Beaver County’s President Judge Fires Secretary – Hires Son’s Girlfriend For $53,000 Position

Newly minted President Judge Richard Mancini has fired his long-time secretary and hired his adult son’s girlfriend to fill the role.
Judge Mancini took over the position of President Judge at the beginning of the year after Judge John McBride stepped down from the administrative seat as he finishes out his final year in office. The position of President Judge is generally held by the judge with greatest seniority on the bench and Judge Mancini was next in line.
One of Judge Mancini’s first official actions as President was to fire his long-time secretary, Rose Boak. Public records show Boak had been a county employee since January 5th, 2004. According to courthouse sources, Boak was told her termination by Judge Mancini was the result of a “restructuring” of his office due to his assuming the duties of President Judge.
Following Boak’s termination, Judge Mancini submitted paperwork to hire Antoinette Lombardo to fill his vacant secretary position. County records show Lombardo has no prior experience in the legal profession or working in a law office. Lombardo worked as a “chiropractic assistant” for about a year and prior to that she worked as an employee of the clothing retailer American Eagle for four years, preceded by a year-long stint at the PacSun clothier. County officials say Lombardo does have an Associate’s Degree.
Public records maintained by the county’s Human Resources Office show Lombardo will be making a yearly salary of approximately $53,000 plus benefits as Judge Mancini’s secretary.
According to courthouse officials who are independently backed up by both friends of the family and social media postings, Antoinette Lombardo is the girlfriend of Judge Richard Mancini’s adult son, Caleb Mancini.
Paperwork formalizing Lombardo’s employment with the county was signed by the Board of Commissioners last week, who say they do not have the legal authority to block specific hires made by members of the judiciary. Officials tell the Beaver Countian that the position was not posted.
The hiring of Judge Richard Mancini’s relatives for positions in the courthouse has been a repeated subject of controversy.
Judge Mancini’s full-time courtroom tipstaff is Kelly Wolf, his sister-in-law. Kelly Wolf’s son Cebran Netherland was hired in February 2014 to work as a Hotel Tax Collector in the Treasurer’s Office, although he had no prior experience in finances or accounting. Cebran Netherland was promoted to become Beaver County’s First Deputy Treasurer in March 2016. Wolf’s other son, Bryar Netherland, was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in April 2014, although he had no prior law enforcement training or certifications. Bryar Netherland worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about a year, but was then forced to resign after he was unable to graduate from the Deputy Sheriff Training Program.
Judge Richard Mancini ran for retention in 2013 and was retained with 79% of the vote for a term ending in 2023.
Gotta love how rampan nepotism runs in this courthouse. We wonder why this county is so fucked up. Perhaps, it’s because our public officials are too busy hiring their family and friends, those of which have zero experience in the field that they had been brought in to fill these vacant or newly created positions….
Not only does Beaver County employ way to many people, these salaries are not even near industry standards. I had to go to school and obtain certifications to reach a salary like this in Beaver County. All this person has to do is answer some phones and keep appointments straight?
Yes, I went to school , became certified to work with HAZARDIOUS MATERIALS, worked two jobs and still never received this salary.. wonder why we are so angry!!
Another link is created:
Mancini — Connie Javens — George David — Kelly Wolf — Bryar Netherland — Cebran Netherland — Jo Lynn Netherland — Tony Guy — unnamed K-9’s
Mancini — Caleb Mancini — Antoinette Lombardo — ?
And that is the House that Jack built.
Sounds and look exactly a Donald Trump structuring. Only family, relatives of his family, acquaintes whom will do what he says and wants, whom have NO experience in the positions they have been placed or in any for of politics. As for the salary they is being offered, I could do her job for much less with the same experience. PAYING WAY TOO MUCH SALARY!!! We as taxpayers should be upset! Our new tax increases, WHICH WE CAN NOT AFFORD BECAUSE WE DIDNT GET AN INCREASE IN OUR INCOMES. So she gets a great job with great pay,great benefits!! MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Bambi to us again! Can’t even trust our judges now!!!!! So glad I keep my nose clean, I won’t have to stand in front of one of them!! They are no more trustworthy than the man who is playing president!!!
NO It looks and smells like the dirty democrats restructuring. Remember who supported and elected these incompetent assholes. This shit has been going on for years. The commissions should have never approved this move.
An obscene amount of salary and benefits. Has to be the highest paying secretarial salary in the county. Paid by some taxpayers who could only dream of making that much in salary and cadillac benefits package. Taxpayers should demand job descriptions to be publically published with the associated salary each and every year for each and every employee. Publish this data on the county web site to minimize publishing costs.
Given how economically depressed the County of Beaver is, the salary for the secretary to this judge is beyond financially responsible. One can only surmise that such poor judgement carries over to their position…..
Rose Boak stood by and worked for Judge Mancini when he was a Podunkville liberal as hell lawyer working at the corner of 8th Avenue and 13th street. Mancini forgot long ago the people who supported him and work to get his ass where he is today. Turned his back on many people along the way. I am so sorry to hear of this move. Mancini is the cancer eating away at this county. I use to have utmost respect for this guy. Misguided respect as it turns out. I cannot think of one aspect of out county and local government that functions without dirt and corruption. The wool is pulled over the eyes of decent people. I would say to get back to coaching football judge, but then you were not very successful there either. Rose, I wish you well and much happiness my friend.
This is a judge. A man who passes judgement on citizens that come before his court. I expect him to be intelligent, ethical, learned, and beyond reproach. I expect him to have character and scruples. I expect him to give thought to his decisions. With all that has come to light in the last few years at that court house, how could he make a choice like that? He has thumbed his nose at all of us. This is wrong. It is unacceptable.
