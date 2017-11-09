Beaver County Commissioners will not be approving any of the meeting minutes from their public work sessions for 2017 to date. The decision comes after it was discovered that unauthorized and inaccurate changes had been made to the minutes without the knowledge of the Board.
Although Chief Clerk Cynthia Cook had been keeping minutes of the Commissioners’ work sessions throughout the year as required, the Board failed to formally adopt those minutes at each subsequent meeting. Alterations to the public work session minutes were discovered in October after the Beaver Countian obtained a copy of all minutes for 2017 in response to a Right-To-Know request. All three County Commissioners told the Beaver Countian they did not authorize or know that the changes had been made, and all three of the Commissioners’ administrative assistants — including the Chief Clerk — also insisted they were not the ones who modified the records.
Minutes from a May 31st meeting did not accurately reflect a question-and-answer exchange between the Beaver Countian and Commissioner Tony Amadio about Friendship Ridge and former County Solicitor Joseph Askar, and were modified after being reviewed by the Board to include additional inaccurate information.
Commissioners had originally planned to cast a single vote to approve the 40 separate sets of weekly minutes, but Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles said the Board has now decided against the measure because the integrity of those meeting minutes is in question.
“The previous minutes will be unofficial meeting minutes and moving forward they will be put on the agenda as they come up,” said Fedeles.
Solicitor Fedeles said his office has been in contact with the county’s Information Technology Department to beef up security of the files, “We have also been working with the IT department as far as securing a way for the Chief Clerk to be able to put minutes on their computer that no one would have access to except for the Chief Clerk.”
Previously, all employees working in the Commissioner’s Office, the Law Department, and the Information Technology Department, had access to the digital meeting minute files.
County officials say no further action is expected to be taken in the matter and declined to elaborate further for this report.
So there’s a fox in the henhouse, and it’s all just dandy? No investigation, no prosecution, and no cleaning out the criminals. Nice – real nice.
COLLECTIVELY AS A WHOLE, THE CURRENT BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS HAVE BEEN THE BIGGEST SHIT SHOW OF MISMANAGEMENT AND POLITICAL BLUNDERS SINCE TAKING OFFICE.
CHANGE WAS NEEDED, BUT WHAT WE GOT AS TAXPAYERS ARE 3 OF THE MOST CLUELESS UNPROFESSIONAL FINGER POINTING CHILDREN RUINING COUNTY GOVERNMENT.
The last board needed to go that started this mess, this board only made it worse.
TIC
TAC
TOE
ALL 3 IN THE ROW, GOT TO GO MOTTO 2019
Beef up security? Is that a fucking joke? Find out who altered the records and put him in charge of security in the IT Dept, because he is obviously more knowledgeable than the current people in that Dept. As usual, forget about it and take the easy road and sweep it under the rug. Next election, EVERYBODY IS OUT!!!
As a taxpayer I’m very concerned. This is my Right To Know whats going on in our County Court House.
Those are our records, not just theirs. This needs investigated and the parties involved needs jail time. I am sick of politicians arrogance.
EXACTLEY! ALTERING GOVERNMENT RECORDS IS A CRIME, A VERY SERIOUS CRIME! EVERYTHING ON EVERY COMPUTER IN THAT COURTHOUSE IS A GOVERNMENT RECORD AND BELONGS TO THE TAXPAYERS! EVEN EMAILS!
Report it to The Security Exchange Commission. The minutes are part of Corporation rules. If they reject them it means they have none and the corporation is in default. Not only the records but all of the Corporations activities will be investigated for corrupt organization activities as well by the feds.
And it continues!!!!!
Newest The Onion Story:
“Local two-faced politicians approve a second, alternative set of minutes to their meetings. ”
Truth is often stranger than fiction. Especially in Beaver County, Pa.
I’m sure that by now the culprit has been identified. It’s not rocket science. Obviously people are covering their asses. It is unacceptable to just drop the matter. I am angry as hell. The feeling that there’s nothing you can do about it absolutely sucks! Damn it do your jobs!!! Every single one of you should be replaced.
JP, are you continuing with your right to know request for the list of people who altered the minutes? I’m disappointed in Sandie for not setting the record straight and exposing the culprit. It wasn’t a “slip.” Someone made the change. They may have manipulated someone else to enter the change, but someone made it.
I see it’s still business as usual down at the Beaver County Shithouse.
Lets face it, the dumbing down of Beaver County is now complete.
Dickhead Dirtwall and Debbie Downer Decastrat?! Dumbed Down Beaver County.
Hamilton?! Dumbed Down Beaver Boro.
What about criminal prosecution of the individual / individuals responsible for this criminal act against the people of Beaver County.