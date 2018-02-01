Beaver County Domestic Relations Director Joseph Signore has announced his retirement. According to public records, Signore’s retirement brings an end to a 32-year career with the county.

Joe Signore’s last day of employment is uncertain as paperwork has not yet been filed with the county by the courts, but an email sent out to employees of the Domestic Relations Office invited them to a sendoff party next Friday, February 9th, at Zooky’s Sports Tavern in Fallston.

