The County of Beaver and Sheriff Tony Guy have settled federal civil rights lawsuits filed by two former deputies who were fired by Guy when he first took office in 2016.

Federal court dockets show that Paul Clark and John Joe Fratangeli both reached settlement agreements in their cases that alleged Sheriff Tony Guy fired them for political reasons when he first took office — Sheriff Guy denied those assertions and admitted no wrongdoing as part of the settlements. Although the financial terms were not disclosed, sources familiar with the agreements tell the Beaver Countian that the two lawsuits were settled for a combined sum of between $20,000 and $25,000.

The lawsuits brought by Clark and Fratangeli were both settled without depositions being conducted in their cases.

Still pending in federal court is a lawsuit filed by former Deputy Curtis Larrick, who was also fired by Sheriff Tony Guy when he took office. Sheriff Guy’s termination of Larrick was highly controversial and strained his relations with the Pennsylvania State Police, who had relied heavily on Larrick during their investigations into the Sheriff’s Office under then-Sheriff George David.

Larrick was one of the few in the Sheriff’s Office who openly volunteered to assist State Police during their investigations into corruption in the Beaver County Sheriff’s Office, even though he was never accused of any criminal wrongdoing himself. It was Larrick’s work with State Police, and his courtroom testimony during a bond revocation hearing for then-Sheriff George David, that led to David being placed on house arrest for three months. The deputy faced wide-spread retaliation and harassment from David loyalists following his testimony.

Law enforcement sources say information developed by Deputy Larrick helped to spark several still-ongoing criminal investigations into corruption in the courthouse and elsewhere in the county.

Sheriff Guy ultimately made the decision to keep Sheriff David’s former command staff employed in the Sheriff’s Office and fire Larrick instead.

Sources tell the Beaver Countian that attorneys for the county’s insurance carrier originally offered Larrick $5,000 to settle his case — a proposal which was promptly rejected.

Multiple depositions have since been conducted as part of the lawsuit, including sworn testimony by Curtis Larrick, Sheriff Tony Guy, Chief Deputy Dean Michael, Captain Jay Alstadt (who served as Chief under then-Sheriff David), and former Human Resources Director Rick Darbut.

Sources tell the Beaver Countian that following those depositions, attorneys are now engaging in serious settlement negotiations. County officials say any settlement to avoid a federal trial in the case would likely need to reach six-figures; officials stressed that no decisions have been made on whether the county will ultimately agree to settle or proceed forward in the litigation.

Court dockets show the deadline for the next round of legal filings — motions to ask the judge for a summary judgement before trial — are to be submitted in the case by June 9th.