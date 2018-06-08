Acting Aliquippa Police Chief Joseph Perciavalle has been arrested by Beaver County Detectives.

Court dockets show Joe Perciavalle has been charged with felony distribution of sexually explicit material to a minor, felony unlawful contact with a minor for sending obscene material, and misdemeanor corruption of minors.

Perciavalle is alleged to have distributed a sexually explicit text message to a minor, who law enforcement sources say is the 17-year-old daughter of Sgt. Kenneth Watkins. The smartphone where the messages were allegedly found was confiscated by County Detectives and Aliquippa Police Detectives as part of their investigation into the murder of Rachael DelTondo.

According to an affidavit filed in the case, the text conversation took place on May 10th at around 6:35 p.m.

According to sources, the message was allegedly sent by Perciavalle as a group text to Sgt. Kenneth Watkins, his wife Stephanie, and their daughter.

According to the complaint, the message “included a video depicting an unknown white female of indeterminate age wearing high heeled boots and a dark colored sweater or jacket. The female was nude from the waist down and was exhibiting her fully exposed vagina and buttocks. The female was on a park swing and she was urinating while swinging.”

After receiving the message from Perciavalle, Kenneth Watkins replied back, “Wow.” Stephanie Watkins responded, “really … perv … my daughter is too young to see this.”

Perciavalle responds, “she is 21.” The girl’s mother replies, “17.”

Perciavalle replies, “and it’s a girl taking a pee … like a true quip hoodrat.”

Stephanie Watkins responds, “even worse.”

Following his arrest Joe Perciavalle was released on $5,000 unsecure bond. A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for July 11th.

Sgt. Watkins is currently on paid administrative leave due his family’s relationships to DelTondo and his daughter being among the last people to have seen Rachael DelTondo alive.

Perciavalle was installed as acting Chief on Wednesday night after Aliquippa Police Chief Donald Couch was placed on paid administrative suspension by City Council. Perciavalle had said his first official action as acting Chief would be to recuse the Aliquippa Police Department from the DelTondo homicide investigation and ask Pennsylvania State Police to take over the case.

This is a breaking story. Keep checking back to the Beaver Countian for the latest updates.

