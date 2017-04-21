A reader of the Beaver Countian who wrote Treasurer Connie Javens a letter of concern about a recent article involving her use of official stationery says she got a call back from the Treasurer who left a voicemail message lying about the controversy.

Sally Rea, who lives in Brighton Township with her husband and two dogs, wrote to Treasurer Connie Javens after reading a Beaver Countian story about a court in West Virginia that contacted County Commissioners concerning Javens’ use of official stationery to complain about a speeding ticket her adult daughter received in the state.

“I work full time and can’t get to the meetings because they are during the day, otherwise I would be there in person,” Rea told the Beaver Countian.

In her letter, Sally Rea told Treasurer Javens “it is a VERY BIG DEAL” that she used official stationery to mail a personal complaint about the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department giving her daughter a ticket, and asked Javens to “please use your personal materials for writing your next letter.”

Rea heard back from Treasurer Javens not long after, “She called and left me a voicemail message and told me the stationery was her personal stationery and not official.”

Sally Rea then contacted the Beaver Countian, which provided her with copies of Javens’ letter and envelop that the court from West Virginia mailed back to Beaver County Commissioners. The Beaver Countian obtained imagery of the letter in response to a formal Right-to-Know request. The letterhead reads, “FROM THE DESK OF CONNIE T. JAVENS, TREASURER.” The envelope reads, “Connie Tuccinard Javens, Treasurer, Beaver County,” contains the official Pennsylvania seal, and lists 810 Third Street (the address of the Beaver County Courthouse) as the return address.

After seeing the letter, Rea provided the Beaver Countian with a copy of the voicemail message left for her by Treasurer Connie Javens:

“Hi Sally, it’s Connie Javens calling. I got your little note, and I am calling on my cellphone, and I am calling on my break. Uhm, I don’t read the garbage, which it is, I’m sure that you read that, but I did not use Beaver County stationery. If you would like to come into the office I’d like to invite you down to see what my office does. I used my personal — from the desk of Connie Javens — so I wanted to make sure you knew that. All my people who defended me on that website were blocked, so no one can see that what I did use my own personal stationery. And I appreciate if you call me back. I did read one of your articles a while back and I made the phone call to you but you didn’t answer. So, my phone number at my cellphone is 724-462-3003. Thank you very much and I look forward to talking to you. Buh bye.”

Sally Rea told the Beaver Countian she is outraged by the message Treasurer Javens left for her.

“I was astonished, astounded, I felt violated by that,” said Rea. “She is lying, she is comfortable enough to spin a truth that is not the truth.”

Rea said it was more proof that her impression of Treasurer Connie Javens is accurate.

“The bottom line is this, what did she take of our money by using an envelope, less than a buck,” said Rea. “That’s the smaller piece. The bigger piece is the fact that she was using her position to get a point across that has nothing to do with her position. That is why I sent her a letter.”

Rea said she has no desire to be taking Connie Javens up on her offer to spend time down in the Treasurer’s Office.

“She is not inviting me down to talk about this, she is inviting me to spin me in a different direction,” said Rea. “I’m not doing that. I don’t need to see your office. I don’t need to see what you do. I already see what you’re not doing.”

As to Treasurer Connie Javens’ other assertion, the Beaver Countian did recently block an anonymous commenter from its website who had been writing messages in support of her. The decision to block the commenter was made after discovering the individual was attempting to post using nearly a dozen different aliases and fictitious email addresses. In some cases, the unknown person was writing responses to their own comments using different aliases in an attempt to appear as if they were carrying on a conversation.

“The Beaver Countian has a robust community of commenters who share divergent views in very diverse ways and we have repeatedly demonstrated our resolve in defending that,” said Beaver Countian founder John Paul. “I find it incredibly ironic that Connie Javens is complaining to someone about the freedom to comment on this website; it has been just weeks since we finished successfully defending the anonymity of a group of commenters from litigation brought against them by the Treasurer and her daughter Renee Javens Zuk.”

The Beaver Countian has previously been told by Treasurer Connie Javens not to call her again seeking comment.

Listen to Connie Javens’ Voicemail To Sally Rea:

https://beavercountian.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/04/connie-voicemail.mp3

See Also:

– Treasurer Connie Javens Gets In Taxpayer’s Face – Starts Yelling And Pointing At Him – During Public Meeting

– LISTEN: Beaver Countian’s John Paul Expresses His Concerns To Commissioners About Javens’ Mistreatment Of The Public