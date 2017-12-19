Local entrepreneur Frank Catroppa of Aliquippa was among the top donors to Republican Commissioner Dan Camp’s campaign committee for 2017, a review of campaign finance reports by the Beaver Countian has shown.
Catroppa donated $1,000 to Camp’s committee on October 17th.
Frank Catroppa is the founder and CEO of Coast to Coast Companies, including Coast 2 Coast Media — a Robinson-based direct marketing firm. Catroppa is also involved in several other business ventures of an entrepreneurial nature.
“I had heard of Frank Catroppa,” Commissioner Camp told the Beaver Countian when asked about the donation. “I invited him to my fundraiser and he came and gave me the money.”
Frank Catroppa was dubbed “The Wolf of Aliquippa” in a profile interview published on YourBeaverCounty.com back in 2015 by Marc Grandinetti (a local Young Democrats Committee member and Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School employee).
Along with his $1,000 donation to Commissioner Camp this year, finance reports filed with the state show Catroppa also made contributions of $600 to Deborah DeCostro’s campaign for Beaver County Common Pleas Judge and $200.00 to Deborah Kunselman’s campaign for PA Superior Court Judge.
Commissioner Camp does not face reelection until 2019 but said he plans to continue aggressively fundraising in anticipation of a contentious election cycle to come.
Other donations made to Commissioner Camp’s campaign committee from his October fundraiser included a $1,000 donation from Brian York of the York Insurance Agency, $1,000 from Chuck Volpe of Clarks Summit, PA (listed as “self employed”), and $875 from David Widmer of Widmer Engineering.
Dan Camp’s fellow Republican Commissioner Sandie Egley does not fundraise having shut down her campaign committee early last year.
So what are you trying to say with this article? That Mr. Catroppa is wrong for donating or that he is a conservative. Have you listed the d Donors on the Democratic side?
Why is the shocker.What is suppose to happen is Politicians are suppose to listen to the people who voted them in and do what is best for them as well as the community or country. What really happens is politicians need campaign money. So groups,companies,organizations ect. Make contributions or have paid lobbyist that line the pockets of them to get what they want not necessarily what is good for the land or its people. Some would call it political corruption some call it business as normal.
Looks like whoever these Catroppa people are, They are now on JP’s bad side for some reason. Never heard of these people in my life and wondering why we should care?
The crystal ball is becoming clearer now…
The old Quip is in transition as it ages. The new family replaces the old family, and it is time to groom new talent to do its bidding.
The new Quip gangstas aren’t nearly as smart or connected like the old boys. They partake of their own product too much and lots of new competition from folks muscling in on their turf. Bet you can draw a bee line from MPI/AIC to “usual” suspects. The new generation talks too much and flashes their cash That riles up competitors and increases snitching.
So? He’s a republican? A conservative? He did what people do who support a particular party. There’s nothing duplicitous about this.
Just looks like a guy with bad suits and a lot of bullshit to me….
Now we got us a show!
This is a funny dialogue.
A novice do nothing 20 something commissioner received 1000 bucks from a Comcast third party sales contractor, but claims he really doesn’t know him. Something missing , we got a rod, hook and this bubbleguppie but what was the true bait.
The Wolf of Aliquippa written by a another 20 something slap dick who loves standing on any sideline and being a deer in the head light in a locker room glaring at wieners. That will be the next top 10 story who has the biggest wieners that play running back, follow up QBs….
Break out the masengil this kid sounds dirty and needs some cleansing.
What was collected off the books would be the real trivial hot mess.