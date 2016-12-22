Commissioners Notify District Attorney’s Office That Treasurer Javens “Tampered” With The County’s Tax Bills

The Beaver County Board of Commissioners has notified the District Attorney’s Office that Treasurer Connie Javens made unauthorized changes to the county’s tax bills.
Commissioners told Treasurer Javens during a public meeting yesterday that they would be the ones mailing out the county’s tax bills this year — a change that came after Javens told the Board she would refuse to send out tax notices unless they approved two hires for her office. Along with telling Javens that they were taking over control the county’s tax notifications, they also informed the Treasurer that her name was removed from the bills.
“People would ask me all the time, why do I have to make my tax check payable to Connie Javens,” Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian. “The answer is you don’t. We simply changed the tax bills so citizens make their taxes payable to the County of Beaver. Removing her name from the bill takes away her ownership.”
Treasurer Javens berated the Board for removing her name from the bill, asking them during yesterday’s meeting to put it back. The Board refused, with all three Commissioners unanimously signing off on the new tax bill template. The county’s Financial Administrator and Chief Solicitor also signed off on the template.
According to County Commissioners, Treasurer Javens was not going to take no for an answer.
“One of our administrative assistants told us today that she saw the tax bills had been changed to re-add Javens’ name,” said Commissioner Egley. “The Board responded quickly to change the templates back. This is a serious document, this is the template for the county’s tax bills, you can’t mess with it like that.”
Commissioner Dan Camp said he was able to confirm that Treasurer Connie Javens was the one who had the tax template altered when she called an outside software vendor after yesterday morning’s public meeting.
“I contacted [the software vendor] and confirmed that Treasurer Connie Javens called sometime around 2 p.m. yesterday to have her name put back onto the tax bills so the checks would be made payable to her,” Commissioner Dan Camp told the Beaver Countian. “I notified the District Attorney’s Office that the county’s official tax bill template the Board signed off on had been tampered with by Connie Javens.”
Commissioner Egley said she and Commissioner Camp have had their hands full dealing with the Treasurer.
“Connie is lashing out,” said Egley. “She went against the Board of Commissioners and against everyone in Beaver County who voiced their opinion about not wanting to make checks payable to her.”
Commissioner Camp told the Beaver Countian that the outside software vendor has been told they are to accept no changes from the Treasurer’s Office. Camp and Egley say they are willing to take whatever legal actions necessary against Javens to ensure the integrity of the county’s tax collections.
Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens previously told the Beaver Countian to never contact her again seeking comment, which she dubbed “harassment.”
54 Comments
Adam CorakDec 22, 2016 at 11:12 pm
This a good start to having her removed
Uncle Wah WahDec 22, 2016 at 6:13 pm
And here we are again. THIS is the “work” that goes on over there every day.
Uncle Wah WahDec 22, 2016 at 6:33 pm
Seriously, we had a long shouting match yesterday and we’re changing form templates back and forth today, but there isn’t enough time to get the tax bills out because the available staff is farting around with this silliness.
Guy CelesteDec 22, 2016 at 11:17 pm
It just never stops in that building.
Elder AbuseDec 22, 2016 at 6:19 pm
some one needs to make a call to the Office on Aging about her she doesn’t sound well
Martha MelnickDec 22, 2016 at 11:20 pm
Taxes here are way to high already and not many services for the money. People are stealing, embezzling etc and no jail time.
Justilynn JonesDec 23, 2016 at 1:35 am
They are probably high bc she was in charge of them and taking money from us for her own use. She needs to be gone
Ken AnthonyDec 22, 2016 at 11:21 pm
If your making checks payable to a person. It seems too easy for fraud to happen.
Bobby Boom BoomDec 22, 2016 at 6:29 pm
That’s why you make your check out to “Connie Javens, Beaver County Treasurer” with “2016 County Property Tax” in the memo and the parcel # across the top.
That way , no “misunderstandings” that you were giving anyone a “campaign donation”. LOL
Cathy ZeiberDec 23, 2016 at 12:10 am
I have said that since i moved to Beaver County I have always added “Beaver County Treasurer” to the check after her name.
Jennifer Goehring OaksDec 22, 2016 at 11:24 pm
I feel like the BeaverCountian has single handly cleaned up the courthouse and made people accountable. It’s pretty crazy what they have been able to expose.
think about itDec 22, 2016 at 6:29 pm
yeah, she’s definitely going for an alzheimer’s defense when she gets charged imho
Shaun GlasserDec 22, 2016 at 11:31 pm
She has every right to be mad. The cookie jar she always has her hands in was just taken away. Any 3 year old would be mad
Cathy ZeiberDec 23, 2016 at 12:11 am
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Michael OravitzDec 23, 2016 at 12:39 am
😂😂😂
Frank J Rosenberger IIIDec 22, 2016 at 11:33 pm
This trash needs to be taken out to the curb. Can we recall her or petition for her resignation???
WindchasingDec 22, 2016 at 6:42 pm
Well, You can certainly petition for her resignation But I do not believe she will pay any attention to it regardless how many signatures you get.
Now it is up to Lozier. I would think tampering with official government tax documents is a very serious crime. I would personally love to be able to tamper with my tax bill and make it say whatever I want with impunity.
Which message is Lozier going to send? It’s either OK for anybody or nobody.
WindchasingDec 22, 2016 at 7:02 pm
How about this… We call the vendor and tell themto change the template so instead of reading “Make payable to Connie Javens” It says… Payable BY Connie Javens.
Dave RockDec 22, 2016 at 11:38 pm
That bitch needs jailed.
Dan WalshDec 22, 2016 at 11:41 pm
Again, I know absolutely nothing about being a treasurer, but if no one else will, I’ll run against her when the position is up lol
I WILL VOTE FOR YOU!Dec 22, 2016 at 6:43 pm
THATS OK CONNIE DOESNT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT BEING TREASURER EITHER!!!!!!!
Echo WelshDec 23, 2016 at 12:02 am
Please do! I don’t know you, but I would vote for almost anyone to get her out…
JtDec 22, 2016 at 6:43 pm
Lock her up
wtfDec 22, 2016 at 6:44 pm
Payments should never be made to an individual, it is just too easy to deposit them into their personal accounts. Too tempting for some people.
And I can’t believe the arrogance of Javens. who does she think she is?
Sandy BauerDec 22, 2016 at 11:46 pm
O.M.G.
Jason MillerDec 22, 2016 at 11:58 pm
No more midland parade for her either. Lol. She needs to go. Crook
WalkDec 22, 2016 at 6:58 pm
Where is ” UNDER THE RADAR Commissioner Amadio? ” You are not elected to make friends when these matters arise. Be decisive and unify with Commissioners Camp, and Egley. We have an elected official who is now a liability to County Government.
Michelle Soski GregoryDec 23, 2016 at 12:04 am
Two words: Term Limits!!!!
Beaver County is apparently a cesspool of corruption from the commissioners to the treasurer.
Echo WelshDec 23, 2016 at 12:05 am
OK. So she goes off on a citizen just for asking why there isn’t more transparency in her office, and then she pulls this?? Even if I knew nothing about any earlier suspicious looking stuff, I would be suspicious of her just because of this alone.
RavenDec 22, 2016 at 7:23 pm
A desperation move.
At the business meeting, it was almost pathetic, as she clung to her identity on the forms. She even stated at one point that she had the form “copyrighted.” Really?
She’s in an existential crisis, having her identity stripped away, piece by piece.
This whole matter is paralleling the Sheriff George David events. All it’s going to take is charges an/or an arrest and a trip to the stand under oath in a hearing. As in the hearing, she would fall apart in the same manner as she did under questioning in the business meeting.
Gerald BenyoDec 22, 2016 at 7:46 pm
Raven if she is successful somehow in her litigation against the “John Doe 6” there will be a videotaped deposition where she will be required to answer questions under oath with a court reporter present. There may be at least 1 attorney who will ask some very interesting questions that no one in law enforcement or government has either asked Treasurer Javens or may have asked but not been able to obtain answers. Subpoenas issued by attorneys in civil litigation are also capable of revealing information that has yet to be discovered or disclosed. Sometimes winning is actually losing and losing is actually winning in civil litigation. Next year may be very interesting for a lot of public individuals in Beaver County.
RavenDec 22, 2016 at 7:52 pm
Thanks, Mr. Benyo.
We The PeopleDec 22, 2016 at 9:21 pm
I have confidence in you Gerry. You are made to litigate and reveal the truth. Tear’um up…let’s hear all the sorted details. No mercy my friend.
Bobbi Schlemmer-HardiskyDec 23, 2016 at 12:24 am
Beaver County used to be run by good people & I was proud to live here…now we get this Time for some changes folks. These people have more impact on your life than Trump ever will
ricimerDec 22, 2016 at 7:27 pm
This is what its going to be like these maniacs are going to try and do as much damage as possible to Beaver County on there way out. Like having an infected tooth its painfull as hell but it has to come out.
Rich MoranDec 23, 2016 at 12:29 am
This is one of the reasons we moved out of Beaver County, corruption from the clicks. Drain the swamp!
ThecountyisbrokenDec 22, 2016 at 7:29 pm
Senile, senile, senile, hey did I say senile…….
Jo MontagnaDec 23, 2016 at 12:50 am
although she is elected, she can be removed and someone put in temporarily to clean up her crap until the next election
Don ShulerDec 23, 2016 at 12:58 am
Lock her ass up!! What more does she need to do……
SAMUEL J TAYLORDec 22, 2016 at 8:05 pm
Connie Javens seems to have forgotten that the public is her boss not the other way around. She seems to think that she is the Queen and the Commissioners should listen to her. Maybe she should read what the Treasures job description is. The District Attorneys Office should be doing a forensic audit of the county’s books with an independent investigator. At any rate, this person needs to go. She should resign as it is obvious that she is not performing her duties in any professional manor. It appears that she is not concerned about the county but only concerned about herself and her power.
Kathy McClellandDec 23, 2016 at 1:19 am
she’s a joke
Hanna FargoDec 23, 2016 at 1:24 am
you all better watch it . . she might try to sue you . . . I don’t why our Gov puts up with her . . surely she is removable?
Laura ParkerDec 23, 2016 at 1:27 am
We also make out our dog license checks to her.
Stefanie Jo Schulmeister BianculliDec 23, 2016 at 1:35 am
I just got my renewal…bake checks payable too… her…seems wrong
Allison MerrittDec 23, 2016 at 2:26 am
That’s why I started getting my yearly licenses at The Humane Society.
ricimerDec 22, 2016 at 8:29 pm
There are people citizens of Beaver County who have been harassed and abused to the point of great harm to there persons. And there loved ones. And the district attorney does nothing. By his inaction he condones this behavior. Connie Javens has 2 attorneys representing her. Da Lozier is one of them.
Justilynn JonesDec 23, 2016 at 1:37 am
NOTHING should be made out to that crook ever again
Pamela Wilson ChandlerDec 23, 2016 at 1:39 am
Go figure
Micah Daniel LerchDec 23, 2016 at 1:43 am
Why would any tax bill be made payable to an independent individual and why would she get so upset about it for taking her name off seems to me an audit is in order of the county tax office
Martha MelnickDec 23, 2016 at 1:48 am
Amen
jaybirdDec 22, 2016 at 8:49 pm
AFTER being informed HER name was being REMOVED from the tax bills, Connie Javens took it upon herself to call the vendor to have HER name REINSTATED on the form. IN MY OPINION this was an act of willful misconduct on Connie Javens’s behalf.
It is also MY OPINION that Connie Javens could POSSIBLY be prosecuted under Pa General Assembly, Title 18, Chapter 41, Forgery and Fraudulent Practices, Section 4101-Forgery, and Section 4104, Tampering with Records or Identification.
The Commissioners have notified the District Attorney that she has “tampered” with official tax forms, thefore IN MY OPINION they are NOT guilty of “misprision of a felony”. However, the ball is NOW in the District Attorney’s court. So, what are you going to do now, David?
VOTE FOR THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
VOTE FOR GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY
Sam BendigDec 23, 2016 at 1:52 am
Too many family members in that court house way too much nepotism in there
Chad BenattiDec 23, 2016 at 2:04 am
Connie Javens is an old fat piece of trash.
We The PeopleDec 22, 2016 at 9:07 pm
Thank you Commissioners Camp and Egley. It has always bothered me to write my check to Connie Javens. I feel much better with making it payable to The County of Beaver.
You both listened and made the change. Thanks again! PS..stick together, it’s going good!