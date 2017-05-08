The Pennsylvania Court of Judicial Discipline issued an order last week extending the suspension of Magisterial District Judge Andrew Hladio.

District Judge Hladio was suspended from the bench in February as part of an emergency order issued by the Court of Judicial Discipline that came in reaction to a 52-page complaint filed against him by the Judicial Conduct Board. State investigators allege that Hladio violated standards of conduct for District Judges and the Pennsylvania Constitution by repeatedly making inappropriate advances towards clerks in the court system; Hladio allegedly continued those unwanted advances even after being rebuffed by the women and reprimanded by court administrators and higher ranking judges. The Board also alleges Judge Hladio exhibited improper demeanor toward a Central Court clerk, lawyers, litigants, and police officers, and repeatedly failed to uphold and properly apply the law.

Judge Hladio’s original 90 suspension has now been extended until June 20th of this year; he will continue to receive full pay and benefits for the duration. President Judge Jack A. Panella noted in his order the extension was to “allow for the scheduling of any further necessary proceedings.”

Hladio had served as district judge for Ambridge, Baden and Harmony Township since 2010.

Judge Hladio was ordered to undergo psychological testing during his suspension, although the court has released no additional information on if that testing has been conducted or any determinations made as a result.

The Court of Judicial Discipline has released complete transcripts of testimony given by several Beaver County officials during a hearing held in February for District Judge Hladio, which can be read in full here.