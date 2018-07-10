Aliquippa Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle has been arrested for the second time by Beaver County Detectives.
Detectives filed a felony charge of intercepting a communication against Perciavalle today, alleging he recorded a conversation he had with Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch.
Perciavalle was arraigned this morning by Hopewell Magisterial District Judge Janet Swihart and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
According to a criminal complaint filed by Chief County Detective Andy Gall, Perciavalle recorded a conversation with Chief Couch without his knowledge:
“On June 13, 2018 while examining the contents of (Joseph Perciavalle’s) phone, Det. Lt. Robert Heberle came across an audio file that had been recorded on March 2, 2018 that was 39.03 minutes long. The audio file was a recorded conversation between Perciavalle and Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch and contained topics involving the Aliquippa Police Department, the Aliquippa Police pension fund, (City Manager) Sam Gill, Retired Captain Doug Edgell, Aliquippa High School Football, and others. This recording was made the day that the Pennsylvania State Police served a search warrant on the municipal offices for City of Aliquippa. Det. Lt. Heberle is ‘wire certified’ and noticed that there was no preamble or conclusion to the voice interception as required. It was also quite obvious that the recording ended when Perciavalle and Couch parted company (…) Couch assured the detectives that he had never given Perciavalle permission to record any conversations between them (…) Couch stated that he and Perciavalle rode together on patrol and talked about the police department business and why PSP would be searching the City of Aliquippa offices.”
Defense Attorney Steve Townsend is representing Perciavalle, and told BeaverCountian.com that county detectives have it all wrong: “I can say that Joe Perciavalle is denying any wrongdoing and I can say that the allegations of how and when this conversation was recorded is not as it was described in the complaint.”
Townsend said the conversation was recorded by Perciavalle in a public setting where Chief Couch had no expectation of privacy.
“The complaint says that Couch and Perciavalle were in a patrol vehicle together, that is absolutely false,” said Townsend. “The conversation that took place occurred in a parking lot across from the city building, out in the open and in public (…) This is not a wiretap violation.”
Townsend told BeaverCountian.com that county detectives discovered the recorded conversation while searching Perciavalle’s smartphone which had been seized after they arrested him the first time on June 8.
Perciavalle was placed on paid leave from the department in June after county detectives charged him with distributing an obscene image of a woman urinating to the 17-year-old daughter of Aliquippa Police Sgt. Kenneth Watkins. Detectives found the image on the young woman’s phone while searching it as part of their investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo. Perciavalle insisted the image was a widely-distributed meme that had been accidentally sent to Watkins’ daughter as part of a group message.
Sgt. Watkins was placed on paid leave in May because his daughter was identified as a witness in the case. Perciavalle’s arrest came the day after he was named acting Police Chief and announced he would be asking the Pennsylvania State Police to take over the homicide investigation of Rachael DelTondo.
“The search warrant for his phone is still sealed,” said Townsend, who questioned how detectives came to listen to an audio recording when they should only have been searching for text messages he exchanged with Sgt. Watkins’ daughter. “I think what they did might have been outside the scope of that warrant.”
In an interview with BeaverCountian.com following his first arrest, Perciavalle said he believed he was being targeted and retaliated against by county detectives.
Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative leave by city council on June 6. Councilman Matthew Mottes said he has first-hand information that Couch is the subject of a criminal investigation by Pennsylvania State Police.
“I think if you wanted to look from a 35,000 foot flyover you could find there was definitely a hostile work environment in that police department,” said Townsend.
See Also
– Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joe Perciavalle Arrested By Beaver County Detectives
– EXCLUSIVE: Acting Aliquippa Chief Says Txt Msg Was An Accident – Calls His Arrest By DA’s Office Retaliation
– Aliquippa Police Chief Placed On Administrative Leave – Target Of State Police Investigation
– Aliquippa Councilman Accuses City Solicitor Of Misleading The News Media
Well, they got this guy nailed down. Are they making any headway on that murder case or are they still just compiling names of RDT ‘s old boyfriends, lovers, flings, etc.?
Wow! Are you freaking kidding me? Unbelievable! Another “Decoy” ? This certainly would not be another distraction to take away the sting of the Plea agreement, would it? It surely seems that the BC detectives are grasping at straws. Not looking favorable at all guys. Another way to inflate overtime, again. SMH
I’m curious as to why they’re doing this to this guy. I think they’re full of bs and are scrambling to cover something and/or to find a scapegoat for their underhanded and incompetent ways. None of what they’ve done to him appears to be on the up and up.
Mr. Perciavalle should consider changing his legal counsel to Mr. Benyo. Townsend’s reply was pretty weak. And I believe Mr. Benyo might like to have another crack at it.
Absolutely!!
All Perciavalle needs to do : Come up with a letter about the DelTondo Murder. Tear the letter in two halves, giving one half to his attorney. Leak information of the letter to Lozier,…. BING-F’N-GO !
All the heat will dissipate.
No, all he has to do is have his attorney argue to have the search warrant un-sealed to find out what the detectives were supposed to be looking for versus what they are finding. Townsend hasn’t done that, so get an attorney who will.
It feels suspiciously as though this guy knows something they don’t want him to know. This is clearly bs. I wonder when we’ll find out anything more about the indictments that were handed down in Aliquippa.
Yet Watkins and Couch are on paid leave! They are the real crooks there! This is ridiculous! How about these detectives that are putting in all this overtime, actually arrest someone that was involved with the murder of Rachael!? Not someone that texted someone and got arrested for it.. What couch and what Watkins did is far worse than just texting, yet they are fine! Done grieving yet Watkins??
My sentiments precisely. This is what they do to people who attempt to defy their crooked misdeeds. And as for paid time off to “grieve” – I have asked repeatedly – WHO GETS PAID TIME OFF TO GRIEVE A NONFAMILY MEMBER — it is lucky when one gets that for a close family member. What is the real reason he is being rewarded on poor Aliquippa’s money???
Couch lied about everything he’s ever said. Watkins was NOT put on leave to grieve, he tried to compromise the crime scene for one. Couch also lied about how the report of Rachael and the young boy got out. The reason he stated is so ridiculous and more so because he thought people would buy it. I wouldn’t believe anything from him or from Loser and his posse. They must all think we are as dumb as they are.
didnt he mention on facebook months (maybe a year or so ago) about wait until you find out who actually killed jimmy naim?
Not to excuse this guy’s actions, but to me it looks like the Aliquippa PD know the shit is about to hit the fan and want to shut him up. Please, Joe, tell us everything you know. And by “us” I mean the State Police. Say nothing to Stonewall when he gets back from his raping of taxpayer wallets in Bedford.
Wouldn’t expect anything less from the detectives office. Albeit wiretapping is illegal and there’s two sides to how this done, it’s Couch that’s on the hot seat! And for him to record it, one can only assume he knew Couch was speaking of corrupt and shady activity. Perciavalle spoke of the corruption years ago and would be the whistleblower on the dirty deeds of past and present. From my point of view, the DA’s office is trying to squash the canary yet ignore Couch and companies misdeeds. Hope that they realize while they’re compiling charges, that a desperate man can do desperate things. I foresee him getting everything off his chest and telling anyone who will listen everything he knows. And don’t for one second think he has stuff on Lozier and some of his merry band of detectives! The old Captain didn’t do things alone there
The Beaver County Detective Bureau is in trouble. More and more police departments are turning to the state police for investigations. Their boss the DA is in panic mode and is making irrational decisions that will compromise prosecutions. Their budget has led the county into financial instability. Financial experts are recommending the detective bureau be disbanded. Should they be? Has anyone ever seen a performance review on the detective bureau? They have trouble finding murderers. They sometimes have trouble finding murder victims. But for many years they have been very good at ruining the careers of good honest law enforcement officers that make them look bad. They are now desperately defending their turf which has been reduced to Aliquippa Hopewell and Monaca. Behind the scenes its Good Cops vs Bad Cops in Beaver County. Its become very ugly and it will get much worse before it gets better. In the meantime murders go unsolved and felons are being released from jail. I have never met Perciavalle but I ask everyone to keep this post in mind as the detective bureau tries to ruin his reputation and career.
Amendment IV to the United States Constitution
The right of the people to be secure in their persons, houses, papers, and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures, shall not be violated, and no warrants shall issue, but upon probable cause, supported by oath or affirmation, and particularly describing the place to be searched, and the persons or things to be seized.
Seems pretty clear to me. No fishing trips allowed. Either unseal the warrant so we know what you were looking for, or drop the bogus charges and let this man get on with his life.
Funny how things on his phone is leaking out very slowly every time something happen’s at the DA’s office and hits the news, if it takes that long to go through someone phone, now we know we’re all the overtime is going! Hell just give it to any kid and they will have any info they need in 15 min.! Perciavalle must of pissed in somebody Wheaties to get that kind of royal treatment! The work environment at the Aliquippa police has to be one hostile place of employment to be at now! Feel very bad for all the good officers their!
They racked up 400 (500 at this point?) hours of overtime to uncover some issues that could’ve been resolved by the HR lady.
And let’s just say, forgetting law or morals. What’s more important? What Couch was recorded as saying that Perciavalle kept in his pocket for so long or a wire tap law. With everything going on in Aliquippa, I’m saying the recording
Also if he’s recording Conversations I guarantee he is trying to cover his ass on what the hell is going on in Aliquippa! It sounds like he knows what has happen to officer Naim and I think this whole thing is going to explode on the National news very soon! When you back the right people up in a corner, all hell is going to break lose and dirty laundry will soon be out for everyone to see!!!!
It’s time for Lozier to bring in the pros….the PSP. I’m so sorry I voted for this wasted hunk of protoplasm.
Dwan Walker is the Mayor and the police department is his responsibility. Well Dwan?
I’d like to know what’s on the audio.. it must be something worth taking the chance and recording.
I’d also like to know if Lozier took his afghan to the Omni Resort. Don’t wanna catch a cold now..
Don’t bother Dwan. He busy.
Aliquippa PD:
Committ a misdemeanor and they tell you to “work off this charge” by doing undercover work.
Then somebody from the department goes to the streets telling the real criminals “it’s hot on you right now”
Investigate things like that rather than worrying about who is on vacation if you want real change.
This is unbelievable. We are seeing the 21st century version of “The Real Keystone Cops [of Beaver County]”…………………..You couldn’t make this shit up if you tried.
No respect for Aliquippa police, And Beaver county Detectives. all snakes now trying to keep there heads above water. Get rid of the whole Aliquippa police and Sheriffs Dept. And county detectives. Hand it all over to the State Police.
So when are the charges coming against Watkins for interfering and contaminating the crime scene?
The family likes your sense of humor.
Attachments:
Good one
The more I read about those lying, scamming commissioners and Losier and his under-handed dealings, the more insulted I become. These people truly think we are stupid! Did Losier really think we’d believe this cop was arrested for good reason? Seriously, I’m becoming so insulted that I’m more than ticked off!