BeaverCountian.com has uncovered a discrepancy involving the passage of a mysterious letter purporting to be a firsthand eyewitness account of Rachael DelTondo’s May 13 murder in Aliquippa.
This site and the Daily Mail published a joint report Tuesday revealing the existence of the letter allegedly signed by a person who has been interviewed as part of the homicide investigation. The Beaver Countian is not revealing the person’s name because the letter has not been authenticated.
The letter reads in part, “I heard the gunshots and seen her fall … I don’t want to be part of this. They won’t send me (to jail) if I tell them what really happened.”
The Beaver Countian interviewed Kayle Hill of Rochester, who said she was given the letter directly from the person whose signature appears on the note. Hill mailed it to her ex-boyfriend, Beaver County Jail inmate Wayne Cordes of Hopewell Township, just days after the murder. Hill said the letter writer is a friend of Cordes’.
“I was at working at Circle K,” Hill said in the initial interview. “(The friend) came inside and gave me folded-up paper and asked me if I could send it to Wayne … Wayne use to go and take me around and (the friend) knew that I was his baby momma, (the friend) knew he was writing me because he doesn’t have anybody else to write.”
Hill said she later placed the friend’s note in an envelope along with a letter she wrote and mailed them together to Cordes at the jail. She said the two have corresponded about the letter since she sent it to him, with Cordes explaining to her what it was all about and telling her not to worry.
The letter has been the focus of at least two sealed search warrants executed by Beaver County Detectives and Aliquippa police, including the search of Cordes’ cell and a raid on the law offices of his defense attorney, Gerald Benyo Jr.
At the request of District Attorney David Lozier, Benyo and Cordes are both under gag orders by county President Judge Richard Mancini not to discuss the matter.
The Beaver Countian contacted Circle K in Aliquippa in an attempt to confirm some of Hill’s account of events. A woman who identified herself as the store’s assistant manager verified Hill had been employed there, with a hire date in February 2017.
After reviewing the store’s schedules, the woman said the last day Hill worked for the company was April 14, a month before DelTondo was murdered.
The Beaver Countian again contacted Hill to ask about the discrepancy.
“I was up there dropping something off then,” she insisted. “(Wayne’s friend) handed it to me then.”
She abruptly ended the call.
“then” ????
Well now isn’t this an odd turn of events? Did Cordes play Lozier for a fool? Not that it would be very difficult, but he had no way to know how the DA would respond nor that Benyo would seize the opportunity to act on it. If he did contrive the whole letter as a means of avoiding prosecution or at the least getting paid by the county I am skeptical he thought this up himself.
See?? Something’s not right here.. I knew a letter couldn’t exist with the clear knowledge that everything is reviewed that comes through that jail. If it does exist, how did it get in there?
??
Interesting. I imagine a lot of scramblin’ is going on. I envision another search warrant is in the making.
Cordes’ arresting officer was Watkins…at an unidentified home that is around the corner from Watkins’ residence…
Last year, aliquippa pd and the county detectives were unable to find a homicide victim’s body that was 100 yards from the crime scene. 5 days later a neighbor found it. This week the beaver countian finds this glaring error in a letter to an inmate. Aliquippa pd and the county detectives missed this. Then they reportedly executed at least 2 search warrants based on a letter that has now lost all credibility. Even worse they apparently seized privileged attorney-client documents. It just so happens that the attorney is running against the current district attorney (who oversees the county detectives). Every good honest police officer who is following this story are surely outraged by this daily calamity.
This smelled fishy from the get go. Kayle Hill states that she was at the Circle K, regardless of what she was doing there….working or dropping something off….and this “friend” of Wayne Cordes walks in and hands off to her [this] “folded-up paper”. She in turn mails it to Wayne Cordes. Why hasn’t anyone subpoenaed video from Circle K between the date of the murder and the date Cordes received the letter or from any other cameras that may have been in close proximity to the Circle K? I’m sure the jail has a record of when the letter was received. By what other means are the police going to corroborate her story what-so-ever?
The Beaver Countian stated that Kayle Hill was interviewed; by whom? Was it by the authorities or was it by the Beaver Countian? If she was interviewed by the authorities and she was found to have written the letter herself or by a third party, who didn’t see or hear the actual murder and simply falsified the letter to help Cordes get an ‘out of jail free card’, then I would hope that she be jailed for Obstruction of Justice in a murder investigation.
What heartless people would want to continue to haunt or give hope to the family & dearest friends of Rachael DelTondo in this manner? It’s been many years since I have put any faith into the Aliquippa Police Dept. due to reasons I choose not to disclose.
As far as the assistant police chief, Joe Perciavalle, he’s been railroaded and has had a target on his back for the past several years due to his FaceBook post referring to the murder, in Aliquippa, of Officer Jimmy Neims. What the [il] legal system is doing to him is nothing more than retaliation. I’ve been waiting with baited breath to see just when the other shoe would drop…..and it has. All I will say is that there is corruption in every governmental department in this United States of America. Do we stand United? I think not!! Will Justice prevail? Not always!
The end credits for this future movie will run longer than those for “The Godfather.” Maybe we should start assigning actors for the characters. First up, Jim Carey to play the DA. Then, Cedric the Entertainer as the Mayor. Ray Liotta as the Chief. Nicholas Cage as the Solicitor. Script by Stephen King.
Watch old dawoon and the others. trey will serve up some of there lin mar plan 12 own brothers ya brothers big time suckers all being played. GO to church and signify to t the Lord ya um sure God smiles on you. Letter IDIOTS trying to be clever and clever is a kind word for for them. Everyone knows in there hearts all the truths JP writes everything decent people try to effect change its to far gone Alliquippa needs to be leveved and the earth salted so that not even a weed can grow there for a thousand years.
Justice truth and the American way NOT in Aliquippa.