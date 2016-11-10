Center Township Police Officer Jeffrey Donald Stone was arrested today by the Pennsylvania State Police charged with stealing drugs and cash from his department’s evidence room.

According to a press statement issued by Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, on October 14th Center Township Police contacted the Pennsylvania State Police and requested they investigate the possible theft of narcotics from the department’s evidence room. Officer Stone, as the primary evidence room custodian, had resigned from the department when confronted with evidence of missing narcotics.

An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, various prescription drugs, and cash and been removed from the department’s evidence room.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, the drugs and money “comprised evidence in scores of ongoing criminal cases which are now in jeopardy.”

Evidence bags had been tampered with as part of the alleged theft, with drugs and cash removed and replaced by filler and the evidence bags then re-sealed.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, when Officer Stone was confronted with the tampered evidence bags and missing narcotics he admitted to the theft and to his efforts in concealing the destruction of evidence.

The 102 count complaint filed against Officer Stone today alleges felony counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property, and misdemeanor counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Obstructing the Administration of law.

Officer Stone turned himself in at District Magistrate Tim Finn’s office where he was placed on $25,000 bond. Officer Stone was taken into custody, although officials believe he will be release later today after posting his bond.

“The Beaver County law enforcement community is greatly saddened by this criminal conduct by one of its own,” said District Attorney David Lozier in a statement. “The Center Township Police Department should be commended for acting quickly when the missing evidence was discovered, arranging an objective outside investigation, and taking a strong stance on the expectations of behavior and conduct by its officers.”

District Attorney Lozier went on to say that he, “stands with all law enforcement in providing support for police at the front line of this opioid drug epidemic but must prosecute criminal conduct wherever found.”

Officer Stone served as his department’s D.A.R.E. Officer.

Results Of The State Police Examination Of Center Township Police Department’s Evidence Room:

(as outlined in the affidavit of probable cause)