Beaver County Commissioner Sandie Egley will not be seeking re-election when her term expires at the end of 2019, and is vowing to spend the remainder of her time in office fighting corruption in county government.
Republican Sandie Egley made her intentions publicly known during an exclusive interview with the Beaver Countian on New Year’s Day, a time that marks the midpoint of her 4-year term as County Commissioner.
“When I came into office people told me ‘you have no idea what you’re getting yourself into,'” said Egley. “I figured, I’m 50 years old, I’ve been in a professional career my entire adult life, how bad could it be?”
Commissioner Egley said she was stunned by the level of corruption she discovered in county government.
“It shocked me, so much so that after spending only 60 days in office I was already hightailing it up to the Pennsylvania State Police,” said Egley. “Every step of the way I am amazed at how far and deep the corruption goes.”
Sandie Egley originally ran for office on a platform of transparency and fiscal conservatism, but has since come to believe she can best serve the people of Beaver County by taking on the problem of corruption.
“I feel like I have not been able to accomplish what I need to, so I am taking politics out of the equation,” said Egley. To that end, Egley decided to announce that she will not be seeking re-election at the close of her term at the end of 2019.
“People will now know that I’m not acting based on anything political, I am acting based on the facts that I have and what I feel is the right thing to do, nothing more,” said Egley.
Commissioner Egley also revealed that she has already been assisting various law enforcement agencies as part of her efforts to take on what she describes as systemic corruption in local government. Egley told the Beaver Countian that she has filed multiple complaints against fellow officials — both current and former — with a variety of state agencies, has had multiple private meetings with investigators in the Pennsylvania State Police, and has provided documents and information to Special Agents of the FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation).
“It’s simple, you do the right thing, that’s all it is. You do what is right,” said Egley. “When you come across something that is not right, you give it to the people who can take care of it. I’m in office doing my job, this is what I was elected to do, this is just part of the job as I see it — I am passing the information to the right people. I want to make the situation for the county better, not for my one term, but for the next 10 or 20 years. I am trying to lay the groundwork and hope whoever takes the reins after me does a good job. I hope the public finds someone they can count on to do that.”
Commissioner Egley said she has no way of knowing what may come as a result of the information she has provided to authorities.
“Most of these agencies that I have been dealing with are agencies that take information in, so I don’t expect to receive any information provided back specifically to me,” said Egley. “What they do with the information is their business and I have confidence that if they prove there’s wrongdoing they will take things to the next level.”
Commissioner Egley said she encourages others in county government to step forward if they have information which may be useful to law enforcement.
“There are many, many, good people who work for the county,” said Egley. “I am hoping that me coming forward publicly gives power and ambition to all of the people who have been on the sidelines waiting for a better day. I hope they now report or turn in information about any wrongdoings they may be aware of, go to the authorities or come to me and I will help to guide them.”
Egley warns that coming forward may not be without risk, but she believes now is the time to take that chance.
“I have seen people in county government retaliated against for doing the right thing,” said Egley. “There are no reassurances that others won’t be retaliated against — there are no reassurances that I won’t be retaliated against — but I am stepping up to the plate and I am asking others to do the same. I am asking for others to do the right thing.”
What? Well, take Christiana’s spot, then.
Again..a joke of news reporting. So slanted for his own agenda…
“From Aliquippa, Pennsylvania”
There’s a shock!
Yep Spohn is definetly from Aliquippa. Shame such a small minority of immoral individuals tainting a whole community.
How is this article remotely innacurate? Please explain.
Not this article…his reporting…
Spohn You are in the cross-hairs and you are a dipshit. Get yourself fixed, no more spawn.
Sometimes I do see a slant. For the most part tho I feel the information being provided should be known. You don’t see the Times reporting on local corruption ever.
You got that exactly right!!! There is the real story!
@Spohn – You sir, are an ANAL CANAL!
Trump would call BC a deep state swamp ,it does need draining
Empty the ocean with a teaspoon
I agree the battle she has taken on is not worth the time of pain in one’s life. In my opinion the d.a. which should be one term to alot of other departments are corrupt. Look at the old crusty in the dog tag department…….. How many more stories does JP. have to write with facts?*? The bottom line is we all have to answer some time they will meet there maker dieing of old age … what is sad we put them there.. They are John Gotti’s of a facade suit that protects them as a political figures & as law abiding citizens … They all are human beings that can break laws of corruption sad…..
If anyone has been paying attention, this is hardly a surprise. God bless you Sandie Egley. #WESTANDWITHSANDIE
Start with Javens office.
Definitely a disappointment
Wow – how scary is it – that Commissioner Egley has validated the high level of corruption that is going on in BC government. She has a front row seat (2 years) of all the shenanigans taking place and it even surprised her. So all the mention on this message board about how corrupt BC is – was spot on.
When Commissioner Egley does pass on information of corruption (to the proper authorities) – will anyone be held accountable???? Just think how much taxpayer money has been wasted!!!!
Start with javens!!
Nothing but corruption there…..#👵💩👹🐍🐷🃏
Sandi, now is NOT the time to walk away! Please reconsider.
beaver county will have the us attorney here when the people rise up see whats going ball snakes to many well thats the way it is.bull?
Can you say RICO?!
It is a shame she is leaving county government. She is the only one with any fiscal sense. The rest just want to raise taxes to support their agenda. Some where some how government needs to be downsized and be on a strict balanced budget. Way too much corruption in Beaver County politics and has been for more years than I can remember. Hope you do keep fighting Sandie
I’m sorry to hear you won’t be running again Sandy! I’m afraid the people of BC will just go right back to having the good ole boys back in office!
Wow!
Sorry to see such a good person go. Not surprising, though. But, she’s not a sacrificial lamb. She has two years left. This is likely only the beginning of some momentous happenings. At last.
Some people will not sleep well tonight. (Or for the months to come.)
You are a brave and honest woman. Hope the good ole boys don’t get the best of you. #WESTANDWITHSANDIE.
Although it going to be a sad day for the citizens of Beaver County if she doesn’t run again, I understand because I can’t imagine the hell Sandie has to endure on a daily basis. The sad part is that people don’t realize how much time she sacrifices from her family to help others and attend every function in the county. We’re all still behind you, Commissioner, and will continue to support you !
Reassessments are political suicide. There will be 3 new commissioners next time around.
Nope. Just one new commissioner. The dumb fucks in this county will AGAIN re-elect know nothing Amadio and that sockless wonder boy Camp.
Kick ass and take names that is what you were elected to do.
Just remember I told you people that back in 2001 the corruption in this county went all the way up to the AG’s office. So don’t expect anything to come out of Sandie going to the “proper” people. It has already been buried. Sandie, good luck, because you’re going to need it. Hope you find your “Eliot Ness”.
You are correct 1234567890. They start an investigation to placate everyone but nothing is ever done. The AG office is corrupt and the FBI really doesn’t want to do anything either. I think it is just easier for all these agencies to do nothing and collect a big salary to reassure the public that all is well.
As long as everyone falls for the BS nothing will happen.
I do not have an answer. We have to hope that one person will actually do his job one day at the agencies that are supposed to make sure the gov’t is not corrupt.
In my personal experience, I did find a real AG guy, but they pulled him from the Pittsburgh office.
We need more people like you
We have an absolute corrupt form of government at the county, state and federal levels. Greed and money rule their agenda and lobbyist dictate policy which their money ensures the votes. Look at the Republican tax plan, majority of Americans were against it, yet our Republican Senator and Congressman (both had or have Wall St. connections) could not wait to cast their yes votes. Our Foundling Fathers would not recognize the form of government we currently have.
My guess-Somebody got to Sandie. EVERYBODY got dirt in their past. EVERYBODY!
How sad, but I am sure the two remaining commissioners joined the DA, Sheriff and Treasurer popping open a bottle of champagne and celebrating this news.
Glad to see she has finally accepted the reality that she was never cut out to be a commissioner in the first place. Go back to Michael Baker Corp. With your CCBC aka 13th grade degree.
Elect anyone with half a brain and appropriate experience/education to fill her seat.
