A Beaver Borough Patrolman has tendered his resignation from the department two weeks after his K-9 partner was retired from duty.
Multiple sources tell the Beaver Countian that Patrolman Jeffery Wijnen-riems submitted his resignation on Tuesday; his K-9 partner Czar was officially retired from the department at a Beaver Borough Council meeting on September 12th.
Wijnen-riems is currently a named defendant in a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging excessive force filed by James Edward Cicco, who suffered severe bite injuries during a traffic stop in August of 2016. Cicco’s litigation also outlined several prior incidents of alleged excessive force involving Wijnen-riems that had been the subject of federal lawsuits brought by other individuals.
Sources familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition they not be named while discussing personnel issues, say Wijnen-riems’ resignation came as the Borough of Beaver had been conducting an internal investigation into the officer unrelated to any allegation of excessive force.
Jeffery Wijnen-riems’ resignation will be formally presented to Beaver Council at their next public meeting on October 10th.
Hope you are happy JP!! A good officer and a good man are out of a job because of this story. Now a P.O.S criminal will stand to gain x amount of dollars because of some bogus, trumped up B.S allegations
Your INSANE a good officer. I’m surprised you have the mental capacity to put a sentence together.
A good officer lets his dog attack a man when he is kneeling on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back? WOW! I hate to hear your definition of a bad officer.
JP had nothing to do with this cop’s behavior. He brought it all on himself. What a moronic(take no responsibilty) comment.
How is JP to blame? Sounds like your “good man and good officer” is out of a job without any help from anyone else. If there’s an internal investigation and he resigned, I’m guessing charges might soon follow. Maybe your good man will also be a good inmate.
The beaver countian does make a difference. But yea would be no big surprise if he becomes a Beaver County Sheriffs deputy.
Resigned? Should have been fired
They resign and then go work for another department.
People said the same thing about Ted Bundy. And we all know how that story ended.
good! We need to get all these corrupt cops off the streets. We really need some kind of reform.
Cops are nothing but revenue-generators but now that they feel they’re above the law and can beat, maim and kill whoever they like, things are gettin outta hand.
Wow dog bit a drug addict slash drug dealer…yeah thats right cause i know dude..what a shame…when ur house get broke into at 4 am bet your ass u wish that cop and dog come save your ass…cops die everyday protecting the public..i dont care bad cop or good cop its a cop who comes running to save your ass everytime u call them..they dont say no..they come save ur ass and put there life on the line for you..cops die everyday for you to be safe..have some freaking respect
Why can’t we all agree that both parties in this incident are low lifes. One is a punk, arrested numerous times. The other is an out of control cop. Just because one agrees in getting rid of the cop, doesnt mean you favor the thug.
Running away before the hammer falls. But just remember, this is Beaver, bigger things have disappeared there
What does it say when a K-9 dog is retired, an officer resigns, and the community is instantly safer?
I won’t judge him or the criminal but I will say this: if the cop has a history of being abusive, then it’s best he was let go although he should have been fired and not given the option of resigning. Criminals put up an excessive amount of resistance, and I can’t really blame K-9 cops from not calling off their partners until it is absolutely certain the criminal is totally under control; cuffs don’t always mean the criminal is not still dangerous. I further do not agree than any criminal should be permitted to sue cops if they are injured in any way as a result of their own criminal activity/behaviour. Too many money-sucking liars out there getting rich from being a criminal.
What on earth is he being investigated for that is worse than the abuse charges that he did not resign over? A troubled man, imo.
Does this mean it’s safe to drive into Beaver?
I have to agree with the other commenters on here about him probably being hired by the Beaver County Sheriffs office. He does fit the criteria of someone that does get hired there……..
This changes nothing. The only one to benefit is the dog. Unless, it is now a family pet that still can’t be taken outside without a muzzle and leash.
Unless he got short-term intensive anger control therapy, Psycho Cop is still Psycho Cop, waiting in the wings for a place to open up in Tony Guy’s haven for bad boys.
The gutless mayor remains, the one who should have fired the guy years ago.
The combined Police Chief/Manager remains, the guy’s friend and enabler.
The top cops in the
Police Department and cop union remain, the feared resistance to disciplining the staff.
The worthless town Council remains, who bow to the whims of Madgar and took no action.
Inevitable fines and insurance payments are waiting on the horizon.
No, this Denmark is rotten to the core.
Raven you have an ax to grind, I get it. Reality is that this is the only lawsuit filed during the current Chief’s and Mayor’s tenure. So up to this point what were they firing him for?
He should have been fired to prevent him from moving to another entity like most postings above, the Midget’s private henchmen/women misfits. Hell, he might be his assistant. He’ll need him for protection when he tries to get a big ass increase in his budget to hire more losers. Maybe Psycho Cop will be charged with more than we know now. That would be a damning statement of the Chief, the council, especially the mayor. Don’t forget the wall of silence that protected him all these years to prey on the public like an animal. I feel bad for the dog. It’s time that the police begin by cleaning up their own piles of shit in their back yards. They are equally culpable for looking the other way. If LEO’s are tired of being shit on and ripped by public then stand up and weed out your ranks or zip it up. The ball’s in your court.
well being that he likes to lie and fabricate things and is abuses his authority as well as anyone else he can abuse he would make a perfect addition to the trump administration
There have been rumors since July that he was not working due to an injury. While that could be true, it seems more likely his absence was because of an internal investigation.
Will the public find out if he’s broken laws, or tampered with evidence? Or will this just get hidden behind the veil of “we don’t comment on personnel matters” Hamilton and Madgar, you work for the voters, you’re accountable to the voters, it’s time you were honest with the voters. Now would be a very good time to start. Cashdollar reprinted The BeaverCountian’s summary of the pending lawsuit and delivered a copy to every house in Beaver as part of his mayoral campaign. He can still build a campaign around finally getting some accountability from this police department, and would likely do it by replacing staff starting at the top.
I know most people aren’t happy with Tony Guy but he couldn’t possibly be dumb enough to hire JRW as a deputy. If he did that, he might as well appoint himself campaign manager for Wayne Kress.
This cop was clearly out of control, and gave the good police a bad name.
“I know most people aren’t happy with Tony Guy but he couldn’t possibly be dumb enough to hire JRW as a deputy. If he did that, he might as well appoint himself campaign manager for Wayne Kress.”
I really wish you wouldn’t issue a challenge like that
Now they can focus on Madgar, the guy pretending to do two jobs.
@Details: An axe to grind that has been dulled by 20 years of neglect by the WJR travesty. The inactivity by mayors, police chiefs and managers is cumulative, and this repeated history should have triggered an action at the very beginning of the Cicco matter. WJR should, at the very least, have been placed in paid administrative leave to a desk job, pending a review outcome. But NOTHING HAPPENED. Not a damn thing, and he was PROTECTED from discipline by his local superiors — and even by Stonewall’s refusing to release the dashcam tape. So, an axe to grind? Damn right, as every citizen should be grinding his/hers right now. It is systemic, and they all should go.
So r u saying the investigation that was conducted was invalid or incorrect? I am pointing out the facts the Mayor and Chief followed the right path when faced with this situation by having an outside group investigate it. They can’t control what wasn’t done in the past.