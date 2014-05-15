Discovery Network To Do Documentary On Gregory Scott Hopkins Case

The Discovery Network is going to be producing a documentary on the murder of Catherine Walsh and the subsequent conviction of Gregory Scott Hopkins for her death.
Catherine Caltury Walsh of Monaca was found dead in her home by her father back in 1979. After an investigation which lasted for over 32 years, advances in DNA technology led to the arrest of Former Bridgewater Councilman Gregory Hopkins. Hopkins was convicted of third-degree murder for Walsh’s death late last year.
The Beaver Countian was the first news outlet to provide details about the extensive investigation which lead to Hopkins’ arrest.
Producers of “On The Case With Paula Zahn” will be traveling to Beaver County next week to begin filming for the hour long documentary. The show will air on the Investigation Discovery television network at a date still to be determined.
This marks the second time the Investigation Discovery channel has profiled a homicide that occurred in Beaver County. Back in 2012 the station produced a documentary on the murder of Elizabeth Grosskopf from Freedom.
13 Comments
RavenMay 15, 2014 at 8:24 am
Thanks for the heads-up. I sat through the entire trial — a very interesting and informative event. I have much respect for all the people involved in that very difficult, complex investigation, prosecution and defense. It was a final decision that required a knowledge of the whole process, because at no time was it a “slam-dunk” proving of reasonable doubt or guilt. I have no doubt that everyone learned from the experience, and I would guess that it would serve as a good example of how to investigate, prosecute and defend a decades-old cold case.
SpeakTheTruthTooMay 15, 2014 at 10:26 pm
I never heard the outcome. Was he found guilty? If so, has he been sentenced yet?
LOUISE CAUSERMay 27, 2014 at 9:38 pm
ya he did it and should have received death pentality the only reason he got what he got was because her father and mother are dead. no one left to fight for the dead .hes a lying ,cheating , killer . he lived his life just fine but I wonder if he killed anyone else once a killer always a killer . oh and don’t forget he killed his unborn child.
Sherri Snyder WeberMay 15, 2014 at 12:33 pm
So glad Janet can finally rest! As well as her parents!
James Patton Jr.May 15, 2014 at 1:00 pm
Do you think he really did it from the evidence I’ve seen it really didn’t prove it to me but I can see how he would be the number one suspect
Sherri Snyder WeberMay 15, 2014 at 1:46 pm
Yes I do! It’s just a shame that it took so long for the technology that helped solve this case.
Nick GollosMay 15, 2014 at 3:27 pm
I think it’s a shame they are doing a show on this. This tortured families for 3 decades, and 6 months after they all receive peace from the matter, it’s shoved in their faces again. Not fair to any of the families involved.
James Patton Jr.May 15, 2014 at 3:36 pm
I think he did it to but they just didn’t prove it to me with out some doubt
Ann FreedlyMay 15, 2014 at 9:57 pm
This doc will be interesting…. I feel for all those involved. The person involved has to live with themselves….. how can they do it ?
lolMay 15, 2014 at 11:45 pm
His ex wife was in bed with him while it went on , the jury thought he was a liar because he admitted to cheating prior, what’s strange they didn’t test for other suspects DNA, and from reports there was rumor of alot of potential players in the bedroom
When they interviewed the ex husband his story was he was getting blow job at a minors house and she spit in napkin they never retrieved that
How about the guy that git shit down at the bar and Perkins and asked for a ride? His check book turned up half a block from apartment they never interviewed or took his DNA
How about a few others that where suspects? Rumor has it at the minimum 5 to 7 could of been suspects with DNA left behind in that apartment
BrianJan 29, 2015 at 5:25 pm
I think Scotty. got rail roaded I have none him for years and would never see him as a murderer. He is a great person and would have helped anyone.. I think it was some one different that killed her he was just getting a lil and they only went after his DNA… so wrong..but thats the law for ya..
BevWentzMay 18, 2015 at 3:21 pm
I knew Scott for a good while. His first wife was my best friend all through high school and I was the maid of honor at their wedding. I thought she shouldn’t marry him and years later after 3 kids and a messy divorce she said she had the same thought the day of the wedding. She caught him in bed with his second wife at the model home they used to show clients and made some very inappropriate moves on her sisters. Does he like young women? Yes. Could he kill someone? Who knows? Him would do just about anything to cover his ass! But a killer I don’t know. Maybe his inability to keep his hands off of fresh meat ,put him in the wrong place at the wrong time. I just hope they checked all the DNA and other leads. I wouldn’t want anyone, even someone who could one to the public and still be slimy in his private life go to jail for being morally lacking,
GremlinJan 2, 2017 at 7:32 pm
The DNA on the rope is what convinces me that he did it