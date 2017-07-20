Beaver County Commissioner Dan Camp has issued the following public statement in response to irate hunters who were unable to secure hunting licenses because their applications were not processed in a timely manner by the Beaver County Treasurer’s Office. The letter is being published here in full as written by Commissioner Camp:

I’m reaching out to you as your County Commissioner in response to the 2F doe license, I learned of this travesty like many of you did for the first time yesterday. As one of your County Commissioners I am appalled by the fact that Beaver County resident’s license weren’t processed because of the poor excuse of lack of man power.

In a quest to resolve this matter, as your County Commissioner, I have personally responded to many people that have contacted the commissioners unit. As well as contacting neighboring counties to see how they deal with this issue.

I share the anger with residents of Beaver County that hunt as neighboring Lawrence County Treasurers office was able to process their resident’s entire 2F license applications with 3 staff members and no more than 6 at any given time.

My anger and frustration that I have is that Treasurer Javens is trying to make political fodder due to the lack of staffing; however, her office is staffed with 11 members 12 including her. At no time did Treasurer Javens approach the commissioners to request assistance or staffing in completing the task of these applications nor make any request for the additional overtime of 50 hours as allotted in her 2017 budget.

Clearly this is not a case of manpower, but more so a lack of management and bad political maneuvering. One final issue I would like to address is that not one, two, or three of the County Commissioner has any control over Treasurer Javens or any other elected county official on the way they manage their office. This political maneuvering hurts no one but those who enjoy hunting and that is very unfortunate.

Regretfully,

Daniel C. Camp III

Beaver County Commissioner