Commissioners Dan Camp and Tony Amadio are back to square one in their search for a new financial administrator, after their sole candidate for the position turned down the job when made an official offer last week.
The county has been without a financial administrator since March 8th, when Commissioners Amadio and Camp voted to fire Ricardo Luckow — a Certified Public Accountant who had exposed previously undisclosed budgetary deficits under the prior Amadio-led Board of Commissioners. Commissioner Sandie Egley voted against the termination of Luckow and has praised the work he did on behalf of the county.
Following Luckow’s termination, Egley sought to publicly advertise the open position of financial administrator, but she was overruled by Commissioners Camp and Amadio, who brought forward a single candidate for the position. The Beaver Countian revealed that Tim Boyde — a Rochester native who currently resides in New York — was the only person considered for the position in an article published on April 9th. It is unclear how Amadio and Camp came up with the name of Boyde, but after conducting one interview of the man, the two Commissioners instructed the county’s Human Resources Department to offer him the job.
Boyde then declined the offer, telling the county he had changed his mind about wanting the position and had decided to stay in New York.
The County Commissioners held discussions during an executive session following their public worksession yesterday to decide how to proceed — the Beaver Countian had objected to the discussion being held in private, believing it to be a possible violation of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act. Following the private meeting, it was announced that Commissioners will now advertise the open position of financial administrator and seek applications from the public.
Without a financial administrator, Commissioners are largely in the dark about the current state of the county’s finances, and have no one to run budgetary projections at a time when the county’s Law Department is negotiating union contracts that will be in effect for the next three years.
Although no longer employed by the county, Ricardo Luckow has continued to assist law enforcement personnel with their investigations into county government.
he, most likely, read the beaver countian and decided not his circus, not his monkeys.
“Without a Financial Administrator, the Commissioners are largely in the dark about the current state of the county’s finances…”
What the fuck is the difference? They ignored the state of the county finances anyway. They might as well save the FA salary, go ahead and fly blind, give the unions whatever they want to pander to them, and claim ignorance when the shit falls apart. It’s the perfect scenario for these two dicks.
Better yet, if Tweedledum and Tweedledummer were smart enough to think of it, they should have appointed Commissioner Egley to be the acting FA so they can hang the whole fucking finance shit circus around her neck.
Vince LaValle will be back in place in the next 2 months. He “Knows the system”.
Who wants to work for corrupt bankrupt Beaver County?
If anyone out there owned a business of any kind. And there is no financial accountability. No one capable of KEEPING THE BOOKS. Oh I’m bad this is Beaver County.
You two fuck wads are a disgrace to the people of this county. Have all your fun now cause come election day….YOU ARE OUT !!!
They decided to advertise for the open position. They will make sure one or two of there family or friends with no eyes or ears applies for the position and they will suddenly be the most qualified. Result Beaver County bankrupt morally and financially.
Disgruntled: Spot on brother. Unless it is LaValle again they won’t listen to the truth anyway. And he’d only lie and cover the stench up until we file bankruptcy. They’ll be gone when the shit hits the fan and we go belly up. Baffled how we can be audited for financial security, an emergency plan is being created and fire the only guy in town who knew what the hell he was doing? You just can’t fix stupidity, ineptitude and corruption.
Why did the person who had the job-leave?
Read the article, it explains….status quo…dirty politics in Beaver County.
I know-we need honest business people in those political positions-Look how Washington County is prospering-it used to be a dump!