Commissioners Notify District Attorney’s Office That Treasurer Javens “Tampered” With The County’s Tax Bills

The Beaver County Board of Commissioners has notified the District Attorney’s Office that Treasurer Connie Javens made unauthorized changes to the county’s tax bills.

Commissioners told Treasurer Javens during a public meeting yesterday that they would be the ones mailing out the county’s tax bills this year — a change that came after Javens told the Board she would refuse to send out tax notices unless they approved two hires for her office. Along with telling Javens that they were taking over control the county’s tax notifications, they also informed the Treasurer that her name was removed from the bills.

“People would ask me all the time, why do I have to make my tax check payable to Connie Javens,” Commissioner Sandie Egley told the Beaver Countian. “The answer is you don’t. We simply changed the tax bills so citizens make their taxes payable to the County of Beaver. Removing her name from the bill takes away her ownership.”

Treasurer Javens berated the Board for removing her name from the bill, asking them during yesterday’s meeting to put it back. The Board refused, with all three Commissioners unanimously signing off on the new tax bill template. The county’s Financial Administrator and Chief Solicitor also signed off on the template.

According to County Commissioners, Treasurer Javens was not going to take no for an answer.

“One of our administrative assistants told us today that she saw the tax bills had been changed to re-add Javens’ name,” said Commissioner Egley. “The Board responded quickly to change the templates back. This is a serious document, this is the template for the county’s tax bills, you can’t mess with it like that.”

Commissioner Dan Camp said he was able to confirm that Treasurer Connie Javens was the one who had the tax template altered when she called an outside software vendor after yesterday morning’s public meeting.

“I contacted [the software vendor] and confirmed that Treasurer Connie Javens called sometime around 2 p.m. yesterday to have her name put back onto the tax bills so the checks would be made payable to her,” Commissioner Dan Camp told the Beaver Countian. “I notified the District Attorney’s Office that the county’s official tax bill template the Board signed off on had been tampered with by Connie Javens.”

Commissioner Egley said she and Commissioner Camp have had their hands full dealing with the Treasurer.

“Connie is lashing out,” said Egley. “She went against the Board of Commissioners and against everyone in Beaver County who voiced their opinion about not wanting to make checks payable to her.”

Commissioner Camp told the Beaver Countian that the outside software vendor has been told they are to accept no changes from the Treasurer’s Office. Camp and Egley say they are willing to take whatever legal actions necessary against Javens to ensure the integrity of the county’s tax collections.

Beaver County Treasurer Connie Javens previously told the Beaver Countian to never contact her again seeking comment, which she dubbed “harassment.”

  1. Adam Corak
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:12 pm Reply

    This a good start to having her removed

     
  2. Uncle Wah Wah
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:13 pm Reply

    And here we are again. THIS is the “work” that goes on over there every day.

     
    1. Uncle Wah Wah
      Dec 22, 2016 at 6:33 pm Reply

      Seriously, we had a long shouting match yesterday and we’re changing form templates back and forth today, but there isn’t enough time to get the tax bills out because the available staff is farting around with this silliness.

       
  3. Guy Celeste
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:17 pm Reply

    It just never stops in that building.

     
  4. Elder Abuse
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:19 pm Reply

    some one needs to make a call to the Office on Aging about her she doesn’t sound well

     
  5. Martha Melnick
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:20 pm Reply

    Taxes here are way to high already and not many services for the money. People are stealing, embezzling etc and no jail time.

     
    1. Justilynn Jones
      Dec 23, 2016 at 1:35 am Reply

      They are probably high bc she was in charge of them and taking money from us for her own use. She needs to be gone

       
  6. Ken Anthony
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:21 pm Reply

    If your making checks payable to a person. It seems too easy for fraud to happen.

     
    1. Bobby Boom Boom
      Dec 22, 2016 at 6:29 pm Reply

      That’s why you make your check out to “Connie Javens, Beaver County Treasurer” with “2016 County Property Tax” in the memo and the parcel # across the top.

      That way , no “misunderstandings” that you were giving anyone a “campaign donation”. LOL

       
    2. Cathy Zeiber
      Dec 23, 2016 at 12:10 am Reply

      I have said that since i moved to Beaver County I have always added “Beaver County Treasurer” to the check after her name.

       
  7. Jennifer Goehring Oaks
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:24 pm Reply

    I feel like the BeaverCountian has single handly cleaned up the courthouse and made people accountable. It’s pretty crazy what they have been able to expose.

     
  8. think about it
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:29 pm Reply

    yeah, she’s definitely going for an alzheimer’s defense when she gets charged imho

     
  9. Shaun Glasser
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:31 pm Reply

    She has every right to be mad. The cookie jar she always has her hands in was just taken away. Any 3 year old would be mad

     
    1. Cathy Zeiber
      Dec 23, 2016 at 12:11 am Reply

      😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

       
    2. Michael Oravitz
      Dec 23, 2016 at 12:39 am Reply

      😂😂😂

       
  10. Frank J Rosenberger III
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:33 pm Reply

    This trash needs to be taken out to the curb. Can we recall her or petition for her resignation???

     
    1. Windchasing
      Dec 22, 2016 at 6:42 pm Reply

      Well, You can certainly petition for her resignation But I do not believe she will pay any attention to it regardless how many signatures you get.
      Now it is up to Lozier. I would think tampering with official government tax documents is a very serious crime. I would personally love to be able to tamper with my tax bill and make it say whatever I want with impunity.
      Which message is Lozier going to send? It’s either OK for anybody or nobody.

       
      1. Windchasing
        Dec 22, 2016 at 7:02 pm

        How about this… We call the vendor and tell themto change the template so instead of reading “Make payable to Connie Javens” It says… Payable BY Connie Javens.

         
  11. Dave Rock
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:38 pm Reply

    That bitch needs jailed.

     
  12. Dan Walsh
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:41 pm Reply

    Again, I know absolutely nothing about being a treasurer, but if no one else will, I’ll run against her when the position is up lol

     
    1. I WILL VOTE FOR YOU!
      Dec 22, 2016 at 6:43 pm Reply

      THATS OK CONNIE DOESNT KNOW ANYTHING ABOUT BEING TREASURER EITHER!!!!!!!

       
    2. Echo Welsh
      Dec 23, 2016 at 12:02 am Reply

      Please do! I don’t know you, but I would vote for almost anyone to get her out…

       
  13. Jt
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:43 pm Reply

    Lock her up

     
  14. wtf
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:44 pm Reply

    Payments should never be made to an individual, it is just too easy to deposit them into their personal accounts. Too tempting for some people.

    And I can’t believe the arrogance of Javens. who does she think she is?

     
  15. Sandy Bauer
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:46 pm Reply

    O.M.G.

     
  16. Jason Miller
    Dec 22, 2016 at 11:58 pm Reply

    No more midland parade for her either. Lol. She needs to go. Crook

     
  17. Walk
    Dec 22, 2016 at 6:58 pm Reply

    Where is ” UNDER THE RADAR Commissioner Amadio? ” You are not elected to make friends when these matters arise. Be decisive and unify with Commissioners Camp, and Egley. We have an elected official who is now a liability to County Government.

     
  18. Michelle Soski Gregory
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:04 am Reply

    Two words: Term Limits!!!!
    Beaver County is apparently a cesspool of corruption from the commissioners to the treasurer.

     
  19. Echo Welsh
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:05 am Reply

    OK. So she goes off on a citizen just for asking why there isn’t more transparency in her office, and then she pulls this?? Even if I knew nothing about any earlier suspicious looking stuff, I would be suspicious of her just because of this alone.

     
  20. Raven
    Raven
    Dec 22, 2016 at 7:23 pm Reply

    A desperation move.

    At the business meeting, it was almost pathetic, as she clung to her identity on the forms. She even stated at one point that she had the form “copyrighted.” Really?

    She’s in an existential crisis, having her identity stripped away, piece by piece.

    This whole matter is paralleling the Sheriff George David events. All it’s going to take is charges an/or an arrest and a trip to the stand under oath in a hearing. As in the hearing, she would fall apart in the same manner as she did under questioning in the business meeting.

     
    1. Gerald Benyo
      Gerald Benyo
      Dec 22, 2016 at 7:46 pm Reply

      Raven if she is successful somehow in her litigation against the “John Doe 6” there will be a videotaped deposition where she will be required to answer questions under oath with a court reporter present. There may be at least 1 attorney who will ask some very interesting questions that no one in law enforcement or government has either asked Treasurer Javens or may have asked but not been able to obtain answers. Subpoenas issued by attorneys in civil litigation are also capable of revealing information that has yet to be discovered or disclosed. Sometimes winning is actually losing and losing is actually winning in civil litigation. Next year may be very interesting for a lot of public individuals in Beaver County.

       
      1. Raven
        Raven
        Dec 22, 2016 at 7:52 pm

        Thanks, Mr. Benyo.

         
      2. We The People
        Dec 22, 2016 at 9:21 pm

        I have confidence in you Gerry. You are made to litigate and reveal the truth. Tear’um up…let’s hear all the sorted details. No mercy my friend.

         
  21. Bobbi Schlemmer-Hardisky
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:24 am Reply

    Beaver County used to be run by good people & I was proud to live here…now we get this Time for some changes folks. These people have more impact on your life than Trump ever will

     
  22. ricimer
    Dec 22, 2016 at 7:27 pm Reply

    This is what its going to be like these maniacs are going to try and do as much damage as possible to Beaver County on there way out. Like having an infected tooth its painfull as hell but it has to come out.

     
  23. Rich Moran
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:29 am Reply

    This is one of the reasons we moved out of Beaver County, corruption from the clicks. Drain the swamp!

     
  24. Thecountyisbroken
    Dec 22, 2016 at 7:29 pm Reply

    Senile, senile, senile, hey did I say senile…….

     
  25. Jo Montagna
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:50 am Reply

    although she is elected, she can be removed and someone put in temporarily to clean up her crap until the next election

     
  26. Don Shuler
    Dec 23, 2016 at 12:58 am Reply

    Lock her ass up!! What more does she need to do……

     
  27. SAMUEL J TAYLOR
    Dec 22, 2016 at 8:05 pm Reply

    Connie Javens seems to have forgotten that the public is her boss not the other way around. She seems to think that she is the Queen and the Commissioners should listen to her. Maybe she should read what the Treasures job description is. The District Attorneys Office should be doing a forensic audit of the county’s books with an independent investigator. At any rate, this person needs to go. She should resign as it is obvious that she is not performing her duties in any professional manor. It appears that she is not concerned about the county but only concerned about herself and her power.

     
  28. Kathy McClelland
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:19 am Reply

    she’s a joke

     
  29. Hanna Fargo
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:24 am Reply

    you all better watch it . . she might try to sue you . . . I don’t why our Gov puts up with her . . surely she is removable?

     
  30. Laura Parker
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:27 am Reply

    We also make out our dog license checks to her.

     
    1. Stefanie Jo Schulmeister Bianculli
      Dec 23, 2016 at 1:35 am Reply

      I just got my renewal…bake checks payable too… her…seems wrong

       
    2. Allison Merritt
      Dec 23, 2016 at 2:26 am Reply

      That’s why I started getting my yearly licenses at The Humane Society.

       
  31. ricimer
    Dec 22, 2016 at 8:29 pm Reply

    There are people citizens of Beaver County who have been harassed and abused to the point of great harm to there persons. And there loved ones. And the district attorney does nothing. By his inaction he condones this behavior. Connie Javens has 2 attorneys representing her. Da Lozier is one of them.

     
  32. Justilynn Jones
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:37 am Reply

    NOTHING should be made out to that crook ever again

     
  33. Pamela Wilson Chandler
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:39 am Reply

    Go figure

     
  34. Micah Daniel Lerch
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:43 am Reply

    Why would any tax bill be made payable to an independent individual and why would she get so upset about it for taking her name off seems to me an audit is in order of the county tax office

     
  35. Martha Melnick
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:48 am Reply

    Amen

     
  36. jaybird
    Dec 22, 2016 at 8:49 pm Reply

    AFTER being informed HER name was being REMOVED from the tax bills, Connie Javens took it upon herself to call the vendor to have HER name REINSTATED on the form. IN MY OPINION this was an act of willful misconduct on Connie Javens’s behalf.

    It is also MY OPINION that Connie Javens could POSSIBLY be prosecuted under Pa General Assembly, Title 18, Chapter 41, Forgery and Fraudulent Practices, Section 4101-Forgery, and Section 4104, Tampering with Records or Identification.

    The Commissioners have notified the District Attorney that she has “tampered” with official tax forms, thefore IN MY OPINION they are NOT guilty of “misprision of a felony”. However, the ball is NOW in the District Attorney’s court. So, what are you going to do now, David?

    VOTE FOR THOMAS LEYDIG FOR BEAVER COUNTY TREASURER
    VOTE FOR GERALD BENYO FOR BEAVER COUNTY DISTRICT ATTORNEY

     
  37. Sam Bendig
    Dec 23, 2016 at 1:52 am Reply

    Too many family members in that court house way too much nepotism in there

     
  38. Chad Benatti
    Dec 23, 2016 at 2:04 am Reply

    Connie Javens is an old fat piece of trash.

     
  39. We The People
    Dec 22, 2016 at 9:07 pm Reply

    Thank you Commissioners Camp and Egley. It has always bothered me to write my check to Connie Javens. I feel much better with making it payable to The County of Beaver.

    You both listened and made the change. Thanks again! PS..stick together, it’s going good!

     

Commissioners Notify District Attorney's Office That Treasurer Javens "Tampered" With The County's Tax Bills

by John Paul
542 min