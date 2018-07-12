Aliquippa’s acting police chief issued emergency orders to city officers late Wednesday night, calling off street patrols and requiring officers to travel to calls in groups.
Acting Chief Robert Sealock’s actions were in reaction to reports by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and WPXI, in which county District Attorney David Lozier created a false impression that an unnamed police officer may have killed city resident Rachael DelTondo on May 13.
“I can’t catch a break,” Sealock told BeaverCountian.com. Sealock, who is Aliquippa’s third police chief since the beginning of June, has been struggling to maintain city police services due to a severe department staffing shortage.
Lozier commented to multiple news outlets this week about the jailhouse letter purporting to be from a witness to the DelTondo murder. Police said Lozier failed to state the letter is already known by his office to be fake.
Lozier nonetheless told media the letter is still being analyzed and possibly is still in play as important evidence. He also told media that the writer claims the killer was a police officer.
Several county police chiefs and officers spoke with BeaverCountian.com after seeing the headlines. They spoke on condition of anonymity, with some asking to remain anonymous for fear of potential retaliation from Lozier.
A few said they planned to talk with police unions about possibly demanding Lozier’s resignation, saying they believe he’s put their lives in danger with his reckless comments to the press.
One officer said, “I now have to worry about a subject thinking I may be a killer when I pull them over on a traffic stop. This creates an extremely dangerous situation if the subject happens to be carrying (a firearm) and reaches to make it more accessible to them.”
Chief Sealock told BeaverCountian.com he too was concerned about the articles which is why he issued the emergency orders.
“I told my men not to do traffic stops and if they had to go on a call they had to go 3 men deep,” said Sealock. “I was definitely worried about those articles, worried about how the public would react to them. You never know what the public’s thinking.”
As with other officers, Sealock said he is stunned by remarks to the media being made by District Attorney Lozier.
“Everybody knows the letter is fake,” said Sealock. “Why did he do that? That’s not even right. Why go that route?”
BeaverCountian.com has known the entire contents of the letter for weeks but chose not to publish it because it hadn’t been authenticated and the site’s investigative reporting has been pointing toward it being fraudulent.
The Beaver Countian has since gotten multiple confirmations it was fake.
BeaverCountian.com published an in-depth investigative report about the “DelTondo Murder Letter” on June 12 in conjunction with a team of reporters for the Daily Mail out of New York City (“EXCLUSIVE: Mysterious DelTondo Murder Letter Leads To Raid Of Attorney’s Office – Court Gags Defense Lawyer“). A second investigative report published by the Beaver Countian on June 16 called into question the authenticity of the letter (“Discrepancy Discovered In DelTondo Murder Letter Mystery“).
County jail inmate Wayne Cordes, 21, of Hopewell Township told BeaverCountian.com that he received the letter allegedly containing a witness’s account of the murder a few days after the shooting. On June 12, police and county detectives searched his cell and seized part of the letter. A later raid on Cordes’ attorney Gerald Benyo’s office yielded the other portion.
Cordes claimed the letter from the alleged witness was included inside another letter written by his girlfriend Kayle Hill, 22, of Rochester. Hill initially corroborated his story to this site, and has since said she was lying and never mailed the letter and never knew the alleged witness. She said county detectives have also recorded her recantation.
Following the cell search, Benyo filed a motion for a sanctions hearing against Lozier for improper seizure of confidential defense documents related to Cordes’ upcoming trial. This week, Cordes’ charges were drastically reduced and the sanctions request was dropped in exchange for Cordes’ later testimony in the murder case.
But Benyo said the DA repeatedly told him Cordes had no knowledge of the murder case.
DA’s office and police insiders confirmed Tuesday to BeaverCountian.com that the letter has been discounted because it is fraudulent. And DelTondo’s mother, Lisa, said a county detective reiterated to her Tuesday night that the letter is fake.
Lisa DelTondo said the detective also told her that the family of the purported writer underwent handwriting analyses that conclusively determined the letter was not authentic.
However, Lozier was quoted later in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Revue under the headline, “District Attorney: Inmate’s letter alleges cop killed Rachael DelTondo.”
The story read in part, “The letter to inmate Wayne Cordes, 21, of Aliquippa was ‘allegedly written by somebody outside the jail and identified a police officer as having committed the homicide,’ according to Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier. Lozier wouldn’t identify the alleged writer of the letter. He also declined to say whether the letter identified the officer or for which department the officer worked.”
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI picked up on its coverage, running a similar headline on its site. Some time later, the TV news station removed the report and replaced it with a headline stating, “Scrutiny of mysterious letter connected to DelTondo murder investigation grows.”
WPXI explained its action in a statement: “We want to be clear tonight what we know, and what information Channel 11 has confirmed, in the midst of a wave of numerous reports by other outlets … Tonight, our newspaper partner, TribLive, attributed District Attorney David Lozier as saying the letter claims a police officer was the one who killed DelTondo. When Channel 11’s Beaver/Butler Bureau Reporter Amy Marcinkiewicz directly called Lozier tonight, he told her he was misquoted. The Trib told Channel 11 they circled back with Lozier, and the Trib has stuck with its story.”
District Attorney David Lozier failed to respond to a request by BeaverCountian.com on Wednesday for comment about his remarks to reporters about the letter.
Staff reports contributed to this article.
A cop probably did kill her.
My thoughts exactly DGRjr
WHAT is wrong with this idiot??? Resign Lozier! What happened to PSP taking over?
Well you happy now losier ? You bumbling buffoon you. What kind of a Tit handles these standard operating procedures in such an inept manner?!? Every family member of every beat cop now gets to go to bed worried and stressed that your incompetence in such a crucial case, or cases as it now seems may result in harm coming to them when their only trying to do their jobs. I believe Mr Taxpayer said it before, and Mungo will say it again ……Please resign your position, but only after issuing a formal apology to everyone affected who are now just a bit more UNsafe by your negligence/incompetence!
Not only has the Dumb ASS Loser Lozier put Patrolman/Patrolwomen lives in danger, but also the general public, specifically those like myself that carry a firearm, Patrol Officer makes traffic stop, calls in the license plate, in P.A the license plate informs police that the driver is a Concealed Firearms Carrier ,Patrol Officer while approaching vehicle draws his/her weapon as a precaution, asks driver for documents , driver makes a quick an innocent movement, LIGHTS OUT …..Lozier , you have no pride, no dignity , no self respect , resign now before the Feds or Attorney General makes you.
And the saga continues SMH. I honestly do not think this investigation is going anywhere of importance until Beaver County and any associated Police agencies are 100% removed from the case and it is turned over to PSP or Feds. I can not understand why these obvious corrupt clowns are still pulling the strings of this investigation, too many people involved with stuff to hide , twist , etc . Feds or State need to just move in and take over. I feel so bad that her family can not even get justice because you can’t trust ANYONE that is assigned to the case. Is there no way that the Feds can say enough smoke and mirrors already and toss these shady characters all off the case and take it on themselves ? Sure seems to me like that should have been done long before now.
JECx3 I agree totally ,as do many others, if not all, the PSP should take over to give the General public confidence in proper Justice, the D.A is a bumbling buffoon, the local police have shown way to much corruption to be trusted, even their new Chief realized this, the County Detectives an the D.A are handling the case like monkey’s playing with a basket ball ,their more interested in whats on someones phone an a jail house lie than actually finding out the truth.
For the love of Mom an Country Detectives/D.A , when your battle plans have failed, call in reinforcements , regroup, move to higher ground an let the experts take over, a young lady lost her life, a family devastated never more to be the same.
What if it was your son or daughter Lozier , would you let the Three Stooges handle the case?
strange things are afoot at the circle k
This has gone to the realm of unbelievable… the DA says he was “Misquoted”? Why, what did he say? It’s not like these media outlets are wildly irresponsible and make stuff up! These aren’t tabloids. So why is it so difficult to say “we’ve checked this letter out, it’s an obvious fabrication, we’re moving on”? This buffoon of a DA is now putting the lives of hard working, honest, dedicated public servants at risk. Chief Sealock has done the right thing- nobody patrols alone. I hope his officers can be professional, because the public is going to read/see this nonsense and instead of looking further into the story, they’re going to use it as justification for acting like idiots. Lozier has to go. There will never be justice in Beaver County until he’s gone. We’re releasing a criminal because of the ham handed way his “detectives” handled a search warrant. He’s lost every bit of credibility. There’s no hope of the BCT picking up this thread, but maybe the Pittsburgh media outlets can start to expose this idiot for what he is- a man hopelessly lost in his job.
Who would have ever thought at this point in time that comparing Frank “The Bow Tie” Martucci to David Lozier would be like comparing General George Patton to Private Eddie Slovik as a DA for Beaver County! That is how fucked up it is!
After reading this report I believe it necessary, as Mr. Cordes’ attorney and an officer of the court, to publically confirm that Mr. Cordes has not provided any credible evidence or provided any factually confirmed statement to the District Attorney that indicates any police officer was involved with the murder of Rachael DelTondo. Any media report to the contrary is not factually correct.
The report of Mr. Cordes accepting a plea bargain offered by the District Attorney to resolve his criminal case immediately before the hearing on the Motion For Sanctions I filed against the District Attorney is accurate. As part of the plea bargain, all felony charges were dismissed and Mr. Cordes received a minimum sentence of time served for misdemeanor convictions for theft and simple assault.
After being sentenced, Mr. Cordes did provide an interview with county detectives. Again, based upon my personal knowledge and information about these events, and as Mr. Cordes attorney, no credible evidence or any confirmed statement was provided by Mr. Cordes that would support any conclusion that a police officer was involved with Rachael Deltondo’s murder. Anyone who states otherwise does not understand the issues involved in Mr. Cordes’ case, the Motion For Sanctions or what transpired in Beaver County in Courtroom 5 on Monday.
Mr Benyo, for my own clarity was your motion for sanctions brought against DA Lozier or the office of the DA?
I wonder how many more peoples lives he’s gonna ruin before he stops fucking around and hangs it up. Major waste of taxpayer money on this douche.
This guy Lozier give a whole new meaning to the definition of obtuse!
When the snakes start to turn on one another it will start to get even crazier here in BC. Maybe down the road a little way the National Guard will need to be called in. To keep law and order in Beaver County.
Is someone going to do something about this”hazzard” or is life going to go on as though this dangerous insanity didn’t happen??? Stay safe LEO!!!
I am still baffled at the amount of responses that think PSP or “The State Police” is the best authority around. They think PSP will get answers. Yet, we are still waiting to hear about the investigstion into Aliquippa or whats going on with Ambridge. It has been months since the investigations started and we have not one answer or any information what so ever. Everyone thinks PSP is going to swoop in and save the county.
LOSER LOZIER, STFU! ASSHOLE!
In Stonewall’s own words, he describes his many duties in this YouTube drug forum video. You can jump to 19:00 through 33:12 to hear how HE says HE coordinates, trains, equips, organizes and provides a criminal justice system for the police forces of Beaver County. What he says he does and what he does, or doesn’t do, are quite different.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LVgqRwtnOAk
I’m confused, first you are all pissed off yelling about how the police killed Rachel and now you’re all pissed off because the DA said the letter said the police killed her? Choose one and stick with it….cant be mad about both sides of an argument
What a difference we were offered. “The Other Guy” turns out to be as predicted.
Count me among those who don’t want to be anywhere near a member of the APD. Rachel feared for her life. Officer Naim feared for his life. Why were they afraid of the APD? If all officers were vetted, it might establish a different atmosphere in the city. Better yet, identify the shooter, take away his weapon, and lock him up.
I just wonder…. Could it be…..?
Could it be that the whole plan has now gone completely to hell? Could it be that it was agreed to by all involved how this homicide was going to go down but no contingencies were made for the situation where there’s now a different police chief than there was supposed to be?
Could it be that Stonewall and the crew had to quickly regroup and figure out a plan B in light of these circumstances and what just happened was that he had an unexpected little “oops” moment and let part of the new plan out of the bag?
Could it be that the new plan is to let Perciaville take the fall for it but he wasn’t supposed to let that part out until after the detectives ‘worked’ a few thousand more hours of overtime and find the magic incriminating document on his phone that implicates him? The rest of the gang must be pretty pissed at Stonewall for screwing up the plan that’s already been screwed up several times over. They might even kick him out of the club and not let him participate in the next homicide conspiracy.
Or, could it be that he’s just that grossly incompetent?
I’m confused as to how Cordes got a plea bargain and charges drastically dropped if there is no truth to the letter?!
You know, Stonewall, it takes a real set of big hairy man balls to continue to double down on stupid. Did the midget’s wife loan you hers again?
Can we agree that power of suggestion is potentially a very powerful affect? If so let’s presuppose a DA upon first hearing a letter existed, somehow got it in their head that this letter alleged a police officer pulled the trigger , either by word of mouth from some contact who is trustworthy to the DA or is not so trustworthy. One way or another let’s say the figurative seed has been planted, by whom?……… You dear reader decide! ……..Guessing is allowed.
Now if the person who briefed said DA on this “letter” had the belief that by divulging this to the DA that a fairly certain reaction could be counted on by said DA and any interested parties who would definitely be monitoring ongoing events.
Could it be hegelian…..problem…reaction…solution?!?……….create problem..letter somehow appears/content…..monitor the reaction…….the serving of warrants at a def. Attorney’s office and a jail cell containing a inmate with connections i.e arresting officer……Solution is already planned from the creation and onset of stage 1. problem…..And the solution they have planned…screw the pooch on taking the letter, but also taking everythng else…probably the pencils too! So once again there would be nothing admissible due to SEEMING incompetence…..Mungo is likely way off the reservation on this one and this completely and unequivocally is an opinion piece, but nonetheless Mungo is reminded of a defense that went something like……If the glove dont fit, you must acquit!……or some other farcical intellect!
Loser is a perfect example that there is a big difference between an ambulance chasing lawyer and an actual lawyer that knows criminal law. Lets hope that Beaver County voters do a little research on who they vote for in the next election before they vote.