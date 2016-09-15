A man who entered the Beaver Borough Police Department last year attempting to file a complaint against a police officer was met by that very officer, who told the man he was the subject of a criminal investigation that produced evidence against him and there would soon be charges filed. As a result, the man never filed his complaint with the department’s chief and instead became a confidential informant for the officer to avoid being prosecuted.

Beaver Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems admitted in court this week that everything he told Jesse Ward when he came into the police station to file a complaint against him that day was a lie — the officer had no evidence the man had committed a crime and there were no forthcoming criminal charges against Ward the officer was aware of.

Officer Wijnen-riems’ testimony came during the three-day trial for Autavis Desmond Pugh, who was facing a misdemeanor count of possession and a felony count of possession with the intent to distribute heroin.

After falsely convincing Ward that he was about to be the subject of a criminal prosecution, Wijnen-riems agreed the man could work off those non-existent charges by becoming a confidential informant for him. According to Wijnen-riems, the man had worked as an informant in the past and proved reliable. The officer testified that he never informed Beaver Borough Police Chief Dan Madgar that Ward had come in to file a complaint against him.

Officer Wijnen-riems alleged that on March 16th of last year he and two other officers met with Jesse Ward at the Beaver Borough Police Station to prepare using him to conduct a drug buy from Autavis Pugh.

The officer testified that he strip-searched the man to make sure he did not have any drugs on him, searched the man’s vehicle to make sure there were no drugs in it, and provided the man with $200 in buy-money which had been photocopied to record its serial numbers. Officers followed Ward to McDonald’s in Beaver, the predesignated buy location. Wijnen-riems testified that Pugh eventually arrived at the location after traveling from New Brighton and entered Ward’s vehicle where the drug transaction occurred.

Pugh was arrested after exiting Ward’s vehicle. The ten stamp bags of heroin that Pugh allegedly sold to Ward were in the car and the prerecorded buy-money was found in Pugh’s pocket. Wijnen-riems testified that nine additional stamp bags of heroin were found on Pugh’s seat in the car he arrived in.

Beaver Police Sergeant Kenneth McCoy took the stand and testified that he was at the scene during the drug sting and helped to make the arrest and secure evidence. McCoy said that when he strip-searched Pugh after he was taken back to the police station, he located an additional five stamp bags of heroin between the man’s buttocks.

A crime lab technician testified that she did a confirmatory test on just one of twenty-four stamp bags submitted by the Beaver Police Department, verifying that the substance was heroin.

Jesse Ward was not called as a witness by prosecutors, with Officer Wijnen-riems testifying the man could not be located.

Following the closing of the prosecution’s case Judge James Ross dismissed the misdemeanor count of possession, ruling the Commonwealth did not meet its burden with that charge due to the way stamp bags of heroin found in various locations had been grouped together when sent for testing. Judge Ross allowed the jury trial to continue on the single felony count of possession with intent to distribute.

Autavis Pugh took the stand in his own defense, testifying that he was not a drug dealer but instead a drug addict who was injecting up to 50 stamp bags a day to support his habit. Pugh testified that Ward was the one selling drugs to him, and that he met the man at McDonald’s that day so he could repay $200 that was previously stolen from him.

In his closing statement, defense attorney Gerald Benyo told the jury they should use their verdict in the case to send a message to the government.

“One of the functions of a jury is to give direction to us as a society,” Benyo told jurors. “The function of a jury is to stand between the vast power of the government and its citizens.”

He asked jurors to focus on all of the alleged evidence that had been testified to by Officer Wijnen-riems that was never disclosed in any report, and about how the patrolman got Jesse Ward to become the confidential informant in the case to begin with.

“This case started with a bad seed,” said attorney Benyo. “[Jesse Ward] walks into the Beaver Police Station […] he’s asking to see the top law enforcement officer in Beaver — the Chief — because he wants to make a complaint […] he does not get to see the Chief, he gets to see the officer he wants to complain about […] As a jury you have to set the standards […] The police and the government have to do things better than what you saw in this case.”

Beaver County Assistant District Attorney Ashley Elias told jurors they needed to focus on the actual evidence presented in the case — evidence which proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Autavis Desmond Pugh possessed heroin with the intent to distribute it.

Elias reminded jurors that Pugh arrived at McDonald’s after being contacted by the confidential informant who told him he wanted to buy heroin, that drugs were found on his seat in the car he arrived in and also found in the informant’s vehicle after the transaction. She pointed to the heroin that was found in between the suspect’s buttocks during a strip search, and noted the packaging of all the drugs had identical markings. She told jurors not to forget the previously recorded buy-money that was found in Pugh’s pocket and asked jurors to consider how Pugh had managed to afford the nearly $15,000 a month she calculated it would have cost to feed his self-admitted drug addiction.

She also conceded one of attorney Benyo’s primary points.

“Did Officer Wijnen-riems lie to [Jesse Ward]? Yes he did,” Elias said. “But so what?

Elias told the jury there were no laws or rules prohibiting it.

After an afternoon of deliberations jurors came back with their verdict for Autavis Pugh — guilty.

District Attorney David Lozier lauded the jury’s decision in the case.

“Justice was done, the jury rendered a verdict that was appropriate based on the evidence,” Lozier told the Beaver Countian. “Our office will do everything we can to continue this fight against the heroin epidemic.”

Defense Attorney Gerald Benyo issued a statement following the verdict expressing his disappointment about the conduct of the investigating officer.

“I understand and respect the jury’s decision,” said Benyo. “I am disappointed that any police officer in Beaver County would believe it appropriate, justified or just plain acceptable under any circumstance to lie about having enough evidence to file felony criminal charges against a citizen when there was in fact no evidence of any criminal conduct. I find it even more unacceptable when the goal of the lie is to force someone to become a confidential informant […] I am mindful of the fact that the vast majority of police officers I encountered over the past 23 years of practicing criminal law would not contemplate the type conduct that came to light in this case and I am grateful for that fact. I hope the Beaver County District Attorney’s Office joins me in publicly stating this type of conduct and coercive lies have no place in law enforcement. There must be a different and higher standard of conduct that we expect and strive for in the criminal courts of Beaver County.”

District Attorney David Lozier declined to comment specifically about Officer Wijnen-riems’ actions in the case, but did address the issue in more general terms.

“I think the readers of the Beaver Countian know that officers may lie to their confidential informants during the course of their investigations,” he said.