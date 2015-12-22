Local real estate tycoon CJ Betters has filed a lawsuit against Beaver County and County Commissioners Tony Amadio, Joe Spanik, and Dennis Nichols, along with Chief County Assessor Michael Kohlman, asking a judge to force officials to conduct reassessments of every single property in the county.
“Presently, the Defendants have failed to reassess the entire County of Beaver since 1982,” wrote attorney John Havey in the court filing on behalf of Betters, “a period of thirty-three (33) years and the valuations placed on the various properties throughout the County have become so disparate that a county-wide revision of assessments is necessary. It is believed and therefore averred it is necessary for revaluation of all property within Beaver County to bring its system up to date and to clear up inequities for the owners of those properties who are having their tax burden subsidized by owners of other properties.”
Betters’ lawsuit alleges there have been major shifts in Beaver County since the last countywide assessment was done which have altered property values significantly.
“Since 1982, major factors such as inflation, population shifts, widespread development and deterioration of properties, and changed use or significant use of commercial and industrial properties, have a continued impact upon the assessed value of real properties in the County of Beaver,” states the lawsuit. “It is believed and therefore averred that in the last several years Defendants have repeatedly been made aware of such major influences on real property values, and are aware that the current assessment methodology is so outdated, grossly inequitable, inaccurate and non-uniform that a comprehensive parcel-by-parcel reassessment of all real estate in Beaver County is long overdue and urgently needed at the present time.”
Betters alleges that county officials have violated their duties of office by failing to implement fair and equitable tax assessments.
CJ Betters is asking a judge to “enter a judgement […] against [County Officials] directing them to immediately commence a reassessment of the County of Beaver in accordance with the Consolidated County Assessment Law”; “Set a timetable for a countywide reassessment”; and award costs, counsel fees and witness fees for expenses resulting from the litigation.
Beaver County Solicitor Bernie Rabik declined comment about the litigation, telling the Beaver Countian he has not yet been served with a copy of the lawsuit.
Obviously this would benefit Betters greatly. I guess he doesn’t have enough already.
Seems to me this is biting the hand that feeds you. How much money, tax breaks, preferential treatment including county sheriff patrol of his properties has Betters received. Ladies and gentlemen- we have our own case of affluenza in Beaver County.
Don’t make my taxes go up dickhead….. I don’t have your money!
Needed….For who?? Urgency? Merry Christmas…Don’t by the concerned citizen…Does he benifit from it? Well home owner’s dont..People will have to sell there homes…Ah…Cheap home’s for sale at at low ball prices..Do I smell Shell’s taxes cut some how? I don’t see anything good coming out of this…
Well, obviously you are not very intelligent. Just look at your spelling and grammar!
Betters is much more intelligent than you, that’s why he is wealthy.
Betters does nothing unless it will benifet him, I find it funny all the interest in Aliquippa now , where the hell has he been the last 20 years that that mill has been shutdown ,the AG or State Police need to look into his dealing and the crooks associated with him , oh yeah his brother Joe showed how they really feel !
So he can get everyone’s taxes increased. Maybe he just needs to start paying for his own security on all his properties and stop using the sheriff’s department to do it, that is being paid for by the people of Beaver County!
Why is in the article and its a valid complaint. Many places in Allegheny county were found to be grossly overtaxed during their reevaluation few years back.
And some people’s taxes doubled. Or at least the people that improved their property and house.
Probably so but in instance s like that it’s better for them in reality as an insurance issue should problems arise. Not reporting improvements to avoid taxes is pretty shitty especially when then they are the fist to complain about local services not meeting expectations
Been there done this before. In 82 homes were reassessed at the peak of the market at that time. Then the steel industry collapsed and interest rates soared followed by declining prices that didn’t recover until the mid 90’s when interest rates fell. but we were stuck paying higher taxes for years. Mine went up by $500.00 per year right when I lost my job . The wealthy in this country have it better than ever and still want more.
Homeowners of newer properties would most likely benefit. Those properties have a more accurate assessment and if all properties were reassessed, their taxes would probably decrease.
How about making Royal Dutch Shell pay the property taxes on their newly acquired property along the river. If we have to pay,they should, too.
That is the true Beaver County spirit that has driven away any major job creating enterprise for decades. How did She’ll even factor into this equation, anyway?
Commenters added Shell into the equation due to: Royal Dutch Shell received $85 million (property tax I believe?) tax abatement from the state of Pennsylvania as a carrot to have them build (on that roughly 1,000 acre OHIO RIVERFRONT site) in Potter Township Beaver County.
It would make it more fair to those who have purchased newer homes. Newer homes are more accurately assessed, so those homeowners end up paying higher taxes than homeowners that are still paying based on 1980s valuations.
Unbelievable.. Why in the world would he do this? Does he want everyone in Beaver County except the wealthy to hate him?
If values go up then owners can not afford to pay the taxes forcing owners out due to taxes. When it goes to sheriff sale he picks it up dirt cheap and turns it into rental property.
Since when? Chuck Betters builds his own. He doesn’t aquire homes to rent out. He doesn’t need small potato headaches.
He is not a small thinker. Maybe not rentals but possible development opportunities. With the Shell plant moving in there is potential for mass cash if you gamble right.
He owns all of J n L what more could he need around here to develop industrially
He’s not going to buy up residential properties. Zoned commercial or industrial, maybe. But let’s face it. He has property everywhere already waiting to be developed. He is a businessman first. But he’s not some looming monster, wringing his hands, waiting for home foreclosures.
Doesn’t he realize how much that will cost. Roast him again. Greedy dick. Just because he ownes half of beaver county.
Probably less than we will find out javens has stolen and if the assessors office did their job in the last few decades it wouldn’t need done.
SUCH wealth envy! YOU could be rich, too! Just work as hard!!!
Well, technically he did name every beaver county property owner as a party to his case, therefore we should all file Answers in the case.
Personally I’m opposed to it, but I made the choice to buy an older home partly because of the lower taxes. Considering the volume of properties he probably owns, I’d imagine this would be a significant financial benefit to him.
Everyone needs to pay their own share… Having a 150k house that hasn’t been assessed since 1982 and was assessed at 50k isn’t fair… Wonder why the county is broke? Wonder why towns and schools don’t have money? Quit crying and pay your share
And how will this affect Aliquippa Matthew Mottes? Houses are selling for less than 20k
Is that a serious question? Just because 2 neighborhoods in Aliquippa have houses that sell for 20k doesn’t mean every house sells for 20k in town… There are houses worth over 100k and there are nice areas of the town… Apparently you don’t pay attention to good only the bad
Wtf… Just to prove my point there are 5,124 households in Aliquippa and there are just over 9,000 residents in the town… How many of those 9000 residents are home owners? How many of those 5,124 homes are owned by the people who occupy them? I’d guess and this is just a guess maybe 40-50%… The slum lords that rape the section 8 system and make a killing will have to pay their fair share… The city would benefit… The school would benefit… Anymore uneducated questions?
Matthew Mottes- I think a lot of Aliquippa homes would get a much lower valuation due to their declining values and that is a nail in the coffin for the Aliquippa School District. It is actually beneficial for the landlords.
This may be part of the reason schools and towns need more money but there are more significant factors at play here than property taxes.
The county is broke because of the past corruption of the dems that have ruled this county for decades.
WHY? Do you remember the mess in Allegheny County? Believe me people , we don’t want re-assessment. It’s obviously going to benefit him NOT us. We need to speak up against this tycoon and the politicians in his corner.
This will hurt the poverty income level elderly homeowners. Alot of properties in Aliquippa will be lost to tax sales and betters will snatch up properties and hold them until he can profit from any kind of redevelopement in the area. Its going to benefit him in a major way or he wouldnt be concerned with this issue.
Does this mean his property by the jail will be assessed? I wonder how much those two buildings will be assessed. Before he is done, the man will own most of Beaver County.
Such jealousy!!! Any one of you could be as wealthy. But you’d have to work for it like him.
Bunch of couch potatoes looking for a handout!!
WHY?? Simple. Chuckles got appointed to the Alighetto Water Auth., and they need MONEY.
Move #1 – wants to raise water rates by approx. 60%. Loss of water per day? 60%.
Move #2 – needs more tax revenue from the city for needed repairs and upgrades. He knows he just can’t raise Alighetto’s taxes, so he has to go county wide.
Move #3 – George David will probably be hired or appointed into the M.W.A.A. Need money to pay him and his cronies.
Move #4 – Matt “Ball Licker” Mottes of the Water Auth. will defend Chuckles at all costs.
He didn’t become a millionaire by being stupid. Sounds like some of you are a little jealous lol
I live in a small 2 bedroom home in hopewell paid 106k my taxes are 2,200.00 already how much more will they go up ?? Ugh
This has been hanging out there for years. Unfortunately, he will probably win this one. Now it will be up to the voters and taxpayers to hold the local elected officials feet to the fire and have them lower the tax mil rates accordingly. If people keep electing tax and spend Democrats, that is not going to happen. They will just gobble up these potential windfalls and ask for more. Especially pay attention to who is elected to local school boards. Stop electing bleeding heart moms and retired teachers. They are the worst people to put on a school board.
I believe that a property tax reassessment needs to happen. There are no free lunches. I also believe that when it does happen (not if, but when) that there will be opportunities for property owners to make a case just as they do in other counties if the results are not fair.
Property tax reassessments are never popular and they are usually political suicide for whoever pulls the trigger on them, but it needs to happen. The problem is that our county politicians have historically been too worried about being re-elected and they haven’t taken care of business. THAT is what is inexcusable here.
What also needs to happen is a drastic slashing of spending. The fact is, the county is up to it’s eyeballs in debt which has only worsened over the last decade. This is not sustainable. We can’t just continue to stick our collective heads in the sand and pretend things will get better on its own. It won’t. It has to be dealt with. I have no problem with paying my share as long as my share is being spent wisely. County employee health insurance has to change. The annual spend in the sheriff’s office has to change. The tax collector actually needs to collect back taxes. There are a lot of things that need to happen to turn the county around, and tax reassessment is among them.
There are no free lunches. I also believe that when it does happen (not if, but when) that there will be opportunities for property owners to make a case just as they do in other counties if the results are not fair
Do you mean like in 82 when home owners challenged their assessments and won they got hit with even higher taxes due to the state imposed higher taxation ratio. Our assessment office didn’t feel they had to inform the public on this. Their response once it hit the papers was that there was a wonderful article in the Post Gazette last year on this and that ignorance of the law was not any excuse. They were hit with a 60% ratio. To my knowledge this is still in effect although it may be at a different ratio. The explanation was that it was to meant to protect taxing bodies from falling real estate values.
So because of a bad outcome 33 years ago, we should just do nothing? What’s the statute of limitations on this, 50 year? 100?
Funny how this all comes up when the election is done and theres a new regime. Im sure he got all his tax breaks and side deals done already.
Chuckle is about as self serving as they come. However the assessments are really skewed. Just look at Connie Javens low assessment. Chuck owns a ton of condos that are all relatively new and are assessed at a higher level than adjoining properties. This has nothing to do with raising taxes in that filthy ghetto we call aliquippa.
I’m no expert, but I think a reassessment will greatly benefit communities such as Aliquippa, Ambridge, and Beaver Falls, in plain terms, where it’s needed most. Property values in these communities are sure to be lower relative to the rest of the county compared to where they were in 1982. Start making these communities more attractive. Aliquippa and Ambridge are right on the border with other counties. Maybe we can make these areas more competitive for development. We need to start thinking of the bigger picture.
In Aliquippa the sec8 neighborhoods will benefit, Dimattiia and Sheffield will get slammed. As far as it being more attractive for investment tell me another fairy tale ,that one won’t sell. No one will invest in anything but sec8 properties as long as the minorities are in these towns and that is not going to change.
This is a conspiracy! Mr. B in bed with commissioners to gain more revenue. Who do you think will benefit from lowered assessments, successful appeals etc as a big thank you from Beaver County? New republicans take notice. JP should be on this like a cheap suit!
If Beaver County needs money they should get rid of employees that are not needed, stop using Sheriffs cars for personal use, stop wasting money on supplies from hand picked venders, stop government misspending, and take pay cutbacks.
Most of you are missing the point. The assessment office determines the value of your property. The individual taxing bodies determine how much you pay in taxes. It is their spending that should be the cause for concern, not what your property may be worth on any particular day. The county, various municipalities and school districts all use the assessment as a factor in determining your taxes. It has to be up to each of them to correspondingly lower their millage rates.
Here is what will happen.
The new commissioners will fight it.
Beaver County judges will recuse themselves.
The county will loose.
It will take 4 years after that for it to be completed.
Anyone who ones a nice house in a nice neighborhood will pay more and people in lousy neighborhoods will pay less.
The state should take over the process to make it efficient and fair like Ohio or Maryland.
If re-assessments were done by the State of Pennsylvania (and not by the county – nor some county contracted entity) , 1) It would be MUCH more difficult to corrupt (to make sufficient payoffs) at that high level. 2) it WOULD be above local fiefdom skirmishes. 3) It could be performed EVERYWHERE in PA on some regular rotation such as once (or twice?) per decade. It is less important to me that if someone owns property in areas where values are going up- that there taxes go up- because more than likely they are better heeled- better layered up- better accountant-ed up. and generally more transient anyway. but folks in areas where values are going down- should positively be paying less. so that those who choose to keep roots there- maintain some stability in those sometimes moderately- sometimes severely ravaged neighborhoods.. But here is an idea for our illustrious leaders, instead of (or in addition to) property tax abatement for mega industries, large landowners, and elderly, haw about a sliding scale of lower percentage of tax bill . based on a persons longevity at a specific residence, so lets say 10 years in a home gets you 15% less than full-price (or less than other discounts that you may be eligible for). after 20 years 30% less, After 30 year 45% less, after 40 years 60% less, after 50 years 75% less after 60 years 90% less. This would encourage deeper roots- and true investment in neighborhoods.
Let me guess, lots of BC neighborhoods will somehow be deemed more valuable because the cracker plant, like Jesus, will someday come to Beaver County. Meanwhile….. Betters’ holdings around Aliquippa will somehow be deemed much less valuable due to the decline in that area.
Perhaps he was concerned about the assessement on the Treasurer’s Center Township property. Notice the absence of any news
concerning that person.
Over time, property values change. Historically, they have increased, though recently
some types of property in certain areas have remained unchanged or even decreased in
value. No matter what the market conditions are, it is always true that different
properties change in value differently from other properties in other places.
As a result, the fairness of a property tax system that has a single rate for all properties
is reduced over time as values change. The inevitable result is some properties become
over taxed while others are under taxed.
Reassessment is the only process by which counties in Pennsylvania can reestablish
valuation fairness and consistency among all real estate tax parcels. To conduct a
reassessment, a county must value all of its constituent properties as of the same date
in time.
Both the County and the Municipalities are limited by State law to no more than a 10%
tax increase in the year the new assessment values are applied, but it is important to
note that any such increase is unrelated to the reassessment process and is purely a
budget decision by the taxing body; reassessment itself must result in a revenue
neutral status for the taxing bodies.
What always surprised me. All these people bitching about reassessments are mainly blood sucking liberals who all voted for Obama twice and will vote for Hillary Clinton in 2016. They all want the government to provide for them and wipe the snotty noses. The all want top dollar for their homes when the sell but not when taxes are due. These are the people who list their homes at $175,000.00 to sell but claim it’s only worth $30,000.00 for tax purposes. Hypocrites got to love them.
It’s past time for a reassessment.
8 million dollars out of the tax payers pockets so Betters can get lower taxes on some of his properties. What a total ass.
Reassess this mess, consolidate schools, municipalities and authorities, and go to a Home Rule form of county government.
Drag these backwoods Beaver County folk, kicking and screaming,into efficiency and prosperity.
I do believe that if an assessment hasn’t been done for decades then yes it is long over due. From what I see in Beaver County the majority of the homes are at least 100 years old. No insulation, Sand stone basements. Nob and Tube electric.. Unless you are an investor with a lot of money to fix repair and restore these homes the cost of living is outrageous. The utility bills alone are more than what the mortgage is. The majority of job openings are for Nursing Homes, or some type of care needed for the elderly. Non of which will attract the outside younger generation looking to relocate. Our own youth are relocating. The old school mentality has to go. As much as it worked back in the day it isnt working now. Things have changed, times have changed. Give our youth a chance to change. If the elderly continue to control and protect the stagnant atmosphere we will all be living in No Wheres Ville. Which is exactly what it is. Beaver County needs a change desperately. This area is at least 30 years behind the times. Dont get me wrong I love the Norman Rockwell charm. However its time to get with the rest of the nation. For Christs sake look at the Beaver County event calendar. Whos the event coordinator Grandpa Jones? Wheres the excitement??? The only thing I see as excitement is either a church or a bar on every other block. This County needs change in every area. Go ahead with the assessments. Its about time!!! Come on Beaver county get with the program.
People didn’t pay attention to the Bridgewater Crossings deal. Betters has been getting away with murder in BC for decades. The guy is a shrewd businessman, but he has also benefited from the Courthouse Cartel of families who have controlled this county for the better part of 50 years. Bridgewater Crossing property bought by BC in 1999 for $1m. Sold to the CED. $4.5m in tax money appointed by the commissioners to upgrade the property into a beautiful public park. A few months back, it was sold – quietly – to Betters for $1m. The people of BC paid $4.5 MILLION to refurbish a former piece of industrial property into a place for this guy to build condos in 2016.
The entire CED is A FRAUD. And if you don’t believe there isn’t a cartel of certain, intertwined families who have controlled the county for 50 years, you either aren’t paying attention, or you are part of the problem. Betters wants this because it will enable him to milk more out of his Aliquippa river properties by creating cash flow to upgrade the water system to the grade needed for the industrial development he seeks.
That land was always slated for development, and was never meant to stay a “public park”. The county cleaned up the land to make it attractive for development. I don’t always like what these commissioners have done but I applaud this move. The last time I checked, riverfront condominiums generate significantly more tax revenue than a grass field with a couple of benches and boulders.This is how the county will recoup the money it spent. With regard to Mr. Betters, I wish him good luck. He is putting his own money at risk and should get a return on his investment, just as you expect when you make an investment. Its a win-win all around, I just don’t get your line of thinking.