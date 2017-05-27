The Beaver County Bureau of Elections has declared attorney Lauson Cashdollar the winner of Beaver Borough’s Democratic Mayoral primary. Cashdollar’s victory was announced just this week after county officials finished tabulating all of the write-in votes from the May 16th municipal primary elections.

Attorney Cashdollar told the Beaver Countian he made a decision to launch a write-in campaign for mayor less than one week before the election, calling friends and associates asking for their votes and organizing volunteers to stand at polling locations handing out little slips of paper with his name on it.

Lauson Cashdollar will face off against incumbent Republican Mayor Thomas Hamilton in the November 7th general elections.

Cashdollar said he was inspired to run for mayor after representing a small group of residents from Beaver Borough in a court action to obtain access to dash cam video showing the controversial arrest of James Edward Cicco by Officer Jeffrey Wijnen-Riems and his K-9 partner Czar.

“Over the past few weeks I had learned various things about Officer Wijnen-Riems’ handling of his dog, or rather mishandling of his dog, during the stop of Mr. Cicco,” said attorney Lauson Cashdollar. “I was very concerned that this had happened because I was aware of another troubling instance where the dog had been deployed by the officer. I was even more concerned by the fact that the current Mayor, the Police Chief, and Council, did not seem to be taking any action with respect to correcting the issues with the dog.”

Lauson Cashdollar said that if elected mayor he would remove K-9 Cicco from service — at least as it relates to patrol duties in which the dog could be called upon to perform bite-work. Cashdollar said he also believes the Beaver Borough Police Department is in need of more oversight than is being offered by incumbent Mayor Thomas Hamilton, especially considering that Beaver Borough Council has named Dan Madgar not only Chief of Police but also Borough Manager.

Cashdollar pointed to a recent proposal by Madgar to limit the ability of those affiliated with the Borough to speak about issues involving the town as one example of a cause for concern.

“That astounded me to the point where I realized that there were issues, serious issues, with what was going on in Beaver. I decided to attempt to place myself in a position where I could remedy some of those issues or shortcomings,” said Cashdollar.

The attorney said he believes he will have an uphill battle ahead of him and considers himself the underdog in the race.

“I am aware that there are a group of people who have an interest in allowing improprieties and other issues to continue as they are,” said Cashdollar. “They will go to great lengths to see to it that I will not get the opportunity as Mayor to correct them. I nonetheless feel compelled to offer myself as a candidate, and if people in Beaver deem it appropriate, to then take the actions that need to be taken, and to bring back into the Borough discipline for wrongdoing.”