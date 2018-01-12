The Beaver County Law Department is researching whether public memorials and dedications of public buildings need to be discussed and voted on by elected officials in a public meeting, with Commissioner Sandie Egley now saying she wants to have discussions about a plaque that was recently dedicated in memory of a former employee.
The memorial plaque was installed outside of the Jurors’ Lounge on the second floor of the courthouse, which has now been dedicated and officially renamed into the “A.R. ‘Rich’ DeFilippi Jurors’ Lounge” — DeFilippi had worked as the county’s Chief Court Administrator before his death in August of last year.
Officials say it is the first time Beaver County has ever dedicated a portion of the courthouse to an individual.
According to county officials, the monument was approved by President Judge Richard Mancini. Before the plaque was installed, an email was sent back and forth between the Courts and the Board of Commissioners asking if there would be any objection to the dedication — all three Commissioners unanimously stated there was not. No public notice was given that officials were considering a permanent memorial be installed in the courthouse, the matter was never discussed during a public work session of the Board of Commissioners, and no vote was taken by officials at a public meeting approving the dedication of the public space.
County Commissioners told the Beaver Countian they did not review any design specifications for the plaque before agreeing to it and did not inquire as to what its size would be or what would be appearing on it. Along with the man’s name, the plaque also includes his likeness and a memorial statement with biographical information, the last words he spoke to his family members, and the following description of his work: “He committed himself to enhancing and pioneering the Beaver County Courts to the highest professional level which is exemplified in many other Courts across this Commonwealth today. Rich will forever be remembered for his loyalty, graciousness and professional treatment toward his Board of Judges, his employees and the public which he served and loved on a daily basis.”
Several women told the Beaver Countian they were personally opposed to the memorial as they felt DeFilippi had not done enough during his tenure to ensure court employees conducted themselves professionally or that female employees were being treated with due respect. Some women have previously described their working environment as at times being similar to a “frat house” and have said there is a “good ol’ boys club” that is largely protective of male employees and dismissive of women’s concerns.
“[Court Administrator Richard] DeFilippi was in his office smoking a cigarette, he looked up at me and said, ya chick you have your hands full there. That was it […] Like I said, it’s like a frat house there and the boys all have each other’s backs, they’re tight and they will try to discredit everything and everyone.”
– Phyllis Deluca, former county court employee
“It looks to me like [Court Administrator] Rich [DeFilippi] isn’t able to do anything because he’s up to his neck in all of this too.”
– Rick Darbut, then-Human Resources Director
During their public work session on Wednesday, the Beaver Countian asked the Commissioners of previous concerns raised publicly by some female employees.
“It’s a personnel issue so I’m not going to talk publicly about it,” said Commissioner Tony Amadio. “We already said it was OK,” added Amadio, referring to the memorial to DeFilippi.
Commissioner Dan Camp said he had no comment.
Commissioner Sandie Egley said she had not considered the symbolic nature of the tribute when she approved it, “I never really took into account the enormous amount of conversation that would revolve around a memorial or a dedication […] I would like to revisit this with the Law Department and have a discussion with [them].”
Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles said he was not prepared to answer the Beaver Countian’s question about whether the dedication of a public facility, and the installation of a permanent memorial in a public space, needed to be deliberated and voted on in a public meeting rather than privately through emails.
I would like to hang a plaque at the Brady’s Run Porta John Shit houses dedicating them to Judge Richard Mancini and the Beaver County Commissioners. Do you think we need to vote on that ? Or can we just do it ?
It appears that there is a concern as to the understanding of the level of responsibilities and duties the job of commissioner carries. High level goals and long term outcomes for the county. I agree that the county should be included in decision making process of all aspects of County business no matter how minimal it may seem. Two heads are better than one. Instead of fighting against the female in the group show some respect and listen to what she has to say. The good ole boys days have been gone for decades learn how to work together and quit ousting someone just because of their gender. . Why not revisit the issue since it has obviously become an issue. Keep up the good work Sandy. From budgeting to memorials this girl is on it!!! You go girl. Least you aren’t sitting on your thumbs clueless. Cant get anything accomplished by sweeping it under the rug…Stick to your guns…
Why didn’t you give it any thought, Sandie? You certainly had to be aware of this man’s behavior and attitude towards women. I don’t understand why more thought wasn’t given to a memorial of anyone much less this man. I get more and more sickened by the deeds, lack of thinking etc. in that courthouse.
Amadio is such a pompous ass. Camp is clueless and weak. Mancini has already proven himself unworthy of respect. Sandy may be in over her head but al least puts forth the effort to make rational decisions and correct wrongs. It’s time for the good ole boys to take the fall…long long overdue. Take the plaque down. Take it down! Take it down! Take it down!
Simple Solution – There will be no dedication to any one person at the courthouse. Someone needs to remind Judge Richard Mancini-” Disregard any need felt loyalties, stick to your duties.”
Amadio is a rubber-stamper who relies on the completely ill-prepared law department for his decisions. Camp follows Amadio’s lead. The biggest offense is neither of them know the responsibilities of their jobs. Commissioner Egley has never said “no comment” or used any excuse not to answer a question. Thank you for asking them, JP.
@Marsha agreed the “NO COMMENT” is getting very old.
Camp, Give a little effort. Who knows, one day a “Camp’s Beaver County House of Waffling.”
courthouse1
They can’t even keep the right time on the clock for Christ’s sake.
Just a wild guess, but maybe Camp was advised by his “supporters” to keep his mouth shut (if he wants any chance of getting re-elected) 🙂
Why/how did Judge Mancini approve this? It is none of his concern, his concern should be fair and impartial court proceedings, nothing else . Who paid for this plaque?
How about the Taxpayers of Beaver County Lounge, or just nothing at all.
You son of a bitches knew about this plaque for a long time. This didn’t happen over night. WTF does ” not talk about it publicly” mean? Who the fuck do theses fuckers think they are, Secret Service? You are all public employees working in a public building. Flip and Mable at the coroners office must not have got the “no smoking” memo. Anyway, you fucking lying, cheating, thieving bastards are done, and you know it! You should all be sent to a shithole country to live in exile.
You bunch of self serving predators get paid $75,000 a year to represent the people that elected you. Then you talk down to us, rob us, and ignore us all together. You come to work when you want to, with no ties, jackets or socks, looking like fucking bums. I for one despise the way you conduct yourself and pose yourself and your phony baloney treatment of the people that pay your salary, health insurance, retirement benefits and probably cell phones too. Can’t even adhere to a NO SMOKING rule while on the job. You are not public servants, you are ignorant, arrogant pricks that got lucky. I might just throw my hat in the ring for Commissioner and no, I do not have any prior experience of thieving, lying, wasting or misspending taxpayers money.
“He committed himself to enhancing and pioneering the Beaver County Courts to the highest professional level which is exemplified in many other Courts across this Commonwealth today.
WHAT IS THAT? IS THAT SUPPOSE TO BE A FUCKING JOKE?
Highest professional level? Are we talking about the same county? I think that plaque is in the wrong courthouse.
Signore should have left him die and rest in peace. All you have done now is caused a big problem and a lot of bad opinions of him dragging his name through the mud. All the time and money that has been spent on this issue, you could have had Rome Monuments build a statue in Signore’s front yard. See if Chief County Solicitor Garen Fedeles is prepared for that!
john, yep there you go again. “Signore should have left him die and rest in peace. All you have done now is caused a big problem and a lot of bad opinions of him DRAGGING HIS NAME THROUGH THE MUD.” John do you not realize you are the one doing the dragging. I hoped you were being honest when you said you had better things to do. Oh well CARRY ON.
To the Commissioners: I am one who would like to see this plaque removed. There is no reason to have additional recognition for an employee, already compensated for his/her job, in wages benefits and pension. Please take down this plaque.
Take the plaque down immediately. First hand accounts report that he was a bully and misogynist. Obviously this occurred before King Mancini was in charge but I’m sure it was common knowledge throughout the court system and the BC Outhouse. That and he aided and abetted Signore by going to Mountaineer on the taxpayers dime while supposedly working. Maybe they need to cut back personnel since obviously they aren’t working too hard. The recurring problem is that NO ONE IN THAT COURTHOUSE GIVES A SHIT ABOUT THE TAXPAYERS. It’s their own little fiefdom. Vote them ALL out!
They need to cut back on employees from 1000 back to about 600 and stop raping the public.
How much money did they end up sinking into this plaque, $250, $500? Let’s not have them spend $2,500 to $5,000 in time “studying” the legality and propriety of this. They waste enough time and money on stupid piss fights and points of contention, get something worthwhile done.
This reminds me of the comments actress Meryl Streep once made about Harvey Weinstein, “he’s a god.” After the revelations were published she claims she knew absolutely nothing, yet warned her actress daughter to stay away from him, all this in Hollywood where there are no secrets.
Wise owl, it’s obvious your clock stuck Beer Thirty about two hours ago.
I never really took into account the enormous amount of conversation that would revolve around a memorial, dragging his name through the mud, Hollywood, … Hollywood ? Really? Solicitor Garen Fedeles, Meryl Streep, Signore, stay away from him, Judge Mancini, Harvey Weinstein, Amadio is such a pompous ass, Commissioner Dan Camp said he had no comment.
TAKE DOWN THE DAMN PLAQUE, and reimburse any funds spent, send the bill to Mancini.
