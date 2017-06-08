The Beaver County Board of Commissioners has tentatively approved a proposal allowing an internet service company from New York City to use the County 911 Center as a tech hub to compete against Comcast’s Xfinity and other existing internet providers in the region.
County Chief Technology Officer Kevin Tusick told the Commissioners during their weekly work sessions on Wednesday that he was approached by a company called “GoNetspeed” out of New York that wants to start providing fiber optic internet services in the county, starting in Ambridge followed by Beaver Falls.
“I think with the Shell development in the area they approached myself and somebody from [Emergency Management Services] about coming into the area and providing fiber internet in the area to residents and possibly businesses,” said Tusick. “They were looking for someplace to store some equipment and I think they were eyeing the 911 Center.”
GoNetspeed would install a 3-foot-by-3-foot rack in the 911 Center’s secure data room where it would house the technical equipment necessary to run its fiber optic internet business in the area. County employees would accompany employees of GoNetspeed when they initially install their equipment and every time they need to access the secure facility to service it.
In exchange for the county allowing its 911 Center to be used as a co-location facility for GoNetspeed to launch a major services operation in the region, the company is willing to provide the 911 Center with free internet access.
“As payback they are willing to pay a small amount of money or provide fiber internet for free to the 911 Center,” said Tusick. “I spoke to some folks down at the 911 Center, we thought it was a good idea […] you’re helping a new company come in and provide internet services to the residents which would give some competition to Comcast, possibly drive down the cost of internet for residents in the county.”
The county is currently bound by a 3-year contract with Comcast for internet access at the 911 Center, but could see savings on its internet bill in approximately two years if GoNetspeed proves reliable enough. The circuits used by the 911 Center for incoming emergency calls are unrelated to those providing internet access to the facility and would be unaffected by the move.
Kevin Tusicsk told Commissioners that if they did not allow GoNetspeed to host their hardware at the 911 Center, the company would be forced to look at private co-location facilities in Pittsburgh to host the equipment, which could prevent them from proceeding forward with their plans to start doing business in Beaver County.
Commissioners Sandie Egley, Dan Camp, and Tony Amadio all said they would vote to approve the measure once the contract is cleared by legal. The Commissioners stressed their primary reason for the approval is free internet access for the 911 Center. County Chief Technology Officer Kevin Tusick said the company already has an agreement prepared for review.
Listen
The Beaver Countian’s John Paul questions the Board of Commissioners about the proposal by GoNetspeed (NOTE: There is a period of silence following the first question to Commissioners before they respond):
They need to go back to NY and get out of our business. Keep our tax money here to benefit our citizens. Undoubtedly, there are friends & family of this NY company locally who want a nice kickback. Can’t get away from crooked gov’t no matter where one lives.
This could be good,I imagine this outside company will pay every ones 911 fee since it is converting to private use as well.
HEY COMMISSIONERS GET ME A AIRPLANE TO START A AIRLINE I’LL GIVE YOU FREE RIDES THATS A GREAT DEAL!!!!!!!!
OH GOD OUR COMMISSIONERS ARE SO STUPID!
Care to elaborate on why this is stupid?
One can rest assured there is a private kickback to someone with this setup….but, the free rides for the airplane is so awesome… (sarcasm intended)…
I sense problems,,
Good, fuck Comcast
I’m tired of paying Comcast’s outrageous price for internet. Hope they beat pricing and is available throughout BC and not just limited to certain areas.
Free internet service to the 911 center, via fiber optics, is chump change in return for the investment. The foot in the door here could well be a Trojan Horse. No, until there is a check in the mail, tread lightly here. If you are going to privatize a portion of the 911 Center, look for a few conflicts of interests as well. I suggest installing a Brighton Hot Dog Shoppe Drive Through window and free dogs to the public.
I am against having anyone in that taxpayer owned building other than authorized county employees. The way things are today, the wrong person in that building could cripple vital communications countywide for reasons that we don’t know yet. That building cost the taxpayers big money to build and install equipment. I say fuck that company and fuck free internet. Keep our building secure.
Took the words right out of my mouth. I smell something fishy.
Sandie Egley, allowing free internet access to the 911 Center is a benefit sure, but will it overall compensate for the manpower required to “monitor” the installation as well as the “escort” requirements whenever a technician is on site? I assume you will be pulling from whomever is working at the time…which means “pulling” that person from their regular required duties. Is this a wrong assumption?
Raven is correct free internet access is a drop in the bucket compared to what rack space in a 911 facility could be worth on the open market. The county has no business offering space in the heart of its emergency operations center to private corporations. To do so in exchange for free internet access is astounding.
Listening to the question and answer session with JP was helpful. It really demonstrates how naive our board is and how easily they can be taken advantage of by semi intelligent business people. It’s clear JP quickly picked up on what was wrong with this deal and was the only person in the room intellectually capable of doing so. That’s a big problem for our county.
Only brain dead executives would agree to allowing commercial business to establish in an emergency center…..beyond stupid.
Good.
Why was John Paul the only person asking any real questions about the deal?
How much will it cost a month in electricity for all their equipment? Hundreds a month?
How much time will we pay county employees to watch them install it and do work on it?
How often does work need to be done on it?
Does it run off all the generators and everything the 911 center has?
How much work will needs done to get their cables in the building? Is there any cost for the county?
I could keep going……………
Big Brother is watching and listening! George Orwell…….calling George Orwell……….
Something just doesn’t smell right here……
And since the beaver county tax payers own that whore house of a 911 center, how about free internet for all county tax payers?!
Attachments:
ffdffs
Of all the states and counties this NY company could have went to, they chose Beaver County. There is more to this than we know. With all the money being carted out the door and dumped onto Comp Health Care and all the money being misspent , they focus on free internet. The gasoline and maintenance on those 30 Sheriffs cars for personal use will pay the internet bill. I don’t even know if it is legal to barter or rent out a taxpayer owned property to a private company. And what the fuck do they care about competition to Comcast or Verizon??? There is something fishy here. Are these Connie Javens “boys from New York”? There is more to this!
Doesn’t this save money?
Tech guy here. What I immediately thought:
How much HEAT is all the equipment going to generate? COOLING off the HEAT is a big cost in a datacenter.
3’x3′ is some real rack space and can run hot.
And it might lower Comcast’s prices??? This is the problem with government. They don’t want to look outside the box, which is what this is doing.
Government at every level, everywhere, invests in infrastructure to attract business. In every way I agree to be suspicious or sceptical of government. However don’t let your personal character be corrupted by being cynical. There are a lot of reasons to believe that this is a good thing.
Not in Beaver County! Everything is predicated on what’s in it for ME! F-ck the taxpayers, that’s their motto.
The silence after the first question was deafening. It reminded of a kid getting caught red handed with his hand in the cookie jar. They should have never started talking because all they did was show us how incompetent they all really are….did she say “fidos”? SMH
What is the county paying for internet service now?
What is the county paying for cell phones now?
Who has county paid cell phones and why?
Is anyone getting a free ride on county paid internet or cell phone?
Comcast and Verizon and Dish have been gouging their customers for years now. The fiber optic business would be a welcome addition, and a death knell for them. But find someone else’s 3 foot by 3 foot, 27 cubic feet of space to start up on, one that is not subsidized by public taxes, funding and grants. I’ll even move the draft beer cooler in my garage aside to make space for you. All you have to do is replace the keg once a month.
Booooooooooooooooooooom!!! JP lands a knockout punch with his first hit!! That’s one hell of a first question to come up with on the fly like that JP hahaha!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good meeting. Very serious business.
Attachments:
commissioners
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!!!!! Good one! That is classic!
The commissioners should reject the proposal. Mixing government operations with one particular, preferred corporation doing business in a competitive industry raises many issues. If the commissioners are determined to enter offer a private company something of value in exchanged for receiving something of value, then the proposal should be advertised and bids solicited so that competitors in the industry have a chance to submit their proposals. I say let the New York company purchase a piece of Beaver County real estate (on which they will pay real estate taxes) and develop it in a manner suitable for their fiber-optic transmission lines.
heard the meeting went fairly well. Stonewall gave some feel good shit for the board and then hauled ass so as not to be questioned about his 0 for 40 record on prosecutions. Except for small potatoes like dime bags n shoplifting. WHAT THE F-CK IS GOING ON WITH FRIEDNSHIP/COMP-REHENSIVE STONEWALL? What about the FREE fundraiser for the governor with all the Ridge cronies gathering to cover their asses? Let’s not get into the weeds over fiber optic bullshit and lose sight of the real massive taxpayers funds being misappropriated. THAT is the real issue. Let’s stay focused and keep after their asses. When the leavers turn brown, statute of limitations may run out, and Queen Connie will still OWN THIS TOWN! It’s all on you Stonewall Loser. John Q, as usual thanks for keeping the issue of stolen gasoline by take home cars and misuse AGAIN by the Midget of taxpayers funds for his personal gain, i.e. getting reelected. Never more than 50% of the cars packed on the last 6 weekends alone.
Your welcome Mr. equalizer. That is a very interesting term you used, ” stolen gasoline”. That raises a question to me of where does the county get gasoline from? Where is it dispensed? How is it dispensed? Are there any security measures in place to assure that gasoline is going into county vehicles only? How is the gasoline accounted for, ( do they record mileage when vehicle is filled up)? Is it possible for someone to siphon gasoline from a county car and use it for a personal car? Is it possible to fill gas cans for personal use? Where does the gasoline come from, is it put out for bids to get the best price?
Saw a sheriff deputy fill up car #132 at the Sunoco am/pm at Shelfield and Brodhead in Aliquippa over this past weekend.
Actually I believe that public works vehicles are also driven to and from work. Is it possible to fill gas cans and “tag” it for tractor use, then take it home and dump it in the family ride? Lots of questions about this fuel and gasoline business.
County government allowing a private business to use they’re facilities…only in beaver county! Try setting up a shop in Harrisburg and let me know what somewhat “real” politicians say about that concept