just saying.
IcanreadFeb 2, 2017 at 5:05 pm
I don’t mind the screen name.
Brad JuddFeb 2, 2017 at 9:46 pm
So.. violating the law is not a crime?
Connie Connie ConnieFeb 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm
Just when Connie does it.
Stephen KozakFeb 2, 2017 at 10:01 pm
cool…what crimes can I commit without violating the law