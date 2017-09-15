Editor’s Note: Democratic Commissioner Tony Amadio and Republican Commissioner Dan Camp have issued a joint statement vowing that next year’s county budget will include no tax increase. The bipartisan statement is being published in full below as written by Amadio and Camp.

Beaver County Commissioners Tony Amadio and Daniel Camp sincerely believe the public release of a ‘potential county deficit of $9 million’ was done haphazardly and in poor judgement with the sole intent of scaring our friends, family and neighbors.

What is particularly concerning to us is that not all departments/offices have submitted their individual figures, which at times contain a ‘wish list’ of line items. Furthermore, we have not had the opportunity to review the submitted figures, line item by line item, as we typically do once all of the individual budgets are in hand. Commissioners Amadio and Camp would like to stress that the proclaimed deficit is based on incomplete figures!

Commissioner Amadio stated “the numbers that are being talked about don’t even constitute a preliminary budget. What we have are the figures the departments would like to have funded next year.” Amadio continued “It is our job as Commissioners to see what they are proposing and determine what is necessary in order to continue making available to our county residents the everyday services they elected us to provide.”

Commissioners Amadio and Camp fully appreciate the fiscal solution the county faces and will act in the utmost responsible manner as we had been elected to do so. We apologize for the scare tactic of others and the ensuing anxiety that many of our friends, neighbors, and family had felt after reading of a perceived budget deficit. Commissioner Camp “urges everyone to hold judgement until all of the budgetary facts are first assembled and fully considered.”

Commissioner Camp added “as elected officials, our primary responsibility is to be good stewards of the county’s money.” Noting “that’s what we were elected to do and I will not shun such responsibility. Commissioner Amadio and I embrace our responsibility and welcome the challenges in passing a balanced budget WITHOUT a tax increase.”

Beaver County Commissioners

Daniel C. Camp III

Tony Amadio