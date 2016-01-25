Dawnlyn Valli Announces Republican Candidacy For State Representative In The 10th District

Republican Dawnlyn Valli has officially announced her intention to run for PA State Representative. Valli will be running in the 10th District, which covers portions of Beaver, Butler, and Lawrence counties. In Beaver County, the 10th District includes the towns of Beaver Falls, Eastvale, Ellwood City (within Beaver County’s borders), Franklin Township, Koppel, New Brighton, North Sewickley Township, and Pulaski Township.
“This district has been held by a democrat for several decades and continued promises of local community revitalization, economic prosperity and a better life for it’s citizens have fallen short year in, year out,” read a press release sent to reporters announcing Valli’s candidacy.
“I’m not running for office because I want to be a career politician,” Valli said. “Instead I want to use my real life experience to fight for a better, stronger community. I truly am one of us that will fight for us.”
Dawnlyn Valli, currently a teacher with the Central Valley School District, made education one of the focuses of her campaign kickoff.
“As an educator for 23 years, I’ve been in the classroom working with students and fellow teachers,” said Valli. “I have a unique perspective, and it’s different from the Governor’s to say the least.
“Unfortunately, Governor Wolf’s solutions to the challenges facing Pennsylvania is always the same – higher taxes. Instead, I think we need to look at cost savings and other revenues before we ask taxpayers for a single dime.”
Dawnlyn Valli lives in North Sewickley Township with her husband, Bill, and two children.
“We need grown ups in Harrisburg. That’s one of the big reasons I am running,” Valli said. “My first day there I will introduce a bill that says no pay for legislators unless we meet our constitutional duty of passing a budget on June 30.”
Valli will be be squaring off against fellow Republican Aaron Bernstine in the primary election on April 26th. Incumbent Democratic State Representative Jaret Gibbons has announced his campaign to seek re-election; as of the time of this report, no Democrat challenger has stepped forward.
More information about Dawnlyn Valli is available on her campaign’s website.
25 Comments
Ed KnoblochJan 26, 2016 at 2:25 am
Pension reform??
I got mineJan 26, 2016 at 4:25 pm
Now that she has a good pension, she wants others to have a 401k
One state after many years of contributions took the states half of the 401K back + accrued interest
Just what we need another I got mine person running.
Courtney PJan 25, 2016 at 9:56 pm
Just what we need. Another state employee adding a second pension.
jackson4570Jan 25, 2016 at 10:14 pm
Eliminating the right for teachers to strike??????? Mergers????? 401 k instead of pensions ??????? More privatization of public education??????? Most Republican teachers I know don’t think those are good ideas for them.
JimJan 25, 2016 at 10:15 pm
Government reform, shaped by the teacher’s lounge banter.
ZacharyJan 25, 2016 at 10:19 pm
Out of curiosity, with your 23 years in public education, how have you created a single job without some sort of state funding?
Go Find Someone Who Has.
http://www.aaronforstaterep.com/
YogiJan 25, 2016 at 10:22 pm
While I appreciate Ms. Valli’s desire to serve the 10th district, it’s important that we as voters choose the best person for the job. Aaron Bernstine is that person. His business and agriculture experience is more valuable in Harrisburg than a teacher. There’s nothing wrong with being an educator, but it’s just not what we need in Harrisburg. Additionally, her background in the PA Republican State Committee, as well as her familial relationship to the current Chairman of the Beaver County Republican Party, make me as a voter wary of not only her qualifications, but also her ambitions. http://www.aaronforstaterep.com/ <—-check out the only candidate on BOTH sides of the aisle that isn't tied up by party line nonsense.
Cindy LJan 25, 2016 at 10:32 pm
Its scary this right wing freak teaches children
Wm AtwellJan 26, 2016 at 3:40 am
We need to get rid of legacy costs!! Make everyone goto 401k!! These legacy costs are killing us
FactoJan 25, 2016 at 10:48 pm
Wow this lady announces she’s running and boom , some beyond right wing tea party people slamming her for the young gardener. PLEASE I know her from nothing other than seeing her active in republican party in the county and state. The Bernstein kid I’ve never seen, might be good one day but collectively no comparison to this lady at all.
Ralph FlaraJan 26, 2016 at 4:09 am
Aaron Bernstein is my man.
M42Jan 25, 2016 at 11:25 pm
As a former student, i could honestly say my opinion of her is that she would be a great canidate. She taught me so much about history the three years i had her during highschool. She also taught us how we can save money and would give us her personal ways of saving money. She taught was in the book and what was out of it. I know she is a strong woman and will get work done!!
I got mineJan 27, 2016 at 5:28 pm
zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz
Ted WoodsJan 26, 2016 at 6:40 am
Reduction in the size of the General Assembly? Why does the sixth largest state have the largest assembly? Cut government waste first.
IcanreadJan 26, 2016 at 8:07 am
She has nice teeth, but her campaign website has no meaningful content. I would vote for a teacher as soon as a farmer.
Uncle Wah WahJan 26, 2016 at 10:42 am
I f she comes out and says that Ellwood City should merge with Riverside then she has something to say. If not, then why bother changing reps?
lotusJan 27, 2016 at 2:22 pm
Why would Riverside want to merge with Ellwood City or any other school district?
Uncle Wah WahJan 27, 2016 at 4:43 pm
No, let’s just have 15 school districts in a county that should have 4 or 5. That way we can duplicate the duplicated costs and then bitch about why school taxes are so high.
lotusJan 27, 2016 at 7:05 pm
Ellwood and Riverside are not even in the same county and Riverside has done quite well on it’s own without being burdened with other school districts problems.
Bob GJan 26, 2016 at 2:01 pm
What is her stance on a “Right To Work” state ?
What is her stance on “School Choice” ?
AaPJan 26, 2017 at 7:47 pm
right to work hurts every industry…..it is a race to the bottom…look at the wages in the right to work states
Peter DeNardisJan 27, 2016 at 2:27 am
um…what’s with the coffee cup?
I got mineJan 27, 2016 at 5:32 pm
The coffee cup is to show you that she takes a lot of breaks.She might fir right in
ValdimirJan 27, 2016 at 9:55 pm
Let’s merge Beaver falls with Blackhawk and riverside.
lotusJan 28, 2016 at 12:37 pm
and merge Beaver, New Brighton, and Rochester