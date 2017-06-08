The Beaver County Board of Commissioners has tentatively approved a proposal allowing an internet service company from New York City to use the County 911 Center as a tech hub to compete against Comcast’s Xfinity and other existing internet providers in the region.

County Chief Technology Officer Kevin Tusick told the Commissioners during their weekly work sessions on Wednesday that he was approached by a company called “GoNetspeed” out of New York that wants to start providing fiber optic internet services in the county, starting in Ambridge followed by Beaver Falls.

“I think with the Shell development in the area they approached myself and somebody from [Emergency Management Services] about coming into the area and providing fiber internet in the area to residents and possibly businesses,” said Tusick. “They were looking for someplace to store some equipment and I think they were eyeing the 911 Center.”

GoNetspeed would install a 3-foot-by-3-foot rack in the 911 Center’s secure data room where it would house the technical equipment necessary to run its fiber optic internet business in the area. County employees would accompany employees of GoNetspeed when they initially install their equipment and every time they need to access the secure facility to service it.

In exchange for the county allowing its 911 Center to be used as a co-location facility for GoNetspeed to launch a major services operation in the region, the company is willing to provide the 911 Center with free internet access.

“As payback they are willing to pay a small amount of money or provide fiber internet for free to the 911 Center,” said Tusick. “I spoke to some folks down at the 911 Center, we thought it was a good idea […] you’re helping a new company come in and provide internet services to the residents which would give some competition to Comcast, possibly drive down the cost of internet for residents in the county.”

The county is currently bound by a 3-year contract with Comcast for internet access at the 911 Center, but could see savings on its internet bill in approximately two years if GoNetspeed proves reliable enough. The circuits used by the 911 Center for incoming emergency calls are unrelated to those providing internet access to the facility and would be unaffected by the move.

Kevin Tusicsk told Commissioners that if they did not allow GoNetspeed to host their hardware at the 911 Center, the company would be forced to look at private co-location facilities in Pittsburgh to host the equipment, which could prevent them from proceeding forward with their plans to start doing business in Beaver County.

Commissioners Sandie Egley, Dan Camp, and Tony Amadio all said they would vote to approve the measure once the contract is cleared by legal. The Commissioners stressed their primary reason for the approval is free internet access for the 911 Center. County Chief Technology Officer Kevin Tusick said the company already has an agreement prepared for review.

