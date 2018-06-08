Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle has been arrested by Beaver County Detectives.
Court dockets show Joe Perciavalle has been charged with felony distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor, felony unlawful contact with a minor for sending obscene material, and misdemeanor corruption of minors.
Perciavalle is alleged to have distributed a sexually explicit text message to a minor, who law enforcement sources say is the 17-year-old daughter of Sgt. Kenneth Watkins. The smartphone where the messages were allegedly found was confiscated by County Detectives and Aliquippa Police Detectives as part of their investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo.
According to an affidavit filed in the case, the text conversation took place on May 10th at around 6:35 p.m.
According to sources, the message was allegedly sent by Perciavalle as a group text to Sgt. Kenneth Watkins, his wife Stephanie, and their daughter.
According to the complaint, the message “included a video depicting an unknown white female of indeterminate age wearing high heeled boots and a dark colored sweater or jacket. The female was nude from the waist down and was exhibiting her fully exposed vagina and buttocks. The female was on a park swing and she was urinating while swinging.”
After receiving the message from Perciavalle, Kenneth Watkins replied back, “Wow.” Stephanie Watkins responded, “really … perv … my daughter is too young to see this.”
Perciavalle responds, “she is 21.” The girl’s mother replies, “17.”
Perciavalle replies, “and it’s a girl taking a pee … like a true quip hoodrat.”
Stephanie Watkins responds, “even worse.”
Following his arrest Joe Perciavalle was released on $5,000 unsecure bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 11th.
Sgt. Watkins is currently on paid administrative leave due his family’s relationships to DelTondo and his daughter being among the last people to have seen Rachael DelTondo alive.
Perciavalle was installed as acting Chief on Wednesday night after Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative suspension by City Council. Perciavalle had said his first official action as acting Chief would be to recuse the Aliquippa Police Department from the DelTondo homicide investigation and ask Pennsylvania State Police to take over the case.
This is a breaking story. Keep checking back to the Beaver Countian for the latest updates.
OK Lozier, show us how you are going to obstruct justice and wiggle out of bringing the hard ax down on Perciavalle for this heinous crime against a minor child.
You can’t tell me Rachel didn’t know…
Why am I not surprised???
Thanks, JP, for keeping us up to speed on this circus!
You couldn’t make this up if you tried!!
it’s bad enough beaver county has been the laughing stock of Pennsylvania, now the entire country. The entire police department should be disbanded. Start with a clean slate and hire people from outside the tricounty area.
This town makes West Virginia look like the Hamptons un un believable and embarrassing we’re going to be made to be a national laughing stock
2 days as the acting chief and now arrested…what a cesspool of sick!
Sounds FISHY to me. They don’t want that man in charge. He has spoken in the past about the crookedness going on. Especially with the officer Naim case. They are trying to hold him down.
I agree 100% with you. This is a witch Hunt. The Watkins family is knee deep in all this mess.
WPXI reports a tad bit more. It was a group message. Why don’t they come out and just show what was sent?
An image was sent to a small group that included the minor. The sender was listed in the minor’s cellphone as “Uncle Pere,” authorities said.
Right they are making it seem worse than what it is!’ They’ve wanted him out since he spoke about the corruption in the Naim case
Can’t edit: Was supposed to be Uncle Pete
Lozier’s private police force at work. They should be wearing brown shirts.
I don’t know about him but I find it rather SUSPICIOUS that Rachael Deltondos info was “leaked” and when that didn’t work to shut her up she was murdered with Watkins front and center – and now, in light of Couch leave, new CP fired and again, Watkins appears. Seems to me that’s more than coincidental… At least this guy wasn’t murdered… Maybe the new game plan is to act a little smarter. I, along with a few others on here can see right through it though…
Hahahahaha, …..Aliquippa’s own Carlos Danger !! What a fucking piece of trash !
This is nothing but a set up. You’re spot on redhair44.
This is possibly an attempt to get him out of his new position. Seems crazy that only 2 days into his new acting position he is railroaded. They have had those phones for weeks why would they all of a sudden just arrest him for information in the phone. Hmmmmmm!
The name Watkins keeps appearing in these articles. Hmmmm
Drain the swamp! Make Aliquippa Great Again….
Whats goin on down there!
of course but its true! they are ALL going to tell on each other but you cant escape the phones
Is this another shiny object to look at to detract from what’s really going on?
O, what a tangled web we weave when first we practise to deceive!
~Walter Scott
couch prob stayed up all night throwing people under the bus – no cop will just go to jail
Smooth move mottes. Try to get your best friend in there and now this.
The detectives didn’t just find this on the daughter’s phone. They were waiting for the right time to pull the trigger. Maybe that’s a bad choice of words.
All this proves to me is that if they want to discredit you, they will find a way. Lozier, you are slime and this changes nothing. Your little sideshow is not going to make anyone forget about the main attraction.
Lozier, don’t forget, you vouched for these people.
And so, what is a distasteful text sent to a whole group – Watkins didn’t do anything about it then, but as I said, all of a sudden HERE IT IS. but yet Watkins contaminates a crime scene but is ONLY put on paid Admin Leave. Are we going to fall for this Charade? NO
That is 2 down, many more to go !
Ailighetto”s own Carlos Danger, freaking priceless, stay classy Quiptown !
Obviously he is not one of the Stonewall gang. Either that or they are trying to circle the wagons. Day after day this shit gets worse. there is obviously no sense of pride, professionalism, integrity or morality in that police department. A band of hooligans and miscreants wearing a badge to perpetuate their scheming, corruption and lying. Shut down the whole force and start over. Where the f-ck are you hiding DeeWann? You are the leader of this shit storm. Your woeful lack of management skills and corruption paints a clear picture why you are unfit to be a dog catcher in any town. Even a shithole like Aliqhetto deserves better.
Who s phone was it his or hers? or both txt messages hmm Hes a cop he should know that Social Media txts facebook Instagram etc etc can incriminates you Geez what next?
Stonewall’s lack of judgment, character and experience is bubbling to the surface like Kilauea. Hope the hell the shit blows up soon. We CANNOT tolerate two more years of Stonewall and his inept crew.
So Perciavalle said his first official action would be to ask the State Police to take over the Deltondo investigation away from Aliquippa PD and Beaver County Detectives. And now he is arrested by Beaver County Detectives?! They’ve had the Watkins phone for weeks and he’s acting chief for less than 48 hours and he’s arrested. This timing is beyond suspicious. Hoping that some intelligent PSP or Federal agency official is watching these theatrics but am fearful almost everyone will get away with almost everything.
BINGO. IF THE PSP AND FBI WOULD TAKE OVER IT WOULD BE SOLVED INSTANTLY I ASSURE YOU, but while he scum APD and scum BC detectives have it – NO WAY
Wow, this Watkins girl must be a treat …She caught up in all kinds of shee-it !
Bahahahaha, keystone kops and a dipshit mayor , priceless !!! Only in Beaver Co.
Keep up the good work JP ! You truly are an asset to this shithole of a county !
Anyone who lives in Quip knows this is trumped up BS and a set up. Couch & Pudik been trying to throw this kid under the bus for 3 friggin years. They weren’t able to do it cus the kid is clean. So they wait until right after ole Couch is put on leave. The Assistant Chief has good ole Dwan to thank for this BS mess. Get ready to bed over Deeeewan. I’m sure old Couch & Pudik got a good set up for you too.
Mr. Mottes… good thoughts and prayers to you. Don’t think these assholes are beyond setting you up too.
11:45 a.m. story updated with information from the criminal complaint
When is Dateline NBC covering this???
The video is disgusting but he did believe the girl was 21. It’s bad taste and judgment to send it to a young woman but he did not purposefully try to send porn to an underage girl.
https://beavercountian.com/content/daily/aliquippa-assistant-chief-voted-out-of-the-fop-after-beaver-countian-report-detailed-facebook-postings
Remember, Perc has always been a good guy.
Take that with a grain of salt. That lodge also voted to endorse David for sheriff. This is Beaver County!! Wake up BC!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BUjUz_QEh48
Loud mouth Lisa..GET MARTY
I agree with Jane klacik, the entire department and the mayor need to go.i thought the mayor was the boss of the police department. Another one not doing their job.
How does a Pederast only get 5000 dollar bond?
I’d like to know why Watkins didn’t get arrested when he caught Rachael and a 17 year old in a steamed up car at 2 in the morning ? It’s the law that it’s reported to the State… He’s worried about his 17 year Daughter but wasn’t worried about the 17 year old MINOR !
So this guy is in custody? In the custody of people who would probably like to see him laid out next to Rachael DelTondo?
PA State Police…I hope you decide to do something before this guy ‘tries to escape’.