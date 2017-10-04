A Beaver Borough Patrolman has tendered his resignation from the department two weeks after his K-9 partner was retired from duty.

Multiple sources tell the Beaver Countian that Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems submitted his resignation on Tuesday; his K-9 partner Czar was officially retired from the department at a Beaver Borough Council meeting on September 12th.

Wijnen-riems is currently a named defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force filed by James Edward Cicco, who suffered severe bite injuries during a traffic stop in August of 2016. Cicco’s litigation also outlined several prior incidents of alleged excessive force involving Wijnen-riems that had been the subject of federal lawsuits brought by other individuals.

Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition they not be named while discussing personnel issues, say Wijnen-riems’ resignation came as the Borough of Beaver had been conducting an internal investigation into the officer unrelated to any allegation of excessive force.

Jeffery Wijnen-riems’ resignation will be formally presented to Beaver Council at their next public meeting on October 10th.