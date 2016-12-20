Commissioners Slam The Beaver County Times After Paper Publishes False Information From Treasurer Javens

Beaver County Commissioner Dan Camp lodged complaints with editors of the Beaver County Times today after the newspaper published an article online falsely asserting that Treasurer Connie Javens’ Office will still be in charge of tax collection next year.
Today’s reporting by the Beaver County Times directly contradicted an investigative report published by the Beaver Countian yesterday, and misrepresented events that followed through into today. The Beaver Countian stands by its reporting, which Commissioners Camp and Egley, and multiple independent confidential courthouse sources, have said is a factual telling of a controversy involving Treasurer Connie Javens.
Treasurer Javens told Commissioners yesterday that her office would not be sending out tax bills unless they allowed her to hire two more employees. The Commissioners ultimately responded to Connie Javens’ “threat” by telling her they are stripping tax collection duties from her office entirely. The Board is now working to create a tax collection office under the Commissioners’ Unit, and plans to dramatically downsize the Treasurer’s Office, which will soon see far fewer duties than it has in the past.
Commissioners have already had discussions about physically moving the downsized Treasurer’s Office from its spacious offices on the first floor into a much smaller space in the courthouse basement.
The Beaver Countian’s report about Javens’ antics with Commissioners led to wide-spread public criticism of the embattled Treasurer — courthouse sources say that several other county officials were so disgusted by Javens’ conduct that they contacted the Commissioners offering to have their own staff help the Board prepare the county’s tax notices.
In response to the backlash, Treasurer Javens and her top two deputies met with Commissioner Tony Amadio in the morning, telling him they have reconsidered and were now willing to send out the tax notices. But Commissioners Camp and Egley told the Beaver Countian there is no going back, they have made a final determination that the Treasurer’s Office will no longer be involved in tax collections.
The Commissioners have already had a template for the county’s tax bills amended to redact Treasurer Connie Javens’ name.
But that was not how the Beaver County Times reported the controversy today. In an article titled, “Beaver County tax bills will be sent despite conflicts between treasurer, commissioners,” the Times writes that staff for the Commissioners will be assisting Treasurer Connie Javens in sending out the tax bills.
“Julie Richards, the county’s chief clerk who also works as Commissioner Tony Amadio’s administrative assistant, will assist Javens’ office in preparing the tax bills, which are generally sent out in mid-January,” wrote the paper. “That’s how Javens, Amadio and Camp described the result of discussions Monday between the treasurer and commissioners after Javens learned the commissioners decided not to fill two vacant positions in the treasurer’s office.”
The Times called the controversy a “clash of personalities between the commissioners and Javens.”
Commissioner Camp was aghast after reading the article by the Times.
“No one told [the Beaver County Times] that Julie [Richards] is assisting Connie Javens,” Commissioner Camp told the Beaver Countian. “What [the Times] was told is what the truth is, Connie Javens is going to have nothing to do with collecting taxes. The Commissioners will be sending out tax notices and collecting the taxes.”
The article by the Beaver County Times failed to mention any of Javens’ antics yesterday in trying to force the Board of Commissioners to approve additional hires for her office, using tactics that Commissioners Camp and Egley both characterized as feeling like “extortion.”
Commissioner Camp said he called senior editors at the Beaver County Times, telling them they were “going to look like a bunch of rejects” if they printed their factually inaccurate story — which is already published online — in tomorrow’s paper.
“I agree with everything Commissioner Camp has said on this matter, the Times’ article is simply not true,” said Commissioner Egley. “Their paper is editing the online article as we speak. Their facts now seem to be changing. If they want to be accurate in what they tell the public they need to get more accurate in collecting their facts.”
Commissioner Egley said she is also on the same page as Commissioner Camp when it comes to Treasurer Connie Javens.
“The truth is we are taking the Treasurer’s Office apart, she’s done, she had her day, she failed,” added Commissioner Egley. “The Board is done with her threats and the Board is done with her scare tactics. It’s too late to go back, the Commissioners will now be doing the work the Treasurer originally stated she wasn’t going to do. I don’t know how much more clear we can be.”
The Board of Commissioners will be holding a public work session tomorrow morning at 9:00 a.m. in the Commissioners’ conference room in the courthouse where they will be discussing recent controversies involving Treasurer Connie Javens. The meeting will be open to the public. Treasurer Javens is tentatively expected to attend the meeting along with her attorney. The Beaver Countian will be present to accurately report on what transpires.
Michael J WallaceDec 20, 2016 at 11:28 pm
Beaver County commissioner’s are all corrupt…..Beaver County politics are corrupt…..Period!!!
WindchasingDec 20, 2016 at 9:00 pm
Thank You for enlightening us with your insightful opinion. I’m sure you gave that a great deal of thought.
Please step away from the keyboard before you hurt yourself. The grown ups are talking now.
Michael is a half-witDec 20, 2016 at 11:23 pm
Michael Wallace = ASSHOLE!
Chelsey CookDec 21, 2016 at 1:50 pm
Politics is corrupt …..period
Bobby Boom BoomDec 21, 2016 at 10:55 am
Oh yes, great job, really great !!!!!!!!!! If these assholes in Beaver spent as much time doing their actual work as they do holding meetings, running to the Times, the Countian, WBVP, etc. for I say/they say interviews, the work would be done and we would need far fewer staff to get it done. I’m surprised, Tony, Connie, the Three Stooges in the commissioner’s office don’t all have press agents and media liaisons for their departments. At the county’s expense, of course.
Shawn MathianasDec 20, 2016 at 11:28 pm
Lololololkllll that’s nothing new with the times
SpeakTheTruthTooDec 20, 2016 at 6:40 pm
Cannot wait for the follow-up story tomorrow.
FINALLY!Dec 20, 2016 at 6:45 pm
YES! GO GET HER CAMP EGLEY!!!!!!!! DONT BACK DOWN FIGHT FOR US TAXPAYERS! FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT!!!!!
SEERDec 20, 2016 at 6:46 pm
Thank You Commissioners. This is what the taxpayers have been asking for, for far too long. No more threats, it is time to make drastic changes.
Renee RuckertDec 20, 2016 at 11:56 pm
Who really knows the truth? They both only report certain facts! The media and the County are both screwed up!
Barbara Mahon PaterickDec 20, 2016 at 11:59 pm
Looks like the new commissioners are taking their job seriously, and cleaning the corrupt house out! Kudos to them!
Michael OravitzDec 21, 2016 at 12:03 am
Javens is a pain.
Wanda David HorvathDec 21, 2016 at 12:08 am
What a mess!
Hanna FargoDec 21, 2016 at 12:12 am
BC Court system should be ashamed of what’s going on in their house.
IcanreadDec 20, 2016 at 7:16 pm
I said it on the other article, they called Connie’s bluff. Who will suffer? The people working in her office. Huge mistake. It will be awesome to have those dog, hunting, and fishing licences online, though!
College kids would come and help for a few bucks over Christmas. If the commissioners need some, they can message me and I’ll find 3 or 4 totally unrelated to anyone at the courthouse.
RavenDec 20, 2016 at 7:24 pm
Bizarre. The BCT article was updated twice with revisions as I read it. I tried to save the piece and post it here, but it did not work. Right now, the article online is one hour old.
Ronald ToochDec 21, 2016 at 12:27 am
Would it make sense for BC to use electronic billing and have tax payers pay with credit cards or withdrawal from checking accounts. Could it save money and time for the county? I think this would be a convenience for property owners. I see that there are some PA counties that do this.
Echo WelshDec 21, 2016 at 12:44 am
That’s a good idea, except for some of the older people who don’t know the 1st thing about electronic payments. What about them?
IcanreadDec 20, 2016 at 8:26 pm
Sending a check in would still be an option, but paying online would cut down most of the paperwork.
Ronald ToochDec 21, 2016 at 2:00 am
Echo Welsh well, it could be as it is with paying a credit card or a utility bill, where they give you the option of electronic payment or you could mail a check to them.
Marc HansenDec 21, 2016 at 2:55 am
Only downside to that is credit card companies charge a percentage on the amount you collect. Even if it’s 1% you have to look at if it’s worth losing that money versus what part of the day the staff uses for tax collection
IcanreadDec 21, 2016 at 7:28 am
That’s a good point, but bank transfers are free.
Connie is goneDec 20, 2016 at 7:34 pm
Connie,
This reminds me of an old song in high school at the end of the game as we defeated the other team. It goes like this “NahnaaaE NAHNAAAe NAHNAAAe HEEYYY GOOD BYE . NAHNAAAe NAHNAAAe HEYAAAAA GOOD BYE . ……
ricimerDec 20, 2016 at 8:02 pm
CRAZY CRAZY CRAZY .
NobamaDec 20, 2016 at 8:23 pm
Next up – Sheriffs office. Time to dismantle that cluster fuck too.
Mary Anne RuskinDec 20, 2016 at 8:41 pm
Connie, Connie, Connie. 😁😂😜
Tammy ZlatovichDec 21, 2016 at 2:02 am
Lee Ann TomlinsonDec 21, 2016 at 2:24 am
This whole thing is insane. If she can’t do/refuses to do her job then why is she still employed, elected or not?
This is no surprise as the Times has been biased for quite a long time and often prints erroneous information.
Tom MosholderDec 21, 2016 at 2:32 am
I quit the Times years ago because the paper is garbage. I won’t even take a Beaver County Times paper if it is free.
Joey1956Dec 20, 2016 at 9:44 pm
The Times is good for the Obits and the crossword puzzle – not much else!
Helen MarinkovicDec 21, 2016 at 2:52 am
Wow!! The disruption and power, has gone to everyone’s head! Tired of the drama at our court house!!! Changes need to be made next election!!
jaybirdDec 20, 2016 at 10:05 pm
This BC Times story is just another example of their typical mindless pablum they feed to the masses. I wouldn’t wipe my butt with their so-called “journalism”, it’s that bad. Who do they use for their sources? Connie Javens. Well,THAT oughta tell you something about the integrity of THAT rag.
COMMISSIONERS – STAND YOUR GROUND – BRING AN END TO JAVENS’S REIGN. And while you’re at it, ask her to explain this: Why did she withdraw money and write checks with only ONE signature (hers) for MILLIONS and where did it go? And don’t tell me Comprehensive Health.
DAVE LOZIER – YOU may ask and answer that question also. She was in violation of county rules, if not the Law, so why haven’t YOU done due diligence in YOUR job? County checks require TWO signatures. Need I remind YOU of “The County Code”, Pa. General Assembly, Article IV? If I’m wrong, tell me here, or else in 3 years I VOTE GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY and will definitely VOTE TOM LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER.
Lee Ann McCarthyDec 21, 2016 at 3:07 am
Thomas Leydig
Trish O'Brien DigliodoDec 21, 2016 at 4:40 am
Kudos to our Commissioners for doing what is right. Think about your job, and what would happen if you refused to do it unless your boss did what you demanded. You would be fired in a heartbeat. Since Javens is elected and can’t be fired, the Commissioners should strip away her duties so she can’t play games. And, of course, cut her pay.
As far as the BC Times goes, it is time they step up and do some unbiased, factual reporting. Stark difference between the Beaver Countian story and the BC Times story.
Keep working hard to clean up our County, Commissioners!
Sand of TruthDec 20, 2016 at 11:41 pm
I what point can you trust anything she says?
SHE would lie…… If the truth did her better…
Why to create problems
SHE is done politically, enjoy the time because the bell tolls for thee
Mungo JerryDec 21, 2016 at 1:36 am
Hahahaha! Sending Connie the Con to her new work area….. THE BASEMENT!!! Haha… Just envisioning Stan Chontchkie ……Office Space….Ugh listen up the Connie ….yeah were gonna need your office..uh yeah and your desk, and we have a nice new place for you …yeah and were gonna need that red Swingline stapler…yeah thanks…oh and yeah were not going to make taxpayers vomit a little bit in their mouths anymore while being forced to write your name on the make payable line of their checks either! So yeah if you would you know not wear all those crazy ass colors and wild ass boots to work anymore either because you see no one is really going to see you throughout your day anyway….thanks and by the way great job on the extortion attempt on the Commissioners, yeah great cuz didnt work…so if you should happen to need anything going forward dont hesitate to hit up one of nightly cleaning staff while you stay a little late to catch up on all that Friendship Ridge paper work that will hopefully be subpoenaed one day…bye now!!!!!!
BeaverNewbieDec 21, 2016 at 6:09 am
I am thinking that the Commissioners are sending a subtle message here.
It appears that they now believe that Mr. Lozier is not going to act on any investigations related to Ms. Javens’ action. In addition, they have concluded that they are stuck with her until she is voted out of office. So, the next-best thing to do is to strip her office of responsibilities until the office is nothing more than a symbolic office in-name, but with no official role.
It is truly sad that the lack of action on Mr. Lozier’s part is going to force additional work and costs for the county officials. Ultimately, we the taxpayers will have to pick up the tab.
Kudos to the Commissioners for coming up with a create way to make Ms. Javens less relevant. Others aren’t doing their job but they are stepping up and taking care of things in creative ways. Long term, this is a good thing.
You Tell Em Danny Boy!Dec 21, 2016 at 6:18 am
Commissioner Camp said he called senior editors at the Beaver County Times, telling them they were “going to look like a bunch of rejects” if they printed their factually inaccurate story
I LOVE IT!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Joe Van LearDec 21, 2016 at 12:06 pm
Enough with her already! They would dismiss her but are afraid of more litigation.
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 8:01 am
Excellent moves Commissioners! Now, stand firm today in the 9 A.M. meeting and follow through. This could be a very big day for Beaver County. John Paul — exceptional reporting!
John Q TaxpayerDec 21, 2016 at 8:07 am
“The truth is we are taking the Treasurer’s Office apart, she’s done, she had her day, she failed,” added Commissioner Egley.
To read these words immediately brought tears of joy to my eyes. Ms, Egley, I always loved you, now I know why. I will love you even more when you put her office in the basement.
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 8:17 am
It is time that John Paul gets the recognition he deserves for his excellent work.
From the Pulitzer Prize website:
2017 Pulitzer contest opens for journalism entries
The Pulitzer Prizes are currently accepting entries in all journalism categories for work published during the 2016 calendar year. All categories are now open to magazines.
The deadline for entries is Jan. 25, 2017.
For information on How to Enter, click here.
For a list with definitions of the 14 journalism prize categories, click here.
This year, a question-and-answer section has replaced the entry letters required in the past.
Susy SnowflakeDec 21, 2016 at 8:42 am
why is it that every time there is a political disagreement – it needs to be blown up in the media!! Holy SHIT.
They have to learn not to run to the media -she said – he said – they said … they ALL look like asshats —not just one but all… They are all supposed to be working for all the people in the County, not themselves!
My opinion – getting off my soap box now.
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 11:35 am
This is NOT a political disagreement. It is about the incompetence of the Treasurer to do the job well, and the problems she has created while in office. She tried to lever the Commissioners into hiring two more employees by trying to extort them.
Hugh JorgenDec 21, 2016 at 1:51 pm
does anyone even read the times!
tinkergalootDec 21, 2016 at 9:01 am
J.P. gets the facts
in the meantime bct is still printing false information about this story
kasswflDec 21, 2016 at 9:18 am
Have any of you noticed the focus change that has happened here? First you complain about the raising of your taxes, and now it is about who is going to collect them, classic political ploy.
IcanreadDec 21, 2016 at 10:21 am
This “is” about our taxes going up. Connie wanted two more employees than the commissioners were willing to finance. They would have cost us more money in taxes. The commissioners found a way to send out tax statements while spending less money. They might be able to eliminate some jobs in the Treasurer’s office next year through automation (some great suggestions came out of this Connie protest)- and save us more money. Go Dan and Sandie!
tinkergalootDec 21, 2016 at 9:32 am
im pretty sure people are still pissed about taxes going up
this particular article is about the rag printing false information
Uncle Wah WahDec 21, 2016 at 10:48 am
Here’s how this will play out. The duties may be moved to another, new department , but then the county will have to staff that and the employees who don’t leave the treasurer’s office will need to be offered buyouts. Some who take the buyouts will then be hired to work in the new department, including a new supervisor, deputy supervisor, coffee making specialist, etc, , Javens will keep her job as an elected official and the county will end up paying more than in any of the other scenarios. Each side will claim “VICTORY!” ………. except the taxpayers who will pay out more , regardless.
Just tell the Treasurer’s department to do the fucking bills. If they are two persons “short”, try this. Take the five staffers standing around selling dog licenses, fishing licenses, etc. and make it three persons for the time it takes to process these notices. The other two can work on the taxes, the remaining three can sell 5 licenses apiece each day instead of their usual 3 and the project can be done. Of course , everyone will get a bonus for the “extra effort”.
TomDec 21, 2016 at 11:24 am
I keep thinking of the Walking Tall movie.when they put the judges office in the bathroom.
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 11:49 am
John Paul will report upon the Commissioners meeting today, 12/21/2016, so I won’t address that. It will be a very interesting article. But, in a shocking display of arrogance, Connie stood in the aisle in front of a seated attendee and used a high voice while pointing at him, shaking her finger three inches from his face, defending herself. Literally, in his face. He merely wanted to ask questions and get input for transparency. I have never seen such behavior and arrogance from an elected official.
mileage may varyDec 21, 2016 at 7:41 pm
The Guns of Navarone ?
TheYesManDec 21, 2016 at 11:57 am
Well, Mr. Lozier…. WE’RE WAITING!!!!!!
Attachments:
well1
The RoDec 21, 2016 at 1:06 pm
I think all the female Beaver County Times execs hang out with Connie at their Mary Kaye parties.
RavenDec 21, 2016 at 3:37 pm
The comment of the day: “I am a loud Italian grandmother!” (Connie justifying her boisterous behavior during the meeting).
weezulgoespopDec 21, 2016 at 5:25 pm
I wonder how Jr. justified his behavior when he discharged a weapon in a home? …maybe.. ” I’m just a Lunatic, raised by my children’s Italian Grandmother.”
Russ MillerDec 21, 2016 at 9:10 pm
The times online suck they report false news almost daily and court house is the biggest money scam in beaver
GOATDec 21, 2016 at 6:10 pm
The Beavertuckey Times gets a story wrong….impossible ! I can’t believe anyone still buys that paper, unless they’re in desperate need of lining a bird cage.These “reporters” are all biased.
Joann SoltesDec 22, 2016 at 5:18 am
It is amazing how few people vote in the Primary Election. You want change at the local level? Show up on election day!