Controversial Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Resigns After Less Than 9 Months In Office

Beaver County Democratic Committee Chairman Lou Gentile has announced he is stepping down. Gentile’s resignation as leader of the Beaver County Democratic party comes less than 9 months since he was elected Chair back in March.

Gentile notified Democratic Committee members of his resignation in an email sent earlier today.

“I do so not because I want to but rather because I must as a result of pressing health issues with several members of my family exacerbated by business demands,” wrote Gentile. ” Unforeseen issues have evolved to the point where I must prioritize my time, not only for my immediate family which comes first, but for those who work with me at CSI Corporate Security and Investigations, Inc. who I consider family as well […] However, please note that I will do whatever has to be done to ensure that the transition to the next chairperson is a seamless one.”

Lou Gentile’s brief stint as Democratic Party Chairman was controversial due in part to his ties to embattled political figures including former State Representative Mike Veon, former Beaver County Sheriff George David, and PA Cyber founder Nick Trombetta — all of whom he publicly defended while Chair. Gentile also courted controversy when he spoke out publicly in support of Republican Sheriff Tony Guy, who was involved in bitter budget disputes with the Board of Commissioners.

Several prominent politicos began devising a plan to break away from the Democratic Committee back in September over fears Gentile’s political affiliations could further tarnish a party already perceived by many in the county as institutionally corrupt.

In the email announcing his resignation, Gentile highlighted what he called his achievements during his few months as Chairman, among them, “hosting a banquet for the first time in a number of years, a successful picnic, reworking our website to bring it into the 21st century complemented by our social media campaign, [and] the resurrection of the Young Democrats.”

Gentile also noted the Democratic Committee had a checking account with a balance of just $700 when he took office, with the party now having a balance in excess of $10,000 with no outstanding debts.

Lou Gentile departed as leader of the party with final thoughts about anonymous commenters and journalistic sources:

“I do want to leave you however with a few thoughts and opinions of my own. There appears to be paranoia about ‘leaks and quotes to the media.’ As long as we do what is well intended, ethical and legal, there should not be any paranoia about what you say or do. Transparency in government is not a bad thing, it’s a good thing. The anonymous postings and blogs are another matter which, as you know, I have expressed my dismay about in the past. I come from a proud history of law enforcement where ‘sources’ are absolutely necessary to be effective. However, the same applies to the public sector as well as the private sector: if sources are self-serving, they become dangerous and insidious, particularly in a political setting when those sources use their position to denigrate a colleague anonymously for personal gain and betray the trust of their colleagues.”

It is not yet clear who might step forward to replace Gentile. Beaver County Democrats had struggled to find qualified candidates to run for the position earlier this year. Aliquippa Mayor Dwan Walker’s previous run for Chair received a cold reception, and Beaver County Prothonotary Nancy Werme had rejected attempts by several political operatives to have her take over the party reins.

