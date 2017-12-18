A man from Beaver Borough faces a preliminary hearing on charges of DUI later this week after proceedings in his case were twice continued to new dates.

Court dockets show Daniel Robert Castagna, age 41 of College Ave., Beaver, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police on September 22nd with misdemeanor charges of DUI (highest rate of blood alcohol level) and summary charges of failing to maintain his traffic lane, failing to use a turn signal, driving over the speed limit, and careless driving.

Castagna currently serves as the Superintendent of the West Mifflin Area School District.

A preliminary hearing for Dan Castagna was originally scheduled for October 27th, then rescheduled for December 1st, and has now been set for December 22nd.

Catagna is being represented by criminal defense attorney Steven Valsamidis, who replaced attorney Ronald Rojas on the case.

Affidavit of Probable Cause by Trooper Raymond Miller:

On 09/22/17 at approximately 0300 hours Trooper Beighey and I were in full uniform and a fully marked patrol car operating Radar Unit #GHD19111 on I-376 near MM43.5 in Center Twp., Beaver Co, when we observed a dark colored sedan traveling north on I376 West at 68 MPH in a 55 MPH zone. I also observed the vehicle straddling the center dashed line as it passed. We observed it weaving erratically and then abruptly swerve to the right crossing the fog line. We stopped the vehicle, a black 2011 Lexus ES36 bearing PA Reg# [license plate] on SR68 in Beaver Boro, where it continued onto 3rd St before it stopped.

I approached the driver and observed him appear slow, sluggish, slur as he spoke, have glosy blood shot eyes, and could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his breath. I asked the driver for his driver’s license, registration, and insurance, where I observed the driver have difficulty locating and providing his information. I identified the driver as the defendant, Daniel Robert Castagna, with his PA OLN [license number].

I conducted the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus on the defendant, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. I demonstrated the One Leg Stand to the defendant and had him perform it, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. I demonstrated the Walk and Turn to the defendant and had him perform it, where I observed signs of being under the influence of alcohol. The defendant was transported to Heritage Valley Medical Center, where he consented to a blood test that determined his BAC to be .15%.