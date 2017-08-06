Sheriff Tony Guy / submitted photo

Beaver County Sheriff Tony Guy failed to heed warnings given to him by investigators with the Pennsylvania State Police shortly before taking office — firing a whistleblower who had been a key source for investigators and a truthful witness for the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office, while keeping on staff an inner circle of problematic deputies who were loyal to then-Sheriff David and had supported Guy during his election, according to allegations detailed in documents filed in federal court.

From Tony Guy’s handwritten notes of his meeting with State Police / from federal court exhibits

Among the exhibits recently filed by attorneys as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit — brought by former Deputy Curtis Larrick against Sheriff Tony Guy last year — include copies of Guy’s own handwritten notes taken during meetings he held with State Police and sheriff’s deputies before assuming office. Together with other court documents and transcripts of sworn depositions entered as part of the ongoing litigation, the court filings detail information about deputies who allegedly lied to a Statewide Investigating Grand Jury, allegedly harassed cooperating witnesses against then-Sheriff George David and conspired to generate false complaints against then-Deputy Larrick, and similar information about deputies who had allegedly engaged in an array of other wrongdoings.

From Tony Guy’s handwritten notes of his meeting with State Police / from federal court exhibits

Curtis Larrick alleges he was fired by Sheriff Tony Guy when he took office as an act of political retaliation for supporting Democratic sheriff candidate Wayne Kress. In explaining his rational for axing the long-time deputy, Guy echoed accusations previously made by former Sheriff George David that “Lying Larrick” is a man of poor character who has a reputation for telling falsehoods.

The Beaver Countian has reviewed the hundreds of pages of court filings in the case to date, and will be publishing stories in the coming weeks detailing accusations made by each side against the other in the matter of Curtis Larrick vs. Tony Guy and the County of Beaver.

For those readers who have an interest in exploring the case in-depth, the Beaver Countian has compiled the substantive court filings from a federal docket for the case and is making them available in full below:

From Tony Guy’s handwritten notes of his interview with John Joe Fratangeli, quoting the deputy / from federal court exhibits

Federal Court Filings In The Case Of Curtis Larrick vs. Tony Guy And The County Of Beaver

Larrick: Complaint Against Tony Guy and the County of Beaver
County: Answer to Complaint
County: Motion for Summary Judgement
County: Brief in Support of Motion for Summary Judgement
Larrick: Brief in Opposition To Motion For Summary Judgement
Larrick: Appendix to Brief in Opposition to Motion for Summary Judgement
Exhibits 1 & 2
Exhibits 3 & 4
Exhibits 5 – 18
County: Reply Brief in Support of Motion For Summary Judgement
Larrick: Concise Statement of Material Facts
County: Reply to Larrick’s Concise Statement of Material Facts
County: Concise Statement of Material Facts
County: Appendix To Concise Statement of Material Facts
Exhibit A – Guy Deposition
Exhibit B – Plaintiff Deposition
Exhibit C – Alstadt Deposition
Exhibit D – Baden Police Report
Exhibit E – Letter dated 9/11/11
Exhibit F – Insurance Documents
Exhibit G – Darbut Deposition
Exhibit H – Darbut Memo re: Sexual Harassment
Exhibit I – Incident Report
Exhibit J – Complaint Report
Exhibit K – OCMD Police Report
Exhibit L – Memo dated 10/29/14
Exhibit M – David Memo re: Larrick
Exhibit N – Guy Notes from Deputies
Exhibit O – Michael Deposition
Exhibit P – Interview Schedule
Exhibit Q – Interview Outlines
Exhibit R – Termination Letter
Larrick: Response to County’s Concise Statement of Material Facts
County: Reply to Larrick’s Reponse to County’s Concise Statement of Material Facts

Sheriff Tony Guy (right) with Chief Deputy Dean Michael / photo by John Paul

In the interest of full disclosure: This reporter was one of the named victims in the Attorney General’s criminal cases against then-Sheriff George David. Details of the accusations in that case, of which George David was acquitted by a jury in 2014, are available in the original Grand Jury Presentment.

John Paul
John Paul
John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

