Congressman Keith Rothfus has been traveling in the Middle East, visiting with U.S. troops stationed in Afghanistan, Kuwait, and Iraq. Among those he met with while in Iraq was SPC Preston Norman of Rochester.

Congressman Rothfus traveled with a congressional delegation that included Senators Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Gary Peters (D-MI), as well as Congressmen David Young (R-IA) and Rob Wittman (R-VA). Along with visiting the troops, the delegation also met with military and diplomatic leaders to receive updates on continued anti-terrorism efforts.

Congressman Keith Rothfus, a member of the Financial Services Subcommittee on Terrorism and Illicit Finance, released the following statement after his trip:

“It was an honor to meet with our service members, especially those from Pennsylvania, who are away from their loved ones during this holiday season. In this time of thanksgiving, I am especially grateful for these courageous men and women – and their families – for their selfless sacrifice to protect our country. In talking with our troops, regional and military leaders, I am encouraged by their efforts to partner with our international allies to combat and defeat ISIS and other extremist groups. I am proud to have passed the National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 to provide sufficient resources and support needed to care for our men and women in uniform and the mission at hand.”