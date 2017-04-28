The county will be paying to provide some public employees with credit monitoring services at no cost to them after their personal information was distributed during a public meeting of the Board of Commissioners yesterday.

A 7-page agenda was handed out to those who had gathered in the Commissioners’ conference room at the courthouse for the meeting. Among the items in the agenda included information on a proclamation for “Motorcycle Safety And Awareness Month,” descriptions of 25 resolutions, and an announcement for the next public meeting to be held on May 11th.

Also included in the agenda was a list of 12 county employees who had recently been hired or terminated that included the individuals’ names, job titles, dates of birth, along with their entire social security numbers.

The problem went unnoticed by county officials until the Beaver Countian raised the issue during the public comments’ section of the meeting. Undistributed copies of the agenda were subsequently gathered from a table by the entrance to the conference room and Commissioners instructed one of their administrative assistants to collect copies from members of the public.

The Beaver Countian declined to surrender its copy of the agenda, retaining it for news reporting purposes. A reporter present from the Beaver County Times similarly declined to surrender his copy of the document. It is unclear if any other members of the public had left the meeting with a copy of the agenda.

Following the meeting, Commissioners met with the two newly hired attorneys from the county law department to discuss how to deal with the situation. Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles and Assistant Solicitor Nathan Morgan each had their social security numbers and dates of birth published in the agenda.

It was ultimately determined the release of personal information was a result of an error by the Human Resources Department, which had inadvertently failed to exclude the data when running an automated report of hires and terminations from a county records management system. The lists were then provided to the Commissioners Office for inclusion in the meeting agenda, where the error was not caught by administrative staff when assembling the final document for distribution to the public.

“I am livid, attention to detail is paramount,” Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian later in the afternoon. “Our solicitors will be dealing with this unfortunate situation. Each person that has been affected will be contacted and the Commissioners will be taking proactive measures by providing LifeLock to each of these individuals.”

LifeLock is a company that provides credit report monitoring services and notifies individuals if their identity information is used to get unauthorized loans or credit. It is not yet known how much it will cost to provide the service to the employees.

By the end of the day, Assistant County Solicitor Nathan Morgan had already met in person with most of the affected individuals still working for the county. Those no longer employed will be receiving written notification about the release of their personal information.

Commissioner Dan Camp declined comment for this article. Commissioner Tony Amadio is currently away on vacation.