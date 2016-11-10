Center Township Police Officer Jeffrey Donald Stone was arrested today by the Pennsylvania State Police charged with stealing drugs and cash from his department’s evidence room.
According to a press statement issued by Beaver County District Attorney David Lozier, on October 14th Center Township Police contacted the Pennsylvania State Police and requested they investigate the possible theft of narcotics from the department’s evidence room. Officer Stone, as the primary evidence room custodian, had resigned from the department when confronted with evidence of missing narcotics.
An investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, various prescription drugs, and cash and been removed from the department’s evidence room.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the drugs and money “comprised evidence in scores of ongoing criminal cases which are now in jeopardy.”
Evidence bags had been tampered with as part of the alleged theft, with drugs and cash removed and replaced by filler and the evidence bags then re-sealed.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police, when Officer Stone was confronted with the tampered evidence bags and missing narcotics he admitted to the theft and to his efforts in concealing the destruction of evidence.
The 102 count complaint filed against Officer Stone today alleges felony counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking and Receiving Stolen Property, and misdemeanor counts of Theft by Unlawful Taking, Tampering with or Fabricating Physical Evidence and Obstructing the Administration of law.
Officer Stone turned himself in at District Magistrate Tim Finn’s office where he was placed on $25,000 bond. Officer Stone was taken into custody, although officials believe he will be release later today after posting his bond.
“The Beaver County law enforcement community is greatly saddened by this criminal conduct by one of its own,” said District Attorney David Lozier in a statement. “The Center Township Police Department should be commended for acting quickly when the missing evidence was discovered, arranging an objective outside investigation, and taking a strong stance on the expectations of behavior and conduct by its officers.”
District Attorney Lozier went on to say that he, “stands with all law enforcement in providing support for police at the front line of this opioid drug epidemic but must prosecute criminal conduct wherever found.”
Officer Stone served as his department’s D.A.R.E. Officer.
Results Of The State Police Examination Of Center Township Police Department’s Evidence Room:
(as outlined in the affidavit of probable cause)
It’s Amateur Hour once again in Beaver county. He should be placed in general population in prison and be required to blog on a daily basis. “Today, I was Bubba’s bitch. It’s Lester’s turn tomorrow.” That would hopefully be a deterrent for anyone else who has our public trust. Shameful day for Beaver county and Center Township.
He sort of looks high in the booking photo! Oh Mungo’s bad his nickname IS Stoney…..seriously though this is why Mungo tries to steer clear of places like Ambridge, Aliquippa, and Center Twp. Cuz the places are chock full of drugs and dangerous people!
What troubles me deeply is why was he not charged with a felony drug charge?
That’s a great question. Could it be because this story is going to evolve to include other ‘respected’ parties and the officer is cooperating? Just speculating, but it doesn’t seem like they threw the book at him, does it?
Because he wasn’t selling drugs. The only felony drug charge in PA is possession with intent to deliver.
Reread the article they do list felony charges. 102 count complaints… felony charges of.. Theft by unlawful taking & recieving stolen property then misdemeanors …I am floored & upset by officer stone behavior! He was my children’s DARE officer!!
Said District Attorney David Lozier in a statement: “The Center Township Police Department should be commended for acting quickly when the missing evidence was discovered, arranging an objective outside investigation, and taking a strong stance on the expectations of behavior and conduct by its officers.”
I guess DA Lozier doesn’t feel the same way about the Commissioners doing EXACTLY the same thing (going to the State Policy) when they discovered wrong-doing by the former Financial Administrator and the Treasurer. Hypocrite.
The no good SOB hang him by his balls
Shut up FRED…
Sam Stajduhar Abi Eck Margaret Eck wow
You got to admit you might be the only reporter in beaver co
🙁 sad
Hey Beaver Countian wasn’t this cop the DARE officer??
Yes he was
Those privileges are real
Holy shit I’m in shock
🙁
What bothers me most about this is the fact that the officer Stone was the DARE program for Central Valley School District. This is while he was stealing drugs and teaching children not to use drugs.
Jeff is a very nice man. Addiction is terrible. Not a weakness in character. He is a good man with a bad disease.
I I don’t think that is how it went
Center twp was my home growing up and my dad retired from center police and I know the officer arrested …. all I can say is wow… I’m at a loss for words !
I have the upmost respect for all men and women in BLUE! ….. BuT if you break the law you deserve what you get!
This is very disheartening to read
As was my father. Also I grew up with Jeff. This is unbelievable to me.
Richard Daley … I remember your dad😊
I’m so sad
I don’t believe Officer Stone acted alone. But this is proof that no one is exempt from addiction or the results of. However,I hope and pray the truth comes out. I’m sure the payment for the tampering wasn’t worth the disgrace! The state police and federal agents should continue to investigate…Not just Stoney.
What a disgrace….
I find it hard to believe that he acted alone in a vacuum. Stay tuned, folks.
what, no video cameras in the evidence room? if any place begged for a camera, this was it. or, is this how he was caught? didn’t this cop see enough dead/od’ing/ drugged accidents to know this shit is BAD? or maybe he was THreatened with his or his family’s lives if he didn’t remove some evidence for certain dealers…lets not rush to judge yet..could be a set up.
Whoot whoot Here come the change. Go Lozier…
What gets me is that they said they acted quickly once it was discovered. The man was doing it for almost 2 years.
Disgrace to the uniform.
He’s been doing it for almost two years. I’m sure every dept is running to evidence room.
Another corrupt cop y r u shocked lol
As general information there is no Felony level crime of possession in pa. The crime of possession is an upgraded misdemeanor. Generally, the 2 ways to be charged with a Felony drug crime is to: (1) sell any amount of a controlled substance – technically even 1 millionth of a gram; or (2) possess with the intent to sell a controlled substance based upon the amount being indicative of being beyond that for personal use.
He always was a prick and a liar who hid behind his badge
So my question is WHY aren’t MORE investigations being turned over to the state and Feds for prosecution? Hmmmm? Hmmmm? There are more antics going on at our very own courthouse!!! Missing money…..unauthorized checks written……unreal
I bet a lot of people who were facing charges are excited to see that their cases will be thrown out. It is great that they listed the case numbers for them.
isn’t the original logged evidence enough to get them convcited? or do you need to present bags full of actual drugs at a hearing?
I know the struggle of addiction, and I do hope he finds peace and realizes he needs help and gets the help he needs. Thank you for your service during the time you upheld your badge, hopefully you can make up for the time you did not. Good luck to you Mr. Stone.
Thank you sir for your understanding that the officer had years of good time before his addiction.. It is obvious that you are educated about addiction
It hasn’t gone to court yet.
Not at all surprised.
As sickening as this is, it is not new, and it is not that uncommon.
3:30pm story has been updated to include Officer Jeffrey Stone’s booking photo
That’s nice but ask that DA why he is not being charged with a felony drug charge
FFS if I steal and posses a drug without them EVER seeing it I would be charged and convicted swiftly
If you’re a real journalist pose the questions that I am asking for those who are afraid to ask!
Journalist is almost extinct so make your mark prolific before they silence you
Very sorry to hear. At one time Jeff was a very close friend, but we have loss touch over the years. Though every crime must have a punishment the one thing I believe that is forgotten with all citizens is that police officers are people with faults and problems like everyone. They are are friends, family and neighbors with the same issues everyone has in life with a job that brings uncertainty on every shift. I hope and pray that beyond the charges he also has the opportunity to correct his life. He has done a lot of good for Center township over 20 years that does not give him a pass but clearly shows he serves the public and is human. God bless all officers who protect and serve.
How much compassion and understanding does the law enforcement community here in beaver county show to the people they victimize. only human pretty dam subhuman .
Thank you. I know Jeff and his family as well and I couldn’t have put it any better.
My kids 5th grade Dare Cop
Wow that’ll certainly impact about 25 legal cases
11:40am Article updated with detailed inventory sheets from the State Police’s examination of the Center Township evidence room.
Go ask the question why is he not charged with FELONY drug possession?
Mr Benyo explained..you keep asking questions that are already addressed in the article…yeah, in case u missed the last sentence, he was the DARE officer.
I swear this new DA gives heroin addicts a free pass to break the law
Get on the phone with the DA and ask why he was not charged with a felony!!!!
Do you think they might be getting their case in order first? Usually that gives you a better chance of conviction. Also the state police are now in charge.
Michael Gilmer it’s not the DA that makes laws…the drug laws are state wide. And I am not sure exactly what he was charged with (felony vs misdemeanor), but there are guidelines and an individual is charged a certain grading depending upon the amount of drugs etc. u don’t just choose felony or misdemeanor. So he was charged with whatever was appropriate to the conditions
Smh.. I agree that’s most definetely a felomy if not multiple felony charge. They base is on monetary value when it comes to possession. I’m a recovering addict and was charged in 2009 I had WAY less charges and the monetary value was 11,000$ I also didn’t steal police evidence and everything else I ended up with a felony and a misdeamenor AFTER a plea down..
With the drugs and the money his value was way higher than mine and he had more serious charges.. he’s getting away easier cause he’s a police officer.. not to mention his bond is lower and that was also my one and only time I was ever arrested… I wasn’t given a free pass… i deserved every bit of it and im glad ive gotten my life together since then.. but some ppl do get away with shit and this is Insane.. wow
JUST THE TIP OF THE ICEBERG.
Way to go serve and protect
Okay. This needs to be addressed. For ANYONE that has something bad to say about Jeff, I can GUARANTEE you do not know him personally. This man is loving, caring, and would do anything for anyone who needs it. You are all so freaking quick to judge!!!!!!! I’m disgusted with you all. It is disappointing and yes of course I’m upset. Yes, it is deserving of consequences but Id like you all to know that no matter what was going on with him your kids were always safe and were always being taught the right thing to do. He may not have followed himself but he LOVED CHILDREN. So for those of you saying “I can’t believe he taught dare” and “He deserves it”, I challenge you to educate yourself on drug addiction and maybe consider THIS COULD HAPPEN TO ANYONE, EVEN YOU.
Just some added information since they neglect to tell you, he had been in rehab since the investigation started and since he resigned. He understands he has a problem and unfortunately this is behavior and thought process is what happens when you have a drug addiction.. Praying for his family with whom we are close with.. ❤️
Nice or not, it is wrong! He was a police officer! No excuses! Omg!
MaryCay Gross I understand it was wrong and if you were to READ my post I said it is deserving of consequences. Let it happen to someone close to you and let’s see what you’re saying!!! You’re pathetic! Yes let’s wipe out 20 years worth of great accomplishments and great things he’s done because of one wrong thing he’s done? PEOPLE MAKE MISTAKES AND IM SURE YOU HAVE TOO!!!!!
He should have gone to rehab when he first thought about stealing from the evidence room, or after the first time he stole, or the second, or third. Instead he waited until he got caught because going to rehab might get him a lighter sentence.
If you don’t understand addiction don’t judge. It can take over police.. teachers… church goers.. doctors.. bums… children.. etc. Officer stone helped my family many times.. he saved my children from terrible situations and also me.. he was passionate and understanding and I don’t know if he was struggling with addiction them but I have struggled with addiction most my life and most addicts are selfless loving people. I’ve been clean 6 years and I hope getting caught is the rock bottom he needs to start over and get healthy and begin helping others again somehow like he was good at before in a different way.. when I got clean helping others kept me going… my rock bottom was a blessing for me.. I needed held accountable and deserved every bit of what happened and I’m a better person because of it all. Officer stone will be too once he gets thru this if they hold him accountable and he learns from it and ignores the negativity
Kaylee, exactly which family are you praying for? If you truly knew what all went down, or what’s going on, then you would not have a thing to say. Were you there when he basically walked out of his life last year…leaving his wife and kids and never looked back? He has not seen or spoken to any of them or cared how life has gone on for them. His wife quit work 17 years ago to be a stay at home mother to care for their family. Who wants to hire her now? How do the bills get paid, how does the grass get cut, how does life continue? How does his teenage daughter cope with going to school, where everyone knows who she is and that her father was their DARE officer? How would you feel? If Jeff was soo caring and loving and would do anything for you, how could he leave his FAMILY in this position? If you are soo close with his family, well I don’t recall seeing you at his house when he was there, or afterwards to help pick up the pieces. Kaylee, I don’t recall seeing you there help to clean out the house to sell things to pay the utilities and buy food. Were you there when the State Police were there overturning her house with a K-9…no? Ok, because I was. How about when Jeff was leading a double life for the past 5 years, claiming to be working overtime or away for training, he was on vacation with his girlfriend, paying her rent and bills, dining out or going to the casino, while his actual family was at home hoping he would come home safe from work. Charging the credit card for trips to the Bahamas with his girlfriend….and then leaving all the bills for his wife with no job to pay for. Yeah, that’s the Jeff we know. So instead of praising him and praying for his “family” that you are soo close with, how about step up and help the family he destroyed.
Actually, YES I WAS THERE. Being in the position I was in, I WAS IN NO PLACE TO BE TALKING ABOUT THIS BUT YOURE PUTTING ME IN ONE!!!!!!!! Maybe if you were to show love and compassion there wouldn’t have been a need for it to be found somewhere else. Not to mention he’s the one that pays all your bills and always did regardless of what was going on and who he was with! Probably didn’t think I knew that? LOL!! Unfortunately for you, you are no where near “Done with gossip” because that’s exactly what you are doing honey! You only know what Jo told you and do not know the whole story so perhaps you should watch your mouth. He tried numerous times to talk to his kids and have a relationship without any effort back from them. I don’t know who you think you are coming after me about this because I “wasn’t there” but maybe instead of running your mouth you should educate yourself. That seems to be the problem with most of you.
DEAR ASSHAT ANONYMOUS, CEARLY MY DAUGHTER KAYLEE HAS MORE COMPASSION IN HER PINKY THAN OU DO IN YOUR ENTIRE BODY!! DONT HIDE WHO YOU ARE SHORT BUS!!! WE ALL WANT TO KNOW THE MORON DRINKING THE FUCKTARD KOOLAID!!! ALSO KAYLEE HAS COMPLETE KNOWLEDGE OF THE ENTIRE SITUATION!!!! THAT BEING SAID, DO THE WORLD A FAVOR AND STFU BC ANYONE WHO READS WHAT YOU HAVE TO SAY WILL ONLY GET DUMBER, AND THE WORKD HAS ENOUGH DUMBASSES I.E. YOU!!!! SHARE WHO YOU ARE. WE CAN DO LUNCH!!! SIGNED JD HALLISEY
PS
ALLS WELL THAT ENDS OK
SO FUCK YOU
AND HAVE A NICE DAY!!!
Kayle Hallisey, What family do you want people to pray for? The family with his beautiful wife of 17 years and two beautiful girls or the lot lizzard druggie that he left his beautiful family for.He left his family high and dry not paying support. His soon to be x wife struggles every day to put food on the table and pay the bills and raise the girls.He has had no contact with the girls.What kind of father does that? He is a sick pathetic druggie.He had help before with his drug problem and guess what it didn’t work.These kind of people don’t want to stop so why try to help them when they don’t want to help themselves.My theory about druggies is let them die from it since they are too stupid to listen.They should not even administor narcan to these kind of people just let them go.People know what drugs can do to you so why be so stupid and take them.He found a lot lizzard to do drugs with him and by no means will she ever put a patch on his x wifes A_s.Known fact that when your husband cheats on you and finds another women she is the scum off the bottom of the fish tank.She is not as pretty or as smart as the wife he left for.Maybe you should take a good look at her picture and her sisters.Look like they have been rode hard and put out in the pasture.I am glad he is loosing everything and he will never be abel to keep his head up high again for he is embarrased for what he has done and he will avoid people at all cost because he can’t take the truth he has to walk away or hide since he told so many lies.Ask his wife she will tell you the truth.Also, people don’t need to be educated on drugs you take them you die so be it.With all this being said you pray for him and his bottom feeder girlfriend while the rest of us pray for his beautiful family he threw away.May he get the punnishment he deserves and more.Hang him by his balls and forget he ever existed.No compassion for people like this.You do the crime you do the time!!!!!!
For every single one of you with a foul word to say about him maybe you should take into account that like I’ve said before THIS CAN HAPPEN TO ANYONE. I feel sorry for you all that have no compassion and are so judge mental. If it were someone you were close with I’m sure you would not be saying the same thing. Perhaps it’s you who is corrupt.
Lcey Mrks another outstanding citizen in a position of authority!
Saw this too!
SMH – SMH – SMH…I do that so often around these parts
That’s so crazy..
I apologize this is so long. Being a Grateful Recovering Addict for 9+ Years, My Hope is That He Will Be Able to Overcome the Demon of Addiction, Guilt, and Shame and maybe one day, help others who some people in our society consider *scum – low life – losers – trash – etc.. * I by no means pretend to be an expert on anything, but having Lived through It and “Living With It,” There are many misconceptions you can not possibly understand, unless you have it. My addiction, like many others, started with opiates at age 37. I did Not just say one day, I WANT to become an addict. In fact, other times I was prescribed pain medication I rarely finished it. This Time I was taking it for a chronic pain injury. The longer I took it, the less effective it became (tolerance) Talking with an addiction doctor, after the fact, He explained that *your body quits making its own natural endorphins* therefore, I was PRESCRIBED larger doses, then stronger medicines. I Honestly don’t know when the addiction actually “took over” I had explained on different occasions how sick I became if I Didn’t take it. I was told it was *physical dependence* (for surely a 37-year-old, Employed Wife, and Mother of 2 wasn’t an *addict – junkie*) Fast Forward 3 years. I *required* more and more to keep the pain even bearable and from becoming deathly sick. I would do almost anything (I’m Not proud of this) to obtain them. I altered a prescription I was given, except in my addictive (not) thinking, the *altered amount* did not even divide equally into a 30 day supply Duh… I was charged with Felony Forgery. Every day before this arrest I would tell myself I could wean MYSELF off, so I wouldn’t become ill, and continue to work and “live” life! The cycle continued, over and over, added with more guilt. I *judged* myself like I had judged others with this * CHOICE – WEAKNESS * to Use. Since I had never been in trouble before, not even a speeding or parking ticket, I was sentenced to the ARD program and 2 YEARS probation, oh but you see that’s *not really* what it was… Not Knowingly, I paid my Fines – Court Costs in Full, THEREFORE, in Beaver County’s Eyes, I WAS CURED. My 2 YEAR Probation ended up being 2 MONTHS, In which I met with my probation officer once. You see, I’m not making excuses, or placing blame on anyone other than myself, but the next time you hear ” THEY DON’T WANT TO HELP THE ADDICTS RECOVER – IT’S ONLY ABOUT THE MONEY!! Believe it.. By Gods Grace, I Haven’t Contributed Again to this Money racquet! They receive too much revenue from this vicious cycle set up for failure, It will never become about HELPING the addicts successfully recover or trying to remove any of the negative stigmas of being one!!!!
What is the MO? Is he an addict? I don’t think he was selling what he was taking because some of the things taken are weird and don’t make sense like the glass pipe, metal spoon, syringe, and 1/2 a pill.
He can always get a job with Tony the Midget in the Sheriff’s Office. Standards so low there they hire anyone who worships Tony & his band of losers. Take Lackovich and make him Sheriff’s DARE Czar. He REALLY likes kids!
Tip of iceberg in Beaver County. Start with Sheriff and “misplaced” funds, then Ambridge and keep on sniffing. Lots of skeletons in the local police departments. If their was any honor instead of the blue wall of silence they would rat the thieves and liars out to clean up their departments.
What was done is wrong. There is no denying that. But he cared about those kids he worked with. All three of my children loved Officer Stone as well as the rest of the schools he taught at. I pray that he finds the help he needs and can move forward from this. So many commenters have asked why he didn’t ask for help. I can’t imagine being in his situation that being easy. I’m sure he thought, like most, he could control it. It got out of hand. Officer Stone was great to the community. I am also very encouraged to see how very few people have shit on him in the comments section. It gives me hope.
It’s all better now for the Center Twp. Police . They set up a brilliant sex sting op and caught someone trying to pay for sex. They certainly know where the priorities lay. BWWAAAAAHHAHAAAAA.