Commissioners Slam The Beaver County Times After Paper Publishes False Information From Treasurer Javens

Beaver County Commissioner Dan Camp lodged complaints with editors of the Beaver County Times today after the newspaper published an article online falsely asserting that Treasurer Connie Javens’ Office will still be in charge of tax collection next year.

Today’s reporting by the Beaver County Times directly contradicted an investigative report published by the Beaver Countian yesterday, and misrepresented events that followed through into today. The Beaver Countian stands by its reporting, which Commissioners Camp and Egley, and multiple independent confidential courthouse sources, have said is a factual telling of a controversy involving Treasurer Connie Javens.

Treasurer Javens told Commissioners yesterday that her office would not be sending out tax bills unless they allowed her to hire two more employees. The Commissioners ultimately responded to Connie Javens’ “threat” by telling her they are stripping tax collection duties from her office entirely. The Board is now working to create a tax collection office under the Commissioners’ Unit, and plans to dramatically downsize the Treasurer’s Office, which will soon see far fewer duties than it has in the past.

Commissioners have already had discussions about physically moving the downsized Treasurer’s Office from its spacious offices on the first floor into a much smaller space in the courthouse basement.

The Beaver Countian’s report about Javens’ antics with Commissioners led to wide-spread public criticism of the embattled Treasurer — courthouse sources say that several other county officials were so disgusted by Javens’ conduct that they contacted the Commissioners offering to have their own staff help the Board prepare the county’s tax notices.

In response to the backlash, Treasurer Javens and her top two deputies met with Commissioner Tony Amadio in the morning, telling him they have reconsidered and were now willing to send out the tax notices. But Commissioners Camp and Egley told the Beaver Countian there is no going back, they have made a final determination that the Treasurer’s Office will no longer be involved in tax collections.

The Commissioners have already had a template for the county’s tax bills amended to redact Treasurer Connie Javens’ name.

But that was not how the Beaver County Times reported the controversy today. In an article titled, “Beaver County tax bills will be sent despite conflicts between treasurer, commissioners,” the Times writes that staff for the Commissioners will be assisting Treasurer Connie Javens in sending out the tax bills.

“Julie Richards, the county’s chief clerk who also works as Commissioner Tony Amadio’s administrative assistant, will assist Javens’ office in preparing the tax bills, which are generally sent out in mid-January,” wrote the paper. “That’s how Javens, Amadio and Camp described the result of discussions Monday between the treasurer and commissioners after Javens learned the commissioners decided not to fill two vacant positions in the treasurer’s office.”

The Times called the controversy a “clash of personalities between the commissioners and Javens.”

Commissioner Camp was aghast after reading the article by the Times.

“No one told [the Beaver County Times] that Julie [Richards] is assisting Connie Javens,” Commissioner Camp told the Beaver Countian. “What [the Times] was told is what the truth is, Connie Javens is going to have nothing to do with collecting taxes. The Commissioners will be sending out tax notices and collecting the taxes.”

The article by the Beaver County Times failed to mention any of Javens’ antics yesterday in trying to force the Board of Commissioners to approve additional hires for her office, using tactics that Commissioners Camp and Egley both characterized as feeling like “extortion.”

Commissioner Camp said he called senior editors at the Beaver County Times, telling them they were “going to look like a bunch of rejects” if they printed their factually inaccurate story — which is already published online — in tomorrow’s paper.

“I agree with everything Commissioner Camp has said on this matter, the Times’ article is simply not true,” said Commissioner Egley. “Their paper is editing the online article as we speak. Their facts now seem to be changing. If they want to be accurate in what they tell the public they need to get more accurate in collecting their facts.”

Commissioner Egley said she is also on the same page as Commissioner Camp when it comes to Treasurer Connie Javens.

“The truth is we are taking the Treasurer’s Office apart, she’s done, she had her day, she failed,” added Commissioner Egley. “The Board is done with her threats and the Board is done with her scare tactics. It’s too late to go back, the Commissioners will now be doing the work the Treasurer originally stated she wasn’t going to do. I don’t know how much more clear we can be.”

The Board of Commissioners will be holding a public work session tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ conference room in the courthouse where they will be discussing recent controversies involving Treasurer Connie Javens. The meeting will be open to the public. Treasurer Javens is tentatively expected to attend the meeting along with her attorney. The Beaver Countian will be present to accurately report on what transpires.

