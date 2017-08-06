Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy failed to heed warnings given to him by investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police shortly before taking office — firing a whistleblower who had been a key source for investigators and a truthful witness for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, while keeping on staff an inner circle of problematic deputies who were loyal to then-Sheriff David and had supported Guy during his election, according to allegations detailed in documents filed in federal court.

Among the exhibits recently filed by attorneys as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit — brought by former Deputy Curtis Larrick against Sheriff Tony Guy last year — include copies of Guy’s own handwritten notes taken during meetings he held with State Police and sheriff’s deputies before assuming office. Together with other court documents and transcripts of sworn depositions entered as part of the ongoing litigation, the court filings detail information about deputies who allegedly lied to a Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, allegedly harassed cooperating witnesses against then-Sheriff George David and conspired to generate false complaints against then-Deputy Larrick, and similar information about deputies who had allegedly engaged in an array of other wrongdoings.

Curtis Larrick alleges he was fired by Sheriff Tony Guy when he took office as an act of political retaliation for supporting Democratic sheriff candidate Wayne Kress. In explaining his rational for axing the long-time deputy, Guy echoed accusations previously made by former Sheriff George David that “Lying Larrick” is a man of poor character who has a reputation for telling falsehoods.

The Beaver Countian has reviewed the hundreds of pages of court filings in the case to date, and will be publishing stories in the coming weeks detailing accusations made by each side against the other in the matter of Curtis Larrick vs. Tony Guy and the County of Beaver.

For those readers who have an interest in exploring the case in-depth, the Beaver Countian has compiled the substantive court filings from a federal docket for the case and is making them available in full below:

Federal Court Filings In The Case Of Curtis Larrick vs. Tony Guy And The County Of Beaver

Larrick: Complaint Against Tony Guy and the County of Beaver

County: Answer to Complaint

County: Motion for Summary Judgement

County: Brief in Support of Motion for Summary Judgement

Larrick: Brief in Opposition To Motion For Summary Judgement

Larrick: Appendix to Brief in Opposition to Motion for Summary Judgement

– Exhibits 1 & 2

– Exhibits 3 & 4

– Exhibits 5 – 18

County: Reply Brief in Support of Motion For Summary Judgement

Larrick: Concise Statement of Material Facts

County: Reply to Larrick’s Concise Statement of Material Facts

County: Concise Statement of Material Facts

County: Appendix To Concise Statement of Material Facts

– Exhibit A – Guy Deposition

– Exhibit B – Plaintiff Deposition

– Exhibit C – Alstadt Deposition

– Exhibit D – Baden Police Report

– Exhibit E – Letter dated 9/11/11

– Exhibit F – Insurance Documents

– Exhibit G – Darbut Deposition

– Exhibit H – Darbut Memo re: Sexual Harassment

– Exhibit I – Incident Report

– Exhibit J – Complaint Report

– Exhibit K – OCMD Police Report

– Exhibit L – Memo dated 10/29/14

– Exhibit M – David Memo re: Larrick

– Exhibit N – Guy Notes from Deputies

– Exhibit O – Michael Deposition

– Exhibit P – Interview Schedule

– Exhibit Q – Interview Outlines

– Exhibit R – Termination Letter

Larrick: Response to County’s Concise Statement of Material Facts

County: Reply to Larrick’s Reponse to County’s Concise Statement of Material Facts

In the interest of full disclosure: This reporter was one of the named victims in the Attorney General’s criminal cases against then-Sheriff George David. Details of the accusations in that case, of which George David was acquitted by a jury in 2014, are available in the original Grand Jury Presentment.