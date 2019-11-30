Saturday, November 30, 2019
Chippewa Twp Police Issue Statement Denying Facebook Rumor Of A Murderer Loose In The Community

John Paul
2
Chippewa Township Municipal Building / photo via Chippewa Twp

The Chippewa Township Police Department issued a statement late Friday night denying rumors being circulated in a Facebook discussion group that there was a murderer loose in their community.

The notice from Chippewa came the same night Monaca Police made a statement denying a rumor being circulated in the same Facebook group that there may have been a kidnapping in its jurisdiction.

“It seems that a false rumor has been circulating that a ‘murderer’ is on the loose in our area. This is not accurate,” wrote Chippewa Police in a statement.

“Earlier this afternoon, the state police attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver fled on foot in the area of Woodland rd. The driver was ‘possibly’ armed. This is why residence recieved (sic) the reversed 911 notification of possibly armed and dangerous. State police along with our agency set up a perimeter in the area and the state brought in their helicopter to assist with the search. He has still not been located.”

The rumor that the man was a murderer was widely disseminated in the Facebook group “News Alerts of Beaver County,” founded and administered by Deanne Marie Romigh of Beaver Falls.

The group boasts more than 38,000 members.

Pamela Kombe wrote BeaverCountian.com alleging she attempted to warn Romigh that the information she was propagating did not appear to be verified.

John Paul is the founder of the Beaver Countian. He reports full-time for the site, specializing in investigative journalism with an emphasis on public corruption.

wind
Member
wind

Was that meant to be broken English or is it just very bad grammar?

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
3 hours ago
rick
Member
rick

News Alerts of Beaver County should be shut down now for false information.

Vote Up30Vote Down
1 hour ago

