Beaver County Coroner David Gabauer has written a letter to the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office asking it to investigate what he claims is the misuse of public funds that should have been earmarked for his office.

“I am contacting you with regard to funds disbursed under Act 122 to Beaver County beginning in August 2006 and continuing to the present time,” wrote Gabauer. “The Commissioners of Beaver County have received those funds since that date and have deposited those fund through 2015 into their general operating account. They have failed to separate those funds for payment of enumerated coroner expenses pursuant to the Act.”

Pennsylvania Act 122 sets and regulates fees associated with death certificate costs, which county coroners can to use fund a delineated list of expenses of their office, including training, supplies, or the updating of equipment used for investigations.

Gabauer told the Attorney General’s Office that when he took office in 2016, he requested all of the back funding be depositing into a joint account for his office. The new Republican majority Board of Commissioners deposited funds collected in 2016 into the account, but declined to give him funding from the years before they came into office.

“Beaver County has failed, after numerous requests, to furnish that account with all funds received from 2006 through 2015,” continued Gabauer in his letter. “It is my belief that the County has taken those funds, deposited them into their general account, and used those funds for other County expenditures in violation of Act 122. I would request that your office conduct an investigation concerning the improper use of these funds by Beaver County.”

Coroner Gabauer concluded by providing contact information for Charles F. Bowers III, an attorney who serves as his office’s Solicitor. He sent a similar letter to Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, asking that his office conduct an audit of the funds.

County Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian that the money Coroner Gabauer is requesting from the Board is in excess of $100,000, and she is against the idea of opening up the county’s books for the past decade and disrupting this year’s budget by transferring that sum over to his office.

“I think it is absurd that Coroner Gabauer wants to try to obtained money that was collected under a prior Coroner’s administration for years where the county’s books have been closed for a very long time,” said Commissioner Egley. “I remain against that idea and have no intention of voting to do it unless the Pennsylvania Attorney General sends me a letter saying I have no other choice.”