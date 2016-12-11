Controversial Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Resigns After Less Than 9 Months In Office

Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Lou Gentile has announced he is stepping down. Gentile’s resignation as leader of the Beaver County Democratic party comes less than 9 months since he was elected Chair back in March.
Gentile notified Democratic Committee members of his resignation in an email sent earlier today.
“I do so not because I want to but rather because I must as a result of pressing health issues with several members of my family exacerbated by business demands,” wrote Gentile. ” Unforeseen issues have evolved to the point where I must prioritize my time, not only for my immediate family which comes first, but for those who work with me at CSI Corporate Security and Investigations, Inc. who I consider family as well […] However, please note that I will do whatever has to be done to ensure that the transition to the next chairperson is a seamless one.”
Lou Gentile’s brief stint as Democratic Party Chairman was controversial due in part to his ties to embattled political figures including former State Representative Mike Veon, former Beaver County Sheriff George David, and PA Cyber founder Nick Trombetta — all of whom he publicly defended while Chair. Gentile also courted controversy when he spoke out publicly in support of Republican Sheriff Tony Guy, who was involved in bitter budget disputes with the Board of Commissioners.
Several prominent politicos began devising a plan to break away from the Democratic Committee back in September over fears Gentile’s political affiliations could further tarnish a party already perceived by many in the county as institutionally corrupt.
In the email announcing his resignation, Gentile highlighted what he called his achievements during his few months as Chairman, among them, “hosting a banquet for the first time in a number of years, a successful picnic, reworking our website to bring it into the 21st century complemented by our social media campaign, [and] the resurrection of the Young Democrats.”
Gentile also noted the Democratic Committee had a checking account with a balance of just $700 when he took office, with the party now having a balance in excess of $10,000 with no outstanding debts.
Lou Gentile departed as leader of the party with final thoughts about anonymous commenters and journalistic sources:
“I do want to leave you however with a few thoughts and opinions of my own. There appears to be paranoia about ‘leaks and quotes to the media.’ As long as we do what is well intended, ethical and legal, there should not be any paranoia about what you say or do. Transparency in government is not a bad thing, it’s a good thing. The anonymous postings and blogs are another matter which, as you know, I have expressed my dismay about in the past. I come from a proud history of law enforcement where ‘sources’ are absolutely necessary to be effective. However, the same applies to the public sector as well as the private sector: if sources are self-serving, they become dangerous and insidious, particularly in a political setting when those sources use their position to denigrate a colleague anonymously for personal gain and betray the trust of their colleagues.”
It is not yet clear who might step forward to replace Gentile. Beaver County Democrats had struggled to find qualified candidates to run for the position earlier this year. Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker’s previous run for Chair received a cold reception, and Beaver County Prothonotary Nancy Werme had rejected attempts by several political operatives to have her take over the party reins.
Jimmy Alberts BallsDec 11, 2016 at 1:25 pm
Awww
Sad day for the REPUBLICAN PARTY, I’m sure with his leadership and following it be possible to turn every spot red with dissenting democrats jumping ship.
Hopefully they pick DEWANNA WALKER, cause that would push the rest of the conservative dems over the edge.
Roscoe RulesDec 12, 2016 at 9:12 pm
Maybe dewanna is gonna get taken down for letting theft take place under his watch. And he was warned about it and allowed it to continue.
PotterTrotterDec 11, 2016 at 1:48 pm
Let me make myself very clear if you are a Democratic Party Committee member your job is to work with candidates to help them knock on doors, make phone calls, do outreach, promote them. When I was a committeeman I worked a full time job and still managed to find time to do these things heck I even found time to travel back and forth to Harrisburg for meetings on my own dollar when I was a state committee member. If you can’t do these things you shouldn’t be part of the committee. It’s not about getting endorsements for your son or brother or mother or family member on the local council or School board. It’s about electing democrats to higher office and doing everything you can to assure that happens. If the next chairman is willing to find folks who want to do this the party will thrive again
ricimerDec 11, 2016 at 1:50 pm
good to see one maniac stepping down.
CYADec 11, 2016 at 2:39 pm
looks to me like Lou couldn’t take the heat JP and his sources and commenters here were bringin!!!!!!!!!! good work!
weredareresDec 11, 2016 at 3:11 pm
I agree, looks like some of us lit a fire under his butt. Remember folks, if it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, it is a duck. Too many relatives and friends in Gentiles pocket. Keep up the great work, JP.
Mungo JerryDec 11, 2016 at 3:39 pm
Well Mr Gentile Mungo for one offers his heartfelt wishes that any of your family who may be suffering from any medical ailments find themselves well and healthy especially around the holiday season! That said! It certainly seems that you recognized the people you were hanging around were cut from some bad fabric! Mungo gives you credit though for seeing the forest from the trees….or for seeing trees from the forest….or…well Mungo must admit he is no vocabulary scholar, but you undoubtedly get his point?! Great job though in fleeing a sinking ship.
jaybirdDec 11, 2016 at 4:34 pm
I agree with Mungo in wishing your family well, especially at this time of year. Partisan politics has no place when it comes to the health of one’s family.
However, THAT being said, as far as your farewell address is concerned; it sounds like typical political bullshit. Politicians, including yourself, ALL talk the talk BUT ALL do NOT walk the walk. LOOK at the web you are snared in: Veon, David, Trombetta, Guy and who knows who else. Now, THAT’S a fine upstanding bunch to be hanging around with. The shame is your replacement will probably be of the same caliber.
Also, as far as (investigative) journalism AND the commenters are concerned: If it wasn’t for JP and his followers we’d be knee-deep in shit and dumb. Right now we ARE knee-deep in it, BUT NOW we know it, and we’re sick of it. JP deserves some type of award for informing Beaver County residents of the political corruption around us.
Uncle Wah WahDec 11, 2016 at 4:41 pm
The best part of these stories are the people that laugh at the Democrats in Beaver County because now they feel the Republicans in Beaver County will lead us to the promised future!!!!!
Yeah, we’ll go with that.
It’s like taking off those brown pants with the hole in the crotch and putting on the blue pants with the hole in the ass. So much better! HAHAHAHA
SEERDec 11, 2016 at 4:56 pm
Veon, David, Trombetta, vs. Your Family ….good choice.
RavenDec 11, 2016 at 5:07 pm
“There appears to be paranoia about ‘leaks and quotes to the media.”
Not paranoia. It’s justifiable public anger and the old guys’ resultant angst for having their covers blown. What don’t you get, Gentile? Your buddies are gangstas and neighborhood hoods. Have been for years. Their relatives and friends in the Courthouse and local government are problematic as well. This crap has been going on for decades. Oh, yes, I’ll let you in on a little secret — they likely don’t give a flying fuck for the public they have mercilessly screwed. None. So, if you looking for holiday cheer, look elsewhere.
IcanreadDec 11, 2016 at 5:07 pm
Eh, I would guess he wants to bid on any county security jobs that go up for contract. As Dem Committee chairman, he would owe allegiance to the sheriff’s deputies being displaced. Most people will err on the side of their own pocket book.
On another note, how do people feel about Trump’s pro-illegal and foreign worker Secretary of Labor pick?
RavenDec 11, 2016 at 6:05 pm
I wish I could answer you, but each time I think of DT, I get the DT’s.
jaybirdDec 11, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Trump is draining the swamp of corporate influence, Goldman Sachs insiders and other nefarious characters that OWNED Hillary Clinton. Trump is refilling the swamp with corporate influence, Goldman Sachs insiders and other nefarious characters that HE owns. The difference is HE will get richer, Hillary sits in the background, and the rest of us STILL get screwed. Puzder says “I like beautiful women eating burgers In bikinis”, and it appears he likes robots too. So much for the human worker.
WiseOwlDec 11, 2016 at 9:45 pm
The only thing missing from the photos accompanying this article are the words WANTED…REWARD
Cheap SeatsDec 11, 2016 at 11:49 pm
👌🏻…WHAT IS THE “REAL” STORY………!!??!!
CrimedogDec 12, 2016 at 8:08 am
I stated after the Democratic picnic that this needed to happen. You can’t continue to support the people that represent the downfall of your party and expect a resurgence. New blood is what is needed if Democrats are to regain traction in Beaber County. We lost the house seat in district 10 to a Republican. For those that don’t know, the major voting bloc of that district is Beaver Falls. You don’t get much bluer than Beaver Falls. We need that seat back as well as many others if the Beaver County Democratic party is going to make a difference. We didn’t even run anybody against Vogel for God’s sake.
IcanreadDec 12, 2016 at 8:11 am
Voter turnout in Beaver Falls was down this election.
equalizer13Dec 12, 2016 at 9:49 am
Dwan Walker? Nancy (I’m superior to you f-cking peasants who dare question my office?). When the hell will the “D”‘s get a clue and sweep out all the old corrupt, Center, Hopewell, ESPECIALLY ALIQUIPPA & Beaver Falls inbreds & corrupt family and friends thieves? The only people who fall for there stale bullshit are the old timers and friends and family that thrive on milking the taxpayers of Beaver County. The young and those that have any honest, hard work ethic have left for greener pastures and better life and job prospects. This leaves behind only the ones that have known the government teat all their lives. Once we get rid of the over 70 fools of Beaver County the tide will change. Not saying the “R”‘s have all the answers but change is desperately needed. Next election, clean sweep. If the D’s think Dwan (No Real Job) or Nancy (Queen Connie’s Condescending replacement) will save them then they really are delusional. Is there not a young honest D left in the county? Go off the board and pick a wild card that has a job, has ethics and morals and is serious about turning around a dead party.
equalizer13Dec 12, 2016 at 9:51 am
Voter turn out down because the county is going home rule, eliminating friends and family and the budget cuts leave little left at the government teats for lil Jonny & Suzy to pick at. Boo hoo!
rickDec 12, 2016 at 11:23 am
Why are we still talking about the people who took our county down.
equalizer13Dec 12, 2016 at 12:24 pm
Because they will not go quietly into that good night. They are raging against the dying light of their pitiful careers. Scorch the earth in vengeance for the taxpayers having the audacity to call them out. They were never “public servants’ but self serving losers who fed their friends and families from the government teats for over 30 years. Is anyone investigating the story about Connie’s daughter using HUD personnel and money for her pool? This recurring rumor must have legs. Oh, that’s right can’t touch the Queen, ongoing investigation for at least 3 more years.
RavenDec 13, 2016 at 8:56 am
In Monday’s BCT, Gentile is quoted as saying,
“In my opinion, we have not been effective communicating our core values of serving the working class, social justice, equality for all, inclusiveness, etc.,” Gentile wrote. “We have to demonstrate the fact that we live by those values. That means rolling up our sleeves, getting out into the public, letting people know we are concerned and being an organization of public service. … We have to work harder and smarter.”
It is the difference between this idealized kind of statement and the reality of the people he represents that gives one the impression that he has rosy blinders on, cannot or will not accept that those he promotes cannot provide that, or that it is just naive political bullshit to put the public off the scent.
If you really mean that, good for you. But they have to give you something to work with. If you leave the geezers and adopt the younger party members as the new legitimate representatives, you might have a chance. But you don’t have a snowball’s chance with your current “talent.”
Don’t blame Trump’s success. This public degradation of the local Democratic Party began about five plus years ago, when David and others came under legal scrutiny and investigation, then arrest, and even incarceration.
Gentile, you just don’t have the resources to make it work. It’s over. And every time you look at David’s and Veon’s shit-eating grins in those pictures, realize that those grins have led to your destruction. This is what happens when your mother tells you not to play with the bad boys in the neighborhood, and you don’t listen.
equalizer13Dec 14, 2016 at 9:29 am
Spot on as usual Raven! Well spoken