Dawnlyn Valli Announces Republican Candidacy For State Representative In The 10th District

Republican Dawnlyn Valli has officially announced her intention to run for PA State Representative. Valli will be running in the 10th District, which covers portions of Beaver, Butler, and Lawrence counties. In Beaver County, the 10th District includes the towns of Beaver Falls, Eastvale, Ellwood City (within Beaver County’s borders), Franklin Township, Koppel, New Brighton, North Sewickley Township, and Pulaski Township.

“This district has been held by a democrat for several decades and continued promises of local community revitalization, economic prosperity and a better life for it’s citizens have fallen short year in, year out,” read a press release sent to reporters announcing Valli’s candidacy.

“I’m not running for office because I want to be a career politician,” Valli said. “Instead I want to use my real life experience to fight for a better, stronger community. I truly am one of us that will fight for us.”

Dawnlyn Valli, currently a teacher with the Central Valley School District, made education one of the focuses of her campaign kickoff.

“As an educator for 23 years, I’ve been in the classroom working with students and fellow teachers,” said Valli. “I have a unique perspective, and it’s different from the Governor’s to say the least.

“Unfortunately, Governor Wolf’s solutions to the challenges facing Pennsylvania is always the same – higher taxes. Instead, I think we need to look at cost savings and other revenues before we ask taxpayers for a single dime.”

Dawnlyn Valli lives in North Sewickley Township with her husband, Bill, and two children.

“We need grown ups in Harrisburg. That’s one of the big reasons I am running,” Valli said. “My first day there I will introduce a bill that says no pay for legislators unless we meet our constitutional duty of passing a budget on June 30.”

Valli will be be squaring off against fellow Republican Aaron Bernstine in the primary election on April 26th. Incumbent Democratic State Representative Jaret Gibbons has announced his campaign to seek re-election; as of the time of this report, no Democrat challenger has stepped forward.

More information about Dawnlyn Valli is available on her campaign’s website.