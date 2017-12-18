A man from Beaver Borough faces a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI later this week after proceedings in his case were twice continued to new dates.
Court dockets show Daniel Robert Castagna, age 41 of College Ave., Beaver, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police on September 22nd with misdemeanor charges of DUI (highest rate of blood alcohol level) and summary charges of failing to maintain his traffic lane, failing to use a turn signal, driving over the speed limit, and careless driving.
Castagna currently serves as the Superintendent of the West Mifflin Area School District.
A preliminary hearing for Dan Castagna was originally scheduled for October 27th, then rescheduled for December 1st, and has now been set for December 22nd.
Catagna is being represented by criminal defense attorney Steven Valsamidis, who replaced attorney Ronald Rojas on the case.
Affidavit of Probable Cause by Trooper Raymond Miller:
On 09/22/17 at approximately 0300 hours Trooper Beighey and I were in full uniform and a fully marked patrol car operating Radar Unit #GHD19111 on I-376 near MM43.5 in Center Twp., Beaver Co, when we observed a dark colored sedan traveling north on I376 West at 68 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. I also observed the vehicle straddling the center dashed line as it passed. We observed it weaving erratically and then abruptly swerve to the right crossing the fog line. We stopped the vehicle, a black 2011 Lexus ES36 bearing PA Reg# [license plate] on SR68 in Beaver Boro, where it continued onto 3rd St before it stopped.
I approached the driver and observed him appear slow, sluggish, slur as he spoke, have glosy blood shot eyes, and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. I asked the driver for his driver’s license, registration, and insurance, where I observed the driver have difficulty locating and providing his information. I identified the driver as the defendant, Daniel Robert Castagna, with his PA OLN [license number].
I conducted the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus on the defendant, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. I demonstrated the One Leg Stand to the defendant and had him perform it, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. I demonstrated the Walk and Turn to the defendant and had him perform it, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The defendant was transported to Heritage Valley Medical Center, where he consented to a blood test that determined his BAC to be .15%.
And why is this news……
BaBa,
News is information not previously known or newly received or information about recent events. This story is all that. Now with that said, this may not be “important” news.
Why was he treated so differently than Montini in the other story who had a fine, ARD, and a misdemeanor and got his license back in a week? Is that the story- or why was this kept secret since September? Is that the story?
I think maybe the same reason why KDKA and other TV news stations talk about Hollywood stuff sometimes. There is nothing else to talk about. It is understandable for them they have a 30 minute or hour time slot to fill. But it might be he is a school superintendent as well.
Why is it news that a super intendant of West Mifflin schools got a dui? Are you serious!!?!? I guess you don’t have kids in that district. I don’t like public shaming but politicians and super intendants seek out these high profile jobs and it is certainly newsworthy when they break the law at almost twice the legal limit
The better question is why is the superintendent of the West Mifflin school district driving drunk all that way out here in podunk Beaver County? Stay tuned; no doubt this is part of the groundwork for something much, much bigger.
@accordingtome The better question is why not read the article? You really are a dumb ass. 5 thumbs up? May I suggest, How to Read a Book by Adler and Van Doren.
Or maybe John Paul can do an audio version of the BC.
If Valsamidis should decide not to take the case, I heard that Lauson Cashdollar is looking for work. You can’t feed a family on- remember this one : VOTE CASHDOLLAR for Mayor. I personally know Cashdollar. He will save us money. He is trustworthy and transparent. He is kind to old people and animals. He recently adopted a poor old dog from the humane society that nobody wanted- and treats it like gold. He has a deep respect for all living beings.
WTAE did a story of a kid asking Santa to make Ryan Shazier feel better, didn’t know Santa had healing powers.
Looks to me like JP is laying groundwork. Wouldn’t surprise me if there were some inconsistences needing pointed out in how some were treated in the thriving ard/dui racket.
Should loose his job , pension and be in jail
Superintendents should be able to afford an Uber or Lyft.
This guy is like Ricky-Bobby (Talladega Nights)
“he just wants to go fast”
In reality he has a few other “driving issues” in both Beaver and Allegheny Counties.
This story isn’t new. Matter of fact it’s been talked about for some time. Dan probably won’t survive this year at WM, not because of the DUI, but because it was speculated he backed Bill Kortz’s opponent in the primary which pissed Bill off. Kortz then back canidates to take out the Castagna loyalist, which they did. Now he’s on borrowed time.
He’s an MPI regular and is cronies with the Catroppas. There’s a connection with whatever the bigger story is.