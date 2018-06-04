A patrolman with the Chippewa Township Police Department has been criminally charged with harassing a female officer and has resigned his position with the agency.

Jonathan H. Lutton, age 40 of Beaver Falls, was charged on June 1st by Beaver County Detective Bonnie Sedlacek with one misdemeanor count of harassment, according to public court dockets.

The charge was approved by District Attorney David Lozier prior to being filed by county detectives, according to individuals familiar with the case.

Officer Lutton had been on administrative leave with pay since April 4th, pending the results of an investigation into a complaint made against him by a female officer in his department.

The harassment charge stems from a text message Lutton had alleged sent to the woman.

According to the Chippewa Police Department, John Lutton turned in his uniforms and equipment on May 31st after submitting his resignation effective June 1st. Lutton does not have an attorney listed in court dockets and a preliminary hearing date for his case has not yet been scheduled.