Beaver County’s Reported Coronavirus Cases Now At 28 – Officials Expect Number To Grow Rapidly

Beaver County’s reported coronavirus cases now stand at 28, according to numbers released today by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The number stood at 22 yesterday. County officials tell BeaverCountian.com they expect that number to increase significantly in the coming days. Know cases have been reported in Aliquippa, Ambridge, Baden, Beaver Falls, Brighton Township, Chippewa,…

