Republican Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer held a Night at the Races event on Saturday night, which advertised raffles and a 50/50 cash drawing, to benefit his individual political campaign committee. According to officials, it is not legal in Pennsylvania for a politician to use gambling to raise money for their own political campaigns, but a written policy by Republican District Attorney David Lozier appears to ensure Gabauer will face no ramifications for hosting the event.

Coroner Gabauer’s campaign committee had signs hung up throughout Beaver County, promoting a “Night At The Races Event” at the Patterson Township Fire Hall to help raise money to fill his political coffers.

“Owner of each winning race receives $20. Auction race winner receives 1/2 of take in for that race,” read the advertisement, “50-50 drawing.”

Beaver County Elections Director Dorene Mandity told the Beaver Countian that David Gabauer’s political fundraiser was not legal under Pennsylvania law.

“The state gave my office a written statement in the past when another candidate tried to use gambling to raise money,” said Mandity. “Candidates do not qualify for small games of chance licenses and are just not legally allowed to use gambling to finance their campaigns.”

Elizabeth Brassell, then-Spokesperson for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, previously told the Beaver Countian that it is illegal to use gambling to raise money unless a Small Games Of Chance license is obtained, which by law political candidates and campaign committees do not qualify for.

Campaign committees are not eligible organizations under Pennsylvania statute because they fail to meet a 3 prong test that not only requires an entity to be a nonprofit, but also requires it to be a charitable, religious, fraternal, or veterans organization, or a club or civic and service association.

The Republican Committee of Beaver County posted a letter by District Attorney David Lozier to its official Facebook page three days before Coroner Gabauer’s event, in which Lozier describes his “policy” on the use of gambling for fundraisers in his jurisdiction.

“This policy is written to insure the consistent application of my prosecutorial discretion in these matters,” wrote Lozier in the letter dated October of last year.

“Some organizations are not eligible for single event licenses or would bear a high burden to obtain a single event license for an occasional low dollar-amount event,” noted Lozier. “As such, I will not prosecute such an organization, or its responsible person, running a one-time, quarterly or less, small dollar value (less than $2,000 prize money) game of chance (50-50, door prize, silent auction, “Chinese” auction) at an event where all gaming chances are sold on the day of the event and all winnings are determined on the day of the event, all chances are sold at a single location, and notice is clearly posted that proceeds solely benefit the non-profit organization.”

District Attorney Lozier’s letter went on to say he has spoken to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office about his “exercise of discretion,” and they have agreed to not independently prosecute any of the gambling events that fall under his policy “unless they are connected to a larger investigation.”

Among the types of organizations delineated in Lozier’s letter are “political organizations.”

“Candidates are not non-profits under the law,” Elections Director Mandity told the Beaver Countian. “Keep in mind, that money is being used to influence the outcome of an election […] If there are complaints filed I will document it and file the report with the District Attorney as the law requires of me. If he decides not to prosecute it, that’s outside of my control. Just because the District Attorney has written a policy saying he is not going to enforce the law does not mean that I am not going to do what I am suppose to do — the state tells me I am to report it.”

Democratic Prothonotary Nancy Werme told the Beaver Countian that it is “unheard of” for an elected official or candidate to hold a gambling event as the Coroner did over the weekend.

“I do not recall in all of the years I have been in office and involved in politics where an individual candidate held a function like a Night of the Races for their own benefit,” said Werme. “I don’t know what kind of person would be bold enough to do that. I was shocked when I heard that District Attorney Lozier wrote a policy allowing the use gambling proceeds as a means of profit for campaigns. He is opening up the door for elected officials and candidates to think they can just ignore all sorts of election laws.”

Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio told the Beaver Countian he has never used gambling in any form to raise money for his political campaigns. “I have never been to an event like that for a candidate and I have never hosted an event like that in the past,” he said. “I certainly am not going to be starting now […] This policy is going to lead to problems.”

Democratic officials were not the only elected officials raising concerns.

“There are literally hundreds of candidates in Beaver County for various local offices who could benefit from gambling to fund their individual campaigns,” said Republican Commissioner Dan Camp. “But they do not do so because they choose to follow the law. I wish our current District Attorney would just uphold the law and prevent the use of gambling to finance politics.”

Commissioner Camp said he appreciated that Elections Director Doreen Mandity spoke out publicly about her position and stands by her.

Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian that she has been in disagreement with many of the recent decisions made by District Attorney David Lozier.

“It appears that the District Attorney and I have very different points of view, not only on Treasurer Connie Javens, and recent issues involving Beaver Police dash cam video, but also on the allowing of politicians to use gambling to pad their own personal campaign accounts,” said Egley. “Elections Director Mandity will have my full support if she feels like she needs to take any action.”

Beaver County Republican Committee Vice President Ralph Flara, who helped to organize Coroner David Gabauer’s fundraiser, declined comment for this article because the Beaver Countian would not organize a face-to-face meeting for him to discuss the issue with Commissioners Dan Camp and Sandie Egley. Coroner Gabauer declined comment for this article when reached by phone. District Attorney David Lozier did not return a message seeking comment about his policy and the Gabauer event.