A patrolman with the Chippewa Township Police Department has been criminally charged with harassing a female officer and has resigned his position with the agency.
Jonathan H. Lutton, age 40 of Beaver Falls, was charged on June 1st by Beaver County Detective Bonnie Sedlacek with one misdemeanor count of harassment, according to public court dockets.
The charge was approved by District Attorney David Lozier prior to being filed by county detectives, according to individuals familiar with the case.
Officer Lutton had been on administrative leave with pay since April 4th, pending the results of an investigation into a complaint made against him by a female officer in his department.
The harassment charge stems from a text message Lutton had alleged sent to the woman.
According to the Chippewa Police Department, John Lutton turned in his uniforms and equipment on May 31st after submitting his resignation effective June 1st. Lutton does not have an attorney listed in court dockets and a preliminary hearing date for his case has not yet been scheduled.
Go fucking figure. A fucking bum.. gets 20th chance to do right and fucks up over a slit.
Above all lucks out and gets full-time, still fucks up, hmmmm and home just built, takes 2 with same to lose… to play with fire
Well maybe dad will get you in the Brighton twp road department
You do meet requirements for BCSO
In the past an the future to come, “NO” Patrolman would ever be fired or asked to resign if he/she harassed the average citizen .
Why didn’t the Beaver Co. detectives come down as hard in the sheriff’s office when someone in a leadership role was sexually harassing a co-worker? Or for that matter, arresting Watkins for compromising the DelTondo crime scene? I’m so sick of the hypocrisy.
So the DA files charges on this guy and let’s Chief Sheriffs Deputy Dean Michael from Sheriff Guys office go?
Yeah.. that’s not political!
You all stick together. That’s why We The People don’t .. and never will trust you.
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/county-investigation-finds-chief-sheriffs-deputy-engaged-in-sexual-harassment-of-employee
WOW, he didn’t fall far from the tree!
Ineffective
Attachments:
over and out