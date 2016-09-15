A man who entered the Beaver Borough Police Department last year attempting to file a complaint against a police officer was met by that very officer, who told the man he was the subject of a criminal investigation that produced evidence against him and there would soon be charges filed. As a result, the man never filed his complaint with the department’s chief and instead became a confidential informant for the officer to avoid being prosecuted.
Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems admitted in court this week that everything he told Jesse Ward when he came into the police station to file a complaint against him that day was a lie — the officer had no evidence the man had committed a crime and there were no forthcoming criminal charges against Ward the officer was aware of.
Officer Wijnen-riems’ testimony came during the three-day trial for Autavis Desmond Pugh, who was facing a misdemeanor count of possession and a felony count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
After falsely convincing Ward that he was about to be the subject of a criminal prosecution, Wijnen-riems agreed the man could work off those non-existent charges by becoming a confidential informant for him. According to Wijnen-riems, the man had worked as an informant in the past and proved reliable. The officer testified that he never informed Beaver Borough Police Chief Dan Madgar that Ward had come in to file a complaint against him.
Officer Wijnen-riems alleged that on March 16th of last year he and two other officers met with Jesse Ward at the Beaver Borough Police Station to prepare using him to conduct a drug buy from Autavis Pugh.
The officer testified that he strip-searched the man to make sure he did not have any drugs on him, searched the man’s vehicle to make sure there were no drugs in it, and provided the man with $200 in buy-money which had been photocopied to record its serial numbers. Officers followed Ward to McDonald’s in Beaver, the predesignated buy location. Wijnen-riems testified that Pugh eventually arrived at the location after traveling from New Brighton and entered Ward’s vehicle where the drug transaction occurred.
Pugh was arrested after exiting Ward’s vehicle. The ten stamp bags of heroin that Pugh allegedly sold to Ward were in the car and the prerecorded buy-money was found in Pugh’s pocket. Wijnen-riems testified that nine additional stamp bags of heroin were found on Pugh’s seat in the car he arrived in.
Beaver Police Sergeant Kenneth McCoy took the stand and testified that he was at the scene during the drug sting and helped to make the arrest and secure evidence. McCoy said that when he strip-searched Pugh after he was taken back to the police station, he located an additional five stamp bags of heroin between the man’s buttocks.
A crime lab technician testified that she did a confirmatory test on just one of twenty-four stamp bags submitted by the Beaver Police Department, verifying that the substance was heroin.
Jesse Ward was not called as a witness by prosecutors, with Officer Wijnen-riems testifying the man could not be located.
Following the closing of the prosecution’s case Judge James Ross dismissed the misdemeanor count of possession, ruling the Commonwealth did not meet its burden with that charge due to the way stamp bags of heroin found in various locations had been grouped together when sent for testing. Judge Ross allowed the jury trial to continue on the single felony count of possession with intent to distribute.
Autavis Pugh took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he was not a drug dealer but instead a drug addict who was injecting up to 50 stamp bags a day to support his habit. Pugh testified that Ward was the one selling drugs to him, and that he met the man at McDonald’s that day so he could repay $200 that was previously stolen from him.
In his closing statement, defense attorney Gerald Benyo told the jury they should use their verdict in the case to send a message to the government.
“One of the functions of a jury is to give direction to us as a society,” Benyo told jurors. “The function of a jury is to stand between the vast power of the government and its citizens.”
He asked jurors to focus on all of the alleged evidence that had been testified to by Officer Wijnen-riems that was never disclosed in any report, and about how the patrolman got Jesse Ward to become the confidential informant in the case to begin with.
“This case started with a bad seed,” said attorney Benyo. “[Jesse Ward] walks into the Beaver Police Station […] he’s asking to see the top law enforcement officer in Beaver — the Chief — because he wants to make a complaint […] he does not get to see the Chief, he gets to see the officer he wants to complain about […] As a jury you have to set the standards […] The police and the government have to do things better than what you saw in this case.”
Beaver County Assistant District Attorney Ashley Elias told jurors they needed to focus on the actual evidence presented in the case — evidence which proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Autavis Desmond Pugh possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it.
Elias reminded jurors that Pugh arrived at McDonald’s after being contacted by the confidential informant who told him he wanted to buy heroin, that drugs were found on his seat in the car he arrived in and also found in the informant’s vehicle after the transaction. She pointed to the heroin that was found in between the suspect’s buttocks during a strip search, and noted the packaging of all the drugs had identical markings. She told jurors not to forget the previously recorded buy-money that was found in Pugh’s pocket and asked jurors to consider how Pugh had managed to afford the nearly $15,000 a month she calculated it would have cost to feed his self-admitted drug addiction.
She also conceded one of attorney Benyo’s primary points.
“Did Officer Wijnen-riems lie to [Jesse Ward]? Yes he did,” Elias said. “But so what?
Elias told the jury there were no laws or rules prohibiting it.
After an afternoon of deliberations jurors came back with their verdict for Autavis Pugh — guilty.
District Attorney David Lozier lauded the jury’s decision in the case.
“Justice was done, the jury rendered a verdict that was appropriate based on the evidence,” Lozier told the Beaver Countian. “Our office will do everything we can to continue this fight against the heroin epidemic.”
Defense Attorney Gerald Benyo issued a statement following the verdict expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the investigating officer.
“I understand and respect the jury’s decision,” said Benyo. “I am disappointed that any police officer in Beaver County would believe it appropriate, justified or just plain acceptable under any circumstance to lie about having enough evidence to file felony criminal charges against a citizen when there was in fact no evidence of any criminal conduct. I find it even more unacceptable when the goal of the lie is to force someone to become a confidential informant […] I am mindful of the fact that the vast majority of police officers I encountered over the past 23 years of practicing criminal law would not contemplate the type conduct that came to light in this case and I am grateful for that fact. I hope the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office joins me in publicly stating this type of conduct and coercive lies have no place in law enforcement. There must be a different and higher standard of conduct that we expect and strive for in the criminal courts of Beaver County.”
District Attorney David Lozier declined to comment specifically about Officer Wijnen-riems’ actions in the case, but did address the issue in more general terms.
“I think the readers of the Beaver Countian know that officers may lie to their confidential informants during the course of their investigations,” he said.
Beaver needs to do something about that officer…..like yesterday.
Why don’t you just go down to the police station and file a complaint against him… oh wait.
I’m not saying this cop doesn’t sound like a real douchebag, but here’s a little food for thought. If you’re a person who follows the law in the first place, some asshole wouldn’t be able to con you into believing you did something wrong. An honest person would be able to tell them they are full of shit and go fuck themselves…………………
This is one of things that many people do not realize and one the things that is terribly wrong with law enforcement. Police officers regularly lie about everything and its no problem, but if a citizen were to lie to police officer that citizen just committed a crime. This needs to stop. This is how false confessions come about and lives are ruined. Intimidation. We supposedly live in a free society, but it seems we are very quickly becoming subjects to the government and not free citizens.
walking a very fine line but not against the law. this officers behavior is obviously acceptable to his superiors. no fan of these type of methods. very dirty. but that said anything to do with heroin well its a very dirty game.
Now Wijnen-Reims’ infamous traffic stop and 32 drug arrests start to make sense.
Extortion isn’t exactly fair play now, is it? And to have the end justify the means? Does that include letting your dog eat people?
Wow!
There is no way in hell that I would trust this cop. Get rid of him. NOW!
The message here is quite clear. People who commit crimes are subhuman POS to these people, and cops can do anything they want to them, without fear of repercussions. When this cop stopped the guy with his car, he seemingly had “carte blanche” to attack him and maybe even kill him with his dog to “bring him to justice”. Apparently, that attitude pervades the police department, and it is time Council starts to rein in the goon squad.
People who commit these crimes ARE subhuman POS. They need something in their life to change their decision making skills…
GERALD BENYO FOR DISTRICT ATTORNEY !
Another point. Does anyone out there think that DA Lozier has any objectivity at all now regarding the dog attack incident and this Beaver Patrolman ? Does anyone think the fix is in on that case too ? The FBI needs to see that video and interview those witnesses ASAP, because Beaver County law enforcement is not to be trusted.
We serve, and protect…… and lie…..
Benyo just getting his name out there for his run for office. Not that the Beaver officer isn’t crooked either…. They both are.
Savvy, Your bow tie is crooked.
How is Benyo “crooked”? Evidence?
This cop could not do what he does without Chief/Manager Magyar’s blessings. And I have to believe that Magyar’s friends on Beaver Council have given the go-ahead as well. It’s on their shoulders now. That makes it a community issue, one that should be presented to Council for public inspection and debate and vote. The drug war is nasty, and might involve extreme interventions, but I cannot believe these cops switch gears immediately and treat “average” citizens much differently. Apparently not, as has been reported about Officer Wijnen-Reims’ history of excessive force behavior. This article is not about a drug trial — it is about another instance of thug behavior by this cop. “Anything goes” has become a driving force in that department, and it is time to draw a line for what constitutes acceptable cop behavior. It helps Benyo’s client’s case, because his client could have been reacting to what could be predicted as a bad outcome, no matter what he did, and that this cop would lie about it.
When dealing with these kinds of people you sometimes have to go outside the line to bring them in. I say good get the heroin off the streets, most average joes do not have what it takes to comprehend what needs done. Everyone is quick to bash the police on the methods. Follow a roach and it will lead you to a bigger infestation.
I find it very disturbing that you look at people as roaches, no matter what their crime. There is a line for a reason and it is NEVER OK to “go outside” it or cross it. Why bother having a line? Jesse Ward was not a roach or POS, He was a man looking for help from the police. No different then if you walked in there. And trust me, NOBODY, (including you), is a saint in the eyes of Jeffery Wijnen-riems, Only potential victims,
Obviously you have no idea who you are defending when you speak about Ward. Check out his list of previous crimes. VERY different from myself but I can not speak on your behalf as to differences. As for Pugh, just one of his many charges would be assisting in breaking into a woman’s home, beating her, tying her up and stealing what their posse needed. Officers of the law have more knowledge of prior convictions than we do. So when you argue someone’s innocence maybe check it out first.
Wijnen-riems’ own testimony under oath said: “everything he told Jesse Ward … was a lie — the officer had no evidence the man had committed a crime and there were no forthcoming criminal charges against Ward the officer was aware of.”
If the police had no evidence and there were no forthcoming criminal charges then how is not innocent? What is he guilty of? Obviously, he must have paid his debt to society in the past IF he was convicted before. Once the debt is paid you can not go back on him and claim he owes more just because you don’t like him or because YOU want to hold a resentment.
This is LAPD from the early 90’s all over again. Officers that think they can do whatever they want with impunity. A Justice system that rationalizes and covers up for it. If officers like Jeffery Wijnen-riems are allowed to continue doing whatever he likes he will only get worse and worse, never better. There is no reason for him to stop and he will never be satisfied. We have already had a man seriously injured for “driving slow and kept pressing his brakes.” He put an innocent citizen in a very dangerous situation forcing him to go undercover and make a drug deal under false pretenses. And an ADA says “So what”? People are Killed all the time in a drug deal gone bad. This is why cops go through training, have laws to protect them, wear bullet proof vest, have guns and dogs etc… Did Mr. Ward have any of that?
Jesse Ward should sue Beaver PD and Jeffery Wijnen-riems for putting him in such a dangerous position! Jeffery Wijnen-riems should be fired immediately and charge with reckless endangerment at the very least. If he is allowed to continue, eventually the citizens will take matters in there own hands because they feel there is no justice being provided for them. I would hate to see a repeat of LA riots when we should have learned from the past.
Wouldn’t it be obstruction if Mr. Ward was denied his right to file a complaint?
The assumption here is that all addicts and drug pushers are subhuman POS. Visit 4th Floor Heritage Valley or Gateway Rehab or even the counselor’s office at your high school, and you will likely run into one of your neighbor’s kids, a cop’s relative or even a doctor’s or judge’s kid high on drugs or just hung over. But you won’t hear about them. Drugs don’t select only the POS subhumans lying in the gutter. My guess is some sorry soul is reading these comments before he/she can sober up enough or get high enough to report to school, their truck run or to nurse in a doctor’ office to start the day. It affects EVERY social level, and if you don’t realize that, you deserve to have this guy and his dog eat you too.
As a caveat, Wijnen-Reims would not be as successful as a predator with middle or upper class educated people. They would be able to see through the bullshit and call his bluffs.
I disagree with that Raven. I think Wijnen-Reims uses everyone including “middle or upper class educated people” to some degree or another. He just knows if he injures them they have the money to hire an attorney and sue, But they are naive enough to believe anything he says because they do not see themselves as roaches or POS. They still believe all cops are good guys and would never do anything wrong to them.
I agree, Windchasing. He’s a predator.
More power to the police department. I think I will send Officer Wijnen-Reims a personal thank you for getting another POS off the streets. Why is it you don’t hear innocent people complaining about how a cop did them wrong in this case? Ward and Pugh are both CRIMINALS and both deal heroin to people all over our community and guess what, when they don’t have enough money to feed their habit they go to innocent law abiding citizens homes, beat you, your kids and your dogs, and steal what they want. So, if you ever get a drug addict or dealer knocking down your front door, will you be calling the police? When the police arrive will you be lecturing them about how dirty and underhanded their tactics of locking up criminals are? Let the cops do their job
Oh, but you do you ” hear innocent people complaining about how a cop did them wrong in this case”, look at the $90,000 lawsuit that Beaver settled. What happened to facts and truth, or are peoples perceptions (right or wrong) all that matters anymore?
I was holding back any comment until I read what you just said Bingo. I have read all of these comments and Raven I must say you are a scholar… I agree there are innocent people being victimized as low life scumbags when in reality they are people. They are human they are Gods creation. No different than you and I. You dont know the circumstances of their lives to judge what they do or why. Take your blinders off this is a serious problem throughout our nation. Its not just a Beaver County thing. Educate yourselves before you ridicule and call anyone a scumbag… Try helping these people try understanding their reasoning. It could happen to you, your daughter, your grandchild your spouse then what are you going to do close your mind belittle them sick the dog on them to prove a point that you are any better. What the hell is the matter with you people. Where is your compassion… If you are all such decent human beings then reach out and ask yourself how can you help? what can you do?.. Go visit Gateway rehab, go to an AA/NA meeting… volunteer your services to counsel these young adults. There’s a reason they are so messed up… Its because of close minded uncaring people who have no empathy… Check your own morals and values… And for the record retrain our officers to recognize who’s a criminal and who isn’t for Christs sake they are so power hungry they are literally ruining the lives of innocent law biding citizens… We live in a society of fear…and distrust… Officer Wiejn- Riems you should be ashamed of yourself… did you really have to unleash a dog on a boy innocently driving home with no intention of doing anything criminal except going home and going to bed . he wasn’t a threat to you what so ever… You need your head examined …. You were way out of line… Youre supposed to protect and serve… How can you justify your actions… I agree get this maniac off the police force … He has done nothing but display poor judgement…I think he needs a full mental evaluation the guys a ticking time bomb…
Vicki why don’t you track Mr Cicco down or Mr Ward, or Mr Pugh, invite them into your life, open your doors to them and do the “right thing” show them the way. You’re right, they need help so instead of telling everyone else to have a different view, lead by example. Yeah, call them up and invite them over to your house since they are such innocent, good people. Please remember to keep us all posted as to how that turns out. When it spirals out of control, make sure you don’t call the evil police though! Also, we don’t live in a society of fear. The people who are afraid are the ones who have things to hide. Others that are afraid are the sheep that follow blindly what the new sensitivity fad is. Apparently this year it’s “in” to be sensitive to criminals and blame all the wrongs of the world on police departments. Careful that bandwagon doesn’t run your ass over!!!
So often in Beaver County, criminals leave the courtroom with a slap in the wrist. That is, if they ever make it to the court room at all. ADA’s wheel and deal and do whatever they can to avoid going to trial. Most of them go into cases with a thousand excuses why a plea should be offered. As a result, criminals skate by with a bare minimum punishment. This officer, though his methods may be questionable, is not framing innocent people. Not in this case or the previous one regarding Mr. Cicco. Neither Mr. Cicco, nor Mr. Ward were innocent civilians just spending their days abiding by the law. And no, being an addict does not make someone a low class POS. But other decisions do. Look into these men’s backgrounds. They are not upstanding citizens. The choices they have made as adults have been poor, and have endangered others. Maybe Officer Wijnen-Reims methods are questionable, but sometimes, when the means justify the end, I won’t complain. Yes, officers are trained on proper procedure. But I would imagine after years of interacting with the same criminals and watching the court system fail, it would be easy to learn that going by the book doesn’t always cut it. So if cutting corners gets more addicts and drug dealers off the streets, so be it. If it puts more child molesters and rapists in jail, I’m all for it. Because far too many people in Beaver County’s law enforcement community are far too comfortable with taking the easiest, cheapest, least time consuming way out.
And no, regular citizens are not trained in the same way law enforcement is. But anyone with any sense knows to pull over when there is a cop behind you with his lights flashing, most anyone with any sense knows that drugs are illegal, and by using or selling they risk being arrested.
“This officer, though his methods may be questionable, is not framing innocent people.” That is TOTAL BS!
Ben Capo told the officer to mail him his traffic citation, which is perfectly within his rights. The officer instead of mailing it decided to follow him into a restaurant and arrest him. Witness testimony contradicts what the officers.
Also, from the BCTimes- “Stiles said that she was arrested Oct. 21, 2004, after she witnessed a fight at the McDonald’s restaurant in Vanport Township, and that Wijnen-Riems falsely accused her of being drunk.” Notice how it says FALSELY? Case was dropped.
There is more, much much more, but it will all probably fall on deaf ears….
But hey, gotta support the police right?
So let me ask you; Where does it stop? If you think is is OK to lie to put someone in jail and disregard someone else’s safety why would he stop there? Why wouldn’t he lie in the courtroom also? Would that be OK? Half of you seem to think so just because you believe these people are beneath you. I do not know Mr. Ward or his history but from what I read in the story I do not see where he is a “criminal” low life. Maybe he was arrested in the past and has since received treatment and reformed his life.
Why bother writing a book if they are not going to follow it and everyone is going to turn a blind eye to it anyway? It is not the police’s job to “put them away”. It is only there job to arrest, not judge and pass sentence. (Arrest means Stop them from doing what they are currently doing.)
You seem to have little sympathy or empathy for these people just because a dirty cop accused them. Probably because you or your children have not been accused YET. And before you say it will never happen because I don’t do anything wrong…. You do not have to do anything wrong to be accused of something.
This image from his Facebook page, before it was taken down, is the most telling image of all.
How does this POS still have a job? The blue wall of silence is alive and well in Beaver. Which is why I will be letting the businesses I USED to frequent in Beaver know that I will no longer be spending my money there as long as this POS is still in the BPD. Money talks.
The main reason why I am so outspoken about this cop is that I believe, in my opinion, that directly or indirectly, intentionally or unintentionally. with good intentions or with justifiable anger, someone, somewhere, is going to be killed as a result of his actions. The history of his behavior is too compelling to ignore. One can only hope that attorney Benyo is successful in his defense of his client who was maimed by the cop’s dog, so that some action can be taken against him. He would likely end up as a Sheriff deputy in Tony Guy’s fired cop rehabilitation program, but that is better than being on the predatory prowl daily in public.
My opinion is that drug dealers don’t play fair…why should law enforcement? If the police officer was able to bluff they guy into thinking felony charges were pending, then the guy must have had a reason to believe it was true. Personally, I think what the officer did here was pretty crafty, and it got a drug dealer and user who is somehow supporting a $15K a month habit off the streets. I know I’m going to get thumbs down on this one, but for me, the ends do in fact justify the means in this case.
How or why can you believe that you won’t get the same treatment?! Whet is the good guy/ bad guy line?
I won’t get the same treatment because I don’t use or sell drugs. If he tells me he has a case against me, I know it’s not true.
“First they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Socialist.
Then they came for the Trade Unionists, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Trade Unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—
Because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.”
Martin Niemöller
So now we’re comparing drug dealers with holocaust victims? No wonder we have such a drug problem in Beaver county
I was actually just pointing out the stupidity of people’s “it can never happen to me” perspective. But often those same people won’t change their ignorant attitude until something DOES happen to them, which I can only hope for in this case.
So you’re saying you hope something bad happens to me so I learn my lesson? And you have the audacity to call me ignorant because you don’t agree with my opinion? How dare you. You probably call yourself a Christian, don’t you? You need to do a thorough self-assessment on your values and beliefs.
What internal affairs/referral/counseling/psychological/psychiatric services are available for Beaver cops with mental health problems?
Here is another question; what referral/counseling/psychological/psychiatric services will this convicted drug deal now access to that he wouldn’t have had he not been convicted? This may save the guy’s life and help to rehabilitate him. Isn’t that the point?
In an emergency? For the perp here, 0 to none. For the cop, he could walk into the Staunton Clinic in Rochester this afternoon.
No. The point should be to safe guard society from the druggie!!
should this officer be allowed to continue inflicting his particular brand of mindless violence on the public. no.but in this particular instance his behavior may have been reprehensible and dishonorable behavior for a police officer. but in this instance he didn’t break criminal law.civil case against him that is another matter.this guy has committed more than enough acts of violence and should have been prosecuted 10 times over.before this current incident even happened.
dirty
Does anyone have a photo of the officer? I want to make sure when I am driving through Beaver that I am not stopped…which happened when I was on my way to Adult Literacy as a tutor..I wonder if it was him…looked at my windshield sticker and my plate sticker. First time anything like that happened in all my years of driving.
As per your request WiseOwl:
I choose police lives over drug dealer lives every time.
Oh my…a police officer looked at your stickers to see if they were valid?! That must have been so traumatic for you.
Anything to get the drugs and druggies off the street. Oh wait, Lozier will just recommend probation, anyway. These drug cases are mindless exercises.
I think cops should stop lieing to criminals when criminals stop lieing to cops.
Good idea Icanread, When he pulls you over for driving slow and pressing your breaks you can tell him YOU will gladly do an undercover sting for him instead of the ticket. Then probably get shot when the drug dealer get probation and you are now a “snitch”.
“”Anything” to get the drugs and druggies off the street.”
Look at Jesse Ward’s online docket. He’s not some innocent driver. He’s a repeat offender. That’s what made the cop’s story about his pending arrest so believable. We would be better off with him off the streets, too.
That was all in the past and has no bearing on what he is or is not doing TODAY. I’m sure if we looked up your school records K-12 there would be something in there too. Should we hold that against you today? Maybe we would be better off with you off the streets too? Or is your sainthood just around the corner?
Perhaps Ward was gullible and Wijnen-Reims was smart enough to use that against him. If he were dealing with some educated middle-upper class he may use a different tactic to get what he wants. Perhaps threaten them with false accusations and say; Do it or it will cost you a fortune in attorney fees, lost time at work, reputation and bad press. Wijnen-Reims is a predator. He knows what to use on whom and when to get what he wants.
Live by the sword die by the sword you make a conscious choice to drugs. You made choices that lead you there. Bad decisions pretty much define addicts. If it take this officer to lie until his teeth fall out to get it off the streets. Thank you for doing what many could not. Drug dealers and the people they control should not be spared mercy. They are selling this junk to kids just to make money. It is really easy to talk like you have some insight into how that works works. Some made up fantasy that if you stay true it all works out. It does not to kill a monster you must become as much a monster. The society has created this loop holes in justice for roaches to slip through. You go to work as a nurse everyday you see sick people and hate the medical system and its politics but at least at the end of the day you touched some ones life. Police are no different they see scum bag after scum bag get charged and walk away to do it again.
As for the fellow or lady whom stated I will no longer use a business as a result of this. You act like your really cause long any harm to that officer or the department. Just the people who are trying to make a living in that town. If the place could not be more screwed up.
@Beavertaxpayer…you say ” drug dealers and the people they control should not be spared ” Wow! So If your logic is applied universally than there is a lot of work to do in the prosecutors office, starting with all the pharmaceutical companies, all the pharmacists at CVS, Rite Aid, Medicine Shoppe, Walgreens, giant eagle,Wal Mart…etc..There are astronomical amounts of ordinary people of all ages, race, gender etc. Legally prescribed some very heavy narcotics roaming our streets, schools, offices all generously handed out by Doctors and filled all day long by these well paid pushers that by your standard sshould be prosecuted to the fullest, even if it takes ” by any means necessary” huh? And to all of you who say it’s cool for the cops to lie to effectively do their jobs….well Mungo has said it before and will say it again……Jury Nullification!!…Look it up, study it, and if called for jury duty apply it if applicable.
so Mungo, you are saying to let a heroin dealer go free to prove a point to a cop? Now this makes sense!!!!
@ Mr Bingo…..No! Mungo’s chosen word was ” applicable ” let the convicted heroin dealer go….NO… Engage in ones Constitutional right to nullify an unjust decision by a judge…YES. These professionals i.e Judges, police officers, lawyers etc are well paid to provide services. They should not be taking shortcuts or engaging in deceitful practices to accomplish their job tasks. If they do and you find yourself on a jury Mungo simply suggests that is a fine time for the average citizen to help in rectifying a wrong that may have been committed!
You are a moron and should be charged for theft of oxygen
PATHETIC!!!!! People want the police to do everything. Everything, including things, that greatly detract from the duties they are paid to do. Wipe the noses of every crybaby bitch. Tend to the social ills brought on by failed liberal politicians. Create problems then walk away and let the street cop handle it. Do you really think that street police officers would be effective telling drug dealers the truth? really? What I see is an officer who did exactly what was needed to make a good arrest of a drug dealer. He developed a informant and a lead in a drug case. Investigating the liberal underworld is not easy. Demanding honestly by a society that is not honest. That’s interesting. It’s a very common practice to inform criminals that you have evidence that you made not have. Why? to get evidence. We really do live in a pathetic world today. New flash people, WE ARE LOSING THE WAR ON DRUGS. Maybe if the next drug death is your own child, I’m sure you would wish some police officer would have lied to a drug dealer to gain the upper hand before he dealt to your cold dead baby.
Good Job Officer Wijnen-Riems. The cowards deserve a crime riddled community
Well stated PATHETIC!!! You’re a poet, I agree 100% with what you’ve said!
Hit the nail on the head
Yes you certainly are Pathetic Mr Big Ears! So so misguided! “WE” officially lost the drug war right out of the gate since it’s inception. Im sure you know that it has been alleged for decades now that drugs coming into our Country may have had some official backing by our goverment right? Or do you think heroin and crack cocaine is just made in small batches in peoples bathtubs! This war on drugs as you describe is akin to passing out speeding tickets at the Daytona 500…….Just sayin!
Drugs are the way the governmnt Purges society , just like the movie, only it’s legal Every Day. Judges, courts, lawyers, cops, and most intelligent people fear the Big Pushers, they have only to murder a judge or politician to get their message across–hands off our Business!– .Good to see some addicts quit, but anyone who touches this crap, knowing the new dagerous lethal shit in it, well,can’t say they weren’t warned….Free Will ,choice is yours.
I’ve been wondering how/why this POS officer still has a job in the BPD. After numerous complaints about him for excessive force (among other things), unlawful arrests, lawsuits, FBI inquiry, now the dog attack and coercion, and this guy still has a job? Why not just cut ties and find someone less, uh, controversial? Would it be too difficult to find a suitable replacement?
I no longer need to wonder why. As long as he still receives support (like he has here) for his psycho behavior, he and his ilk will remain. The only way to have him removed (before he does something so heinous that he would HAVE to be removed, perhaps in cuffs), is for the residents of Beaver to stand up and speak out. Which they obviously won’t do…. unless their businesses start losing money.
Hes got my support. Thanks to him 33 less drug addicts and dealers are NOT stealing of my family or I. Hope nothing ever happens to anyone on here where they need the police.
He actually testified he lied on the stand and he is still wearing a badge and working for beaver as a police officer???? What’s from stopping him from lying on any future cases? How many others has he lied about ?
He didn’t lie on the stand. He told the truth on the stand about lying to a CI. Big difference.
How do you expect law enforcement conducting investigations to get criminals off the streets? Good manners? How do you think undercover agents do it? Of course they’re going to lie to the criminals. Seriously people, you can’t really be that naive.
So you are saying the only way for law enforcement to conduct investigations to get criminals off the streets is to lie? Use worse moral ethics then the criminals themselves? You can’t really be that credulous.
God forbid they get out of the doughnut shop long enough to actually witness something for themselves or go and get a legal search warrant signed by a judge. No it is much easier to lie, cheat, and steal to make things happen.
Lipps…there are criminals out there unless your one of those that believe in the “no snitching” policy and just love their criminals.
This is ridiculous. Officier Wijnen-riems is a complete scum bag. I have no idea how he still has his job. Obviously all the dirty things he has done are coming back to bite him in the ass. If he can allow his dog to completely rip a man apart and eat him.. He’s a real sick fuck and is no better then the addicts on the streets. Beaver deserves so much better then Jeff.. I really hope the worse for him. I have met him a few times at a few of Beaver functions and he is a disgusting cocky prick. His children are still young growing up in the New Brighton School District.. He better pray to God every night hoping his children do not become drug addicts or better yet.. Pray that other police officers don’t treat his kids the way he treats other people’s kids.
So much for a confident informant being confidential. Lesson to be learned for would be informers. The article says it all…
Yo, Elias, it’s called “Criminal Coercion” and it’s right there in the Crimes Code, where it has always been. 18 Pa.C.S. § 2906. “(a) Offense defined.–A person is guilty of criminal coercion, if, with intent unlawfully to restrict freedom of action of another to the detriment of the other, he threatens to: (1) commit any criminal offense; (2) accuse anyone of a criminal offense; (3) expose any secret tending to subject any person to hatred, contempt or ridicule; or (4) take or withhold action as an official, or cause an official to take or withhold action.” Put another way, the officer solicited, and conspired with, Ward to commit misprision of a crime. This section of statute was designed exactly to deter the kind of conduct in which the officer engaged. Official Oppression would apply just as well. The offense is, in effect, a form of extortion.
What I don’t understand is how we could have a state Constitution which, in its very first section, regards the right to acquire and possess property, and then create penal statute which purports to criminalize the possession of property. “Whenever any act conflicts with any section of the fundamental law, it is entitled to no further consideration, for whenever the will of the legislature as declared in a statute is opposed to the will of the people as declared in the Constitution, the former must yield and the latter prevail.” Commonwealth ex rel. Smillie v. McElwee et al., 327 Pa. 148, 159-160, 193 A. 628 (1937).
There’s nothing to celebrate in this discovery. The only thing to do is declare such Acts void and punish those whom purport to act under such authority. It will prevent many people from being put into the precarious positions which set the precedent for even more precarious positioning.
That’s some real frank lawbreaking and the way I can tell that no one really cares is because we’ve been assenting to it for decades into a century. Try again, Mr. Public Defender Man.