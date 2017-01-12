Commissioners Cancel Unadvertised Closed-Door Pension Board Meeting After Beaver Countian Threatens Prosecution

The Republican majority Board of Commissioners cancelled an unadvertised, closed-door meeting of the county’s Pension Board yesterday after the Beaver Countian learned about the meeting and threatened to prosecute all of its participants for violations of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act.

The Beaver Countian recognized County Pension Fund adviser Frank Burnette in the courthouse yesterday morning following the Commissioners’ regularly scheduled public work-session. This publication learned that Burnett was in the building to attend an 11:00 a.m. meeting with members of the county’s Pension Board, which consists of the three Commissioners, the Controller, and Treasurer. Both the Controller and the Treasurer showed up to the Commissioners’ Office to attend the meeting.

By law, meetings of the Pension Board are to be advertised and open to the public — representatives from the county’s labor unions are often in attendance to watch the proceedings, which include discussions about how workers’ pension contributions will be invested.

There was no publicly scheduled meeting of the Pension Board set for that date and time and no union representatives were present waiting to attend a meeting.

When the Beaver Countian raised concerns about the private meeting, county officials at first attempted to claim an exemption to the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, insisting the meeting was for “informational purposes only” — an exception designed to allow members of Boards and Committees to attend conferences and training seminars together — although the Beaver Countian learned that potential investment managers were slated for discussion as were discussions about how the county should best structure and diversify its pension investments.

The Beaver Countian contacted its legal team and informed county officials its attorneys had been instructed to commence a private prosecution against any official who attended the private closed-door meeting. The Chief County Solicitor met with the Beaver Countian and agreed the meeting should by law be open to the public; the Commissioners subsequently rescheduled the meeting to coincide with a previously advertised public meeting of the Pension Board.

Following the rescheduling of the meeting, Pension Fund adviser Frank Burnette began meeting privately one-on-one with some members of the Pension Board. Such individual meetings are generally permitted under the Sunshine Act so long as a quorum of Board members are not present.

It is not yet clear what Burnette and the Pension Board wanted to review without the public or union representatives listening.

The Beaver Countian is dedicated to fighting for transparency in local government and is prepared to take legal action when necessary to protect the public’s right of access where mandated by law.

The Executive Committee of the Republican Party of Beaver County held a private strategy session on Saturday, in which public officials including Sheriff Tony Guy and Coroner David Gabauer attempted to pressure other county officials, including Board of Commissioners’ Chairman Sandie Egley, into ceasing communications with the Beaver Countian and making efforts to limit this publication’s access to county government. Former Democratic Sheriff George David had previously made similar efforts to stifle this publication’s reporting during his tenure.