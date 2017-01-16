Beaver County’s President Judge Fires Secretary – Hires Son’s Girlfriend For $53,000 Position

President Judge Richard Mancini / photo via County of Beaver

Newly minted President Judge Richard Mancini has fired his long-time secretary and hired his adult son’s girlfriend to fill the role.

Judge Mancini took over the position of President Judge at the beginning of the year after Judge John McBride stepped down from the administrative seat as he finishes out his final year in office. The position of President Judge is generally held by the judge with greatest seniority on the bench and Judge Mancini was next in line.

One of Judge Mancini’s first official actions as President was to fire his long-time secretary, Rose Boak. Public records show Boak had been a county employee since January 5th, 2004. According to courthouse sources, Boak was told her termination by Judge Mancini was the result of a “restructuring” of his office due to his assuming the duties of President Judge.

Following Boak’s termination, Judge Mancini submitted paperwork to hire Antoinette Lombardo to fill his vacant secretary position. County records show Lombardo has no prior experience in the legal profession or working in a law office. Lombardo worked as a “chiropractic assistant” for about a year and prior to that she worked as an employee of the clothing retailer American Eagle for four years, preceded by a year-long stint at the PacSun clothier. County officials say Lombardo does have an Associate’s Degree.

Public records maintained by the county’s Human Resources Office show Lombardo will be making a yearly salary of approximately $53,000 plus benefits as Judge Mancini’s secretary.

According to courthouse officials who are independently backed up by both friends of the family and social media postings, Antoinette Lombardo is the girlfriend of Judge Richard Mancini’s adult son, Caleb Mancini.

Paperwork formalizing Lombardo’s employment with the county was signed by the Board of Commissioners last week, who say they do not have the legal authority to block specific hires made by members of the judiciary. Officials tell the Beaver Countian that the position was not posted.

The hiring of Judge Richard Mancini’s relatives for positions in the courthouse has been a repeated subject of controversy.

Judge Mancini’s full-time courtroom tipstaff is Kelly Wolf, his sister-in-law. Kelly Wolf’s son Cebran Netherland was hired in February 2014 to work as a Hotel Tax Collector in the Treasurer’s Office, although he had no prior experience in finances or accounting. Cebran Netherland was promoted to become Beaver County’s First Deputy Treasurer in March 2016. Wolf’s other son, Bryar Netherland, was hired by the Sheriff’s Office in April 2014, although he had no prior law enforcement training or certifications. Bryar Netherland worked for the Sheriff’s Office for about a year, but was then forced to resign after he was unable to graduate from the Deputy Sheriff Training Program.

Judge Richard Mancini ran for retention in 2013 and was retained with 79% of the vote for a term ending in 2023.

79 Comments

  1. arealregularguy
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:28 am Reply

    Netherland???? Isn’t that the woman with the “go-fund me” page?

     
    1. bcplayer15010
      Judge Shit for Brains
      Jan 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm Reply

      Maybe we need a GO FUND ME PAGE to pay the high priced secretary

       
  2. Sara Jane Stone
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:29 pm Reply

    Beaver County at its finest

     
  3. James Kowalski
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:30 am Reply

    REGARDLESS JUDGE MANCINI IS AMAZING PERSON….

     
    1. Icanread
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:36 am Reply

      Great guy. We can tell by his nepotism. Apparently, he feels no shame and has no pride.

       
    2. bcplayer15010
      Judge Shit for Brains
      Jan 16, 2017 at 12:00 pm Reply

      Regardless James Kowalski is an amazing dumb ass.

       
  4. Michael J Wallace
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm Reply

    Good!!!

     
  5. Agnes Murphy
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm Reply

    Oh my oh my

     
  6. Corey Graham
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:30 pm Reply

    Thomas Scarpone Jr.

     
  7. Jaymz Joseph Hosack
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:31 pm Reply

    Typical crooked government at its finest…..

     
  8. Cathy Zeiber
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm Reply

    man, why can’t I have a father in law like that

     
  9. William Kupets
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:32 pm Reply

    Talk about nepatisim…

     
    1. WTF
      Jan 16, 2017 at 12:15 pm Reply

      Did you want the job Bill?

       
  10. Silence_Dogood
    Silence_Dogood
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:32 am Reply

    Gotta love how rampan nepotism runs in this courthouse. We wonder why this county is so fucked up. Perhaps, it’s because our public officials are too busy hiring their family and friends, those of which have zero experience in the field that they had been brought in to fill these vacant or newly created positions….

     
  11. Anon
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:34 am Reply

    Not only does Beaver County employ way to many people, these salaries are not even near industry standards. I had to go to school and obtain certifications to reach a salary like this in Beaver County. All this person has to do is answer some phones and keep appointments straight?

     
    1. Frustrated citizen
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56 am Reply

      Yes, I went to school , became certified to work with HAZARDIOUS MATERIALS, worked two jobs and still never received this salary.. wonder why we are so angry!!

       
  12. Chris Connolly
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:37 pm Reply

    Some things never change in BC

     
  13. Raven
    Raven
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:37 am Reply

    Jeez. Things happen so fast here, Toto !

    Another link is created:

    Mancini — Connie Javens — George David — Kelly Wolf — Bryar Netherland — Cebran Netherland — Jo Lynn Netherland — Tony Guy — unnamed K-9’s

    Mancini — Caleb Mancini — Antoinette Lombardo — ?

    And that is the House that Jack built.

     
  14. Susan DeWitt
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm Reply

    Of course he did

     
  15. Jason Buffington
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm Reply

    Keeping it in the family?

     
  16. Michael Oravitz
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:38 pm Reply

    So much for jurisprudence.
    Nepotism nothing new in this cesspool of BC govt.

     
  17. buzzkill
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:42 am Reply

    Did anyone really expect anything better out of these people ?

     
  18. Linda Johnson
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:43 pm Reply

    Not right at all.

     
  19. Jon Breedlove
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:44 pm Reply

    Why is this a suprise? It has always been who you know to get the jobs in beaver county. Never going to change.

     
  20. Jason Buffington
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:45 pm Reply

    Is the job position at the courthouse? Does the judge pay for the secretary?

     
    1. bcplayer15010
      Judge Shit for Brains
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:57 am Reply

      Who do you think pays for the secretary Mr. Buffington? Part of your 3 mill tax increase does

       
  21. Jenny Tulls-Giering
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:46 pm Reply

    A secretary makes more than I do as a teacher. I picked the wrong profession. Lol

     
    1. Anon
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:59 am Reply

      Screw the judges son.

       
      1. eddiepgh
        Jan 16, 2017 at 12:08 pm

        *rings buzzer*

        What is the best way to get a high paying job with no credentials

         
    2. Christy Blair
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm Reply

      Exactly what I was going to say! How can a secretary make more than a teacher with a master’s and 4 certifications?!

       
    3. Jenny Tulls-Giering
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm Reply

      lol I’m laughing, but this is really sad.

       
  22. Pauline Wright
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm Reply

    Nepotism is the way to go in beaver county!!!!!

     
  23. James Domitrovich
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm Reply

    He is a great judge . I’m sure he would make a good decision.

     
    1. bcplayer15010
      Judge Shit for Brains
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:56 am Reply

      Are you really that stupid? The point is Great Judges make great decisions. Great Judges should be Neutral and Detached. Hire relatives all over the courthouse is neither.

       
  24. Ryan Hogue
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:47 pm Reply

    This is disgusting fire this man asap.

     
  25. Frustrated citizen
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:48 am Reply

    Sounds and look exactly a Donald Trump structuring. Only family, relatives of his family, acquaintes whom will do what he says and wants, whom have NO experience in the positions they have been placed or in any for of politics. As for the salary they is being offered, I could do her job for much less with the same experience. PAYING WAY TOO MUCH SALARY!!! We as taxpayers should be upset! Our new tax increases, WHICH WE CAN NOT AFFORD BECAUSE WE DIDNT GET AN INCREASE IN OUR INCOMES. So she gets a great job with great pay,great benefits!! MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Bambi to us again! Can’t even trust our judges now!!!!! So glad I keep my nose clean, I won’t have to stand in front of one of them!! They are no more trustworthy than the man who is playing president!!!

     
    1. bcplayer15010
      Judge Shit for Brains
      Jan 16, 2017 at 11:54 am Reply

      NO It looks and smells like the dirty democrats restructuring. Remember who supported and elected these incompetent assholes. This shit has been going on for years. The commissions should have never approved this move.

       
  26. Seriously
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:48 am Reply

    An obscene amount of salary and benefits. Has to be the highest paying secretarial salary in the county. Paid by some taxpayers who could only dream of making that much in salary and cadillac benefits package. Taxpayers should demand job descriptions to be publically published with the associated salary each and every year for each and every employee. Publish this data on the county web site to minimize publishing costs.

    Given how economically depressed the County of Beaver is, the salary for the secretary to this judge is beyond financially responsible. One can only surmise that such poor judgement carries over to their position…..

     
  27. bcplayer15010
    Judge Shit for Brains
    Jan 16, 2017 at 11:52 am Reply

    Rose Boak stood by and worked for Judge Mancini when he was a Podunkville liberal as hell lawyer working at the corner of 8th Avenue and 13th street. Mancini forgot long ago the people who supported him and work to get his ass where he is today. Turned his back on many people along the way. I am so sorry to hear of this move. Mancini is the cancer eating away at this county. I use to have utmost respect for this guy. Misguided respect as it turns out. I cannot think of one aspect of out county and local government that functions without dirt and corruption. The wool is pulled over the eyes of decent people. I would say to get back to coaching football judge, but then you were not very successful there either. Rose, I wish you well and much happiness my friend.

     
  28. Joe Jeremy Goff
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:54 pm Reply

    I mean that’s wrong, but its only 50k

     
    1. Tom Supe
      Jan 16, 2017 at 4:58 pm Reply

      $50K is a high number for a secretary without (allegedly) any relevant experience

       
    2. Mary A Kurtz
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:03 pm Reply

      Yeah 50k is way over the amount you pay for someone who has no experience…She should be making 12.50 an hour.

       
    3. Amanda Popik
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm Reply

      Considering she was working in retail, $50k a year is a huge bump in pay!!!

       
  29. Kathy Weaver
    Jan 16, 2017 at 4:59 pm Reply

    WOW !

     
  30. David C Kocher
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm Reply

    And?

     
  31. Jacquie Mcburney
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:00 pm Reply

    Continued corruption. Good to have consist corruption continue.

     
  32. Bobby Boom Boom
    Jan 16, 2017 at 12:01 pm Reply

    So where is the county employee picnic this summer? Christiana’s place or Mancini’s backyard?

     
  33. Mary A Kurtz
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm Reply

    And here it goes again…No wonder this county if broke and we the residents pay for this crap!!

     
  34. JD Fordyce
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm Reply

    Who you know and who you blow. Wonder why qualified people can’t get jobs.

     
  35. David C Kocher
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:01 pm Reply

    How is this newsworthy?

     
    1. Colton SeaMonster Carter
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:12 pm Reply

      How isn’t it

       
  36. Becky Sisley Calderone
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:02 pm Reply

    This is bullshit. Ever heard of nepotism?????

     
  37. Michelle Warsing
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:06 pm Reply

    Adam Hawley lol

     
  38. bcplayer15010
    For Judicial Accountablity
    Jan 16, 2017 at 12:06 pm Reply

    Shameful Conduct!!!!!

     
  39. Adam Corak
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:06 pm Reply

    That’s some bullshit. Why was she fired and was sons girlfriend even qualified?

     
  40. rose Johnston
    Jan 16, 2017 at 12:07 pm Reply

    She needs to find a good lawyer in Pittsburgh and file a lawsuit. Forget any lawyer in Beaver County.

     
  41. Kristan Cruise
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:07 pm Reply

    So, nepotism doesn’t only run in the education system here! It’s not only accepted but alive and well.

     
  42. Adam Corak
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:08 pm Reply

    BULLSHIT!!!!

     
  43. Grace Hallisey-Moore
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:09 pm Reply

    And Beaver County taxpayers say and do nothing about this obscene salaried position…why??
    Its no wonder why there is such a
    pathetic lack of any real economic development in Beaver County.

     
    1. Carole Schomaker
      Jan 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm Reply

      Where should we start?

       
  44. Nancy Shields
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:11 pm Reply

    This is nothing but bullshit! It’s all who you know and to make that kind of money REALLY!!!! Let me make sure my taxes are paid so she can sit back and collect her paycheck.

     
  45. Elizabeth Brown
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:12 pm Reply

    Beaver county… all in the family.

     
  46. Jacquie Mcburney
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm Reply

    Beaver county joke.

     
  47. Darcy Russen Deakin
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm Reply

    We’re in Beaver County ppl.

     
  48. Betty Jane Gutierrez
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm Reply

    seems like it,s getting worse

     
  49. Pat McCon
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm Reply

    Man, am I glad we moved in 1985!

     
  50. Jim MacLaren Jr.
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:13 pm Reply

    What else is new….. Oh yea, the commissioners won’t cut the budget, just raise our taxes

     
  51. Janet Waxler
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:14 pm Reply

    I see a wrongful termination suit in this judges future.

     
  52. Jodi Ann
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:15 pm Reply

    We will now have to pay the sure to come lawsuit for wrongful termination….smh.

     
  53. Andrew Fornal
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:16 pm Reply

    It’s everywhere

     
  54. Barb Ross Bovalino
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:18 pm Reply

    Classy

     
  55. Tina Marie
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:20 pm Reply

    Is this salary being paid for by the 17.6 tax hike?

     
  56. Mary Greco
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:21 pm Reply

    Who is shocked by this? This has been going on forever, it seems. A large % of BC Courthouse employees have been hired by the, who you know, NOT, what you know, method.

     
  57. Chrystal Huffman
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:22 pm Reply

    What a surprise

     
  58. Linda Haun
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm Reply

    the consequences of nepotism might constitute illegal employment discrimination under Federal discrimination laws or state equivalents, in either the private or public sector.

     
  59. Deb Duncan
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:23 pm Reply

    Nepotism in county government is nothing new, unfortunately.

     
  60. John James
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:24 pm Reply

    Wait- corruption in Beaver County?!?! Say it’s not so!!!

     
  61. Deborah LaComb
    Jan 16, 2017 at 12:25 pm Reply

    This is a judge. A man who passes judgement on citizens that come before his court. I expect him to be intelligent, ethical, learned, and beyond reproach. I expect him to have character and scruples. I expect him to give thought to his decisions. With all that has come to light in the last few years at that court house, how could he make a choice like that? He has thumbed his nose at all of us. This is wrong. It is unacceptable.

     
  62. Dawn Hodge Alberts
    Jan 16, 2017 at 5:27 pm Reply

    He shouldn’t be able to hire anyone. There should be a hiring freeze and then reevaluation of wages before hiring. 53 thousand a lot of money for someone with no experience and a county that is bankrupt

     

