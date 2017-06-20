The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline issued an order yesterday ending the suspension of Ambridge Magisterial District Judge Andrew Hladio.

District Judge Hladio was suspended from the bench back in February, after the Judicial Conduct Board filed charges against him last December alleging a series of violations of rules governing standards of conduct for judges in Pennsylvania.

The Judicial Conduct Board alleged in their complaint that Judge Hladio repeatedly made inappropriate advances towards clerks in the court system, and continued those unwanted advances even after being rebuffed by the women and reprimanded by court administrators and higher ranking judges. The Board also alleges that Judge Hladio showed improper demeanor toward a Central Court clerk, improper demeanor toward lawyers during Central Court hearings, improper demeanor towards both litigants and police officers, and repeatedly failed to uphold and properly apply the law.

District Judge Hladio may now return to the bench as early as Wednesday. Hladio is still awaiting a trial on the charges filed against him by the Judicial Conduct Board, although it is unclear when that may occur as a pretrial conference has not yet been scheduled in the case.

Hladio’s return to the bench will see him working directly with court personnel and law enforcement officers who filed complaints or otherwise testified against him at a pretrial hearing in his case.